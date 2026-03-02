Demi Moore wore a dramatic Schiaparelli to the SAG/Actor Awards



Demi Moore really brought it during her promotional tour for The Substance, but I have not been as fond of her looks for Landman. This black and white Schiaparelli gown looks costume-y and I find the tulle tail-like back with confetti on it goofy. Her hair is also a bit severe. I’m sorry! I like Demi and want good things for her.

Ali Larter bugs, but I’ll be damned if she doesn’t look banging. She was in a cranberry Zuhair Murad that looks like something Sofia Vergara would wear. I guess that’s a compliment.

Their Landman costar Paulina Chávez was so cute on screen during her interview with their costars. She’s just 23 and I’m not familiar with her but I wanted to talk about her gorgeous Sebastian Gunawan gown. This dress is a classic red carpet gown with some charming modern details. It looks so unique and pretty.