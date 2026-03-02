Parker Posey wore Gucci to the SAG/Actor Awards: Blanche DuBois energy?

Whenever The White Lotus is on, it feels like the biggest pop-culture show, with everyone obsessing over every little detail and every line of dialogue and every performance. But then when the awards season hits, TWL is basically never in the conversation. Sure, it gets nominated for stuff, but they never win. It’s crazy. Anyway, I hope TWL’s actors had a good time at the SAG/Actor Awards because they all went home empty-handed. Parker Posey wore this fun, pink Gucci which suits her current Blanche DuBois-meets-Valley-of-the-Dolls energy.
Aimee Lou Wood in Versace. Meh. I appreciate that she’s taking the awards shows seriously though.
Leslie Bibb in Ashi Studio. I liked this, despite the shoulders.
Natasha Rothwell in Naeem Khan. I’m not a fan of this look on her at all!
Some SAG fashion odds and ends – Mia Goth wore Dior, and both Jenna Ortega and Kristen Wiig wore Christian Cowan. I like Mia’s dress! Ortega looked like something the ‘90s barfed up (we dressed like that all the time circa 1994). I have a theory about Wiig – I think she often tries to style herself and promote herself as the new Jennifer Aniston. I wish she would embrace her quirks more.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Shutterstock for The Actor Award.
-
-
Mia Goth at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA (formerly Screen Actors Guild Awards) held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 1, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1079432966, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Mia Goth, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
Leslie Bibb at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA (formerly Screen Actors Guild Awards) held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 1, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1079440343, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Leslie Bibb, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
Parker Posey at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA (formerly Screen Actors Guild Awards) held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 1, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1079441553, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Parker Posey, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
Parker Posey at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA (formerly Screen Actors Guild Awards) held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 1, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1079441577, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Parker Posey, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
Jenna Ortega at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA (formerly Screen Actors Guild Awards) held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 1, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1079445393, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Jenna Ortega, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MARCH 01: Aimee Lou Wood wearing custom Versace and Jimmy Choo shoes arrives at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA (formerly Screen Actors Guild Awards) held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 1, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1079511720, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Aimee Lou Wood, Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MARCH 01: Kristen Wiig wearing Christian Cowan arrives at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA (formerly Screen Actors Guild Awards) held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 1, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1079516249, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Kristen Wiig, Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MARCH 01: Natasha Rothwell arrives at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA (formerly Screen Actors Guild Awards) held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 1, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1079516897, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Natasha Rothwell, Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
Yikes that gown that Parker is wearing is so matronly old. Why why why why.
RE Posey’s dress, it looks like the designer is paying homage to the slip on shoes, slippers their 70-something Fab Auntie used to wear during visits with her on Sunday mornings in the 60’s.
Those old adages come to mind:
lips OR eyes, and
legs OR boobs.
In this case it’s sleeves OR whatever TF that floor duster is.
And is there a adage like “ENOUGH with the 80’s pussy bows already!”?
Because there should be.
Looks like 50s/60s peignoir set!
https://x.com/frazbelina/status/1348399734273282056
https://www.ebay.ca/itm/323755691570
It’s like someone took a dated and tacky peignoir set and sewed the robe closed. Yikes.
Is there a trend against breast implants? I mean, I think that’s good – but all these super-low V-necks seem to be announcing “See? Nothing fake here.”
Aimee Lou Wood just looked… so uncomfortable in that dress. I think she’s lovely but sweetie, pick a dress that makes you happy. It shows when you do!
Kristen Wiig looks terribly thin … I hate it.
I actually think Kristen looks good. Her energy in real life is pretty chill and laidback. I realized this after listening to her on Amy Poehler’s podcast. So the style actually kind of fits her personality. And I like Mia’s dress as well.
I saw the Blanche DuBois heading, scrolled down and saw the dress. Nailed it Kaiser. 🤭
I think it’s more Blanche Deveraux (golden girls) than Blanche Dubois (streetcar) myself.
I love Parker’s look, it’s so fun and so HER. Her hair and makeup were fantastic as well. I think Natasha looked fantastic too! If you’re going to do all back please do add a bit of whimsy and they did with the feathers.
I kind of liked all of these dresses, even Jenna’s 90’s Kate Moss circa Calvin Klein era look.
Parker seemed to be having the most fun during the show
Everyone looks lovely (again!) I said this already but they do..
I’m really glad to see Jenny Ortega’s eyebrows again.
Parker Posey is going for full camp, and I’m here for it. Also she’s wearing a brace on her wrist (sprain? carpal tunnel?) and the feathers kind of hide it, so there may be multiple reasons she didn’t go full Kristen Wiig minimalist. And I know everyone is piling on Aimee Lou Wood but I think she looks very pretty (although a little jewelry would be nice.)
I wanted this post to have Natasha Rothwell at the top until I saw her dress. Agreed that this is not doing her any favors. She’s a beauty though.
At first I misread Blanche DuBois as Blanche Devereaux (the Golden Girl). I knew it couldn’t be right because GG Blanche would never wear something so demure. 😉
Blanche Devereaux would in her nightwear! She was often sitting with the ladies wearing a peignoir similar to this!
Truly. The first place my mind went to was Golden Girls. And you know what, I’m here for that. And who would we cast as the main characters? Parker Posey and who? Caveat, it can’t be all white actresses. Mix it up. Here’s one idea. Give me Parker Posey, Octavia Spencer, Michelle Yeo and…Sophia Vergara? LOL.
The first place my mind went was Eva Gabor in Green Acres. I’m old and loved that show.
I think Parker Posey is having fun with her outfit and just had to wear it. I get it. She is a brilliant comedic actress and I don’t think she gets nearly enough credit for it. Just watch her in Best in Show. She could have won a Best Supporting Actress nomination for that part. Just impeccable.
Not Blanche DuBois — Carole Channing or Phyllis Diller, just add a white wig or fright hair.
Omnibabe, I think that’s a little harsh. She chose a retro look and rocked it.