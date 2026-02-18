Prince William has also been bizarrely furious with ITV journalist Tom Bradby since 2019

In one of the excerpts from Russell Myers’ William & Catherine biography, sources doubled-down on the idea that Prince William felt his relationship with Prince Harry had a turning point in 2019. That turning point? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought an ITV crew along with them for their autumn ’19 tour of several African countries. ITV sent Tom Bradby down to do on-the-spot, on-camera interviews with Harry and Meghan, and ITV packaged the whole thing as a nice little documentary about the tour and how the Sussexes were feeling pretty raw from how they had been treated for the previous year. It was in this documentary that Meghan’s eyes welled up with tears when Bradby asked how she was doing. Bradby also got Harry on camera saying that he and William were on different paths but they would always be brothers. That “different paths” statement infuriated William, according to Russell Myers. William began screaming about how he had lost his brother and Harry was unbelievably “paranoid” about everything. Well, that’s not all. Apparently William was also a pissy baby about Tom Bradby’s involvement in the documentary.

Prince William ended his friendship with a star of ITV after feeling ‘betrayed’ over his documentary with Prince Harry and Meghan. The Prince of Wales felt ITV News anchor Tom Bradby had “crossed a line” when he participated in a documentary with the Sussexes during their tour of South Africa in 2019, where Harry revealed he and his brother were on “different paths”. In a new biography, William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, by The Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers, it is revealed how up until that point, William had grown close to Bradby during his time as royal correspondent for the broadcaster. But the book uncovers that William was left feeling “betrayed and severely let down” after the journalist took part in the documentary, where both Harry and Meghan spoke about their difficulties in the Royal Family. The ITV documentary proved a turning point in relations between the brothers as in it, Harry responded to claims for the first time that there was a rift between him and William remarking at the time they had “good days” and “bad days”. Meanwhile, Meghan talked about her struggle juggling motherhood with intense media scrutiny and said not many people had asked her if she was OK. William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story reveals how, on his return from Africa to film the documentary, Bradby contacted William to tell him of his concern about Harry’s wellbeing. But a source with knowledge of the conversation said William was furious, feeling the journalist had taken Harry’s side. The source said: “William felt betrayed and severely let down. He considered Tom a friend, they had always got on and Harry was close to him too, but [William] never thought [Bradby] would take a side like he did.” The book says that one of the main sticking points for William was that Bradby appeared unwilling to question Harry or Meghan about what was going on inside the royal household – with sources in the biography saying most of the family had made sure Meghan was being welcomed. The source added: “Tom knew full well what Meghan was accused of and chose not to raise it in the documentary, while she ran roughshod over the family. As far as [William] was concerned, the friendship was over there and then.”

So, William was: A) furious that Harry said that he and William were on different paths but still brothers, B) screaming about how Harry seemed “paranoid” about what William and his staff were doing to him and Meghan, C) incandescent with rage that Tom Bradby privately expressed concerns to William about Harry’s wellbeing, D) spitting mad that Bradby “chose a side” against the heir to the throne by merely asking some gentle questions of two emotionally raw and battered people, and E) throwing a pissy-baby tantrum because Bradby didn’t hound Meghan about all of the racist lies William and his staff had concocted about her. But Meghan “ran roughshod over the family,” that’s why William had to violently assault his brother and why Kate had to make up racist lies about Meghan making her cry! And again, Myers is a royalist, and he’s writing all of this to provide cover and sympathy for William and Kate. And he’s making them look like absolute monsters. It’s kind of funny.





