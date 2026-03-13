Prince Edward ‘is likely to be a trusted confidant’ for ‘Scooter King’ William

Prince Edward turned 62 years old on March 10 (Tuesday). He was nowhere to be found in the UK. Edward and his wife Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, skipped the Commonwealth Day service in London on Monday, and they’ve been MIA for a while. As it turns out, the official excuse for their absence is that they’ve been in Italy for the Paralympic games… and yet they haven’t been photographed there. Hm. Maybe they went to the games for a day or two and then went on vacation? It wouldn’t be the first time Edward and Sophie just disappeared for weeks on end without anyone noticing.

For Edward’s birthday, the British press dutifully tried to bring some scandal and gossip. Apparently, one of Edward’s ex-girlfriends is writing a book and Edward is quite nervous about what she might reveal. I mean… Edward could actually do with a years-old sex scandal. It would help his image. Instead, royal commentators are left trying to put a bow on the Edinburghs’ utter dullness. Here’s what Robert Jobson had to say on Edward’s birthday:

Mr Jobson said: “As Andrew remains permanently out of the public eye, the King has increasingly turned to Prince Edward to shoulder the duties once shared among the younger generation of their era. In Edward, the King has found a trusted, steady hand—dependable and discreet—supported by his equally grounded wife, Sophie. Together, they present a wholesome, scandal-free image that has quietly bolstered the monarchy’s relatability in modern times. “He has stepped up at a time when Charles and William need loyal, experienced support—and Edward delivers it without fuss. His decades of quiet service and his unblemished record have also positioned him as a valuable bridge between generations.” Looking further ahead, Mr Jobson notes that Edward will also play a key role for his nephew, Prince William. “When William becomes King, Edward is likely to be a trusted confidant—someone he can bounce ideas off in private with a direct line to the wisdom and values of William’s grandparents, the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.”

[From Express]

It’s true that Prince William doesn’t have beef with Edward and Sophie, which is weird because William has beef with most of his family. Sophie has done a lot to suck up to William and Kate, and I guess Edward simply stays out of Billy the Basher’s way. As for Edward’s branding as a “safe pair of hands” – all it means is that Edward and Sophie are kiss-asses who don’t steal anyone’s thunder. “Boring, forgettable and obsequious” does not equal “competent and wise advisor.”

LOL, Buckingham Palace’s social media posted photos of Edward and Sophie at the Paralympic games. Instead of “proof of life” it’s “proof that they’re actually working and not just on vacation.”

❄️🥌 The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have been cheering on @ParalympicsGB at the Milano Cortina Winter Paralympic Games. Their Royal Highnesses watched British athletes in action across multiple events and met members of the team competing in the Games. The Duke, as Patron… pic.twitter.com/uzOgkkjl3Z — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 10, 2026