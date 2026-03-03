Donald Trump has a huge, angry-looking rash on his neck right now

The photo above is from Saturday at Mar-a-Lago. Donald Trump organized a “blanket fort” Situation Room involving curtains and… that seems to be the extent of the security measures. Susie Wiles was even wearing her Apple Watch, and one of Trump’s bigly wannabe-Obama photos accidentally revealed American assets in the Middle East. I wanted to highlight the photo above because you can see something on the right side of Trump’s pig-like neck. He seemed to already have a rash on Saturday. Well, it got a lot worse over the following 48 hours. By Monday, Trump’s neck looked completely inflamed and possibly necrotic (see the photos below). So what’s up with that?

A new rash on the right side of President Donald Trump’s neck is the result of a cream that he’s using as a “preventative skin treatment,” his personal physician told CNN on Monday. “President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment,” Dr. Sean Barbabella said in a statement. “The President is using the treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks.” Barbabella did not specify why Trump needed the skin treatment, and the White House did not immediately respond to questions about his condition. The reddish spot was visible on the president’s neck during an appearance earlier in the day for a Medal of Honor ceremony, rising above the collar of his shirt and stopping just under his ear. Trump, who at 79 is the oldest president to take the oath of office, has also dealt with periodic bruising on the back of both of his hands that has raised questions about his health. He has attributed those to frequent handshaking and his insistence on taking a higher daily dose of aspirin than advised, which makes him more prone to bruising.

Yeah, I have sensitive skin and I’ve broken out in rashes because of the wrong kind of detergent or accidental exposure to poison ivy. What’s crazy is that… you use a topical ointment or cream to get rid of a rash, you aren’t using the cream and getting a rash as a consequence. Trump is claiming that he’s being treated for a skin ailment and the cream is making his neck look like that. I mean… whew, I feel so disconnected from everything that’s happening. We did everything we could to warn his cult but they refused to listen. So now we have this diaper-clad madman whose flesh is full of pus bubbles and he’s indiscriminately bombing the Middle East and no one will stop him.

A new photo from Trump's most recent public event reveals a large rash on his neck. This rash is an addition to the continued large bruises on his hands. pic.twitter.com/Jj44QMRC2h — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 2, 2026

