Katherine Heigl replies to Just Jared’s comments: ‘you seem unreasonably upset’

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To give her credit, when Katherine Heigl steps in it, she goes full throttle on the crash and burn. To give her discredit, it’s now abundantly clear that Katherine has learned nothing about how to handle these moments, despite many years of practice. Truly, no learning curve whatsoever. A quick refresher: on Sunday, Katherine Heigl attended an event benefitting a dog rescue group — AT Mar-a-Lago, home of America’s worst president, and where he let his PDFile best friend hunt for young girls. Katherine made this comment to a local paper while she was there: “Our biggest goal right now really is to diminish the number of unwanted litters coming into this country, which is what is overcrowding our shelters.” Bear in mind, she said that with zero sense of irony about the fact that she’s speaking from the home of a president who’s been rounding up immigrants with a militarized ICE that, up until recently, was run by a woman who proudly shot her own dog.

So Kathy earned some bigly backlash for going to MAL, to which she released a holier-than-thou statement to Just Jared that boiled down to “Animals don’t vote, how dare you, I was there for the animals, nothing else matters!” Just Jared posted the statement to their website, obviously, but they also posted it on their Instagram. And once again, people chimed in to criticize Katherine for attending an event of any kind at MAL… and Katherine started clapping back to individual comments!!! Here forthwith, a small sampling of my favorite exchanges:

Commenter: There are so many amazing rescues to align yourself with that aren’t hosting events there — and so many ways to get involved that aren’t putting on a dress and drinking cocktails masquerading as helping Heigl: how are you so sure about that…have you been to any? Have you donated a significant part of your income to anything? Anything you claim to care so much about? Have you done anything more than comment on what someone else is doing or not doing to your standard? Just curious…

…she says while commenting/speculating/lambasting someone else for what they might or might not be doing to Katherine’s standard.

Commenter: That’s why Alex Karev cheated on you with Olivia 😏😂 Heigl: does this make you smile? Making a dumb joke when animals in this country are suffering and I’m doing everything and anything I can to stop their suffering? Let me ask…do you do anything that really matters? Other than comment on some one else’s instagram? Do you really think that actually matters? Makes any kind of difference? Seriously…I’d love to know your thoughts on your uselessness.

The other person is useless for commenting on Instagram, but Katherine isn’t when she does the same thing. Sure.

Commenter: She was hated on Greys. Thats why she can’t get a real job. Difficult. Thinks her sh-t don’t stick. Heigl: your so silly…what’s a “real job” in your so educated opinion? 😂😂😂

Using the word “educated” after using the wrong “your” is a bold choice.

Commenter: Spare us, @katherineheigl. I didn’t realize starring in MY FATHER THE HERO was your genesis guidebook to becoming a PDO-supporting MAGA Barbie. But are we surprised? Absolutely not. Shonda knew it all along “Animals don’t vote,” please. Heigl: I’m sorry sir…you seem unreasonably upset…do you think animals are partisan? I encourage you to read and study more than just winning the poo…

Had to include for “read and study more than just winning the poo…”

Commenter: The outfit screamed Republican. Sounds like times are tough, and she’s trying to make deals, no matter who’s offering. Heigl: really? So I’m using animal advocacy to what? Line my pockets? Interesting…seems to be costing me more than I can make…but that’s ok. At least my parents taught me to give more than I get. Taught me to do more than just judge. You seem…really meaningful in today’s society. Just keep screaming your virtue signaling bullsh-t while doing nothing that really matters. Good on you!

Judging by the unhinged responses, Katherine’s parents also taught her to screech at strangers who call her out for her poor judgment. Katherine has spoken frequently over the last few years about having to limit her kids’ phone usage. I think she should try it herself. Here’s the crux that Katherine mind-boggingly doesn’t seem to get: animals don’t vote; but humans do, with their actions, and there are indeed mitigating factors that trump even the purest of causes. You wouldn’t attend a dog rescue… held in Hitler’s bunker. Her presence at MAL was complicitness, if not outright endorsement of what the place stands for. It’s also willful ignorance if she can’t piece together that MAL reaps millions off of any shindig held on those grounds. Katherine could have supported an animal rescue anywhere else, it wasn’t MAL or NOTHING for the animals! If she can’t understand these critical points, she has no business criticizing others so vehemently.

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