Gwyneth Paltrow wore Givenchy at the SAG/Actor Awards: pretty terrible?

I was surprised that Gwyneth Paltrow showed up for the SAG/Actor Awards, but she was nominated as part of the Marty Supreme cast. Somewhat hilariously, the actors (especially Timothee Chalamet) did way too much to hype Marty, to the point where they got everyone to see the film… and that was what ruined Marty Supreme’s Oscar chances. The hype was huge and the film didn’t deliver, in my opinion. Anyway, Gwyneth was front and center (where else) in this terrible Givenchy. Super-unflattering. And the turquoise earrings?? I’m aghast that Gwyneth would wear TURQUOISE.

Rose Byrne in Chanel. It’s fine, although I feel like this is a throwback to how women used to dress for the SAGs, before everyone felt like they had to wear full-length gowns. This feels more like a party dress, but it’s fine.

Kirsten Dunst wore Khaite to support her husband Jesse Plemons, who was nominated. I dislike this? It’s just… not good. The crotch bow especially.

Odessa A’zion in a 2015 Armani jumpsuit. I didn’t even catch the bottom half of this when she was on E! – this is hilariously bad. She looks like a goth Muppet.

Kristen Bell in Georges Hobieka. This reminds me of those terrible Marchesa gowns women used to wear.