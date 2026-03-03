Donald Trump has a huge, angry-looking rash on his neck right now

The photo above is from Saturday at Mar-a-Lago. Donald Trump organized a “blanket fort” Situation Room involving curtains and… that seems to be the extent of the security measures. Susie Wiles was even wearing her Apple Watch, and one of Trump’s bigly wannabe-Obama photos accidentally revealed American assets in the Middle East. I wanted to highlight the photo above because you can see something on the right side of Trump’s pig-like neck. He seemed to already have a rash on Saturday. Well, it got a lot worse over the following 48 hours. By Monday, Trump’s neck looked completely inflamed and possibly necrotic (see the photos below). So what’s up with that?
A new rash on the right side of President Donald Trump’s neck is the result of a cream that he’s using as a “preventative skin treatment,” his personal physician told CNN on Monday.
“President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment,” Dr. Sean Barbabella said in a statement. “The President is using the treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks.”
Barbabella did not specify why Trump needed the skin treatment, and the White House did not immediately respond to questions about his condition.
The reddish spot was visible on the president’s neck during an appearance earlier in the day for a Medal of Honor ceremony, rising above the collar of his shirt and stopping just under his ear.
Trump, who at 79 is the oldest president to take the oath of office, has also dealt with periodic bruising on the back of both of his hands that has raised questions about his health. He has attributed those to frequent handshaking and his insistence on taking a higher daily dose of aspirin than advised, which makes him more prone to bruising.
Yeah, I have sensitive skin and I’ve broken out in rashes because of the wrong kind of detergent or accidental exposure to poison ivy. What’s crazy is that… you use a topical ointment or cream to get rid of a rash, you aren’t using the cream and getting a rash as a consequence. Trump is claiming that he’s being treated for a skin ailment and the cream is making his neck look like that. I mean… whew, I feel so disconnected from everything that’s happening. We did everything we could to warn his cult but they refused to listen. So now we have this diaper-clad madman whose flesh is full of pus bubbles and he’s indiscriminately bombing the Middle East and no one will stop him.
A new photo from Trump's most recent public event reveals a large rash on his neck.
As someone who’s allergic to dang near everything, I still can’t think of a cream that my dermatologist would prescribe as ‘preventative’ that would give me a rash for several weeks. Every skin treatment cream I’ve had says on the box to stop using if a rash develops. And none were ever described as ‘preventative’. I know some dermatologists use a specific cream to ‘burn off’ those pre-cancerous things (I prefer the frozen nitrogen, it’s fast & effective), maybe trump didn’t understand the instructions? You don’t smear it all over your skin you just dot it on the specific areas.
The good news is that I am 99% certain that its shingles, and this is painful AF. I never thought I would wish shingles on anyone, but turns out I was wrong.
“President Donald Trump’s neck is the result of a cream that he’s using as a “preventative skin treatment,” his personal physician told CNN on Monday.”
Preventative? Bitch what? It’s not preventing anything.
Also, that’s Syphilis.
I know someone else who likes to use the word preventative. Guess who
I immediately thought syphilis when I saw the photo, but I’m not a medical professional at all. I am curious if medical professionals think it’s that also
nurse here: the location of the rash would be unusual for syphilis and more consistent with contact dermatitis. Maybe shingles.
Does shingles show up on the neck?
I was thinking shingles, but only because I know they’re painful. I really have no idea what it looks like.
@manda: I had shingles (on my face! and top of my head). They’re more a series of giant blisters, accompanied by swelling & redness. They break out at the end of a nerve path. A quick google search shows me that his is a likely shingles location.
And if it’s shingles, why lie? Oh, never mind. Of course they’d lie.
That’s what I was wondering! Are they treating him with mercury vapors?
Thunder pills! 😉.
My dad used some sort of cream on his face to treat precancerous spots and it turned his face bright red for a few weeks. It was almost like a chemical peel on his face and less of a rash. I’m not sure if that’s what this is, but that’s the first thing I thought of when I saw his doctor’s comments.
I’ve seen that and shingles both speculated about.
Same. Both would be a reasonable choice, based on photos of others with the same conditions/product. I don’t think it’s shingles just because he’s such a whiner I don’t think he’d be able to do anything remotely in public if he was uncomfortable, and shingles would be painful.
I had shingles when I was 28 (wedding planning; I swore I was totally calm until shingles said “you most certainly are NOT!!”) and even a soft woven cotton shirt brushing against it felt like fire. Mine broke out around my waist and I can remember walking around at work holding my shirt away from my body because of how bad it hurt when it touched my skin. And I’m way, WAY tougher than President Baby D!ck, so there is NO WAY he’d be wearing that collared shirt right over a shingles rash. Also, I didn’t get a cream, I got Valtrex, and that cleared it up in time for my honeymoon, lol.
I’ve used a chemo cream for skin cancer treatments but it never looked like that.. sure it’s not the inside rot seeping out? He looks like a walking infectious disease.
My mom and FIL use a similar cream for pre cancerous skin lesions. I suppose it could make sense that he’s on the golf course a lot, wearing a forward facing cap. His neck is always exposed to the sun. 🤷♀️🤷♀️
But also, I don’t really care. Tick Tock, Donny.
I had to use something similar on my face for precancerous spots. It was very red for a few weeks and slowly faded. It was painful, hot, and itchy – but definitely preferable to cancer.
Saw on reddit that said it was likely 5-FU, or 5-Fluorouracil, which is used to treat skin cancer.
Yeah I’m in primary care so not a derm specialist but assumed it’s Aldara cream for a skin cancer, which with all of his golfing he’s certainly at risk. He’s probably never used sunscreen before in his life.
He is rotting from the inside out and it has finally reached the outside. I’m sure a heroic explanation will be put forth for the evil despot.
Also: he is completely out of his mind, and he is dragging the world into chaos. I cannot read newspaper anymore. It’s scary AF.
I hope it’s itchy and painful.
So, the oozing festering sore has an oozing festering sore, excuse me while I go throw up.
I’m an esthetician and sometimes see similar rashes when clients use a prescribed topical chemo cream from their MDs to treat basal cell carcinomas, squamous cell carcinomas, and precancerous lesions. Serves that evil MFer right to suffer any and all of those
If the president has cancer, then American citizens have a right to know that.
Even the hand bruising clearly indicates that he is being treated for something. Yet they all accused the Biden administration of hiding “the truth” about Biden’s health.
The hypocrisy is so tiring.
Yes. If you Google Photos, it looks like this:Topical creams for skin cancer, or topical chemotherapy, are prescription treatments designed for superficial basal cell carcinoma and actinic keratosis (pre-cancerous lesions). Common, effective options include 5-Fluorouracil (5-FU) (Efudex, Carac)****Imiquimod (Aldara), and Diclofenac (Solaraze). These medications target abnormal cells, typically requiring daily application for several weeks.
Cancer.org
Cancer.org
He golfs constantly and I doubt uses sunscreen.
You are correct. My daughter is a dermatologist and confirmed it.
Oh that photo is much nastier than I thought it would be when I read the headline. Looks painful and itchy. Good.
Geez, Uncle Fester was more appealing than this oozer.
How is this real life? How is this festering rotting flesh running (destroying) the country and no one will stop him?
Come on, MRSA! It’s your time to shine!
He should wear mittens to prevent from scratching it. The mittens would serve as their own distraction. First, they hide his tiny hands and the bruises on said hands, and second, everyone would be asking why he is wearing mittens indoors when it’s not even snowing outside instead of talking about the Epstein files, his shredding of the Constitution, his gross turkey neck, his rigging of an election, his poisoning of the water and food supply, his concentration camps (soon to be equipped with incinerators), or the fact that he is setting the world on fire.
He should just start wearing mittens everywhere. Maybe he can find some with different nazi symbols embroidered on them handmade by some MAGA grandma.
I’ve seen shingles up close and personal; it looks like that but shingles is incredibly painful. Mango is not the type to power through a bout of shingles.
Exactly what I was thinking; he’d be bawling like the oversized infant he is.
Shingles was my first thought too. The pain would be unbearable of course. However, he sounded very heavily medicated, even worse than usual.
If shingles looks like that I suggest everyone gets vaccinated for it.. I’m glad I did especially if that is what he has. Ick.
Your insurance probably won’t pay for it if you’re under 50. And it’s very expensive. But anyone who has had chicken pox should look into it.
@Brassy Rebel: which is crazy because I had shingles at 34! You can get them at any age & they are torture! Some unfortunate folks have lasting pain.
I paid out of pocket for the series of two vaccines.. it was a couple of hundred dollars at the time but I have big fear of getting shingles from the horror stories I’ve been told, so well worth it imo.
You can get the Shingles vaccine covered by insurance if you are immune-suppressed. You just have to have a primary care willing to fight about it.
@Beaniebean: a member of my family has it now. He’s only 52 and could have gotten the shot but didn’t think he had to worry yet. It does strike younger people! I have had both the earlier version of the vaccine and the newer version which is supposed to offer better protection. I had to pay out of pocket for the first vaccine because I wasn’t yet on Medicare. It was about $300!
That’s not a spot where shingles normally affects though.
So. From my limited non-medically qualified knowledge, malignant metastasising melanoma spreads to healthy tissue and organs faster than any other type of cancer. And it particularly targets the brain. Particularly when the primary lesion is on the face, as it seems to have been, with Franklin Roosevelt. Please believe this is the only scenario in which I would compare the two, but FDR had a lesion over his eyebrow that was gradually removed in stages during his presidency and several bouts of unexplained absence “at sea” presumably for radiation treatment and / or surgery. He also had weekly visits to Bethesda, which generated heroic amounts of paperwork, most of which was catalogued under pseudonyms like Fred Rose, etc., same initials. There is a brilliant doctor who wrote a book, which focuses first on his diagnosis of FDR’s condition, based on historical incidents and recorded symptoms, and, second, on the way it was kept from the public. I mean. If they were able to convince the world that a man who suffered a catastrophic bout of polio was able to walk, they were able to do anything. But the bottom line is, yes, from Kennedy’s Addison’s disease, to Eisenhower’s heart attack, to Wilson’s stroke, to FDR’s paralysis, they have form, for covering things up, literally. If he’s getting chemo, for skin cancer, that might also explain the bruising on his hands, if he’s on an IV, for top-ups of saline / antibiotics, assuming his port for primary infusion is concealed by his clothing. I mean. If he hangs on until after the midterms, JD Vance is allowed to run for president twice, not merely once. Them’s the breaks.
If they’re trying to keep him alive long enough for Vance to serve two terms, it’s a fool’s errand. I don’t like to predict these things, but Vance will never be elected president, much less for two terms. But this is a very informative comment!
JD Vance wouldn’t win a presidential election. He’s inept politically and has no hold over MAGA. So there’s that.
Hoping this rash is something serious.
Wouldn’t win on his own merits, but if the election is rigged??? I firmly believe this suppurating creature didn’t win this election, but now they have a blueprint that works.
Not a medical opinion, but from both personal and family experience with skin cancer, getting chemo for it would be very unusual. Most of the time it’s just a laser/freeze off, the topical cream, or in worse cases something like Mohs that removes the area layer by layer (been there, had the plastic surgery to fix the damage after!). If it’s spread enough that you’d need systemic chemo like IV bruising would indicate, I’d assume it would have spread into something really horrifying.
I’ve had each of the three types of skin cancer. All were excised, with extra margins of skin taken out & biopsied as well. In no instance did any of that involve slathering a cream on the skin, let alone a cream that causes a rash. I’ve also had several pre-cancerous solar keratoses; those were always ‘burned’ off with frozen nitrogen, although I know some folks have been given that cream that you dot on the spots.
Most particularly, skin cancer does not look like a rash. And doctors diagnosing famous people long after they’re dead is ridiculous. Yes, they hid FDRs polio, but his visits to Warm Springs were hardly secretive. Wilson’s stroke & trump’s whatever-this-is ARE next-level duplicity, I agree with you there.
This is to reply to @BeanieBean, do check out the books by Steven Lomazow, MD, and Eric Fettmann, they are not about Warm Springs — everyone now understands the polio story. The melanoma was another issue. One major conference with Churchill was cancelled because he was undergoing treatment at Bethesda. It’s not a matter of idle conjecture. He was under constant medical observation. His personal physician was a naval officer who was at his side 24/7. They kept records. Not all were destroyed, although after he died, Eleanor Roosevelt tried to get the entire compendium and was told many had been burned. That was *not* standard operating procedure. And it had nothing to do with polio, for which there was no treatment, at the time. Just saying. It’s not novel, for the Executive branch to hide things.
I have always thought that the melanoma story made more sense because supposedly he had congestive heart failure. But in the last months of his life he lost a huge amount of weight which is more typical of a cancer diagnosis.
@BeanyBean: Topical creams for skin cancer, or topical chemotherapy, are prescription treatments designed for superficial basal cell carcinoma and actinic keratosis (pre-cancerous lesions). Common, effective options include 5-Fluorouracil (5-FU) (Efudex, Carac)****Imiquimod (Aldara), and Diclofenac (Solaraze). These medications target abnormal cells, typically requiring daily application for several weeks.
Cancer.org
Cancer.org
Look up photos of pts. receiving this treatment.
@samipup: I was describing my own treatment for each of the three main types of skin cancer; I realize different dermatologists treat skin cancers in different ways & each person’s presentation of the cancer will be different. I follow my dermatologist’s advice.
@YankeeDoodles: Thanks! Did a quick google search and found this JAMA article: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamadermatology/fullarticle/419608#:~:text=In%20the%201920s%2C%201930s%2C%20and,but%20was%20considered%20to%20be
Also, technically speaking (and I am that kind of person 😉) there WAS treatment for polio in FDRs time; that’s what he was doing at Warm Springs in the first place. I’ve visited WS–both the sanatorium with its pools & museum, and the FDR vacation home. It is fascinating & horrifying. They have an iron lung or two & various wheelchairs & associated adaptive equipment. So, treatments, just no vaccines yet.
I think he was accidentally splashed with some holy water.
Now that I might believe because I’ve long wondered if he may be the antichrist warned about..
I’m hoping it’s necrotizing fasciitis – the flesh eating bacteria (fingers crossed!)
That’s not a rash. His rubber suit is just peeling away to reveal the demon underneath.
Amen!! Or it’s hiding his snake skin or reptile face & body!! Did anyone see the woman standing behind Dull Donnie about 9 days ago in a photo op,she had dark hair and right before everyone’s eyes her face changed her eyes went all black & her face took the shape of a reptile,then she shook a little bit and her eyes turned normal blue and &
and her eyes and face went back to normal.My hubby and his friends saw it and we’re freaked out! A man wrote in asking if anyone else saw her eyes and face change! Nothing surprises me with Trump! Demons could be in cahoots with him! He’s vile enough! Has anyone else seen that video w/ that woman?? Creepy!
@ Cat T – where did you see this?
Come on LEPROSY!!!!!
Unfortunately for the rest of us, that’s just a bacterial infection & can be cleared up with a round or two of antibiotics. He does live in the right latitude for that, though.
Hope it’s very very painful and he rots in hell. The only person that will be happier than me when he kicks it is Mel.
Evil rots from within.
A lot of the news people have been commenting that it was unusual that it took so long for him to directly speak to the country. Far away videos shot who knows when, he loves his close ups. Hiding in Florida, no mention of him playing golf. Addresses the nation at noon while most people are working. Having had shingles a long time ago, if that’s what it is the rash we see is covering much more of his body. It’s extremely itchy and incredibly painful. They’ve had days to pump him full of steroids for the itch and painkillers and who knows what else. He was forced to speak in person, the grumbling got too loud. I’m probably wrong but if it is shingles Thank You God.
Can it kill him?
I got a shingles jab (well two a few weeks apart, which is the dose) free for oldies on the NHS in the U.K. I got it specifically because shingle can in a minority of cases cause damage to the eyes (I only have one that really functions). I don’t think this rash looks typically shingle-y but I’m no expert. Maybe the Dems covered for President Biden’s deterioration, but this administration go further, and I would not trust a single word that comes out of the mouth of that performative ‘Christian’ woman or any of her ‘communications’ colleagues.
I do know that shingles can strike at any age: tennis star Andy Murray had it at 29 and he was supremely fit. Which no one can say about trump.
Never seen a “preventative skin treatment” that looks so horrible. If this is what the treatment does, what is it supposed to prevent?
No, Kaiser. A huge, angry rash has got Donald Trump on its ass. Thoughts and prayers for the poor rash.
Honestly the entire current situation looks like he’s dying and going scorched earth before he goes. It’s terrifying.
I have a bottle of Meghan’s Brut for when this guy is gone.