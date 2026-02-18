Prince William has also been bizarrely furious with ITV journalist Tom Bradby since 2019

In one of the excerpts from Russell Myers’ William & Catherine biography, sources doubled-down on the idea that Prince William felt his relationship with Prince Harry had a turning point in 2019. That turning point? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought an ITV crew along with them for their autumn ’19 tour of several African countries. ITV sent Tom Bradby down to do on-the-spot, on-camera interviews with Harry and Meghan, and ITV packaged the whole thing as a nice little documentary about the tour and how the Sussexes were feeling pretty raw from how they had been treated for the previous year. It was in this documentary that Meghan’s eyes welled up with tears when Bradby asked how she was doing. Bradby also got Harry on camera saying that he and William were on different paths but they would always be brothers. That “different paths” statement infuriated William, according to Russell Myers. William began screaming about how he had lost his brother and Harry was unbelievably “paranoid” about everything. Well, that’s not all. Apparently William was also a pissy baby about Tom Bradby’s involvement in the documentary.
Prince William ended his friendship with a star of ITV after feeling ‘betrayed’ over his documentary with Prince Harry and Meghan. The Prince of Wales felt ITV News anchor Tom Bradby had “crossed a line” when he participated in a documentary with the Sussexes during their tour of South Africa in 2019, where Harry revealed he and his brother were on “different paths”. In a new biography, William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, by The Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers, it is revealed how up until that point, William had grown close to Bradby during his time as royal correspondent for the broadcaster.
But the book uncovers that William was left feeling “betrayed and severely let down” after the journalist took part in the documentary, where both Harry and Meghan spoke about their difficulties in the Royal Family.
The ITV documentary proved a turning point in relations between the brothers as in it, Harry responded to claims for the first time that there was a rift between him and William remarking at the time they had “good days” and “bad days”. Meanwhile, Meghan talked about her struggle juggling motherhood with intense media scrutiny and said not many people had asked her if she was OK.
William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story reveals how, on his return from Africa to film the documentary, Bradby contacted William to tell him of his concern about Harry’s wellbeing. But a source with knowledge of the conversation said William was furious, feeling the journalist had taken Harry’s side.
The source said: “William felt betrayed and severely let down. He considered Tom a friend, they had always got on and Harry was close to him too, but [William] never thought [Bradby] would take a side like he did.”
The book says that one of the main sticking points for William was that Bradby appeared unwilling to question Harry or Meghan about what was going on inside the royal household – with sources in the biography saying most of the family had made sure Meghan was being welcomed. The source added: “Tom knew full well what Meghan was accused of and chose not to raise it in the documentary, while she ran roughshod over the family. As far as [William] was concerned, the friendship was over there and then.”
[From The Daily Mirror]
So, William was: A) furious that Harry said that he and William were on different paths but still brothers, B) screaming about how Harry seemed “paranoid” about what William and his staff were doing to him and Meghan, C) incandescent with rage that Tom Bradby privately expressed concerns to William about Harry’s wellbeing, D) spitting mad that Bradby “chose a side” against the heir to the throne by merely asking some gentle questions of two emotionally raw and battered people, and E) throwing a pissy-baby tantrum because Bradby didn’t hound Meghan about all of the racist lies William and his staff had concocted about her. But Meghan “ran roughshod over the family,” that’s why William had to violently assault his brother and why Kate had to make up racist lies about Meghan making her cry! And again, Myers is a royalist, and he’s writing all of this to provide cover and sympathy for William and Kate. And he’s making them look like absolute monsters. It’s kind of funny.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, ITV, The Telegraph and Backgrid.
-
When someone expresses their concern about your sibling to you in private how is it taking sides?
Also just read the article where he is supposed to be concerned about mental health.
They should stop giving William & Kate projects which make them look stupid and/or like huge hypocrites. See also one of the worst Kate claiming she doesnt have mental health problems because she had ahappy childhood(blaming loving parents including her own), William who has 3/4 mansions & whose tenants live in damp mouldy houses claiming to care about homelessness, William the BAFTA president claiming to watch movies is too much work, him saying at a preplanned Bollywood event that he’s never watched a Bollywood movie, Kate saying how important it is for kids to play outside & in nature whilst offering no solutions to provide safe outdood places for inner city kids etc etc etc.
What a waste of space the both of them
It’s taking sides because William agreed with everything that was happening to them. He is an angry, nasty petty person.
This tour was when there was a fire in Archie’s room – correct?
Meghan and Harry’s son almost died. He was meant to sleep in that room but their amazing nanny thought – I’m gonna keep the little guy with me right now – and saved his life.
That adds so much to how Meghan reacted to the question about if she was ok. Of course she wasn’t ok.
Not just because of the relentless hate and gaslighting and dismissal of her mental health by her new family. Meghan was told that the BRF security was the best security and most thorough security in the world and yet her son’s room – and only her son’s room – caught on fire. After she had been erased from his birth certificate.
What the actual f.
I continue to be haunted by that fire in Archie’s room. I really am not a conspiracy theorist (says every conspiracy theorist), but there was something really off about that incident.
Thank God for that nanny.
Also, William is such a sick and pathetic narcissist. His tantrum about Bradby is pathetic. He not only looks like an egg, he has the strength of an eggshell.
I know Diana was in two minds about the long term viability of the monarchy but it’s clear she saw the risk as Charles III & not her own son. Irony.
Why is 45 year old William such a cry baby 😭 petulant and entitled ☹️
They really ARE monsters aren’t they. William in particular. Just wow.
Willam and Myers continue to dig William and Kate’s grave. Two unfortunate folks who walk around with heirs and are clueless to human conditions. Complete waste of space.
Sounds like he was mad that bradby even did the documentary with Harry and Megan in the first place.
This appears to boil down to how dare you express concern for anyone that isn’t me. Imagine hating someone for caring about your brother. William is a severely disturbed individual.
I’m no contact with my parents and two of my siblings. I have 7 siblings so it works out 😂
But if one of my siblings or cousins mentioned that my parents or one of my brothers was doing poorly – even after all of the real things they have done as opposed to William’s imagined slights – I would be concerned. And probably reach out to their support networks to make sure they had the support they needed.
William is a horrible person
Reading multiple stories about Will’s feelings today on here really paints a picture of a dark, sociopathic and twisted mind. He really has no sense of humanity at all. He expects total submission and adoration from everyone around him. He has a sickly obsession with Meghan which he cannot reconcile with so he tries to cover that up by consistently making everybody else hate her. He is beyond help. Normally I enjoy making fun of him but today I felt nauseous.
At the time of the South Africa trip, Meghan had already been set by by Jason Knauf to accept the unprofessional and inexperienced Melissa Toubati as an assistant, had been set up by Jason Knauf to accept a personally vetted by Jason nanny who was summarily dismissed for doing something to Archie that cannot be discussed publicly, but at least one British journalist said they knew what it allegedly was and would have also dismissed her, been told that her son didn’t deserve the same level of of protection as his cousins, and then “her” staff and the Briths embassy in South Africa put her helpless infant in a room where the heater caught on fire, without a smoke detector, and only the instincts of their new nanny kept him from being in the room at the time. But William is mad at Tom Bradby.
THIS.
If I didn’t know better I’d say William’s enablers are giving him enough rope to hang himself. Either that, or they’re just panicking. I predict when 💩 really hits the fan these people will run for cover, pleading, “I knew it was bad, but not *this* bad!!!!”
I have concluded that wank And waity will never grow the f up . They are the most coddled 40 somethings I have ever heard of. It’s like they are incapable of taking responsibility for anything they do . That lack self awareness and basic human decency. I recently saw that scene from the last commonwealth service Harry and Meghan went to and I am looking at that and thinking not even in a church are these two capable of being human . Like they are in real need of intensive therapy. Meghan said hi to them at the church and the bald headed demon and his coat hanger Karen just ignored her . I know it was church but I would be sitting there saying burn in hell you demonic demons
What happened to “never complain never explain”?
Or is it only when asked directly, because they DO complain and explain through sources, their media, and that family
Omg, they are constantly complaining and explaining.
How exactly is thanking someone for asking if you’re okay while admitting that not many others have asked, stating that you’re going through some things behind the scenes, “running roughshod over the family”? It’s their guilt that told them “she must be talking about us!”.
I have to laugh at these royal authors, thinking that showing the world how cruel and stupid the members of the BRF are, is some giant flex. 🤣🤣🤣
I thought William cut off Bradby because he did the documentary with H&m. so idea that Bradby approached William with concern over Harry’s mental health and that led to a rift is new. But William is the mental health advocate telling people to speak openly on mental health today 😒
Horrid hypocrite
But Harry was talking about it in the wrong way, you know actually talking about it out loud.
Poor Peg doesn’t have a clue how to deal like an adult when someone he deems to like his brother better. Of course he was incandescent when his brother mentioned being on different paths because that meant Harry would not be the loyal scapegoat and that is unacceptable to Peg!!
This book is nothing but William and Kate’s response to Spare. Russell Myers was chosen to provide KP with plausible deniability as he was critical of the Caribbean tour.
What that excerpt failed to mention is that Bradby and that documentary was approved by the palace. They were the ones who gave the go -ahead to film it. William is angry that Meghan was very vulnerable in that interview, which went against the cruel narratives bring put out about her. He resented the amount of interest in that trip, especially when his Pakistan tour definitely felt like a second string production. Also Harry spoke about William in a way that showed he was already distancing himself from William. Polite but definitely space. William is a disaster.
William really is an angry man, isn’t he. All the stories we hear (even from his own side) are about how he’s incandescent with rage about this or that, how he’s affronted, furious, betrayed, how everyone around him is apparently “paranoid”, how people have to “pick sides”. They never say he’s kind, affable, good-humoured, gentle etc. – because even the pet journalists can’t pretend any of that is true.
There’s just something really dark about him. I do wonder if his anger is behind whatever it is that they’re trying to hide about William, and which we occasionally hear hints about from journalists.