Will King Charles offer the Sussexes use of Royal Lodge during their UK visits?

Just months after he acceded to the throne in 2022, King Charles hatched a particularly stupid plan. That plan? He would punish his son, Prince Harry, and his brother, Prince Andrew, all in one. Charles evicted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Frogmore Cottage and he wanted to “force” Andrew out of Royal Lodge, and make Andrew live in Frogmore free and clear. The Sussexes were officially out of Frogmore around May 2023, but Andrew lingered at Royal Lodge for years longer, and was only forced to move out last month. Now, according to this week’s very stupid royal gossip, Charles has a new plan. He’s thinking about offering the Sussexes the use of Royal Lodge when they visit the UK this year and next. Not only that, but royal gossips are already obsessing over what the Duchess of Sussex might wear if and when she visits. Why aren’t they focused on what Kitty wears and where she lives?
Meghan Markle is reportedly gearing up for a carefully orchestrated return to the UK amid fresh claims King Charles III is considering offering the Sussexes a base at Royal Lodge. The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex is described by friends as “newly energised” about stepping back onto British soil alongside Prince Harry, 41, amid ongoing royal tensions that have, insiders say, “only strengthened her resolve”.
“She (Meghan) wants to show the British public what they threw away,” a source told celebrity reporter Rob Shuter.
While the trip is expected to coincide with Prince Harry’s one-year-to-go Invictus Games event in Birmingham on July 10, those close to Meghan insist the visit carries a deeper meaning. Shuter reports that the former actress is already collaborating with high-profile stylists and designers to craft what one insider described as “the best wardrobe ever seen on a British royal”.
“She’s not going back quietly – if she returns, it will be on her terms,” a second source said.
The couple are believed to have looked into hotel options in Birmingham but ultimately chose a private residence for their stay.
That decision comes as speculation grows that King Charles may offer them Royal Lodge – the sprawling former Windsor home of disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Andrew and his ex wife, Sarah ‘Fergie’ Ferguson, left the 30-room mansion in January following intense scrutiny over their associations with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
The Grade II-listed estate in Windsor Great Park is now understood to be empty, after police confirmed searches at the ex-Duke of York’s residence had concluded. Although relations between Prince Harry and his father have been strained since the Sussexes stepped down from royal duties and relocated to the US six years ago, insiders suggest that offering a significant Windsor property would represent a powerful gesture.
“This would be the ultimate olive branch,” one royal insider said. “Charles wants unity. Offering Harry a significant Windsor property would send a powerful message that the door is still open.”
However, not everyone believes the Sussexes would accept. A palace source pointed to the potential drawbacks of moving into a residence so closely associated with scandal.
“Moving Harry and Meghan into Andrew’s old house ties them to a property that’s become synonymous with scandal. That’s a lot of baggage,” the source said.
Earlier reports also said the King had floated the possibility of the Sussexes staying at Highgrove House – one of his most cherished private estates – should they return to Britain. “There’s a good chance that they will stay at a royal residence during a U.K. stay that includes Invictus events if the current thaw in family relations continues,” an insider told the Mail in January, referring to Highgrove.
This is seemingly speculation about what will happen around the “One Year To Go” Invictus events which are likely scheduled for late June or early July in Birmingham. Birmingham won the bid to host the 2027 Invictus Games and I would argue that the British government has the duty to ensure the Sussexes’ safety around the games AND the “One Year to Go” events this year. I will say it again: the government has the duty. Not the Windsors. While King Charles might offer the Sussexes a place to stay – which I think is likely, especially if Meghan and the kids come – he won’t offer them Royal Lodge. Especially not when Frogmore Cottage is still vacant. And especially not when… the Sussexes will largely be in Birmingham, not London and not Windsor. As for all of the stuff about Meghan’s fashion… lol. Meghan is going to wear her own clothes and look like a million bucks and Princess Kate will copy it and everyone will fall all over themselves to claim that Kate wore it first!
PS… I’m also not entirely sure that the police will be done with Royal Lodge by this summer. A lot of crimes were committed there, and they searched RL for like a full week.
