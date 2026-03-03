Princess Kate has Ascot beef with Princess Beatrice, that’s why the Yorks were banned!

The last time the Princess of Wales attended Ascot, it was 2023. She skipped Ascot in 2024 because of her health issues, and then she was supposed to attend last year, but she ended up withdrawing at the last minute, once again citing her health. It feels like some of the current British-gossip storylines are trying to build anticipation for Kate’s Big Ascot Return this year, three months from now. Over the weekend, Prince William demanded credit for “banning” Princess Beatrice and Eugenie from attending Ascot this year, all due to their parents’ horrible connections to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. One gets the sense that William is rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic, but sure. An Ascot ban, truly. Well, what if there’s another reason for William’s insistence on “banning” his cousins from Ascot? Something about how Princess Beatrice didn’t worship at the Keen altar.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have been told they cannot join the Royal Family at Royal Ascot this year following the arrest of their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office. And whilst it’s usually a joyful occasion for The Firm, the event has already been marked with ‘awkwardness’ for one of the former Duke of York’s daughters before. Kate, 44, and Beatrice, 37, travelled in the same horse and carriage at Royal Ascot in June 2023, accompanied by their respective husbands, Prince William and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. However, while the pair wore smiles as they waved confidently to the racing crowd, video footage captured of their carriage ride suggested a ‘mutual tension’ between the duo during the joint outing, according to body language expert Judi James. Ms James told the Daily Mail: ‘They sit locked in poses of mutual tension here, with both pairs of hands clasped tightly in their laps, and their torsos hunched forward in a mirrored self-diminishing ritual that hints at low levels of inner confidence.’ She added that there was ‘no exchange of glances and the two women appear to ignore each other in the moment’. During 2023’s carriage ride, where Beatrice took her place opposite Kate, the royals showed ‘signals of undercurrent tension’, according to Ms James. As the two royal women exited the carriage, the body language expert noted a rather ‘telling’ interaction between the pair that further highlighted an ‘inherent tension’.

[From The Daily Mail]

While this level of “body language analysis” is utterly stupid, I think the larger point is that William and Kate have been bullying the York princesses for years, and they’re exploiting Andrew and Sarah’s depravity to ensure that Kate’s triumphant return to Ascot gets all of the attention this year. That’s my theory. Because who really gives a sh-t about Ascot right now, given all of the bullsh-t swirling around Andrew and the monarchy? The larger point is that THIS is what William and Kate consider to be “leadership” in a crisis: banning princesses from fancy horse races and bitching about them to the tabloids.