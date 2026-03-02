Viola Davis wore Gucci with a jaw dropping emerald necklace to the SAG/Actor Awards

Viola Davis was in a phenomenal green Gucci at the SAG/Actor Awards that sparkled on stage when she was presenting. That jaw dropping Pasquale Bruni necklace is described as a “natural diamond floral necklace with a pear-shaped emerald drop pendant.” She was the perfect choice to give Michael B. Jordan his Actor. Did you see Viola’s NAACP speech?
I wish we were talking more about Regina Hall’s role in One Battle After Another. She turns in such great work and is overdue for a nomination. She was wearing Cong Tri last night. (Does anyone else sing “A bitch is old today?” in their head whenever you see her? She’s 55 now!)
I’ve heard a lot about Dove Cameron’s Prime thriller, 56 Days. I might give it a chance. Dove wrote a black and white Monique Lhuillier gown that stood out due to her exceptional styling. She’s like an edgy Disney Princess. She looks like Snow White to me and her hair and makeup are so pretty and timeless looking.
Sinners’ Jayme Lawson was in Zuhair Murad. The bodice is too busy on this gown and it looks like a superhero breastplate. I liked her Globes look so much better.
Li Jun Li from Sinners wore this sleek red metallic Aadnevik gown with side cutouts. She really stood out on stage when they were accepting best cast. Fingers crossed for a Best Picture win at the Oscars!
Photos credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon, IMAGO/Walik Goshorn/Avalon, David Fisher/Shutterstock for The Actor Awards
Oh wow that red on Lin Jun Li is good.
And Viola!!!! That green. It’s kind of giving me mermaid color vibes. Love it. A favorite for the night.
Loved every one except Li’s. The color is great, but the style is … not. I’m tired of those cut-out dresses.
My jaw dropped when Viola walked out on stage, she looked STUNNING, absolutely beautiful! Hands down my favorite look of the night. I’m so happy about Sinners (and MBJ) winning, I got choked up listening to Delroy Lindo’s speech. My husband & I watched it again the other night and loved it even more than the first time we watched it. We’re rooting for it come Oscar night.
I think Dove’s dress is my favorite out of all the ones I’ve seen from last night, so far.
Viola’s dress is stunning. She looks amazing. I liked all of the others except for Dove’s dress — her styling is really off too.
Viola Davis is my forever favourite. She just radiates her inner awesomeness whatever she wears, but I do happen to like this beautiful green a lot on her.
If I had all those Crown Jewels, I’d have them reset in more modern pieces. The royal necklaces are all fugly in my opinion. If I were a princess, I’d be so jealous of Viola right now.
They all look fantastic to me, though Dove’s is my least favorite.
Viola! Wow!