Parker Posey wore Gucci to the SAG/Actor Awards: Blanche DuBois energy?

Whenever The White Lotus is on, it feels like the biggest pop-culture show, with everyone obsessing over every little detail and every line of dialogue and every performance. But then when the awards season hits, TWL is basically never in the conversation. Sure, it gets nominated for stuff, but they never win. It’s crazy. Anyway, I hope TWL’s actors had a good time at the SAG/Actor Awards because they all went home empty-handed. Parker Posey wore this fun, pink Gucci which suits her current Blanche DuBois-meets-Valley-of-the-Dolls energy.

Aimee Lou Wood in Versace. Meh. I appreciate that she’s taking the awards shows seriously though.

Leslie Bibb in Ashi Studio. I liked this, despite the shoulders.

Natasha Rothwell in Naeem Khan. I’m not a fan of this look on her at all!

Some SAG fashion odds and ends – Mia Goth wore Dior, and both Jenna Ortega and Kristen Wiig wore Christian Cowan. I like Mia’s dress! Ortega looked like something the ‘90s barfed up (we dressed like that all the time circa 1994). I have a theory about Wiig – I think she often tries to style herself and promote herself as the new Jennifer Aniston. I wish she would embrace her quirks more.