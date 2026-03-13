Kylie Jenner covers Vanity Fair, talks Timothee Chalamet & wanting another baby

Kylie Jenner covers the latest issue of Vanity Fair. You can really tell that VF has a new editor, right? At least I can tell – Radhika Jones probably wouldn’t have considered putting someone like Kylie on the cover. Now Mark Guiducci is trying to make VF relevant with the youths. VF actually takes pains to emphasize that the cover interview was conducted in January… back when people thought Timothee Chalamet would win an Oscar. That explains the timing. Except now that Chalamet’s Oscar chances have been crushed, this interview reads like “well, at least Kylie Jenner is bringing home the bacon.” I’m pleased that VF focused a lot on her business acumen and her professional success, but they went overboard talking about her fame. Some highlights from the interview:
Kylie finds social media draining at times: “It’s harder to grasp people’s attention because there’s so much out there, they might see my perfume ad and then the next 30 minutes they’re seeing all these other ads. Everyone kind of has a brand now.”
Her first movie, The Moment: “The first movie premiere that I’m in—I’m thrilled. I’m really thrilled. This is the most excited I’ve been for the red carpet. Usually I’m not…. I feel like there’s so much pressure, but I’m so excited to be there.”
Whether she’ll act in more movies: “I’ve actually gotten a few scripts, nothing that I feel is right yet, but I 100 percent want to do more. I really like comedy. I think I’m good at it. Maybe next time I talk to you, I’ll be the lead of an action movie!”
What she wants next: “In the last years of my 20s, I want to focus on just me, my businesses, my work, traveling with my kids, enjoying my kids, and then.. I do want to have more kids….”
On Timothee Chalamet calling her his “partner of three years” on stage: It’s the only time in our interview that Kylie gets flustered, but in the most charming way possible—she gets legitimately heart-fluttery, shy about how to truly answer. She wasn’t expecting any direct questions about the relationship. But hadn’t he gone in front of the goddamn Critics Choice Awards and told her he loved her? Hadn’t she posted his Golden Globe statuette in a carousel of after-party pics to Instagram, and as such, to the whole world? It was a far cry from the years of tabloids reporting every sighting of them together and tracking the couple’s efforts to maintain a level of absolute secrecy. “Is it fun?” “Of course,” she says, blushing.
Her abnormal childhood: “I don’t think any of us knew what we were getting ourselves into in the beginning. I was nine [when KUWTK started], I have a daughter now who’s turning eight, so it’s crazy to see her and how young she is. And this is when you start creating your first memories. It’s almost like I just don’t know anything else. I never got a taste of normalcy as an adult. Growing up in it almost was a benefit to me because I don’t have anything to compare it to, really.”
Creating Kylie Cosmetics: “It was probably, like, half the money I had in my bank account. I just went for it,” she says, recalling the $250,000. “My mom was like, ‘You are going to be left with lots of lip kits in your garage if this doesn’t work out.’ And it wasn’t even a thought that it wasn’t going to work out.” Kris wanted a traditional marketing strategy: newspaper ads, TV spots, the works. But Kylie had other plans. “I remember telling my mom, ‘No, no, no. I’m just going to post on my Instagram.’ ”
Are Kylie and Timmy a real couple? Yes, they are. And besides the recent surge of PDA, maybe the most endearing sign of their shared affection is…poker night. “I grew up here, but I don’t really have, like, a nightlife—I play a lot of poker,” Kylie says. After our interview, she tells me she hosts poker nights at her house with Chalamet and his gang, a mix of Hollywood types and art-world card sharks. (She actually hosted everyone at her pad the night before I visited, but there were no lingering signs of degenerate gambling on the premises.) I mention to Kylie that I had seen the most recent post on her Instagram story from the night before: a poker table with some chips on hand, a flop, some money. “Last night wasn’t a good night for me,” she laughs.
I’m not going to watch The Moment, but from what I gather, Kylie basically just has a cameo where she delivers some fame-wisdom to Charli XCX. You’ll have to tell me if she pulls it off, because I strongly suspect that Kylie is like all of her sisters – completely dull on-screen when they’re “playing” a character. Kim sucks as an actress too. It’s the Madonna thing – when someone has painstakingly built their celebrity persona, they’re incapable of playing any other character. Anyway, Kylie seems fine here, and I think she adores Chalamet and I actually really hope they get married and she has a Chalababy. Go wild!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Kylie’s Instagram. Cover courtesy of Vanity Fair.
Timmy has clout, if he really wanted to , he could put her in one of his movies, right?
Timothy has small lips so I keep thinking if they have a baby it will look more like she did pre injections and you feel like her Kardashians side will rush the kid to plastic surgeon at 16
Kylie was cute before all the surgery. I think their kid would be really cute. Surgically inflated lips are on their way out so the kid will probably be en vogue by the time she’s 16.
The same with Beyonce for someone so disciplined and serious about her craft she totally fails as an actress. So clearly it doesnt matter how many acting coaches you have it really is you either can or cannot.
At least Beyoncé is an artist and so while I agree, she never really resonated as an actress in the projects that she did, it’s a lot smaller of a gap to close than what Kylie has ahead of her.
Kylie’s biggest challenge is her family’s absolute monotone flat delivery in their vocal cadence, and that she does not seem to have any charisma or energy or life behind her eyes. Even in this photo shoot, she does not convey that there is any activity going on in her mind. although I guess Sydney Sweeney has the same style and found success, so maybe there’s hope for Kylie too. But as an audience member I cannot imagine buying into her as a character other than herself.
Truth. I love Beyonce, she can’t act. Neither can Kylie.
Art-world card sharks? I’m gonna assume artists that are not involved in ballet or opera, lol.
Or if they are they have now made a secret cabal amongst themselves and will be regularly fleecing him of his money on the regular.
The aesthetic of the cover isn’t bad but that looks nothing like Kylie Jenner.
Agreed! I keep looking at it and… nope, not her.
Yeah I had no idea that it was her either. No idea if it’s the lighting, or just bad editing in post. Or I guess I just have no idea what Jenner looks like anymore, that’s not out of the realm of possibility.
I remember her real face/ body before her massive amounts of plastic surgery. She looks nothing like she used to and, most people, including Timmy, wouldn’t even recognize her as she looked quite plain before her transformation. All part of Kris Jenner’s manipulations….
You should see the comments on the VF IG post of the cover, between the smoking and whatever they did to her face people have a lot to say!
A teenager will $250k in their bank account. Wow.
And a garage.
The mother said: “your garage,” not “our garage.”
Half what she had in her bank account, so she had $500k.
Are celebrities glamourizing smoking again?
I think the cat is the most interesting element on that cover. What is it doing there? What is it looking at? Why is it facing away from the camera? I do not pay much attention to KJ, but I did not recognize her either.
I don’t have anything against her, but I don’t really want to see her in the cover of a magazine haha.
Same
So Vanity Fair thought Timmy was guaranteed to win the Oscar and they gave the cover to her?
The same Vanity Fair that published a hit job on the Sussexes is now fawning on her?
I cancelled my subscription to VF yesterday as soon as I saw this. On her own Kylie would not that bad but this came after VF gave Olivia Nuzzi (RFK’s online girlfriend and enabler) a job, then ran two Kanye West “apologies” followed by a big profile of his wife, and now this. They have made it clear that no one is too tacky, trashy, or problematic to cover and gush over and enough. I’m not sticking around to see what’s coming next.
There is something about Kylie I like, it seems she doesn’t use her children as props like her sisters do. But I also hate this cover. Her lighting up a cigarette and the open leg pose. It seems a bit vulgar to me, but what do I know, my Sicilian Noni would always tell me to keep my legs together and be a lady!
Why are they styling her to look like Gabriette!
Re the acting – Kendall was actually hilarious in her Super Bowl commercial. I was pleasantly surprised at her comedic timing.
I don’t think any Kardashians has ever been on the cover of Vanity Fair before because the previous editors all considered them to be trashy. So this is a new low that they are trying to aim for relevance by putting Kylie on the cover. I know they’ve tried to focus on her businesses but she really doesn’t have much to offer and she’s only on the cover because she’s the girlfriend of.
Just like Kayne gave them access to the fashion world Timmy is giving them access to HWood. Not that they don’t know everyone already but they can certainly rub shoulders with A list elite.
She’ll have exactly four children because her idol Kim did. If Timmy is her forever man, and I think he might be, it makes sense for them to have a couple of babies. The Kardashians were obsessed with having all their babies by the same father for whatever reason, but Kylie as vapid as she is somehow doesn’t seem to have the same internalized misogyny as her older sister and might be capable of a functional LTR that has purpose other than “respectable” babies.
The smoking is a really bad look for someone with gazillions of young female followers on social media. It’s not big and it’s not clever. But on the issue of role modelling, at least she actually has thighs. The whole thing reminds me of a Jilly Cooper ‘Riders’ book or TV series advert.
She always look like a bimbo to me. The end
She pretended her lips got bigger with her “lip kit” (is it just lipliner and lipstick?) then admitted her lips had been augmented artificially (nothing wrong with it, just don’t lie about it) and people still buy her stuff? I just don’t get it. Please, correct me if I’m wrong.
Not a fan of the cover. *Hate* the cigarette but I’m not even sure what aesthetic they’re aiming for?
But also apparently I have real face blindness with her— she looks different in every picture posted? And I also had no idea she had kids. Or maybe I’ve been confusing her with a sister this whole time (I’m not going to examine too closely lol).
At least now I’m not confused at all why she and TC are together.
I saw her cameo and she is good. She’s got natural timing and can absolutely see her in rom-coms!