Princess Kate has Ascot beef with Princess Beatrice, that’s why the Yorks were banned!

The last time the Princess of Wales attended Ascot, it was 2023. She skipped Ascot in 2024 because of her health issues, and then she was supposed to attend last year, but she ended up withdrawing at the last minute, once again citing her health. It feels like some of the current British-gossip storylines are trying to build anticipation for Kate’s Big Ascot Return this year, three months from now. Over the weekend, Prince William demanded credit for “banning” Princess Beatrice and Eugenie from attending Ascot this year, all due to their parents’ horrible connections to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. One gets the sense that William is rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic, but sure. An Ascot ban, truly. Well, what if there’s another reason for William’s insistence on “banning” his cousins from Ascot? Something about how Princess Beatrice didn’t worship at the Keen altar.
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have been told they cannot join the Royal Family at Royal Ascot this year following the arrest of their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office. And whilst it’s usually a joyful occasion for The Firm, the event has already been marked with ‘awkwardness’ for one of the former Duke of York’s daughters before.
Kate, 44, and Beatrice, 37, travelled in the same horse and carriage at Royal Ascot in June 2023, accompanied by their respective husbands, Prince William and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. However, while the pair wore smiles as they waved confidently to the racing crowd, video footage captured of their carriage ride suggested a ‘mutual tension’ between the duo during the joint outing, according to body language expert Judi James.
Ms James told the Daily Mail: ‘They sit locked in poses of mutual tension here, with both pairs of hands clasped tightly in their laps, and their torsos hunched forward in a mirrored self-diminishing ritual that hints at low levels of inner confidence.’ She added that there was ‘no exchange of glances and the two women appear to ignore each other in the moment’.
During 2023’s carriage ride, where Beatrice took her place opposite Kate, the royals showed ‘signals of undercurrent tension’, according to Ms James. As the two royal women exited the carriage, the body language expert noted a rather ‘telling’ interaction between the pair that further highlighted an ‘inherent tension’.
While this level of “body language analysis” is utterly stupid, I think the larger point is that William and Kate have been bullying the York princesses for years, and they’re exploiting Andrew and Sarah’s depravity to ensure that Kate’s triumphant return to Ascot gets all of the attention this year. That’s my theory. Because who really gives a sh-t about Ascot right now, given all of the bullsh-t swirling around Andrew and the monarchy? The larger point is that THIS is what William and Kate consider to be “leadership” in a crisis: banning princesses from fancy horse races and bitching about them to the tabloids.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
kate’s probably been looking for a reason to ban them for years. Its clear she’s always seen them as some sort of threat – because they’re princesses? Younger? IDK. But I feel like she’s just jumping on the chance to ban them from anything and everything and its not actually because of Andrew.
There’s a clear pattern of the Wales pushing out just about everyone except themselves. Jobsen did describe them as having “sharp elbows.” So it’ll just be them under the spotlight all alone, which…good luck to them with that. I don’t think that’s going to go down the way they expect it to.
@Jais in agreement with you here.
As for “the body language of tension”:
Everyone who has been paired up with the Waleses has been tense. Everyone. The problem starts and ends with the Waleses. Every time this dilettante pair show up at a gathering of royals, they’re both white knuckling it and glaring at everyone in the same space as them. The body language is that of constant discomfort.
Their bizarre failsafe of pushing the other royals out happens because their status in the family allows them to get away with it. I believe the reason WanK keep doing it is insecurity. They don’t measure up to the role they’re meant to inhabit as heir to the throne and spouse. They know they are incapable, and I think they are terrified other royals might see it (spoiler alert: every royal and commoner on the planet can see it. From space). It’s why they exclude people and why they have repeatedly walked away from family events like Christmas at Sandringham.
Their banning others from their presence is a knee jerk reaction. They are doing to the York sisters the same thing they did to H&M before the exile. Isolating them and then telling the press it was their own fault for being excluded.
The real reason for the exclusion is that WanK are mentally unstable and incapable of fulfilling their duties as Prince and Princess of Wales.
The press obviously knows this, which is why the public routinely gets baited with the articles about “WanK preparing to be king and queen” instead of being told how clearly unfit they are for their current, let alone future role. These articles are trying to proclaim “everything is normal, move along, nothing to see here”… and are probably seeded by palace courtiers desperate to hold onto levers of power. But the truth is visible: the Waleses are an absolute mess. Giving them more power over the family is not only a terrible idea, it will be the first clod of dirt thrown on the coffin of the monarchy.
If those courtiers actually want the monarchy to survive, they need to come clean to the parliament and the press and say “William should not be made king and here’s why”. It’s really the only way to avoid terminal damage to the institution at this point.
@WheresMyTiara – agree with everything you say but especially the last paragraph. That’s what happened with Edward VIII – everything else – Wallis Simpson, the Nazi tour of Germany – those were just helpful tidbits that helped the push for the abdication. (I mean that infamous tour was done at the request of Churchill whose son accompanied them.) and worse people than Wallis simpson have been consorts.
But they wanted him gone and so he was gone. I know its more complicated than that but somewhere, someone made the decision that Edward could not remain as king because it wasn’t good for the monarchy or the country.
So its not unprecedented.
What in the world kind of threat could Beatrice pose to Kate? It’s not like Bea’s a blazing personality beloved by the people or an influencer in the palace – she’s just an ordinary person. Kate has an extraordinary amount of insecurity for a woman who will soon become Queen (consort)…unless, she believes there’s a chance she won’t…
I think the insecurity probably goes way back to when she was just a girlfriend and “Waity Katie” – so now that she has the power over them to do things like ban them from Ascot, she’s going to take advantage of that.
She wants to be the only royal woman in the room.
Yeah, I think I read something recently that Andrew didn’t think Kate would make it to marriage, and so he didn’t treat her as a royal during the Waity years. I don’t see how significantly younger girls in their teens could’ve done anything terrible to Kate, other than maybe giggling together.
Yes, it’s not even an interesting kind of insecurity. Someone with more creativity would keep the royal women close and torture them with petty abuses. But I guess it’s good that she’s just mean and not a sociopath.
The stories of Kate and Pippa being nasty bitches to Beatrice and Eugenie go back to well before the first public breakup. Kate has issues with women and even if bea and eug weren’t actual threats I think the mere fact they are princesses on their own and she isn’t plays into it.
What is even crazier is that she is pushing away her husbands COUSINS. These ladies are not a threat to her marriage. They are not trying to steal her boyfriend. They are his flipping cousins! She clearly has zero social skills outside of stalking her husband. Everyone else can fall by the wayside. What a lonely horrid way to live.
Beatrice is an actual princess, she has been since birth. I read somewhere that Kate was pissed Beatrice & Eugenie didnt curtsy to her?
Cathy is jealous of every woman that threatens to invade her space.That includes all of her husband’s female relatives.She started with Meghan,now Beatrice and Eugenie.There will be more for her to get her claws into, who is next?
I am beginning to believe that like Snow White’s stepmother she has a magic mirror.
Thinking about if Will divorces Kate. Will she then be lower in status than the York sisters? Does she get points for being Williams mother? It will be delicious if she loses this status she has now. An insecure, mean and petty b*tch.
I feel like we are about to get a big push of Lady Louise being beloved by Kate, and she’s taken her under her wing. She’s the only “blood princess” left who hasn’t somehow gotten on the wrong side of Kate, and that’s a problem for Kate. There is absolutely no indication she has anything but a passing relationship with Zara. She looks like a complete shrew, because she is one.
I think this story is BS meant to distract from Andrew. The Yorks will be there, as they are every year.
I think it’s because Kate technically has to curtsey to them if she’s not with William, and I can see Andrew enforcing this at family events.
Also apparently they didn’t give up their front row Issa seats to make room for Pippa, and now the middletons hate them forever. This is apparently what led to inviting Bea to the day glow disco roller skating night but omitting the theme/dress code so she showed up in regular clothes when everyone else was in neon hot pants.
I agree. They’re younger, and also IMO much prettier than Kate. That being said, those fug out-of-place earrings ruin an otherwise okay outfit on Kate. They’re evening jewelry.
I’m totally in agreement. Those are some ugly earrings.
Does Can’t really wield that kind of power? I don’t think she does. My take is that Peg put out there his insistence on the York sisters be “banned” from Ascot. He received lots and lots of backlash about him trying to be king and banish people so now he is putting out there that it was really Can’t who doesn’t want them there!! Just my take.
I think Will has a weird push and pull with Kate wherein he can’t stand her most of the time but then she is his wife and a huge part of his image so nobody else is allowed to be rude to her because that’s like being rude to him.
And Kate is wily enough to know exactly how to rile him up – she’d frame it as the York girls not respecting his position in the family. As long as it always comes down to his ego, he’ll rage away. And Kate’s social standing with others is very much hitting his ego.
Ooh, that makes a lot of sense. W seems easy to manipulate because there are only so many things he cares about, and Kate knows it and pushes those buttons. Hating and scheming against others seems to be the thing that always brings them together.
Bingo! Narcissists often look at those they are associated with as extensions of themselves. “Golden Child” is an example for their kids and even if they cannot stand their spouse, they do not want that spouse to reflect poorly on them. Everything is about THEM.
I’m just thinking their story and behavior behind the scenes and in public would make such an intriguing novel. Calling the Bronte sisters, Danielle Steele or maybe Stephen King! 📚✍️
This describes the video of William getting mad at that photographer that was in Norfolk and you could hear Kate egging William on in the background of that video.
Kate has never been a good influence on William and that video more than confirmed it.
Sounds about right because we’ve all seen Peggy throw his wife under the bus for just about every thing even when she was supposedly going through her unknown/undisclosed mystery cancer treatments.
This is a William effort all the way –
he’s just grasping at straws to try to justify “banning” his cousins. They were rude to Kate! They weren’t excited for Kate to marry into the Windsors and thought the marriage was a bad idea! It’s no different from when William tried to use Meghan’s alleged “bullying” of the staff and Kate as justification for his treatment of her and Harry. I would also suggest that these are pettier and even less convincing reasons for the ban than yesterday, which suggests that the rota haven’t quite found their groove yet, they’re just throwing noodles at the wall to see if anything sticks.
There are rumours of longstanding animosity between the Yorks and the Middletons, but the truth is that if William were to ban every one of his aristocratic friends who made fun of Waity Katie, her stewardess mother, and her middle class tastes, they’ll have to cancel it this year because nobody will be able to attend.
Torsos hunched forward – that’s just Kate’s normal posture I think?
Right? That’s just her posture.
They should all be banned until they can stand up straight, with basic decent posture.
THAT is a reason to ban.
As usual Diana (ballet training) & Meghan (yoga and aware of how to present herself properly) stood out in thatfamily & the otherscouldn’t cope.
Huh. I did not remember that they even shared a carriage. They don’t look any more tense than usual but what do I know. Either way it’s clear, William wants the York girls out. So they’ll be out. And Kate is probably good with that.
Edit- it’s me, jais, not Jas!
I didn’t remember they were in the same carriage either. Was Kate mad Beatrice was wearing a high-neck cream lace dress? That’s Kate’s thing!
Why W thinks getting rid of people in his age group that may want to work is fascinating. What does he think is going to happen? He gets all the attention and money and the spotlight and no one’s going to care that he barely leaves the house?
In 2023 the tension in kate related to sitting next to William. By then he was already icing her out in public. Judi needs to look at the whole picture.
“The larger point is that THIS is what William and Kate consider to be “leadership” in a crisis: banning princesses from fancy horse races and bitching about them to the tabloids.” EXACTLY! And this also coming from the guy who supposedly doesn’t like the pomp and circumstance and the ribbon cutting and the showing up at volunteer group meet ups etc? Really, William? You don’t like or want any of the performative stuff the Royals have always done and yet your big boy move in the wake of the Andrew Affair is blethering on about a horse show? No wonder no one takes him seriously.
Exactly both of these snobby idiots make such heavy weather about everything because they are IT and everybody else needs to be regularly put in their place!! What a pair of prawns!!
Lady Digby, I agree with everything you said, but let’s not bring prawns into this. They don’t deserve the slander. 🙂
All royal work is performative – it’s the longest running show on the planet, with the largest cast and crew. Kate’s only role was to give birth, William’s only role is waiting for Charles to die. Other than that, whether a royal is useful or not to society depends on their personal interests. Charles has an interest in organic farming. Andrew has an interest in sex trafficking, financial misconduct and treason.
And despite their different backgrounds, W&K were brought up to have no interests at all. It’s not the absurdity of pomp that William hates, it’s that it takes work to do it – he has to get dressed and go out and meet people and pretend he cares how bread is made, when he could be at home in his jammies playing video games or watching football. That’s why his pronouncements sound like teenaged tantrums – it’s all “fix this nuisance, so I can go home.”
Anybody know if Kate is actually going to grace us with a Royal Ascot appearances given the bumpy carriage ride had to be avoided last year for reasons we are, as ever with Kate, not too clear on?
No clue about Kate, but I think we can count on Carole showing up to guzzle champagne and gurn at Charles and William. Like she did last year, even though her daughter bailed for mysterious reasons.
Does this b!tch get along with anyone? Good grief.
One would think that given the sheer number of people she is forced to meet socially and professionally, a few would stick. But I have yet to see it.
Her mum? She sees other women as competition.
No she certainly does not, and she likes it to be known for some bizarre reason.
What about that woman she used to hang out with that hosted sex parties? Are they still in touch?
Ok, wait a minute. The DM brought in a body language expert to analyze a video of a carriage ride from 3 years ago? Or were they saving this bombshell revelation for when they’d have to distract the public from sex trafficking and treason?
Meghan’s veil and bad posture in a carriage – there’s no bottom left to scrape in that barrel.
Listen, lemme know when they bring in a body language expert to truthfully analyze Kate at that walkabout with Meghan for the queen’s funeral.
They’re looking under the barrel.
They had to go back that far to 1) find a photo of Kate at Ascot; 2) find a photo of Kate in proximity to Beatrice and/or Eugenie. They did NOT, however, have to go back that far to find a photo of Kate looking p*ssy.
I feel bad for Andrew and Fergie’s daughters. It’s unspeakable the level of depravity they grew up within. I believe it’s even possible one or both were trafficked to Epstein by their own parents. I do know that Andrew used them as his alibi–the fact that he said they were eating pizza together makes it even worse now that we know about pizza–in that disastrous interview he gave.
But the truth is that being born into a monarchy is very dangerous business. When a Monarchy is popular, then nobody cares much about you, but when the public turns against a monarchy, historically the children have always been treated the same as the parents.
No one cared enough in the family to protect the daughters from Epstein’s circle and that’s the saddest part. They didn’t care about the girls he trafficked or their own family members (probably thinking their status made them “safe”). But what a skewed way to grow up with no one saying it’s not ok.
And now W/K fixating on them and throwing them under the bus rather than address the real issues is gross.
They let Mountbatten around them and he was a pedo, but mostly for Irish boys so I guess they didn’t count.
That whole family has very sketchy characters around them all the time. That’s why Harry moving away was the best thing they ever did. Let them fight over ascot and other nonsense.
Was Kate trying to pull a QEII outifit color coded there? You know been the only royal woman allowed to wear bright colors.
Does Kate have female friends?
Does Kate tolerate Zara? Is she okay with Sophie the fawner? Anne did a joint event with Keen a couple of years ago and has her measure. She said something about not reinventing the wheel when talking about RF model. Slimmed down monarchy with a barely working King and Queen who are also jealous of sharing the limelight. I bet Auntie Anne would like to give both nephew and wife a piece of her mind. I bet she said plenty when they posted patronisingly about her stamina in returning to work despite being badly bruised.
I was bored enough to do an image search, and it appears that Kate and Zara have appeared “close” exactly twice. Kate in a striped shirt fawning over one of Zara’s kids, and both of them in blue dresses. That is it, at least according to Google, so yeah. These two aren’t close.
They’re just throwing crap onto the wall to see what sticks … anything to distract from Epstein and Pedrew and Earthshot … (I recognize the strategy from our own government.)
I agree with Kaiser here. I also see this as the British press reverting to default settings. Before Meghan came on the scene it was the York sisters who were pitted against Kate in the press.
She and Willy are well matched; they’re both petty bitches. The York sisters have an issue with Kate because of her treatment of them but the RRs all seem to ignore this.
Geez oh pete, WandK are so petty and small minded. At the rate they are going, no one in that family will want to have anything to do with either one of them, which might exactly what they want. While large portions of the British public can’t wait for William to be king and Kate to be queen, I believe that they are in for a huge disappointment when that time comes. Those balcony photos of the whole family won’t happen again, instead you’ll be stuck with 2 adults who can’t be bothered to perform their jobs and 3 kids who won’t start performing “royal work” for decades.
Sigh. These people aren’t well. They live such shallow lives that their priorities are stuff like this?!
I really hope more people here in the UK open their eyes and see that these people don’t deserve to be put on a pedestal and constantly fawned over and funnelled millions of public funds.
I love beef crisps!
It has been reported that Kate gets carriage sick, worrying about being sick in public is enough to make anyone tense. A good excuse for a story.
“Carriage sickness” can be prepared for I get severe motion sickness and have always had nausea problems (daily prescription medications) so I wear prescription patches and make sure I take my prescription anti nausea medication for any travel so that’s a lame excuse imo.
*snort* “Carriage sick”? JFC, the lengths these people will go to in order to excuse Kate for every damn thing is impressive.
To paraphrase Logan Roy, these are not serious people.
So does this mean that WanK are going to be regular attendees at Ascot? It seems to me that when the Queen was alive, William and Kate virtually never attended Ascot. Eugenie and Beatrice were regulars and usually made more than one appearance. Of course Bea and Eug could just go as regular patrons, but that would cause a scandal. William is obviously working on the royals beings just the Waleses. Furthermore, the last time I checked, Charles still seems to have a pulse, so does that mean William has ordered the king not to invite the York princesses? Truly, WanK and C&C are the pettiest, most vindictive, insecure charmless people in the whole realm of royalty.
@Tamsin isn’t this their MO W and K don’t want to attend Ascot themselves but stop the Yorks sisters who usually attend and enjoy themselves. They are so selfish and mean spirited and not inclusive and definitely not Christian. I bet the extended family aren’t looking forward to the Bullies becoming King and Queen and banning them family by family as they tick off their book of grudges!
This doesn’t surprise me at all. Kate has always been a mean girl.
I am going to say this again the only person that has the authority to ban the York sisters from Royal Ascot is King Charles since it is his event. If anything he asked them not to show up this year to them give them is some distance from the Epstein scandal. Also he knew that if they showed up they would probably get more headlines than him. As for Kate it is a well known fact that she doesn’t get along with the York sisters not only because they are blood Princess. But when Beatrice wore that Phillip Tracy Pretzel hat to her wedding, it got just as much headlines as wedding. The only thing that matched it was the picture of maid of honor Pippi s backside carry Kate’s train into the church
And you know Pippa had a fake butt at that wedding. 🙂 She doesn’t have as masculine a figure as Kate, who also wears hip and butt cushions, but she also has a masculine build. And I’m willing to bet that this whole “scandal” with Pippa’s butt was a planned operation by Carole Middleton to make Pippa a star. Kate had achieved her goal for the day, now it was Pippa’s turn and her attempt to seduce Harry.
Two daughters close to the throne, and James’s marriage to one of the princesses of York and Carole Middleton would have achieved their goal, which was to swap Windsor for Middleton.🤮
Unfortunately, Harry was too cunning and intelligent, so he immediately fled the horsemen’s path to further social climbing
I remember with joy all the stories and photos from Kaiser and *Pippa Tips*. Kate used to do a daily walk for paps.
I also remember with joy when Harry put out a press release denying he had any interest in Pippa. And back then Harry did not interact with the press that way.
What a difference a year makes. Last year, 2025, the York branch of the Windsors was celebrated at Royal Ascot with ‘wam embrace’ and even Sarah was swept away when King Charles lifted her hand to his lips and kissed it the fondly greet her and welcome her back to center stage in the Royal Enclosure. This year the headlines are screaming about the Yorks being banned from Royal Ascot.
The fact is that the Windsors knew about the York’s involvement with Epstein for decades. For years there were photographs in public of Epstein and other sexual deviants at Royal Lodge for Princess Beatrice’s 18th birthday costume party held at Windsor Castle. How many other young girls 18 and other young women (friends or acquaintances of Beatrice and Eugenie) were in attendance who were probably unknowingly invited to be paraded in costumes (the traffickers seemed to like ‘fairytale’ costumes) for a sex trafficker and other deviants? Pause and think about that for a bit and then consider the decades long cover up the Windsors engaged to protect Andrew from accountability and themselves from culpability.
There is immense focus on royal pantomimes but the focus should be on the truth and accountability sought by the victims living with the effects – mental health and social stigma – of the trauma they endured. We should be aware of the distraction tactics and not allow ourselves to lose sight of justice for the victims. 😔
Where do you think these sudden attacks on the York princesses come from?
There are two reasons, and the attacks are coming from both sides.
1. It’s the Middletons and their next phase of long-term manipulation aimed at taking over the BRF. Carole has always dreamed of the throne and the crown, and although it’s impossible, she wants to be as close as possible and raise George so that Grandma has more say than he does. And to feel important, it’s absolutely necessary to get rid of the real princesses so the three Middletons can shine. These are impossible under any circumstances, as they’re too tacky and kitschy.
2. William is giving the newspapers more “cannon fodder” to keep them occupied and to stop them from focusing on his connections to Epstein, which could be serious. Maybe someday we’ll finally find out.
They all have skeletons in their closets. William and Kate may deflect the scrutiny from themselves now by feeding others to the wolves but I guess one day when everyone else has been moved off the ‘chess board‘ all the spotlight will eventually on them and their children.
The Middletons are an interesting dynamic. They do have a lot to gain from their connection monarchy when William and Kate become King and Queen but they’ll need allies when the time comes so stepping on the wrong toes on their way up might not be helpful in the long run. 🤔
Carole will probably be dead, by the time George becomes king.
IMHO Kate is the meanest girl who ever mean-girled. Also her RBF isn’t so “resting”. It’s plain for the world to see.
LOL The body language expert strikes again!
