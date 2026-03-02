Teyana Taylor wore Thom Browne to the SAG/Actor Awards: stunning or too much?

Teyana Taylor is really not a sure thing at the Oscars. Back in January, I thought she would storm through the awards season, picking up gongs for supporting actress everywhere. That hasn’t happened, and she lost the SAG Award last night to Amy Madigan, whose Oscar campaign is likely surging. Still, I’m sure Teyana is fine either way. She seems to be having a ball during the awards season, and she brought her daughter as her date last night. As for Teyana’s look… she wore Thom Browne. Browne and Schiaparelli are the two designers where I’m always like… what are we doing here? They break up the monotony, but at what cost?

Mindy Kaling in Yara Shoemaker. You guys… I love Mindy, but yikes. She clearly went on a GLP-1 which is her business and I’m not judging. I am judging her face work though. The dress is also not great.

Prada had an absolutely terrible run at the SAG/Actor Awards. Claire Danes wore Prada – this was purposefully “wrinkled” and the design is just terrible.

Michelle Williams in Prada. Trendspotting at the SAGs: these apron-looking dresses. I’m not a fan, but the bejeweled appliques were nice.

Michelle Monaghan in Prada – everything about this is awful. The dress is horrendous and her styling is so, so bad. She’s such a beautiful woman too, and this just… sucks.