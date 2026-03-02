Gwyneth Paltrow wore Givenchy at the SAG/Actor Awards: pretty terrible?

I was surprised that Gwyneth Paltrow showed up for the SAG/Actor Awards, but she was nominated as part of the Marty Supreme cast. Somewhat hilariously, the actors (especially Timothee Chalamet) did way too much to hype Marty, to the point where they got everyone to see the film… and that was what ruined Marty Supreme’s Oscar chances. The hype was huge and the film didn’t deliver, in my opinion. Anyway, Gwyneth was front and center (where else) in this terrible Givenchy. Super-unflattering. And the turquoise earrings?? I’m aghast that Gwyneth would wear TURQUOISE.
Rose Byrne in Chanel. It’s fine, although I feel like this is a throwback to how women used to dress for the SAGs, before everyone felt like they had to wear full-length gowns. This feels more like a party dress, but it’s fine.
Kirsten Dunst wore Khaite to support her husband Jesse Plemons, who was nominated. I dislike this? It’s just… not good. The crotch bow especially.
Odessa A’zion in a 2015 Armani jumpsuit. I didn’t even catch the bottom half of this when she was on E! – this is hilariously bad. She looks like a goth Muppet.
Kristen Bell in Georges Hobieka. This reminds me of those terrible Marchesa gowns women used to wear.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I actually don’t mind Gwyneth’s dress. Its not the best, but it seems very vintage Gwyneth to me.
The rest are pretty terrible though. Kirsten Dunst….just no.
Compared to some of the others it’s not terrible but that’s partly recency effect from having scrolled through all the pictures. Yikes to some of these. Bland and largely inoffensive (Gwyneth and Rose) suddenly look better to me!
I agree she can carry it, she and K.Bell look the best out of the rest.
I feel like it should have come to a sharper v and not shown so much sternum/xyphoid- that super low, keyhole-like wider point is just very unflattering.
I actually really love Gwyneth’s whole look. I thought it looked amazing on video.
Hate the dress – don’t mind the hair – LOVE the makeup. Gwyneth is now a carbon copy of her mother and I’m here for it! Also happy to see her allowing a few wrinkles on her face while she still looks undeniably fabulous.
Of all the dresses on this post, gwyn wins, but it’s not even a competition. Rose byrne’s isnt bad either. But there is something about gwyn’s smile that reminds me of the grinch…
Same! Also: back in the ’90s, did we ever think Gwyneth would have such good posture now? No more slouching, ha!
I actually have never seen this highly refined use of turquoise and I like it. Her hair and make up are inspo-level.
I know that all awards shows have their own vibe and I did not know that the SAG awards (I maintain that “Actors Award” was a terrible idea, a shift to a generic label) is the award of straining at nakedness. The plunging neckline in this dress goes too low and ruins the proportions of it. One to two inches of coverage on the décolletage would have made GP look like she owned the room.
I dunno. All of them. Kristen Bell’s sheer fronted dress covering her hoo-ha with spangles. Kristen Wiig going beyond side-boob to entire side ribcage and hipbone, and a face tune up that is the John Mulaney school of whisper subtle plastic surgery work.
WTF was up with Mindy Kaling wearing what looked like a menu shaped card on her front and her legs in a dress sheer up to indecency covered with bicycle shorts?
Those turquoise earrings are gorgeous.
I like rose’s dress. It’s subtle. The crotch bow comment on Dunst made me laugh
While watching the show, Gwyneth’s left earring kept disappearing and reappearing. She wasn’t wearing it when she presented but it was back when they showed the nominees for best cast
I like turquoise and gwyneth looked lovely but I just don’t love the shape of that black dress. Rose’s dress looked comfortable and pretty.
Gwneth looked lovely. I like the fabric and shape of the dress and the pairing with turquoise with it. However, the front being so low ruined the elegance of the look a bit. Rose looked lovely, and her dress was very pretty. It’s great to see just a pretty dress.
I think Gwyneth’s dress just has slightly the wrong proportions — it should be sleek through the calf or ankle and then have some kind of tulle or train.
I saw a video of Gwyneth in motion and she looked STUNNING. She looked incredible
I’d like Gwyneth’s dress more if the neckline wasn’t so open and exposed. Just endless flesh and bone on display. These designs straight from the runway don’t always translate really well. It would have been really gorgeous if the V gap was narrower.
I agree that Gwyneth’s dress would be gorgeous without that deep notch. I also liked Rose’s but it could use a little pizazz. Maybe if she wore her hair up. Kirsten’s was just bad. Stark black is not in her color palette. Did you know you can copy a photo of yourself on the ChatGPT app and ask it for your seasonal color palette and it will tell you and give you colors of clothes, hair and makeup that look best on you. For free! No, I don’t work for ChatGPT but I had to share.
I like Gwyneth and Rose’s dresses a lot. Not a fan of any of the others.