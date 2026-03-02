Viola Davis wore Gucci with a jaw dropping emerald necklace to the SAG/Actor Awards



Viola Davis was in a phenomenal green Gucci at the SAG/Actor Awards that sparkled on stage when she was presenting. That jaw dropping Pasquale Bruni necklace is described as a “natural diamond floral necklace with a pear-shaped emerald drop pendant.” She was the perfect choice to give Michael B. Jordan his Actor. Did you see Viola’s NAACP speech?



I wish we were talking more about Regina Hall’s role in One Battle After Another. She turns in such great work and is overdue for a nomination. She was wearing Cong Tri last night. (Does anyone else sing “A bitch is old today?” in their head whenever you see her? She’s 55 now!)



I’ve heard a lot about Dove Cameron’s Prime thriller, 56 Days. I might give it a chance. Dove wrote a black and white Monique Lhuillier gown that stood out due to her exceptional styling. She’s like an edgy Disney Princess. She looks like Snow White to me and her hair and makeup are so pretty and timeless looking.

Sinners’ Jayme Lawson was in Zuhair Murad. The bodice is too busy on this gown and it looks like a superhero breastplate. I liked her Globes look so much better.

Li Jun Li from Sinners wore this sleek red metallic Aadnevik gown with side cutouts. She really stood out on stage when they were accepting best cast. Fingers crossed for a Best Picture win at the Oscars!