‘The Bride’ bombed at the box office & Jessie Buckley now claims to love cats

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s second directorial feature, The Bride!, bombed at the box office in its opening weekend. The film stars Jessie Buckley as The Bride (of Frankenstein), with Christian Bale as Frankenstein and supporting roles filled by people close to Maggie, including Peter Sarsgaard and Jake Gyllenhaal. Well, The Bride(!) limped into third place at the weekend box office, making only $7.3 million domestically (and only $6.3 million internationally). The Bride had an $80 million production budget before marketing. Yiiikes.

It could be that people were really turned off by the idea of supporting another film starring avowed cat-hater Jessie Buckley though. In recent days/weeks, there has been a revival in interest for a podcast interview Buckley did last November. She came across as bragging about forcing her then-boyfriend (and now-husband) to give up his cats. She gave her man an ultimatum after his cats became territorial: it’s me or the cats, and Jessie proudly stated, “I won.” Well, last week, she tried to take it all back.

If Jessie Buckley fails to win the Oscar for best actress next week it will be a sign that cat lovers have got their claws out. The Irish actor is the runaway favourite for her performance in Hamnet, but in recent days has stumbled into a controversy over a stated antipathy to cats. She has said she once gave her husband an ultimatum to banish his two cats because they would defecate on pillows, telling a podcast: “I was like, ‘it’s me or the cats.’” Cat-lovers have responded with indignation and condemnation, sparking a wave of headlines and warnings that “kitty karma” could deny Buckley, 36, her first Academy award. She attempted to repair the damage on Jimmy Fallon’s chatshow on Thursday, saying it was a “misconception” that she loathed cats. “I am a lover of cats. I woke up this morning [thinking]: does the world think that I really don’t love cats? And it’s really weighed on me all day. I felt sick.” Buckley said she had auditioned in vain for the 2019 musical Cats. “I gave the worst audition of my life. It was so hot. I was sweating. I was like, licking my paws, like trying to leap. I was just like a hoof of an Irish woman leaping across and licking her paws.”

“Does the world think that I really don’t love cats?” Girl, yes. You said you hated cats! You proudly told a story about making your boyfriend rehome his cats! She’s actually lucky that this cat issue was picked up so late in the awards season – she’s going into the Oscars as the only sure thing in the acting categories. But cat-lovers showed their lack of amusement when it came to supporting The Bride(!). Methinks it will take a lot more to get the cat community to forgive her bullsh-t and support her future projects.

Jessie Buckley clears up the rumor that she doesn’t like cats 🤣 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/PfBkVOfO2C — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 6, 2026