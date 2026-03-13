Eden: Princess Beatrice & Eugenie don’t want to go away & live as private figures

Two weekends ago, there was big breaking royal news: Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were being banned from Ascot! The venue did not ban them, the royal family has. The Windsors have decided that it would “look bad” if Prince Andrew’s daughters rode around in a carriage and cheered on royal horses from Ascot’s Royal Enclosure. It begs the question: why doesn’t the whole thing look bad for the Windsors? But I digress. It absolutely appears that the knives are out for Beatrice and Eugenie, and the knives belong to Prince William and Kate. Not only that, it also looks like Eugenie was forced to cut her ties with at least one major patronage. Well, the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden has been hammering B&E for weeks now, and he devoted his latest column to whether or not B&E will ever be welcome in elite circles again, and whether or not the Yorks are too delusional to know when it’s over for them. An excerpt:
As disclosures from the Epstein files continue into how much the sisters knew of the late sex offender and how little [Beatrice & Eugenie] did about it, their benefit to charities looks more and more questionable. They now face the drip, drip, drip of stories about how they may be dropped by organisations they once boosted by their association.
It’s reminiscent of the situation last September when their mother, Sarah Ferguson, was ditched as a patron or ambassador by a string of charities after an email from 2011 was published by The Mail on Sunday in which she called Epstein her ‘supreme friend’ and seemed to apologise for her public criticism of him.
I had always been one of the biggest cheerleaders for Beatrice and Eugenie but, after what I have read in the Epstein files, I believe they should step down from their public roles altogether. The best thing for them would be if they became private figures and enjoyed their lives with their husbands and children away from the public gaze. However, one of their friends says this is unlikely to happen.
‘Bea and Eug have a great sense of public duty,’ the pal tells me, using their nicknames. ‘They were always happy to carry out engagements when asked by their grandmother [the late Queen Elizabeth] or by other members of the family. They don’t see why they should slope away like criminals when they’ve done nothing wrong.’
The Mail on Sunday disclosed this week that Andrew pushed for his daughters to receive £100,000 in secret payments from a controversial billionaire, David Rowland, he was helping while trade envoy. MPs demanded to know whether the payments were made in return for Andrew’s help in pushing Rowland’s commercial ventures.
Revelations such as this may continue to taint the princesses and the organisations with which they are associated. If they have learned anything from the experience of their greedy, lying parents, they will set an example by withdrawing immediately from public life.
Eden’s advice is that Beatrice and Eugenie should make some kind of formal withdrawal from “public life” and their patronages and just live as “private figures” within the UK? As I’ve said before, I don’t disagree that B&E should cut their losses and move on from the Windsors and half-in royal life. But here’s the thing – for their own safety and their own careers, they need to get the hell out of the UK. They need to get physical and emotional distance from ALL of these people, including their parents. They’re being targeted by Kensington Palace, and King Charles would gladly feed them to the wolves. Get out of the UK! I know it’s easier said than done, but the royal family does not give a sh-t about them.
Meanwhile, there’s a renewed conversation about Beatrice and Eugenie’s “royal rentals.” Years ago, their father struck a deal for both of his daughters to maintain residences on royal property – Eugenie still lives in Ivy Cottage for part of the year, and Beatrice still has an apartment in St. James’s Palace. They are not paying “market rent” for those homes and there’s some talk about how they need to be evicted too. That’s an easy decision for Charles and William to make too, considering they seemingly want to evict all of their relatives from all of the royal properties.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
I think none of them do anything that requires anyone to pay for them. I have always side eyed the two of them because they did this messiness of doing enough to show the RR they didn’t fully support Harry and Meghan anyway. I still am waiting for which one’s husband asks for a divorce first though if they end up getting cut loose.
What does public life even mean in this instance? Because it sounds like he’s basically saying, they shouldn’t go anywhere where they may be photographed. Where they may get attention that should be rightfully going to William and Kate. Where there could be any comparison made about service, or still having connections, or not being excluded from public life despite what Sith Lord William thinks about it?
I’m just looking at this from outside of what sort of ” punishment” they should receive for what they knew, and when they knew it. But just from this description it makes it sound like they shouldn’t be allowed to exist in any manner that would garner them attention. That’s ridiculous.
So this is William’s big plan? Anyone that may draw attention to him for his laziness and lack of output, or from him when he feels like working can’t be allowed in the country?
Whew.
That was my question too. Isn’t anytime you’ve your house a type of public life?
You’ve left your house*
Exactly this. The royals and their hangers-on have re-defined “private lives” and “private figures” to mean “living like hermits or under a rock and NEVER, EVER be seen anywhere under any circumstances”. Exhibit A: the hysterics and fits of anger each time H+M go out of their house (as Jais alludes to above). That’s why they’re always screeching about “spotlight stealing” as well. They want anyone who could shift the limelight away from their boring selves to just go away, permanently.
To put it simply, the royals eat their young. Not a good look for the monarchy, Chuck and Scooter.
Seriously, cut bait with the Windsors. This is a ship they should not want to go down with. W&K will use them as their news-cycle divisions, specifically to cast them as versions of their mother. This is the deadest of dead ends!
I’ve always thought B&E have been unfairly criticised and scrutinised, especially compared to “Saint” Kate. I still think that.
However, there is no reason that they ought to have a taxpayer-owed property. KP is not owned by the Crown Estate. I’m not sure about St James Palace. But, either way, they are married to allegedly wealthy men who ought to provide for them since they appear not to have their own assets nor considerable income with which to support their lifestyles. That’s how marriages work. There was a snark about this when one of them got married. Don’t the husbands have any pride?
@convict I 💯 share your opinion. They are married women. Move on. They have an opportunity to escape. Take it for you and your children.
What are their husbands thinking???!!
Bea and Euge are free-loaders who knowingly took their parents’ tainted money for YEARS, are involved in dodgy deals of their own with various shady Middle Eastern and Turkish characters, and now are hoping to lie low and continue grifting off the public purse in royal palaces for which they pay ‘rent’.
What a joke.
They are the next scandal waiting to burst and I’m not surprised Eggplant and DoLittle are seizing the opportunity to get rid of yet another set of rivals by trying to cut them loose.
NoBS Please, the problem is that Chuck and Billy Idle take money from the Middle East, etc. If the two of them focus on one or two people for this, they may find themselves more exposed than they already are.
Earthshot is being investigated by the Charity commission, I haven’t seen that in the Daily Wail.
Agreeing 💯 with Nobs Please. They received $750K from Selman Turk who has been sentenced to jail for embezzlement. Embezzled is a stronger word for “misappropriated funds” (many millions worth) that David Rowland is being sued for. B&E refused requests for an audit which is now a giant red flag.
It’s very easy to have a private firm like Price Waterhouse or Deloitte do an internal audit to verify everything is legit. I’ve participated in lots of these and my experience was always stressless. NO ONE should be free from audit, it’s standard and confidential. You can’t claim innocence if you’re refusing a simple audit.
Since Peggy is on a mission to evict all the “Spares” and their offspring Edward and Ann are next. Ironic that WanK have enough “forever” homes to offer all the leftover’s spares they evict an empty home to live in.
Anne owns Gatcombe Park so she’s fine. But yes everyone else including Edward should be concerned.
Anne has always organized and hosted horse events at her property for the paying public. For most of the past decades she’s done the largest number of events for the Firm.
Beatrice is the complete opposite, she’s famous for vacations and partying. Now that the York money trail has hit her own doorway, she’s upset to miss Ascot?
Ok this is mean but true. I think they are suffering from a certain “homely tax.”
“They now face the drip, drip, drip of stories about how they may be dropped by organisations they once boosted by their association…”
That’s because someone in Kensington Palace is threatening to “drip, drip, drip” stories to his friends in the UK media to KEEP the negative spotlight on the York princesses and off William’s and Earthshot’s links with that Epstein fan who sent him a torture video.
If I were those two, I would fight back. Drop some piping hot tea about William and Kate AND go out in public and live their lives any way they wish. What’s William going to do? He doesn’t fund them, does he?
I would have thought William will have to tread carefully and I bet there’s a massive difference between what he says for public consumption and what he says in private. The family must have loads of info about William that he wouldn’t want to be generally known.
The whole system is ridiculous, but why should they be the ones to have to lose all the benefits of it? They’re QE2’s grandchildren too. William has the crown, the houses, and the money and they should go live under a rock? Yeah, no. Andrew deserves his disgrace but Charles and William don’t have entirely clean hands either. If I were them I wouldn’t go away quietly. Maybe they did know something but they didn’t DO anything, as far as we know.
William is such a prick. If it were up to him he’d clear the field of every blood relative except maybe his children, and even there just give it a few years. I wouldn’t ever give that entitled rage monster what he wants.
The effort to keep the focus Beatrice and Eugene instead of the underlying issue of to many royal properties is annoying. The girls homes are in palaces that are classified as Occupied Palaces so personally controlled by the Monarch instead of the Crown Estate but final ownership lies with the Crown Estate. Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, Windsor Castle including Frogmore, and St James Palace including Clarence House fall into the category. Slimming the property portfolio should be part of slimming down and modernizing the royal family
KP is not owned by the Crown Estate. Charles only owns these properties ‘in right of the Crown’, meaning on behalf of the nation because the Crown = the people. There has to be value for the taxpayer because the Monarch doesn’t personally own these properties. This is why there is a parliamentary inquiry into the relationship between the royals and publicly-owned properties.
Is Eden Will’s mouth piece here because Will is very contradictory isn’t he? Alongside being mean, selfish, dictatorial and a dog in the manger. He wants ALL the perks, power, privilege, fortune, glory, fawning press with no official scrutiny or shouted questions from the Republican Movement. His family such as Anne, Edward and Sophie are there to be unglamorous and what passes for “work horses” within the senior royals. Other grandchildren of the Real Queen are to be excluded and lead quiet private lives whilst he and his family have their considerable cake and eat. He enjoys the absolute best of both worlds: privacy at Forest Lodge and loads of other properties, hardly working and NO intension of increasing their public profile but denying others the opportunity to carry out humanitarian visits abroad . He wants to be the ultimate decider of which member of his extended family does or doesn’t do, even if they are mature adults who live abroad! He wants all the glory and freebies and all that control without doing ANY hard work himself! Most achievements involve teamwork and utilising skills, talents and experience. Why does an absolute dud like Will get to decide how others live their lives and or contribute to society?
Willy is a desperately inadequate psycho bully. He will never stop coming after them now that he has started openly targeting them. He won’t stop even if they leave the country as his behavior towards the Sussexes demonstrates. The Sussexes left the country and became private citizens 6 years ago. He still briefs against them nearly daily and behaves like he can dictate what Harry is “allowed to do” personally, professionally and charitably. Willy has received more money and perks from behind the scenes dealings with the oligarchy than the Yorks could ever imagine. The media need to start questioning the conflict of interest the publicly funded heir receiving gifts and vacations from the oligarchy, criticize his utter inadequacy in his role as future king, and stop allowing him to delibately endanger women, children and his brother by smearing them constantly in the press. Eat the rich, f the patriarchy, tax these rich fs and abolish the monarchy.
The press should be hammering Baldemort to return that Earthshot donation to the Sultan of Torture asap. I haven’t seen it mentioned anywhere that he’s done that. Also, whose super yacht were he and Doolittle floating around on? Did it belong to the same guy? William is the Prince of Sketch in my opinion just like his daddy and the rest of the Unroyals. They are just singling out the York’s to take the microscope off of themselves.
Agree completely. Why has nothing been made of that???
William really gets away with everything.
I want this much scrutiny of AMW who actually committed the crimes (or the others named in those files) and Peggy who was financially involved and who knows what else with the people in Epstein’s world.. while I get that these two might have known things they are being scapegoated to protect someone and I want to know who that someone is because the only two I can think of are Peggy and Chuck.
Exactly! All this screaming and crying and throwing up because the York sisters didn’t do anything about their parents’ crimes. Wtf did Charles and William do about it? Or the late, lamented queen for that matter. Eden is gaslighting here.
They are throwing each other under the bus regarding who knew what and when. Funny how last year they were claiming William was the defacto king and running the show behind the scenes. But now, its all on Charles and the dead queen and only Baldemort can step in and save the day. Its a comedy show but at least it temporarily keeps me from weeping about what is going on in the US.
@BrassyRebel – I’ve been a defender in the past of B&E (and Fergie prior to the release of the Epstein documents), now I hardly know what to think any longer. The girls should certainly be paying market rents for their London apartments, and I imagine that’ll be under way now, but it’s hard to see how they can continue with official public appearances. A lot will hinge on their charities’ and organisations’ own decisions about having the girls as figureheads, and, sadly, it’s not difficult to imagine which way that will go.
If viable, perhaps they could continue working behind the scenes with zero publicity.
I hope something somehow can be sorted out for them.
All these people bleat on and on about semi adjacent minor royals not paying “market rent,” but I am in the southern US, and there are SO MANY PEOPLE who live in “family houses” owned by family trusts, and these people pay $0. Then if they don’t LOVE the house, they will save all their would-be rent money and sock it away for a massive down payment on a new house. If they love the house, then they will use their own $ to update the house but will never pay so much as a tax on the house, let alone rent or mortgage.
I just cannot begrudge the royals taking advantage of what absolutely every other wealth or semi wealthy person in the world does.