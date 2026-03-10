Live Nation reaches settlement with DOJ, state AGs vow to keep pressing the case

Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino and British singer Olivia Dean, who has called Ticketmaster out for exploitation

In May 2024, more than 30 states joined Joe Biden’s Justice Department in suing merged companies Live Nation and Ticketmaster for violations of antitrust law. At the time, Live Nation issued a hilariously ineffective clapback that read more like an admission of guilt, basically saying that everyone benefits from Live Nation being in charge of every aspect of the live music industry. Yeah, benefits everyone — except for artists, consumers, promoters, venues… The trial finally began in NYC last week, but the GOP elephant in the courtroom is that since the Biden DOJ filed the lawsuit, a sinister clown show has seized control of the government. And those clowns favor monopolizers over the tired, poor, huddled masses yearning to breathe free — in a packed arena with fellow music fans after buying tickets at fair prices with low-to-no service fees in a competitive marketplace!

So, behind the backs of the presiding trial judge and the many state attorneys general, the current DOJ and Live Nation reached a settlement last Thursday, which they only announced yesterday. Instead of celebrating, however, more than half of those states said, “No thanks, we’ll see you in court.”

Terms of agreement: A “term sheet” spelling out details of the pact said Live Nation had agreed to let venues reach deals that would let a certain portion of tickets be sold by entities other than Ticketmaster. It also would let up to 50% of all tickets to be sold through any ticketing marketplace at amphitheaters that Live Nation owns, operates or controls. The term sheet also called for Ticketmaster to cap its service fees at those amphitheaters at 15% and to divest ownership or control of 13 amphitheaters… It said Live Nation will create a $280 million settlement fund to settle claims or pay civil penalties to states. DOJ & Live Nation are pleased: The [DOJ] official called it a “win-win for everybody,” bringing immediate relief to consumers and protecting venues from retaliation when they choose Live Nation’s competitors to handle tickets or promote events. In a statement, Live Nation Entertainment said it was pleased with a settlement that will let other promoters decide how best to distribute up to 50% of tickets at some venues and limit ticketing service fees. “We have never relied on exclusivity to drive our ticketing business, it has simply been the result of having the best products, services and people in the industry,” said Michael Rapino, president and CEO of Live Nation. State AGs are not happy: New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement that the pact “fails to address the monopoly at the center of this case.” “My attorney general colleagues and I have a strong case against Live Nation, and we will continue our lawsuit,” James said. … North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson called the agreement “a terrible deal” that was hidden from the states until the last minute. “This case is about Live Nation and Ticketmaster harming consumers, trapping artists, and driving up ticket prices. We will see them back in court, shortly,” he said. $280M is pennies for Live Nation: Stephen Parker, executive director of the National Independent Venue Association, said in a statement that the $280 million fine represented about four days of Live Nation’s 2025 revenue. “They could potentially make it back by this Friday,” Parker said, speaking for thousands of independent venues, festivals and promoters nationwide. “The reported settlement does not appear to include any specific and explicit protections for fans, artists, or independent venues and festivals,” he said, calling the agreement “a failure of the justice system.” The states’ case against Live Nation: Now, states will be left to press claims that Live Nation was squelching competition and driving up prices for fans through threats, retaliation and other tactics to “suffocate the competition” by controlling virtually every aspect of the industry, from concert promotion to ticketing. The states accuse Live Nation of engaging in a slew of practices to maintain a stranglehold over the live music scene. They say the company uses long-term contracts to keep venues from choosing rival ticketers, blocking venues from using multiple ticket sellers and threatening venues that they could lose money and fans if they don’t choose Ticketmaster.

[From AP News]

We’ve been so focused on the Para-covery Sky Bros. Warner Dance doomsday merger and what it’ll do to film & TV, this feels like live music wailing, “Don’t forget about meeeeee! I’m a monopoly, tooooooo!” And because the bar is in hell, my first response to this news was surprise that Live Nation even bothered to settle with the DOJ — I expected the DOJ to simply disappear the case. After all, this is why the uber rich business class bought this presidency, right? So they could keep increasing their vast wealth at the expense of we the people? (By the way, Live Nation’s estimated net worth is $37 billion, making that paltry $280M settlement 0.7568% of its total value.) And so it comes down to a bipartisan group of state attorneys general staying in the fight. If red and blue states can work together against a music monopoly, why not against one in film as well?

