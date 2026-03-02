Teyana Taylor wore Thom Browne to the SAG/Actor Awards: stunning or too much?

Teyana Taylor is really not a sure thing at the Oscars. Back in January, I thought she would storm through the awards season, picking up gongs for supporting actress everywhere. That hasn’t happened, and she lost the SAG Award last night to Amy Madigan, whose Oscar campaign is likely surging. Still, I’m sure Teyana is fine either way. She seems to be having a ball during the awards season, and she brought her daughter as her date last night. As for Teyana’s look… she wore Thom Browne. Browne and Schiaparelli are the two designers where I’m always like… what are we doing here? They break up the monotony, but at what cost?

Mindy Kaling in Yara Shoemaker. You guys… I love Mindy, but yikes. She clearly went on a GLP-1 which is her business and I’m not judging. I am judging her face work though. The dress is also not great.

Prada had an absolutely terrible run at the SAG/Actor Awards. Claire Danes wore Prada – this was purposefully “wrinkled” and the design is just terrible.

Michelle Williams in Prada. Trendspotting at the SAGs: these apron-looking dresses. I’m not a fan, but the bejeweled appliques were nice.

Michelle Monaghan in Prada – everything about this is awful. The dress is horrendous and her styling is so, so bad. She’s such a beautiful woman too, and this just… sucks.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Shutterstock for The Actor Award.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

9 Responses to “Teyana Taylor wore Thom Browne to the SAG/Actor Awards: stunning or too much?”

  1. Jais says:
    March 2, 2026 at 8:31 am

    I feel the same about the apron tops. They’re twee. And I’m not someone who despises twee bc it can work in certain contexts. But overall, it’s meh.

    Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    March 2, 2026 at 8:32 am

    I actually loved Teyana Taylor’s dress. Not many women could have pulled it off but she did and it was a gorgeous look, something different from what we’re used to seeing.

    Reply
  3. Mei says:
    March 2, 2026 at 8:47 am

    Teyana goes for so many interesting looks, I always enjoy seeing what she’s wearing. And her posture is sensational. I get the idea and I particularly like the effect of the different neutral tones for the bodice to make it look like a painting of the human body but as someone who generally dislikes breast-encircling designs on dresses the nipples are very unnecessary. If it didn’t have the nipples then it would be a super interesting and visually appealing dress, although I don’t know what the trailing ribbons add.

    Reply
  4. Mumster says:
    March 2, 2026 at 8:48 am

    So many ugly dresses on so many beautiful women. Wow.

    Reply
  5. Kirsten says:
    March 2, 2026 at 9:39 am

    Yikers. None of these are good. The one sort of exception is Michelle Williams’ dress — it’s pretty but it’s really the wrong color for her

    Reply
  6. Lucy says:
    March 2, 2026 at 9:45 am

    Something nice, Mindy doesn’t look like she’s gone overboard on her weight loss stuff, and I don’t see major face work. She doesn’t look particularly happy though :/
    I despise the apron dresses, they look terrible on anyone bigger than a barely A cup because people aren’t board shaped.

    Reply
  7. Grant says:
    March 2, 2026 at 10:45 am

    I LOVE this look. I much prefer it to the coat-dress she wore to the BAFTAs that everyone seemed to froth over. I thought that was an OK look but it just seemed more like she was wearing that coat before she revealed her real look underneath.

    I thought she was fine in OBAA. Frankly, I thought Regina Hall’s performance was more compelling. It’s unfortunate that she didn’t have a juicier THIS. IS. ACTING! moment because then I think we would have seen her show up a lot more in the award’s conversation.

    Reply
  8. amb says:
    March 2, 2026 at 11:06 am

    When the nicest thing you can say about Michelle Williams’ dress is “those spangles from Michael’s are cute though” … it is, indeed, bad.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment