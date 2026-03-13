Prince Edward ‘is likely to be a trusted confidant’ for ‘Scooter King’ William

Prince Edward turned 62 years old on March 10 (Tuesday). He was nowhere to be found in the UK. Edward and his wife Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, skipped the Commonwealth Day service in London on Monday, and they’ve been MIA for a while. As it turns out, the official excuse for their absence is that they’ve been in Italy for the Paralympic games… and yet they haven’t been photographed there. Hm. Maybe they went to the games for a day or two and then went on vacation? It wouldn’t be the first time Edward and Sophie just disappeared for weeks on end without anyone noticing.
For Edward’s birthday, the British press dutifully tried to bring some scandal and gossip. Apparently, one of Edward’s ex-girlfriends is writing a book and Edward is quite nervous about what she might reveal. I mean… Edward could actually do with a years-old sex scandal. It would help his image. Instead, royal commentators are left trying to put a bow on the Edinburghs’ utter dullness. Here’s what Robert Jobson had to say on Edward’s birthday:
Mr Jobson said: “As Andrew remains permanently out of the public eye, the King has increasingly turned to Prince Edward to shoulder the duties once shared among the younger generation of their era. In Edward, the King has found a trusted, steady hand—dependable and discreet—supported by his equally grounded wife, Sophie. Together, they present a wholesome, scandal-free image that has quietly bolstered the monarchy’s relatability in modern times.
“He has stepped up at a time when Charles and William need loyal, experienced support—and Edward delivers it without fuss. His decades of quiet service and his unblemished record have also positioned him as a valuable bridge between generations.”
Looking further ahead, Mr Jobson notes that Edward will also play a key role for his nephew, Prince William. “When William becomes King, Edward is likely to be a trusted confidant—someone he can bounce ideas off in private with a direct line to the wisdom and values of William’s grandparents, the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.”
It’s true that Prince William doesn’t have beef with Edward and Sophie, which is weird because William has beef with most of his family. Sophie has done a lot to suck up to William and Kate, and I guess Edward simply stays out of Billy the Basher’s way. As for Edward’s branding as a “safe pair of hands” – all it means is that Edward and Sophie are kiss-asses who don’t steal anyone’s thunder. “Boring, forgettable and obsequious” does not equal “competent and wise advisor.”
LOL, Buckingham Palace’s social media posted photos of Edward and Sophie at the Paralympic games. Instead of “proof of life” it’s “proof that they’re actually working and not just on vacation.”
❄️🥌 The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have been cheering on @ParalympicsGB at the Milano Cortina Winter Paralympic Games.
Their Royal Highnesses watched British athletes in action across multiple events and met members of the team competing in the Games.
The Duke, as Patron… pic.twitter.com/uzOgkkjl3Z
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 10, 2026
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Maybe scooter would want the Edinburgh title for Louis. And Sophie and Edward want james to get it. Scooter relies on knauf
He’s been hiding out bc he was listed as a visitor to Epstein Island and bc he wants people to forget about his peppercorn rent.
I hadn’t realised before, but Edward is just plain weird. He won’t shake hands with royal fans. I wonder if he’s got germ phobias. He clearly married Sophie to do all the dirty work for him. She’s the tough one.
I will eat my hat if William has ever had a one on one conversation with Edward without other people in the room for more than 5 minutes in his life.’
Exactly. The way it’s written makes it sound like “yep, sure, this never happened”.
So is Edward the new secret weapon?
Sorry edward, most people don’t know you exist, and that’s better for you. I don’t think anyone cares about a book detailing a relationship you had thirty years ago.
Yes, Edward is a secret weapon, just not new. His role as secret weapon was reported a few years back when they were in the peak of their smear campaign against H&M. Remember, back then everyone and everything was a secret weapon including Sophie of Clownbury (also called Edwardshire). The flat-faced one with the evil fingers from over dm(df?), whose sun rises down south and sets up north, reminded us a few times of the many secret weapons the palaces possess (the horse, khate, Carole, prince Edward’s daughter and son, oxygen, air, the sunrise, the sunset, djt, maga, etc.).
Lol, weren’t we just saying yesterday where the heck are Sophie and Edward? And suddenly, voila! The secret weapons appear!
And how can S&E bolster the monarchy’s relatability if nobody knows they exist?
Yes he’s one of the last ones that hasn’t been threatened with eviction so of course he’s all that WanK have left because let’s face it Ann will retire after chuck dies, I can’t see her working for a WanK Monarchy she’s to old for the mess they will have and she can’t cover all the royal appearances alone.
I’ll eat my hat if Bulliam listens to anyone, let alone his meek uncle. (lol Blujfly, we went to the same image.)
But maybe boring is what the BRF needs right now (that Epstein allegation aside). Someone’s got to cut those ribbons, and do it graciously and without a lot of silly cosplay around being baristas.
I guess ‘trusted confidant’ = listen to William rant and rage and not tell the press? Then nod and agree and tell him he’s wonderful.
Is prince Edward in the e-files? I wonder if the torture video producer’s hands are also considered “good hands”
I quite like Edward he was the only one in the family that seemed genuinely happy at Harry and Meghan’s wedding and the only one to talk to them at their final Commonwealth Day event 😀
Same. His wife sucks but he seems to not care about talking to Harry and Meghan and snubbing them like the rest of that messy crew.
I judge Sophie because I do think she was friendly to them. There’s a story that’s been out for a while about how she was one of the first family members to visit them after Archie was born and brought food or a gift or something – everyone else was treating the matter very formally and apparently she was like “this is what family does.” I’ve heard that story a few different random places so there may be some truth to it.
So I judge her more for being so blatantly rude at that commonwealth service etc. I get that she’s playing for her own income, her own position, and she is not like Anne – she can’t afford to piss of W&K – but even so – I wish she hadn’t turned so obviously against them.
Same. He seems clearly fond of Harry and Meghan, plus doesn’t mind showing it to the rest of the family.
And unlike Workshy Willy he takes his role as Patron of the Paraolympic Team seriously, flying out to support them at the Winter Olympics.
Same to all of you. Edward has made some really big missteps in his life but at his core he seems to be a decent person. There’s a photo taken during Harry and Meghan’s wedding where you can see that the only people in the Royal family that were actually paying attention to the ceremony and looking at Harry and Meghan were Edward and his son James.
This makes me wonder if this is part of the reason that Charles didn’t give the Edinburgh title to Edward so that it could be inherited by his son. Was Edward punished by Charles for failing to publicly snub the Sussexes? Was this not falling in line so serious it warranted punishing Edward and James, against his mother’s wishes?
Now, don’t get me wrong, I still think William does want the title for one of his kids but why did Charles want the title to revert back to the crown, or be extinguished, after Edward’s death?
Edward has lost weight and looked unwell since his mother died. Anne had a serious accident last year. What happens if neither enjoy the longevity of their parents? Within the next five years things could look very different for the slimmed down working royals. What if we have Will and Kate and just Sophie as working royals. Sophie will remain a traditional royal doing bread and butter events whereas King and Queen just do Sports finals, prerecorded Christmas speech and their team tweet out acknowledgements of occasional thoughts and prayers? Is Will going to singlehandedly make the monarchy extinct?
Edward is back on the 17th March, Royal diary.
Edward and Sophie know that all they have to do is remain invisible and they’ll be taken care of. I’ve always believed that the Palace sabotaged Edward and Sophie’s careers because Charles didn’t want them to have jobs outside of being working royals.
Edward is out on his ass with only the money his mother left him the money his mother left him the moment William is King.
I really hope Charles realizes he needs to set up something for Edward and Anne to live the rest of their lives on William will let them rot. They’d get better treatment from the government shutting down the whole royal family