King Charles has ‘washed his hands’ of Prince Harry & Meghan’s ‘quasi-royal trips’

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Nigeria and Colombia, “royal sources” were incandescent with rage, fussing 24-7 about “why are the Sussexes doing royal tours” and “why are they getting so much attention???” Given the sheer volume of complaining from the UK, it was clear that Harry and Meghan’s travels had all of the royal courts rattled. Meaning, Prince William might have been screaming and crying the loudest, but King Charles and his courtiers were also furious and watching the Sussexes’ every move. But… Prince Harry went to his father last September, and since then, the briefings coming out of Buckingham Palace have changed. My theory – and I have no insider knowledge – is that Charles and his people stopped throwing tantrums every time the Sussexes breathed and they’re just sitting back and letting William look like a controlling, obsessed idiot. Plus, given the events around Prince Andrew, Charles knows he would look horrible if he continued bitching about Harry and Meghan. Well, Ingrid C-Word thinks she knows Charles’s current perspective on the Sussexes: he’s washed his hands of them!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently announced plans to visit Australia in mid-April for a series of business and philanthropic engagements. After news of their upcoming trip emerged, critics unkindly described it as an attempt to imitate their former life within the royal family. Weighing in on the same, TV presenter Mark Dolan pointedly dubbed it a ‘quasi royal tour,’ while royal expert Ingrid Seward suggested that King Charles had long distanced himself from the couple, despite their best efforts.
During an interview for The Mark Dolan Show, the TV presenter asked Seward, “What do you think of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to travel to Australia next month? Many criticized their faux royal tour in the Middle East a few weeks ago.” To which she replied, “They [Harry and Markle] are obviously trying to promote themselves, and they need to keep a high profile in order to make money.” Dolan then wondered whether the King would be pleased with the Sussexes’ ‘quasi-royal tour’ and their attempts to replicate their past life. Seward responded, “I think the King has probably slightly washed his hands of them. He’s got plenty of other things to worry about.”
With that in mind, Seward continued, “They [Harry and Markle] do what they like up to a point. I think he [Charles] has got more important things to worry about than what Harry and Meghan are doing at this moment.” Sharing her opinions on the couple’s recent tour to the Middle East, she opined, “I think they [Harry and Markle] are lucky they were in the Middle East a few weeks ago and they are not there now.”
Harry and Meghan “are obviously trying to promote themselves, and they need to keep a high profile in order to make money…” They went to Jordan because they DONATED money to humanitarian groups in the area, and because they wanted to shine a spotlight on the work being done. Their trip to Jordan benefitted the NGOs on the ground and drove even more donations. Now, I believe that their trip to Australia is blended with commercial events and philanthropic events. And who cares? They’re traveling privately, they can do whatever they want and take on commercial work and that’s what happens when the Firm tells people to sink or swim. The Windsors have spent the past six years reserving the right to be loudly furious that the Sussexes swam to safety and make their own money. As for Charles “washing his hands of them” – as I said, there’s been a noticeable change in the messaging coming out of BP since last September. He also changed his tune because Prince Andrew’s situation has put him over a barrel.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
“They [Harry and Markle] do what they like up to a point.” ??? Says who? Neither the rota nor the left-behinds seem to grasp that they have 0 control over what H&M – or any other private citizen – does with their money, free time, and free will. (Just like those Republic protesters!… 🙂 ) They all need to have a little reality check.
“I think the King has probably slightly washed his hands of them. He’s got plenty of other things to worry about.”
Lolol…bitch what? Charles doesn’t have a say in what Harry and Meghan do or how they serve or travel. He needs to be worried about his criminal brother and his rage-Prince son.
How do you “slightly wash your hands” off #HarryandMeghan? Just a quick rinse? No soap? This is such a stupid remark you can tell it came from the empty, deluded head of Ingrid Seward. The same voices in her heads that caused her to review the unaired interview between H&M with Oprah are back. Now they are telling her what Charles has been thinking. The fact is, that Charles has no way of exerting any control over Harry and Meghan.
So Ingrid, what do “William and Middleton” think? Ingrid needs to retire after those nasty books about Diana and her comments about Harry and Meghan. Ingrid needs to “help” by deflecting from all those protests and “what Charles and William knew about Andrew…and when”? Harry and Meghan are going as private citizens is is not “quasi” royal tour.
I have never seen so many people speaking for one family, my goodness. Harry and Meghan are two middles aged adults raising two children and are trying to provide for them and themselves while supporting causes they care deeply about. They live a very full and honorable life. I am proud of how they have been able to navigate the quagmire Harry’s birth family has placed them in
Yes indeed! 💗
Well said!
IF Charles had been a halfway decent parent, he would have reined in his raging son Scooter and not let him drive out his brother and sister in law.
Let’s not forget about Charles’ and Camilla’s own jealousy regarding the public love for H&M. Camilla clocked them both as Diana 2.0.
Charles does what Camilla says; and whatever the last courtier to speak to him says, generally. But he has always had a not secret to anyone issue with Harry, because he resembles the Spencers so much in looks, and Diana and Prince Philip in temperament.
Willy got the Windsor genes full smack in the face.
Funny, I do think Harry looks a lot like Charles and Philip.
I suppose this means William doesn’t have any other things to worry about?
I have a feeling Harry and Meghan’s humanitarian efforts bother William and Kate more than Charles. Harry and Meghan are going to Jordan and trying to effect positive change. Prince Scooter and Princess Wiglet are going to pubs. Harry and Meghan’s obvious dynamic personalities and strong work ethic make (unintentionally) William and Kate look even more foolish and useless. How anybody can say with a straight face that William and Kate will be a great king and queen is beyond me. And to argue that Harry and Meghan are always motivated by money when William and Kate are raking in a fortune by doing nothing other than collecting houses is another example of the royal hypocrisy.
That’s a good point — Charles probably doesn’t mind the actual work. He’s more worried about the competition and attention. So if the compromise is “Harry lets him know when they’re traveling in exchange for 1) BP doesn’t lobby the country to withhold security and 2) BP doesn’t whine to the press” — that seems like a reasonable deal. Shouldn’t be necessary but that family is weird.
And of course the press spins BP’s silence in the worst way “he’s somewhat washed his hands of his son!”
He hasn’t washed his hands of them, he just doesn’t have any control over them. The way that they act like it’s completely normal for middle aged adults with their own families to have to vet everything that do with another relative that doesn’t provide for them is very bizarre.
“They [Harry and Markle] are obviously trying to promote themselves, and they need to keep a high profile in order to make money.” this is not the truth, but if it was why is it a bad thing that they need to earn money? So does the vast majority of the planet, the BRF is the anomaly not Harry and Meghan.
They cannot come to terms with the idea that the life Harry was born into is not how he has to live. Yes he is the son of a King, the grandson of a Queen, and the brother of a future King. He also is an independent adult that earns his own money and pays his own way. His father nor his brother has to provide approval for anything that he does. Pretending that they do, or that Harry and Meghan are going against the rules by living their lives is ridiculous at this point.
They are cutting off the York sisters (allegedly) and are not providing support so the expectation is they will continue to provide for themselves. Yet the Rota rats act shocked (!) that the Sussexes have to do the same. Surprise Ingrid, people have to earn a living. Hopefully its not from accepting money from traffickers and money laundering.
That is my very favorite part of this, Dee! The fact that anyone can PUT IT IN PRINT that Harry and Meghan should have to check with Harry’s dad before they do anything is absolutely hilarious! Imagine, having to call one of your parents to get permission to go visit a charity in your 40s. It’s f*cking absurd, I don’t care what you call yourself.
“The Mark Dolan Show” is a you tube show from a former comedian and TV presenter that went super right wing out of the blue, got a job with GB News and promptly got let go form that, too. And he appears to be obsessed with Harry and Meghan. It’s incredible how this ecosystem of right wing grifters creates news and supports themselves.
Charity is universal remember? The Royals dont even do it right. Clearly a scam to justify their existence and not cause a revolution.
I would like to start by stating that the king rejected his son and his wife as their protection was removed then their house taken. He rejected most clearly on his first discourse are king. Was he trying to get back son minus the wife? I don’t believe so as he is truly a petty person.
Has he washed his hands of them? I don’t think he has any choice on that matter. The Sussexes won on every aspects of their since they moved out of the UK. As best, the king is resigned, but like any petty person, he probably is sulking somewhere.
The stone the builders rejected became the chief cornerstone….
Ingrid has no idea and is just spitballing. Didn’t she visit the donkey sanctuary with Fitzwilliams? Please. Meanwhile, Meghan’s conference already sold out.
Yep, she’s another lying liar who lies.
If WanK would get off their lazy bums and actually do a tour maybe then the rota could finally stop acting like the Sussex’s traveling for business is a “royal tour” it’s getting ridiculous at this point.
I don’t agree that this comes from William. Charles is implicated in the Andrew affair and we know he also has a dodgy record of accepting cash in exchange for honours. He is continuing his long history of using Harry to deflect from his own problems This started after Diana died when Harry was a teenager and he’s still doing it. Many commentators in the UK are now acknowledging that BP put out stories about Harry and Meghan to deflect from the press talking about Andrew. His treatment of Diana and Harry and Meghan and shielding Andrew will be his legacy.
Exactly
The Sussexes have moved away and slowly moved on from the toxic dysfunctional Windsor Royal ‘mafia’ family and institution.
The establishment at Buckingham Palace maybe has finally accepted that the Sussex brand has surpassed the Windsor brand globally and that riding the coattails of the Sussexes benefits them. Acceptance is a helpful step towards sanity. Hopefully they’ll eventually look inward and fix their toxicity and dysfunction. 🤷🏽♀️
I think the BP attitude change is also as a result of Labour government clearly not wanting to antagonize Sussexes and rather make use of their international power. Harry’s Ukraine visit was with a government official, during their Jordan trip, they were welcomed and thanked by the UK Ambassador. We only know about two business engagements for them in Australia. We’ll see if their philanthropic work gets some sort of official endorsement.
Also that Dolan guy was fired from GB news. He is a nobody with a youtube channel now.
So are you telling me that any country that Harry and Meghan visited while working for that firm that are banned from returning to as private citizens? Slavery is over ingrid , you can’t tell two grown ass people who make their own money where and when to go and spend that money . Like why don’t you go pocket watch the left behinds that you pay taxes for and ask them why the f they refuse to do tours or work more than once a week ? You bitter B .
I think the only true thing that Seward said is that Charles has “plenty of other things to worry about.”
Yeah, like the fact that his brother is at the center of a major sex trafficking scandal and should be in prison for sexually assaulting a child.
“They need to keep a high profile”… wasn’t it the late Queen who said the BRF needed to be seen (out and about, I’m guessing to justify the millions spent on them). And wasn’t Seward one of those paid to pre-opine on the Oprah interview? She has zero credibility now.
The first picture you chose is fabulous. Looks like Charles is drowning.
For anyone other than “royals” being totally supported by the government without doing any work is called welfare. Since Harry and Meghan are not on welfare, and they want to spend their lives being of service, they must make their business support their philanthropy. These royal reporters are so incredibly so unaware of how the real world works. Instead of calling them the left-behinds, they are more factually the welfare-royals. Let’s just call them what they really are. They are spongers and grifters, who offer no real benefit to the people who pay them over-generously. Yes, the monarch does serve a constitutional role, and in exchange, because actual political power resides with the elected government, the royals have found a way to exercise power in a way that is totally without accountability and exercised in ways obscenely beneficial only to themselves and at the expense of the people. “