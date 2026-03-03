King Charles refused to visit Prince Andrew, but sent a reverend to check on him

On Sunday, I mentioned that King Charles had spent the weekend at Sandringham. It was his first time staying in Norfolk since his brother Prince Andrew’s arrest at Wood Farm, on the Sandringham estate. The king’s courtiers emphasized in press briefings that Charles did not visit his brother, nor did they speak while Charles was in Norfolk. The photos of Charles in this post are from Sunday, where Charles walked to church (St. Mary Magdalene) with some young women. Queen Camilla didn’t join him. Charles can be seen shaking hands with Reverend Canon Paul Williams outside the church. Well, before the Sunday services, the reverend canon went to visit Andrew.
Exiled Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had a rare visitor to his temporary home at Sandringham at the weekend — the King’s domestic chaplain. The Reverend Canon Paul Williams went to see the former prince on Saturday, just hours before greeting His Majesty yesterday at a service at the Norfolk estate’s church.
The cleric was seen driving up a track to Wood Farm, Sandringham, where Andrew is staying after being evicted by the King from Royal Lodge, Windsor, last month. Mr Williams remained for around an hour before leaving.
Few people have visited the former Duke of York since his move to Sandringham, where he has been barred from riding. He rarely goes out and no friends or family called on his 66th birthday last month, the day Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
A witness said: “Andy’s having a pretty lonely existence as his only visitors are staff, police and delivery drivers from Waitrose. Even the King avoided Andy all weekend, despite staying two miles away and going out in his car nearby. Canon Williams drove down the track to Wood Farm for a chat. The next morning he and Charles were seen having a good old friendly natter before the church service at Sandringham.”
Queen Elizabeth II used to do this kind of thing with Andrew too, she would act like the Anglican church could or would absolve all of Andrew’s sins. QEII was always bringing Andrew to church with her in her later years. She memorably went to church with Andrew the day after Jeffrey Epstein died in custody too. Bonkers. Charles is clearly trying to lean into something similar, perhaps using a canon as a go-between and trying to make it look like Andrew is receiving spiritual counseling. You know what it actually looks like though? It looks like Charles and Andrew are using a man of god as a middleman to pass messages about a really depraved situation.
Meanwhile, Rob Shuter (I know, I know) claims that Andrew is currently seething with fury over the now-iconic Phil Noble image of Andrew, post-arrest, slumped in the back of a Range Rover. Andrew believes that Charles or the palace courtiers organized the photo in some way: “He thinks this was no accident. Andrew believes the King understands exactly how the press game works — and how powerful one image can be. For Andrew, it felt like a setup. He’s convinced someone high up knew he’d be there and made sure the press did too.” What’s crazy is that Reuters photographer Phil Noble has given several interviews explaining where he was and what he did to get that image. Some of it was luck, some of it was legwork, and none of it was done by arrangement with the palace.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images. Cover courtesy of The Sun.
I mean Jesus did die for all our sins and his grace does absolve every single sin. Like it or not. It’s only God himself who knows the truth about how Andrew feels, if he is remorseful etc. However the gift of Jesus Christ is clear, he came to save, even your deepest darkest sin, he will forgive you. It’s up to you as a person if you are truthful and have turned away from that sin, confessed it and seek ways to make it right with the people you have hurt, apology etc. Whoever is reading this, know that Jesus loves you and he definitely forgives if you ask him to.
Sir, this is a Wendy’s
lol, DeeSea
LOL! I will never understand people promoting any religion on a site called Celebitchy, but here we are, Wendy’s.
Omg, IJbOL 😂😂😂
Lololol just put the fries in the bag
🤣🤣🤣
Awesome response, thanks for the laugh, DeeSea.
🤣🤣🤣
Don’t want to start a debate, but what about the people who have been wronged? Do you need them to forgive you too?
Charles the Petty has been waiting for this moment all of his life.
Worried about his picture!! Typical!! Yes it does feel like the man of the cloth is being used to make it look like the pedo is seeking some kind of religious pardon for his transgressions but we know the pedo will claim he is the victim till his dying day.
Of course, the reverend is a go-between. Every possible communication between Charles and Andrew will be scrutinized and leaked.
Surprised it wasn’t Paul Bettany’s character from the Da Vinci Code.
Andrew wants to blame everyone else for the photo because he can’t take responsibility for his own demeanor and posture.
In a care, he was in public. He could have sat ip straight with a neutral expression on his face, instead he was a mass of self-pity and existential confusion (I was questioned, me!) The palace didn’t force him to look like a criminal, he was in charge of himself
‘ She memorably went to church with Andrew the day after Jeffrey Epstein died in custody too. Bonkers’
Indeed, broad smiles from both of them on that day. Reminds me of how happy Charles&Camilla, William&Kate & Sophielooked after the queen died.
Charles should send an exorcist.
I think there are several things wrong here.
Is he really helping his brother get the punishment that a court will impose after investigating all the allegations? Even if it incriminates him as well? (Too late, cover-up by the whole family, self-reflection that something new and terrible is happening here after Jimmy Savile, etc….)
If, despite everything, he considers Andrew to be part of his family, as a good Christian should do even with family members who have committed crimes, I think it is cowardly of him not to visit him.
All of this is actually further proof that this is neither about family nor justice.
Throw all the advisers out of the palaces and finally start thinking for yourselves. With humility, service, truthfulness and honesty in all areas. And above all, without arrogance.
This family clearly shows that no amount of money or status in the world can make the world a better place. And the world is watching.
TBH a man of the cloth might make sense as an intermediary because Andrew might not yell at him the way he probably yells at anyone else.
They were going on about how Andrew’s siblings were so afraid for his mental health so much before the arrest I assumed they were laying grounds for an Epsteining, De Luc if you prefer French. This is more along the regular press shenanigans.
First thing abusers do when confronted or exposed is run to clergy for absolution.. it made me despise and fear organized religion from my experience so I definitely side eye this tactic. predators like amw don’t change and they are only remorseful about being exposed, never about their actions. Chuck may not visit but he is certainly is still protecting his brother by making sure amw has security and housing, which imo makes Chuck just as bad as his brother.
Theatricality and deception are powerful agents to the uninitiated.
The Windsor ‘tricks’ will work on some but those who are versed in their modus operandai will understand the implications of their maneuvers.
A ‘go between’ is convenient. 🤷🏽♀️