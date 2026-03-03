Apparently, Queen Elizabeth also hated Meghan Markle’s wedding veil

God, I just got a flashback to a ridiculous storyline from last summer. Remember when royal reporters dug up a dead woman just so they could credit her as one of their primary sources as they attacked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex? The dead woman in question was Lady Liza Anson, and she was Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin. Anson was an event planner and she fully expected to organize Prince Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding. The only problem? When Anson approached Meghan solo, Meghan told Anson that she would think about it and talk to Harry. Harry then told Anson that her services would not be needed, that they were planning their wedding their own way. Anson was so offended, she spent the next two years of her life making up lies about how Harry yelled at her, or yelled at QEII and it was all Meghan’s fault (obvs). Well, Anson’s lies from the grave have come up again in Russell Myers’ terrible book about Prince William and Kate. It really does sound like the book is mostly about the Sussexes though?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding was among the most-watched events of 2018, with the ceremony at St George’s Chapel and reception at Windsor Castle being a mammoth organisational task.
Now, royal editor Russell Myers has revealed new insights into the behind-the-scenes of all the prep that went into one of the biggest weddings in modern memory in his book William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, published on 24 February. He detailed how Meghan, now 44, disagreed with Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, when it came to who would be involved in organising the big day.
Myers wrote: “Lady Anson, who died aged 79 in 2020, had helped plan many royal events, including the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations, the Queen and Prince Philip’s 70th wedding anniversary, and William and Catherine’s wedding. At the behest of the Queen, Lady Anson offered her assistance to Harry and Meghan, but Meghan told her she was not required. Lady Elizabeth said the fiery exchange with her grandson left the Queen ‘hurt beyond belief’.”
Lady Anson, who was also known as Elizabeth Shakerley, was the first cousin once removed of the late monarch as the sister of Patrick Anson, 5th Earl of Lichfield. Alongside William and Kate’s wedding, she also planned the nuptials of Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece to Marie-Chantal in 1995 and Sting’s 1992 wedding to Trudie Styler.
It wasn’t the only issue that caused a clash between the Queen and Meghan Markle in the lead-up to her and Harry’s big day. Myers penned: “[Royal author Sally] Bedell Smith described how Meghan ‘refused’ to tell the Queen about her wedding dress and had insisted on wearing a veil, which the Queen privately disagreed with, due to her being a divorcee.”
[From Hello Magazine]
Stand back for a moment and understand just how bonkers this whole thing is, especially at this point. Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding was a hugely positive PR bonanza for the royal family, the wedding was watched by tens of millions of people and it frankly went off without a hitch largely because Harry & Meghan organized so much of it by themselves. Ever since the wedding, the Windsors, the courtiers and their media allies have tried to convince everyone that the wedding was actually bad or problematic, or it was the beginning of the end because Meghan got what she wanted! Like, how many times are these people going to shoot themselves in the d–k and blame Meghan for it?
Also, I think the detail about the veil is new, right? We’ve been told ad nauseum for years that Queen Elizabeth II was a judgemental B who hated Meghan, hated Meghan’s “too white” gown and hated that Meghan was a divorcee. It turns out that QEII also hated Meghan’s veil as well. Dear god, they really want people to believe that QEII was raging out about wedding veils and NOT her favorite son trafficking women and girls through the palace doors?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Sally b smith did not like Diana and gaslit her. She then turned her nasty comments to Meghan. Time for her to retire
Sally Bedell Smith watched the wedding, like I did, from a party that Facebook threw at a hotel in Windsor. She barely looked at the screen; she was so busy typing on her laptop.
Oooh! An INSIDER Scoop!
Ridiculous article featuring fairly heavy footprint of KP briefing. Betty considered the Commonwealth one of her great achievements, whereas Willy wants to ignore it — sounds like KP veil nonsense story. Utterly stupid to say Betty was opposed to veil with handstitched flowers of the entire Commonwealth that was so near and dear to her heart, and was an homage to QEII’s own wedding dress and veil with handstiched flowers. (https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/people/2018/09/30/how-meghan-markle-delighted-queen-commonwealth-wedding-veil-new-film/1454332002/)
So sorry Russell Myers has to include so much stuff about Meghan and Harry in his book on Willy and Kitty in order to gin up any interest in it. JK, couldn’t care less about Russell’s book sales dilemma.
Both Doria and Meghan are so gorgeous in that car photo. That is all I got about this. Next.
I remember thinking while watching the broadcast in 2018 that Doria was the most dignified person at the wedding. She was far more elegant, calm, and naturally “royal” than any of her daughter’s in-laws.
Her outfit was very really elegant, and a lovely colour.
Doria was a master class! She was IT – so impeccable in everything for that wedding, beautiful outfit, elegant demeanor, classy behavior. She was propriety, beauty, kindness, everything – she made the royal family look like clowns. I admire her so much.
Doria really was the most dignified person at the wedding, by far. She was absolutely serene and lovely.
The queen invited to a royal event her divorced grandson peter and his then girlfriend who was not yet divorced. And she supposedly was upset about Meghan being divorced. She also allowed her divorced daughter anne to remarry and anne wore white.
I have heard this story before. Allegedly the “cathedral” length was … 🫠 inappropriate for a divorcee 🫠
Apparently Meghan should have worn something more circumspect like Camilla’s wedding to Charles. Like the Phillip Treacy fascinator & hat (more 🫠😂🫠😂)
The 16.5 foot long “brilliant white” veil was considered “bad form” for someone’s 2nd marriage
Merde! So much mortification
Camilla did wear a bright white outfit with matching white hat to the actual registry wedding ceremony. Where was the queens outrage.
Yeah, I’ve heard the veil thing before – qEII didn’t think it was appropriate, QEII didn’t think she should have worn one at all, or it was too long etc. Same as the white dress. I honestly don’t think the late queen cared.
the only thing I think she might have cared about – and we actually know she cared about this – was that the veil was designed to go with the Spencer tiara. Hearing that Meghan was going to wear that and her veil was designed to match sure did have them offering her a tiara in a hurry, right??
I’ve always wondered how late in the lead up to the wedding it was when the queen finally offered Meghan a tiara. Iirc, Harry wasn’t clear about that in Spare. It had to be pretty late in the game right? . Are we talking a few weeks before the wedding or a few months before? Bc that was some messy petty right there.
And I also wonder if in initially designing the veil, Meghan actually even tried on the Spencer tiara privately at one point. Imagine if there were photos of that somewhere.
I still wish they would have gone with the Spencer tiara, heck I hoped they would take Spencer as a last name
Amazing how much the Queen talks after her own death.
Meghan wasn’t married in a church the first time and so the Church of England wouldn’t have recognized the marriage in the first place.
Besides that if we want to go for the purity nonsense, then they don’t seem to mention how Kate was shacked up at Clarence House prior to the wedding.
@inge, it would have been wild if she wore the Spencer tiara, but I honestly love the bandeau tiara on her so much. It was so sweet and subtle with the flower in the middle, that I never really mind.
Jais I agree and although I loved the Spencer tiara on Diana, to me the Bandeau tiara was perfect for Meghan. It looked perfect for her dress and to me it was a blessing because when you see that tiara it is solely linked to Meghan. Diana had her own tiara and Meghan had her own. The tiaras matched the women and their dresses and made each of their weddings unique to them.
Everything Meghan chose for her wedding was done with intention. A description of her veil says it was made up of “hand-embroidered silk and organza flowers from all 53 Commonwealth nations, the California Poppy for her home state, and Wintersweet from Kensington Palace”. Anyone who says there was something inappropriate about her veil is a bitter racist, and that includes the dead queen, if there is any truth to this. This is SUCH a Meghan thing to do, no one who watched her show is remotely surprised that she included this level of sentimental detail.
Suck it, Leftovers, you look ridiculous and hateful. It was a gorgeous veil and she meant it to be a love note to your effing Commonwealth.
That is what makes no sense to me. The Queen allowed her divorced son and daughter to remarry divorcees. She allowed the divorced daughter to wear white to her second wedding. She allowed Camilla to wear white during one of her second wedding ceremonies and a look at me gold dress and head piece for the official ceremony. It is preposterous to say that wearing white to a wedding second wedding is against any biblical custom when she allowed it to happen with others and she disregarded the fact that the others were divorcees also. Imagine being upset about the length of a veil of the bride that beautifully represented all of the countries in your commonwealth but not give a side eye to the future queen not have the etiquette to know not to wear off white to another woman’s wedding or that your family that is supposed to be dignified and respectful were laughing during an archbishop’s service inside a church. Then to have some made up come to Jesus issue with the length of a veil only shows how preposterous and intentional this faux outrage is because what is the scripture in the bible that says that a veil has to be a certain length depending on how many times a woman has been married? It’s overreacting because the biracial woman had a wedding that they needed to complain about to feel good about not liking her. None of this looks good on the royals, that they are still going on about a wedding nearly eight years ago in a book that’s supposed to be about another couple who are as boring as an old faded dish towel.
I think they want us to believe that sex trafficking, pedophilia, and rape are quirky habits that rich folks have, and that we peasants should forget about them and instead focus on the serious matter of royal wedding etiquette.
And I hated the Barney Big Bird floof on the Queen’s hat.
But hey, whatever replaces Epstein’s name seems to be a go.
Can’t these people get serious? The world is burning.
You nailed it! All of this!!!
Barney big bird floof! 😂
And our local garage ran out of diesel today.
These stories are stupid, because they’re stupid, but also because they don’t achieve the goal that they’re setting out to. They won’t make people say goodness everyone hated Meghan, so she must be awful.
Instead, they make people say man they were really picking on Meghan for the stupidest stuff while actual criminals were sitting on thrones taking photos, and potentially trafficking children through connections made by senior members of the family.
Also these books are always actually about Harry and Meghan because that’s the only people the public wants to hear about. They just have to maintain their royalist bonafides by pretending the book is about any of the others. Because honestly how many books in the past 6 years have been about William, Kate, them combined, Charles and Camilla combined or separately, or the family at large where at least 50% of the book was about 18-24 months in the late 2010s?
Yes, A book supposedly about W&K is actually mostly about the Sussexes because they are not only who the public want to hear about, but Scooter and Kate are deadly dull, lazy, and boring, boring, boring. They have no accomplishments to point to except their collection of estates, and the author can’t write about that because it might accidentally point out how out of touch they are. The end of the monarchy grows ever closer.
Gosh the whole royal family were determined to make meghans wedding as miserable as they could.Probably kills them that meghan and Harry’s wedding was the most successful royal wedding
I know it always gives me joy that their wedding, engagement announcement and interview as well as their pregnancy announcement and how they shared the first glimpse of Archie are in my book the best hands down. I consider the way things turned out (because of the actions of the other royals) blessings that made them have to readjust and made all of it better than how other royals did them previously. They listed other weddings that this woman planned and I’m sure they were fine but Harry’s and Meghan’s wedding was unique and special to them, which made it better than the others. Them refusing letting Meghan show Archie at the steps at her doctors hospital made for what I think was the most sensible and sweetest royal newborn reveals in that families history. It wasn’t a mother who recently gave birth standing outside on the footsteps of a hospital, it was inside this beautiful royal corridor where we first saw baby Archie. It was us then seeing a never done before and never done again photo of the late Queen, Phillip, Harry, Meghan, Doria and newborn Archie shared with the world. The hate of others helped bless them in ways that their enemies couldn’t possibly imagine.
There was nothing special about William and Kate’s wedding. It was bland, and included no special touches that anyone can possibly remember. I wouldn’t hire their wedding planner either.
I believed Meghan never showed her dress to Betty, otherwise, it would’ve been leaked. One tabloid said it was a lace gown.
Another thing that Meghan didn’t let the Windsors control was her money, she kept her financial advisor in LA.
They really thought Meghan was going to be a Fergie, begging for scraps.
There is a story about Chucky inviting her to an Art Show and not telling her he also invited the Media, and she cancelled, and they had a conniption fit, because no one ever said no to Chucky.
I believe that she probably showed the queen the dress privately, but declined to discuss details of it in front of the dresser Angela, who had definitely been leaking things to the media. Seems Harry and Meghan had been on to her after the shenanigans she pulled with the tiara. And that’s where the source of anger comes from. The leakers either had nothing to leak, or were given incorrect details which they leaked and were then made to look stupid when the real dress was revealed. The reporter who mocked up that Russo & Russo all lace gown in the Daily Mail seemed to be VERY confident that they had got a royal scoop. 😀
And yes, these people really did not realise that Meghan was a genuinely classy lady. She was never going to be begging for scraps and bowing and scraping and sacrificing her dignity for the likes of those vipers, royal or not. I mean, just look how she went around the obstructors to get the Hubb Kitchen cookbook published!
Yep, that’s what I’ve been thinking. She was trying to fit in but Angela had already given her a hard time with the tiara so she wasn’t going to share details about the dress or veil in front of her. Angela either was guessing to the media and/or Meghan was giving noncommittal responses to leading questions. I forgot the DM actually mocked up a lace dress, which is insane.
The Queen and Doria were both wearing green, but no one has ever cried about that.
And wasn’t she working on the Hubb cookbook while she was planning the wedding?! Amazing multitasking and they just assumed she was an idiot or wouldn’t want to work or would maintain her dignity despite her willingness to please.
I agree Magdalena and Calliope that Meghan shared details with the Queen, but didn’t share any information with Angela or anyone inside of KP. We know that the main leaks were coming from William, Kate, KP and the Middletons. The Queen wouldn’t have leaked to the media because that has never been her way of doing things. There are so many times when Harry and Meghan met with her without anyone knowing, including Charles and William, so I don’t think the Queen was one to leak. Otherwise we would have known about their relationship, their pregnancy, their moving to FC, their secret meeting with the Queen and so many other things sooner that we only found out after the fact.
A queen who covered for her son who raped trafficked minors and women while traded state secrets with his human trafficking friends has no moral high ground whatsoever and what she thought about Meghan needs to stay buried with the obviously bitter dead woman they are quoting.
The Queen no longer has that pedestal of respect she was afforded for years while living imo now that we know she knew exactly what her son was doing.
Right?! My son is a sex pest, but the REAL issue is Meghan’s tacky veil. Get some perspective, People.
Whatever. They got what they wanted; Meghan is gone.
Exactly. The desperation to tie Meghan to every single story is so pathetic. Focus on your Leftover Royals, British press and rota rats. Leave Meghan’s name out of your mouths!
“Dear god, they really want people to believe that QEII was raging out about wedding veils and NOT her favorite son trafficking women and girls through the palace doors?” Except this is probably true. The dear old queen WAS probably more upset about the veil than her disgusting son and his being a p-phile
I thought this book was supposed to be about William and Kate? Almost all the stories have been old tea about Harry and Meghan instead. Apparently Russell Myers was asked in an interview by Amanda Matta and Meredith Constant what did Meghan do that was so wrong and he couldn’t give any examples and that the main issue was that she wasn’t like Kate. What I’m getting from this story is the royal household was upset that Harry and Meghan were allowed to plan their own wedding and that Meghan had agency.
She wasn’t like Kate. Goodness. That that’s the only thing he can articulate is so ridiculous, and telling.
I can’t even imagine what would have happened if they had let these other people plan or help plan the wedding. The leaking and sabotage would have been off the charts. But the Queen didn’t force them to use anyone and Harry and Meghan stayed strong, and apparently the staff they did use kept their mouths shut.
Well, Meghan does work more than Kate so sure? They are not alike.
I do amateur paranormal investigations as a hobby (complete with gear! it’s so fun) but I have never come across such chatty spirits as Elizabeth, Philip, and random cousins!
🤣
Bless you HeatherC! 😀
So much text devoted to Elizabeth’s feelings about Meghan’s wedding compared to paying off Andrew’s accuser. Says so much about the royal family & the press around them & why if it wasn’t for the release of the Epstein files in the us, Andrew wouldn’t be under investigation despite the rota’s close access to the family. So much for the royal rota reporting without fear or favour
The Queen has certainly got opinionated since she died.
And always petty and unkind. This is the way they want the late Queen to be remembered?
🤭 she sure has.
Her complaining and explaining from beyond the grave really is something else.
Funny I understood the issue wasn’t so much with the veil but, that it had been designed to wear with Diana’s tiara. Once that got back to QEII, Meghan was allowed into the royal vault. QEII may well have “hated” the veil but, Charles and Camilla didn’t want any reminders of Diana at her youngest son’s wedding. I’ll also wager that sure as eggs are eggs William threw cushions around KP at the thought of Harry’s bride wearing his late mother’s tiara.
So, yeah tell me again about how Meghan was the “problem”
Oh and Andrew is still in the Epstein files and William funded Earthshot with a predator’s money.
Yes, let’s not get distracted by the fact that Andrew and Edward are in the Epstein files and that William is linked to two people (outside of his uncles) who are in the Epstein files and one of them funded Earthshot and the other was involved in the death of a journalist.
IIRC, the veil was super long because it was embroidered with the official flower of every Commonwealth nation. Not a good look to hate on this…but they are salty haters so this tracks.
Understandable that she disliked the veil because her son raped young women.
😂
Well, this starts out by telling us that the 2018 wedding was the most watched. For a reason. Meghan and Harry made the right choice in not hiring this lady to help with the wedding. The Sussex wedding was gorgeous. The flowers on the chapel. The dress. The veil. The music. So it’s just another example of the Sussexes making the right choice.
Didn’t the Queen appoint Harry and Meghan president and vice-president of some organization relating to Commonwealth youth, and that the Sussexes were going to be the royals covering the Commonwealth? The original story was that the Queen was touched by the gesture. Making the Queen mad at the representation of the Commonwealth doesn’t make the Queen look good.
well, QEII certainly was NOT worried about her favorite son trafficking women and girls through the palace doors.
that is a given
Right? The Commonwealth was very important to the Queen so it makes sense she appreciated the gesture. The Queen seemed to make clear her feelings with certain actions – taking Meghan’s dog Guy with her in the car to Windsor, appointing her as VP of the org, inviting her on the train trip alone, giving her a valued patronage – and others (Angela, other family members, other staff) kept trying to sabotage and ruin it.
The late Queen loved the Commonwealth, William doesn’t want to know about it.
Yes the Queen appointed them as President and Vice President of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust which I was actually impressed with because when they traveled to the commonwealth countries on behalf of the Queen, they were taking well needed grants to schools and other initiatives. I could at least appreciate how Harry and Meghan’s royal tours even back then weren’t just about optics. It said something to me that it was completely erased after they stepped down and no one was given that role. It showed to me that she respected them and knew that they brought something more to the table than the other royals.
This is so stupid. Had it not already been reported at the time that the Queen was very pleased (and touched) by the Commonwealth details of the veil? And was it not discussed later, when they were appointed President and Vice President of the Queen’s Commonwealth something or other, that the reason the veil had been so constructed was because Harry and Meghan had already known that they were to be given prominent roles as Commonwealth Ambassadors for the Queen? As well as the fact that William had been furious that HE had not been give the honour? Everyone was saying at the time that it was a sign of the queen’s confidence in Meghan and how impressed she was with her. So which is it? These people cannot keep their stories straight, and look more ridiculous with each contradictory publication.
Edited to add: I’ve just seen tamsin’s comment above, and that is exactly correct.
Fiery exchange?
Thanks but no becomes a fiery exchange.
Bananas
Good to know QEII had her priorities straight.
Lizzie’s in a box, as Irish football fans sang after she died. They should let her lie peacefully, because this makes her look even more out of touch.
I made a comment here earlier but don’t see it posted, not sure if it just never loaded, maybe it was too long. 🤔 Fortunately I saved it to my clipboard so I will try again later.
The Windsor brand and the royal institution has been reduced to just a circus show (clownish), a soap opera (drama), a celebrity reality show (Instagram reels, influencer content, hobnobbing with other celebrities for visibility). With QEII dead, the mystique and aplomb that many people ’accepted’ about the Windsor brand is gone.
The best move Harry made was to publish Spare and expose all his warts in his own voice (the audio is compelling) so no one would be able to blackmail him with ‘secret’ information about his past. Most importantly, choosing an American author to document his memoir eliminated any British influence on how his story was told. The raw, unflinching truth resonated with an international audience (high review scores) and many in the UK. A British author would have tempered the tone sugarcoated the truth and watered down the emotional depth (the audio is compelling) of the memoir due to his/her own concern about the royal family’s potential reaction. Spare is a global historical record (a tome on life inside the family and institution) and will stand the test of time. It is well supported by Princess Diana’s biography, combining to give the world the truth about the toxic dysfunctional royal ‘mafia’ family and institution. No other British royal book has resonated globally since Spare. They’ve all been rightly received as royal propaganda (hagiographies) by many and every new Windsor family scandal exposes what’s below the veneer pushed in the various hagiographies. No wonder they don’t sell well outside of the UK. Even within the UK a majority of the public seems to shrug at any new book about the Windsors. Harry sold over 10m+ copies of Spare globally in all formats combined. 🤷♀️
Toni Morrison described racism as a profound psychological “distraction” and a social construct used to uphold white supremacy, famously stating, “The function, the very serious function of racism is distraction. It keeps you from doing your work”. She argued that racism forces marginalized people to constantly explain their humanity.
– Racism as a profound psychological “distraction”: The Windsors have spent almost a decade telling us how much they disliked Meghan for being ‘different’ than them and for telling the truth about them and her experiences living with them. Thankfully she left with her soul intact and she and Harry are financially independent living far away from them. She was too good for that family and institution. Her humanity was too much for them to bear in their circles.
– Racism is a social construct used to uphold white supremacy: The Windsors covered up for and protected Prince Andrew who lied on tv to the British public when his relationship with a sex trafficker questioned. They paid £12m to silence Virginia Giuffre who was a victim of the sex trafficking network Andrew was involved in after he lied in 2019 on tv to the British public. The Windsors preferably chose to cover up and protect Prince Andrew from accountability in major criminal activities. The Windsors are a toxic dysfunctional royal ‘mafia’ family and institution yet they are marketed as the epitome of high class, good Christian faith and good family values. The truth is that Windsor family is made up of seedy greedy unscrupulous individuals.
The sex trafficked victims are seeking truth and accountability. They live with the trauma – mental health scars – of what they experienced. Instead of hagiographies from ‘royal journalists’, can there be investigative journalism to uncover the truth about what transpired at Royal properties and transparency about royal finances?
I’m going to listen 🎧 to Spare again today to be reminded by Harry in his compelling voice why he left that family and institution with his wife and child. 😔
Yep, all of this.
Absolutely this, well said.
I just doublechecked and as I remember Meghan’s dress and veil were on display at Windsor Castle so they are once again inviting a story using a dead woman.
I also think it was a wonderful gesture to include the flowers of the commonwealth & that pic of Meghan in the church with the sunlight is just stunning
(inventing, not inviting)
I really hope Meghan has her dress and veil back in her possession. She paid for it herself, and these petty assholes better not have found some way to stick it in storage, never to be seen again. It’s stunning.
They were on display! Along with Harry’s outfit. I actually got to see the display at Windsor. The lines were long, people were happy and excited. I didn’t hear one negative comment (even Charles was given positive reviews for escorting Meghan). The gift shop had “Royal wedding” items. Meghan recorded the commentary you could listen to, talking about what went into her dress/working with the designer, their wedding decisions, etc.
The family/press used them to make money and entirely squandered all the positivity and goodwill. And they’re still at it, confused why we don’t hate them like they seem to.
Yes, everyone wants a 77 year old wedding planner, JFC.
It’s always convenient to put nonsense on a dead person. LOL!! From what we saw and have learned the Queen liked Meghan just fine, maybe even *gasp* loved her. She made it her business to stay in touch with them when they left. She took Meghan out with her immediately and they seemed to have a great time. Please go on though. Andrew is still a pedophile, Fergie is still a money hungry desperate deviant who has been allowed to hang around way too long and their daughters have inherited their grifting ways but go on.
Again…I don’t listen to what these FOOLS say or write…I look on ACTIONS…and QEII showed a level of warmth to ✨️Meghan✨️ after she married ✨️Harry✨️ that she NEVA showed Catherine!💯
The late Queen told Kate to do charity work, Meghan was in a hurry to get on with it. No wonder Kate didn’t like her.
They had a ton of stories back in the day of Kate picking the candles and the decor among other things so I don’t think this old biddy cousin actually organized any wedding but they just let her pretend she did.
It remains really weird that this story about Harry and Meghan’s wedding gets included in a book and William and Kate. Especially since it happened years after Kate and William got married.
Blah blah blah “but Meghan’s veil” blah blah “but the Queen ” blah
Her Late Maj had not one, but two sons running unchecked in pedophile human trafficking circles, and an uncle that everyone including the CIA in the US knew was raping children also. She let her daughter in law Diana be subjected to “marriage counseling” (actually an abuse event that Charles gleefully inflicted on her) from one of Charles’ pedophile friends, Jimmy Saville.
Her Late Maj protected and sanctioned vicious criminals in her own family until her death. Used her own money and the influence of her position to hush things up – I do not believe that the Giuffre payout was the first and only time. It was just the first that was made public knowledge.
What the press loves to claim about H&M is actually more true about Her Late Maj:
“She was no angel.”
The criminality goes far deeper than Andrew and the Sussexes seem to be the only ones free of it in that family.
@Where’sMyTiara
Exactly, the Sussexes are the only people free from this cesspool of pedophiles, dollar bills, corruption, scheming, destroying people, and much worse… That’s why they’re so dangerous, because they have pure hearts, a strong backbone, and high morale. They pose a threat to the BRF, which has become a haven for criminals. They can’t be bought or intimidated with compromising materials because they’re pure. Now put them next to Scooter, who doesn’t sleep at night fearing “your eyes will bleed.”
OMG! These people are so petty! Who cares if the pedo protector Queen didn’t like it? Was she the one wearing it? It wasn’t her damn wedding.
They have focused more on the dress, but they do from time to time bring up how QE2 thought it was inappropriate for a woman to wear a veil at her second wedding, and especially such a long veil.
It hasn’t come up in awhile, but I’m not surprised they are recycling this now to deflect from Andrew. How dare Meghan wear a veil! 🙄
They are really trying to push this book that’s supposed to be about William and Kate but leans really heavily into all things Harry and Meghan. A sign of who the real relevant ones are when it comes to the two couples. I don’t believe this story about Anson because all stories where they try and paint Meghan as the villain, there’s contradictions in the story and based off of what we know are facts and what we’ve seen with our eyes. He said Anton OFFERED her assistance, which is by my understanding giving someone the option to say yes or no. He says that Meghan “told her she was not required” which to my understanding means no thank you your services aren’t needed because we have that under control. Then he alleges that from them deciding against using her services “a fiery exchange” between Harry and the Queen made her feel “hurt beyond belief”. Why was there a “fiery exchange” if they said Anton’s services “weren’t required”? Why is Meghan blamed for essentially saying no to a yes or no question and she wasn’t the one alleged with having a fiery exchange with the Queen? Again I don’t believe any of this because it was the Queen who invited them to her dressing room to try on tiaras and never in these ten years have Harry or Meghan said anything negative against the Queen even though we can all see that there was so much she could have done to make things better for them. It was the Queen who invited Meghan to a solo engagement with her shortly after the wedding and we saw video of how the Queen warmly shared her blanket with Meghan in the car outside of the view of the media. It was the Queen who had tea with Harry and Meghan unknown to everyone else and had private talks even about ways to induce Meghan’s pregnancy with Archie. It was the Queen who has a photo of her, Phillip, Harry, Meghan, Doria and a newborn Archie days after his birth. So I don’t believe any of this.
Why is any of this in a book about William and Kate??
Fake story. As if a then 77 year old would be the event planner.