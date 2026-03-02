Demi Moore wore a dramatic Schiaparelli to the SAG/Actor Awards

Demi Moore
Demi Moore really brought it during her promotional tour for The Substance, but I have not been as fond of her looks for Landman. This black and white Schiaparelli gown looks costume-y and I find the tulle tail-like back with confetti on it goofy. Her hair is also a bit severe. I’m sorry! I like Demi and want good things for her.

Demi Moore

Ali Larter

Ali Larter bugs, but I’ll be damned if she doesn’t look banging. She was in a cranberry Zuhair Murad that looks like something Sofia Vergara would wear. I guess that’s a compliment.

Their Landman costar Paulina Chávez was so cute on screen during her interview with their costars. She’s just 23 and I’m not familiar with her but I wanted to talk about her gorgeous Sebastian Gunawan gown. This dress is a classic red carpet gown with some charming modern details. It looks so unique and pretty.

18 Responses to “Demi Moore wore a dramatic Schiaparelli to the SAG/Actor Awards”

  1. Deedee says:
    March 2, 2026 at 7:26 am

    Love Paulina’s dress. One of the best of the night for me from what ive seen so far.

  2. Gee Mitch says:
    March 2, 2026 at 7:27 am

    Here comes Peter Cottontail, hopping down the bunny trail…

  3. Normades says:
    March 2, 2026 at 7:35 am

    Looks like a dirty cotton ball

  4. Caitliin says:
    March 2, 2026 at 7:45 am

    Yikes!!!!

  5. paintybox says:
    March 2, 2026 at 8:03 am

    Paulina looks very cool and I loooove her for her Ice Out button.

  6. SarahCS says:
    March 2, 2026 at 8:13 am

    Oh Demi, I have this problem sometimes when I’m out in the garden and all sorts of seed heads stick to me.

  7. Inge says:
    March 2, 2026 at 8:13 am

    How on earth did Demi sit down?
    (I often wonder about this when I see some of the outfits)

  8. Mumster says:
    March 2, 2026 at 8:40 am

    I would’ve loved Paulina’s dress if it was one color. Demi has reached the point where I can’t see past the work and the extreme thinness. Don’t come at me; she did not look like this before. if the bustline of Ali’s dress was a scooch higher, it would be perfect. Great color, too.

    • Chaine says:
      March 2, 2026 at 8:43 am

      Same. I cannot comment on the dress because the first thing I see are extreme clavicles. So sad. I hope she is receiving medical treatment for whatever is ailing her.

      • Züri says:
        March 2, 2026 at 8:47 am

        Agree with both of you here. Brad Goreski posted a video of her look and the views of her back were alarming.

  9. Gaffney says:
    March 2, 2026 at 10:10 am

    🫣 I love Demi’s dress! Ewwww to Ali. Fugly dress on a fugly person inside and out. Paulina Chàvez is a vision in this and I love her in Landman but Sheridan is going to ruin her character, like he does all the great women characters in his scripts. The exception is Ali. Her character was awful from the beginning and is getting worse.

  10. Constance says:
    March 2, 2026 at 10:12 am

    Is Demi’s hair pulled so tight to disguise whether she truly got that short cut or not? I am really doubtful that she did…and you cant tell here…its a shame as the cut was quite perfect.

  11. Elly says:
    March 2, 2026 at 10:37 am

    I’m sorry but that hairstyle for Demi is not the best for her with those protruding ears. I loved her in that cute bob that was in photos on my feed yesterday. It was very flattering. The dress looks like she’s moulting.

  12. Sarah says:
    March 2, 2026 at 10:55 am

    They all look great!

