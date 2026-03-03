“Connor Storrie was blinged out in $500K worth of diamonds at the SAGs” links
  • March 03, 2026

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Connor Storrie wore a $500K Tiffany & Co. necklace to the SAG/Actor Awards. There was so much excellent jewelry on display, and I love that dudes are blinged out too. [JustJared]
The SAG/Actor Awards were a triumph for Xennials. [LaineyGossip]
Looking back at Michael B. Jordan’s romantic history. [Hollywood Life]
Europe cares more about the Epstein Files than America. [Jezebel]
Are we watching Jason Bateman’s latest, DTF St. Louis? [Pajiba]
I’m disassociating so hard from this entire sh-tshow. [Buzzfeed]
Why is Shia LaBeouf trying to performance-art his way out of this? [OMG Blog]
More photos from the Actor Awards. [Socialite Life]
AppleTV+ canceled Palm Royale. [Seriously OMG]

11 Responses to ““Connor Storrie was blinged out in $500K worth of diamonds at the SAGs” links”

  1. Chaine says:
    March 3, 2026 at 12:34 pm

    I enjoyed the first season of Palm Royale, loved Ricky Martin in it, but it started to lose momentum at the end. I could not get into the second season at all, I don’t even think I finished the first episode of it yet as it was so unengaging that my partner fell asleep trying to watch it.

    Reply
  2. mightymolly says:
    March 3, 2026 at 12:48 pm

    I haven’t watched Heated Rivalry yet, but I obviously need to after that SNL monologue. I can’t imagine the pressure of someone who was a waiter last year wearing a $500K necklace. I would be curled into a fetal position and crying with that expectation, but yes, dudes bringing the bling is the world we need to live in!

    Reply
  3. J.Ferber says:
    March 3, 2026 at 1:40 pm

    I’ve never heard of this guy, but already he’s blinged out with (borrowed?) diamonds. Things move fast in Hollywood.

    Reply
    • Anne Maria says:
      March 3, 2026 at 2:50 pm

      That’s what happens when you’re starring in a show that is the hottest thing on TV.

      Reply
      • Jais says:
        March 3, 2026 at 5:48 pm

        “It’s called being a star and getting yourself a team.” Sorry but iykyk, bc that’s a joke Connor made when he and Hudson Williams were doing promo for the show. It’s feels prescient now cuz they’ve been getting blinged out ever since.

    • imaratotha219 says:
      March 3, 2026 at 3:06 pm

      Yeah I clicked on the article hoping to read who he is/what property he’s from. I have no idea and as a personal thing I don’t like choker chains on men. I love it when the chain dangles/hangs. Something that’s more erotic charge, from my very personal opinion so I also didn’t even notice the jewelry in this photo because It all blended into his skin.

      Reply
  4. Little Red says:
    March 3, 2026 at 3:48 pm

    I recognized the necklace he was wearing during his SNL monologue as being a Tiffany design. I assume this means that his stylist has a relationship with Tiffany.

    Reply
    • BrackenSweetwater says:
      March 3, 2026 at 7:20 pm

      That or Tiffany decided to reach out to one of the hottest names right now, not unheard of.

      Reply
  5. Natalie_K says:
    March 3, 2026 at 5:20 pm

    As he should be, Connor is a sunshiney delight and he deserves all the bling.

    Also if you have not watched Heated Rivalry, get thee to an HBO account and fix that! It’s only six episodes and it is so so good.

    Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      March 3, 2026 at 7:18 pm

      Get thee to an HBO account before all programming is Hallmark quality heteronormative Ellison approved fluff, you mean?

      Reply

