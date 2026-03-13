The Sussex-produced documentary ‘Cookie Queens’ has a buyer/distributor

In January, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did something they had never done before: attended the Sundance Film Festival. They went to Sundance to promote Cookie Queens, a documentary which they executive produced through their Archewell Productions. Cookie Queens follows several Girl Scouts as they sell Girl Scout Cookies and learn about sales, entrepreneurship and leadership. It got good reviews at Sundance, although it was not sold by the end of the festival. As the weeks dragged on, it was becoming a thing for Sussex-haters and the trade papers: why hasn’t anyone bought Cookie Queens? Why hasn’t the documentary found a distributor? Sources kept saying that Netflix passed on buying it too. Well, good news. Cookie Queens now has a buyer/distributor.

“Cookie Queens,” a documentary backed by Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has found a buyer. Roadside Attractions has acquired U.S. rights to the project, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival. “Cookie Queens” will also have a presence at SXSW before it opens exclusively in theaters over the summer. Directed by Alysa Nahmias, “Cookie Queens” is described as a “coming-of-age story about the joys, pressures, and tensions woven into one of America’s most cherished rituals: Girl Scout Cookie season.” It chronicles the six-week blitz in which Girl Scouts take to the streets to sell Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs. Roadside’s experience in the documentary space ranges from “Super Size Me” to “The September Issue” to “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It.” Most recently, the company distributed the 98th Oscar-nominated shorts, presented by Taika Waititi, in North American theaters. “Cookie Queens shines a light on an iconic American tradition that millions of people recognize but rarely stop to consider,” said Roadside co-presidents Eric d’Arbeloff and Howard Cohen. “Alysa’s funny and deeply affecting portrait of these girls and their families had Sundance audiences cheering and stayed with us long after the credits rolled. We’re excited to share it with a broad audience in theaters soon.”

[From Variety]

Good. I’m glad it will get theatrical distribution too, and I’m sure after a theatrical run, it will probably go to streaming… somewhere. This also means that Cookie Queens could be Oscar-eligible! I mean, I doubt it will be Oscar-nominated, but you never know. I’m sure all of those critics wailing about this will obviously apologize and eat sh-t? No? Well, whatever.

Fashion Note by CB Meghan is wearing the Heidi Merrick Fog Coat in Deep Sea