A ransom note has been received for Savannah Guthrie’s mom, Nancy



Savannah Guthrie’s mom, Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing on Sunday, February 1 after she didn’t show up to church. The last time Nancy was seen was around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, after having dinner with her older daughter, Annie. Early information that was shared with the public confirmed that there were signs of a struggle in her home. This led police to conclude that Nancy, who has no cognitive issues, but cannot walk well on her own, was “taken from her home against her will.”

On Tuesday, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department shared more information with the public about Nancy’s presumed kidnapping. After several unverified reports about it, they confirmed that “DNA evidence” was found at the scene, as were her wallet, cell phone, and car. Officials also offering a $2,500 reward for any information. Meanwhile, Savannah’s coworkers and media colleagues also rallied around her and her family.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information related to Nancy’s disappearance. Officials are appealing to the public for “any video or photograph information” from the scene near her home. After more than 48 hours since she was last seen, the authorities have no solid leads. The sheriff’s department is now “seeking the public’s assistance with any information related to” Nancy’s disappearance. People are encouraged to call 88-CRIME or 520-882-7463. All calls remain anonymous. They can also use the mobile app P3TIPS or visit 88crime.org. “It is a race against time, and I hope that window hasn’t closed,” Sheriff Chris Nanos told NBC’s Liz Kreutz in an interview on Tuesday, Feb. 3. The PCSD describes Nancy as an 84-year-old female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 lbs. It is currently unknown what clothes she was wearing at the time of her disappearance. Nancy was last seen at her home on Saturday, Jan. 31, when family members dropped her off at home around 9:30 p.m. The family received a phone call on Sunday when she did not appear at church. After an hour of searching the home, police were called. Nancy is described as having “no cognitive issues” by the authorities, who did note that she is “not in good physical health.” She requires crucial daily medication that she has now been without for two days. Savannah remains in Arizona with her family as the investigation continues. Late Monday evening, the 54-year-old journalist posted a message to Instagram urging her followers to pray for her mother’s safe return. Savannah’s Today colleagues have shared their love for her and her mother, playing tribute segments of Nancy’s appearances on the NBC morning show and offering updates on the case. On Tuesday, co-host Carson Daly shared, “I hit my knees and prayed and I don’t think I’ve ever prayed for anything harder in my life.” Co-anchor Craig Melvin urged the public to reach out to law enforcement, saying, “Again, we know someone out there knows something. Call.” In a press conference on Monday, Sheriff Nanos referred to Nancy’s home as a “crime scene.” “As I said yesterday, we saw some things at the home that were concerning to us,” he said. “We believe now, after we’ve processed that crime scene, that we do, in fact have a crime scene, that we do in fact have a crime and we’re asking the community’s help.”

[From People]

The Los Angeles Times reported droplets of blood were found at the scene. News reports support that. I truly hope that it wasn’t a large amount of blood and that the perpetrators shed some of their own DNA at the scene. Her being without her medication for this long is also very concerning.

On Tuesday afternoon, TMZ claimed that they’d received a ransom note demanding money in bitcoin and that they forwarded it to the Pima County Sheriff’s office. On Tuesday evening, police confirmed that a ransom note was sent to a local television station on Monday night, and that the same note was later sent to TMZ. Police weren’t planning on making the note public at that point. It included specific details about what Nancy was wearing when she went missing as well as details about her home, so they are taking it seriously. This whole thing is just really scary. I can’t imagine what the Guthrie family is going through right now, and I hope their ordeal ends soon with Nancy’s safe return.

