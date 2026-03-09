‘The Bride’ bombed at the box office & Jessie Buckley now claims to love cats

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s second directorial feature, The Bride!, bombed at the box office in its opening weekend. The film stars Jessie Buckley as The Bride (of Frankenstein), with Christian Bale as Frankenstein and supporting roles filled by people close to Maggie, including Peter Sarsgaard and Jake Gyllenhaal. Well, The Bride(!) limped into third place at the weekend box office, making only $7.3 million domestically (and only $6.3 million internationally). The Bride had an $80 million production budget before marketing. Yiiikes.
It could be that people were really turned off by the idea of supporting another film starring avowed cat-hater Jessie Buckley though. In recent days/weeks, there has been a revival in interest for a podcast interview Buckley did last November. She came across as bragging about forcing her then-boyfriend (and now-husband) to give up his cats. She gave her man an ultimatum after his cats became territorial: it’s me or the cats, and Jessie proudly stated, “I won.” Well, last week, she tried to take it all back.
If Jessie Buckley fails to win the Oscar for best actress next week it will be a sign that cat lovers have got their claws out. The Irish actor is the runaway favourite for her performance in Hamnet, but in recent days has stumbled into a controversy over a stated antipathy to cats.
She has said she once gave her husband an ultimatum to banish his two cats because they would defecate on pillows, telling a podcast: “I was like, ‘it’s me or the cats.’”
Cat-lovers have responded with indignation and condemnation, sparking a wave of headlines and warnings that “kitty karma” could deny Buckley, 36, her first Academy award.
She attempted to repair the damage on Jimmy Fallon’s chatshow on Thursday, saying it was a “misconception” that she loathed cats. “I am a lover of cats. I woke up this morning [thinking]: does the world think that I really don’t love cats? And it’s really weighed on me all day. I felt sick.”
Buckley said she had auditioned in vain for the 2019 musical Cats. “I gave the worst audition of my life. It was so hot. I was sweating. I was like, licking my paws, like trying to leap. I was just like a hoof of an Irish woman leaping across and licking her paws.”
“Does the world think that I really don’t love cats?” Girl, yes. You said you hated cats! You proudly told a story about making your boyfriend rehome his cats! She’s actually lucky that this cat issue was picked up so late in the awards season – she’s going into the Oscars as the only sure thing in the acting categories. But cat-lovers showed their lack of amusement when it came to supporting The Bride(!). Methinks it will take a lot more to get the cat community to forgive her bullsh-t and support her future projects.
Maybe two is too many for Frankenstein movies in one year.
She should have been like – I won! Well we all won. We worked with a cat behaviorist and now we are all happy! Or they went to live with a close family friend and are spoiled over the moon. Or something.
Also if anyone has more than one cat and they don’t know about non recognition aggression – look into it! It’s so easy to avoid and such a thing when it happens. Love to all the cat lovers!
Lol, I’m confused now – does she love cats or Cats?
Whatever the damage control wants her to say.
Must be in the very small minority that likes Cats…
Which is equally as horrifying!
@Eurydice good one 🙂
Had tickets for the Bride, cancelled them and went to see Hoppers/Jumpers instead.
Was there a lot of promotion for this film though? Bc I feel like I just heard about it this past week. It looks wild and out there which isn’t a bad thing so I wish it had done better. Female director and female lead role. I do want more of those.
I don’t watch a ton of TV with commercials and they’ve been running ads since late January. I’ve not seen Bale, Buckley or Gyllenhall make the talk show rounds necessarily but the ad buy was certainly there.
Huh. Okay then. My HR fugue state has me out of the loop. But I do wish it had done better or might find an audience. At the end of the day, Marty Supreme made money for their studio. I think it’s been the biggest money maker for the studio. But I’d rather see out there takes of Frankenstein with the female character centered than more films about an obnoxious ping pong. That’s just me.
I don’t understand why this budget had to be so large…especially the marketing part…I mean…they already had “Poor Things” (similar vibe) to compare to in terms of audience anticipation & you had greater actor/director recognition with that one…
And no…Buckley did NOT help😮
Agree about the budget. Salaries for Bale and Gyllenhal maybe? That’s just a guess. Maybe they took pay cuts?
Oh dear the backlash must be something for her to do a 360 on cats but does she really believe people are believing what she says of cats now? I for one don’t believe the girl who forced her boyfriend now husband to re-home his cats!!! Karma’s a feline bitch sometimes!!
Those are mega stars directing and leading the production. They should have been out there hustling like Teyana Taylor.
That said, I love cats and have a house panther who is absolutely in charge of this household. But if she had literally attacked my partner and shit on his pillow repeatedly… After many failed attempts at behavioral correction, I too would have rehomed my cats.
I was interested in seeing The Bride before I heard there was SA in it. Why do we need this? I don’t need a style over substance horror movie to tell me the world is awful to women, so just shock value? Titillation for the worst possible people? Pass
Ohhh. I didn’t know that.
Christian Bale plays the MONSTER created by Dr. Frankenstein. Many people don’t realize that Frankenstein refers to the doctor, not his creation.
Someone should sit her down and watch that Netflix documentary “Don’t F*** with Cats.”
Fuck her, basically. 🤷🏾♀️
She was fantastic in Fargo in my opinion, in a season of fantastic actors betrayed by a poor script and edit. But nah, I dont trust people who make partners get rid of pets. Pets deserve to be with you their whole lives, they shouldnt be thrown away when they are inconvenient.