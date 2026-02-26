“Internet boyfriend Paul Anthony Kelly just became a literal father” links
  • February 26, 2026

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Paul Anthony Kelly – who plays JFK Jr. on Love Story – just welcomed his first child with his wife Syd. Yes, our new internet boyfriend is married & a new father. [JustJared]
Kristen Wiig & Rose Byrne chat about the 15th anniversary of Bridesmaids. [OMG Blog]
Jessie Buckley wore Diotima to The Bride photocall. [RCFA]
More on the British tabloids’ response to Prince Harry & Meghan’s trip to Jordan. There’s a sense that the tabloids are looking a gift horse in the mouth. [LaineyGossip]
I can’t believe these medical stories exist in 2026. [Jezebel]
Does Psych deserve a Scrubs-esque revival? [Pajiba]
Jason & Travis Kelce praise the US women’s ice hockey team. [Buzzfeed]
An ascendent drag star, Mia Starr. [Socialite Life]
When will we get a new Olivia Rodrigo album? [Hollywood Life]
Killer Ballerinas is a better name than “Pretty Lethal.” [Seriously OMG]

3 Responses to ““Internet boyfriend Paul Anthony Kelly just became a literal father” links”

  1. Hypocrisy says:
    February 26, 2026 at 3:40 pm

    Loved the Lainey gossip article especially the last paragraph..

    • Sparkie says:
      February 27, 2026 at 2:10 am

      Lainey and her team have written awful articles about the sussexes. She seems to suddenly be desperately backpedalling to not lose readers who are supporters. Too little, too late.

      • Drea says:
        February 27, 2026 at 9:43 am

        I disagree, and I say this as a general fan of Meghan and the Sussexes. Lainey’s articles on them have not always been flattering, but they’ve generally been fair, and her criticism of them has been mild, at most. None of it has been awful, and none of it is desperate, that’s just hyperbole.

