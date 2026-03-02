Teyana Taylor wore Thom Browne to the SAG/Actor Awards: stunning or too much?

Teyana Taylor is really not a sure thing at the Oscars. Back in January, I thought she would storm through the awards season, picking up gongs for supporting actress everywhere. That hasn’t happened, and she lost the SAG Award last night to Amy Madigan, whose Oscar campaign is likely surging. Still, I’m sure Teyana is fine either way. She seems to be having a ball during the awards season, and she brought her daughter as her date last night. As for Teyana’s look… she wore Thom Browne. Browne and Schiaparelli are the two designers where I’m always like… what are we doing here? They break up the monotony, but at what cost?
Mindy Kaling in Yara Shoemaker. You guys… I love Mindy, but yikes. She clearly went on a GLP-1 which is her business and I’m not judging. I am judging her face work though. The dress is also not great.
Prada had an absolutely terrible run at the SAG/Actor Awards. Claire Danes wore Prada – this was purposefully “wrinkled” and the design is just terrible.
Michelle Williams in Prada. Trendspotting at the SAGs: these apron-looking dresses. I’m not a fan, but the bejeweled appliques were nice.
Michelle Monaghan in Prada – everything about this is awful. The dress is horrendous and her styling is so, so bad. She’s such a beautiful woman too, and this just… sucks.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Shutterstock for The Actor Award.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock for The Actor Awards (16694057fh)
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rich Polk/Shutterstock for The Actor Awards (16706944fy)
I feel the same about the apron tops. They’re twee. And I’m not someone who despises twee bc it can work in certain contexts. But overall, it’s meh.
I actually loved Teyana Taylor’s dress. Not many women could have pulled it off but she did and it was a gorgeous look, something different from what we’re used to seeing.
Her daughter fixing the way her Mum’s skirt lay around her was super cute
Teyana goes for so many interesting looks, I always enjoy seeing what she’s wearing. And her posture is sensational. I get the idea and I particularly like the effect of the different neutral tones for the bodice to make it look like a painting of the human body but as someone who generally dislikes breast-encircling designs on dresses the nipples are very unnecessary. If it didn’t have the nipples then it would be a super interesting and visually appealing dress, although I don’t know what the trailing ribbons add.
So many ugly dresses on so many beautiful women. Wow.
Yikers. None of these are good. The one sort of exception is Michelle Williams’ dress — it’s pretty but it’s really the wrong color for her
Something nice, Mindy doesn’t look like she’s gone overboard on her weight loss stuff, and I don’t see major face work. She doesn’t look particularly happy though :/
I despise the apron dresses, they look terrible on anyone bigger than a barely A cup because people aren’t board shaped.
I LOVE this look. I much prefer it to the coat-dress she wore to the BAFTAs that everyone seemed to froth over. I thought that was an OK look but it just seemed more like she was wearing that coat before she revealed her real look underneath.
I thought she was fine in OBAA. Frankly, I thought Regina Hall’s performance was more compelling. It’s unfortunate that she didn’t have a juicier THIS. IS. ACTING! moment because then I think we would have seen her show up a lot more in the award’s conversation.
When the nicest thing you can say about Michelle Williams’ dress is “those spangles from Michael’s are cute though” … it is, indeed, bad.