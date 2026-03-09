Princess Eugenie (finally) stepped down as patron of Anti-Slavery International

Even though Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have never been designated “working royals,” they’ve always had private charitable patronages and they’ve always taken on “royal-style” advocacy work. I say “royal-style” because the Windsors believe that they are the only ones capable of doing any kind of philanthropic work, and whenever a non-working royal does charity work of any kind, the Windsors rage out because that’s their turf, that’s the whole reason why they exist!! But I digress. For seven years, Princess Eugenie has been patron of Anti-Slavery International, a UK charity focused on combating human trafficking. It’s been one of Eugenie’s issues for years, she even attended meetings at the United Nations on behalf of this patronage. Unfortunately, Eugenie’s father is a human-trafficking degenerate who was part of a huge trafficking operation led by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Obviously, Eugenie’s time as patron for this charity has come to a close.
Princess Eugenie has stepped down as patron of the UK charity Anti-Slavery International, the world’s oldest human rights organisation. The decision follows the release of millions of documents and emails relating to Jeffrey Epstein which have disgraced her father and embroiled her family.
The younger daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has campaigned for years to highlight the plight of the victims of modern slavery and trafficking, but to date has not commented on either the Epstein files nor the allegations against her father of sexual abuse. Mountbatten-Windsor denies the allegations made against him.
The Observer has confirmed that Eugenie’s role at Anti-Slavery International has ended. Her profile has been removed from the charity’s website, which previously hailed her work “across the board with leaders in the fight against modern slavery”.
The charity said in a statement: “After seven years, our patronage from HRH Princess Eugenie of York has come to an end. We thank the Princess very much for her support for Anti-Slavery International. We hope that she continues to work to end slavery for good and deliver freedom for everyone.”
There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by Eugenie, her sister Princess Beatrice or their mother Sarah Ferguson in connection with Epstein.
Eugenie, 35, is co-founder of a separate charity, The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she set up with her friend Julia de Boinville in 2017. In the year ending 5 April 2025, the charity spent more than twice as much on salaries (£191,537) as charitable programmes (£97,206). The Charity Commission has confirmed it is assessing concerns over expenditure to determine if it has a role. The Anti-Slavery Collective raised £1.1m at its inaugural gala at Battersea Arts Centre in London in November 2023. The event was attended by Ferguson and Princess Beatrice, 37, along with a number of celebrities, including the singer Ed Sheeran.
I’m glad that this piece distinguished between the two charities, because this entire time, I thought Eugenie was just doing this one thing. So she’s no longer a patron of Anti-Slavery International, an above-board charity which has been around for many, many years. But she’s still part of the Anti-Slavery Collective, which she cofounded nine years ago, and which seemingly exists to pay generous salaries to her friends. Yikes. I mean, honestly, Eugenie should have backed out of all of this long before now, well before the Epstein Files started coming out. It was always going to be hard to swallow – Prince Andrew’s daughter “working” an issue her father is accused of. You don’t have to assume guilt to acknowledge that your family makes it impossible for people to see you as an honest broker on the issue of human trafficking. Especially when Eugenie has refused to say anything publicly about her father’s crimes.
There may have been no wrong doing by the sisters (although Beatrice helped the pedo with the interview and was with Fergie for the email telling Epstein she was sorry and didn’t mean what she had to say) but Fergie is no innocent in this mess!!
It must be hard that something out of your control has an impact on your working life. I have to say tho I always found it sus that she founded that charity after the links with Epstein were already known. Anyway I hopes he can find other philanthropic work to do if that’s important to her.
She started a charity for this purpose AFTER KNOWING that Daddy Dearest was first accused/pictured with Epstein in Central Park, AND he was videoed opening the door of Epstein’s home, SMILING, and letting in another young woman. There is no way she (and her sister) were *so* shielded that they didn’t hear the talk, hear the news, saw the papers about Pedo’s involvement with a *convicted* Pedo. Hell, Mummy Dearest took her and her sister to VISIT Epstein ONE WEEK AFTER his house arrest for trafficking! TRAFFICKING! At 18/19 she KNEW what that was. No one will convince me otherwise.
I know everyone here is sympathetic to here because of H&M, but this woman is seemingly pretty deep in both knowledge about this, and the shady dealings in the ME of both parents, AND her sister and herself.
18-19 year olds aren’t necessarily the brightest. Just because the law says you’re legally an adult doesn’t mean you think like one. I work with the 18-25 age group for my job. So many of them are immature and have very little life experience and make stupid decisions all the time.
People keep acting like just because she and Beatrice met him once when they were barely adults, it makes them complicit. They didn’t meet him on their own, Sarah Ferguson is the one who set that up. And when you’re that young, you tend to trust your parents. They may barely remember meeting him if it was just a lunch. I think it’s taken Beatrice and Eugenie a long time to realize just how messed up and incredibly stupid their parents are due to growing up in the royal bubble. They grew up with terrible role models. I think it’s unfair to blame them for their parents’ crimes. It’s like saying a serial killer’s family should have known what the serial killer was up to–most of the family had no idea the father was hiding such a deep, dark secret most of the time, yet they always get accused of “they must have known something, they lived with him!”
However, as I said below, Eugenie getting involved with human trafficking cause after everything her father was accused of, was definitely not smart. She should have stepped down from her role years ago. She definitely deserves criticism for that.
I’m not. I bet her and her sister knew everything that went on with the parents. Sounds like those two are huge grifters. Why would she start a charity knowing what her father is accused of. She was old enough to say no going to Epstein island. A woman committed suicide because of what her father did to her. She cares only about herself. To hell with the victims trafficked by her parents best buddy Epstein.
If Eugenie had ever publicly said something about her dad and Epstein, then maybe yeah it could make sense. But that’s not the case.
I have some sympathy for these women just because of who their parents are. We can’t pick our parents. But involvement in anti trafficking organizations makes me wonder if they actually knew more than they’ve ever let on. Was their charity work a cover for their parents crimes?
This is one of the things Eugenie should have let go of a long time ago. I’m sure her intentions were good in the beginning. But it was incredibly tone deaf for her to start an organization dedicated to stopping human trafficking as well as be a patron of another given everything her father has been accused of. She should have stepped down after that horrendous NewsNight interview. Instead, she waited years and the situation got way worse: Virginia Giuffre took her life, her memoir came out, her father was kicked out of his fancy mansion, her mother was implicated in the Epstein files, and then finally her father was arrested (not for human trafficking but still).
There are so many causes she could have gotten involved with, I always wondered why she chose the specific cause her father was accused of. Now… if she had decided to take on this cause a few years down the road once the dust had settled and made it clear she believed Epstein’s victims, she would have come across as more credible. Because the fact is she never denounced her father. I can understand being in denial the first few years but the situation got worse every year.
Toxic and abusive families have a strangle hold on information and truth – esp to those they raised to be inside them. The only truth is what they tell you and you become so conditioned that it’s terribly hard to break out and see the truth.
It’s easy for me to understand how they have been slowly unraveling their upbringing and their parents actions. Especially once they had children of their own. That’s usually when things start to “click”.
That said – I don’t know why either of the York daughters haven’t made a statement.
If they have been asked to NOT make a statement – by say the police due to ongoing blah blah blah or even the palace – I wish that they would say that.
“We have been asked by authorities to refrain from public statement. Please understand that our silence on these allegations is only due to our adherence to this request and does not reflect on our personal opinions or feelings. We will speak out as soon as we are able to do so. Thank you.”
How hard is that?!?
She could have done so much good by speaking about her father’s involvement with Epstein — talking about how even people you might love, people in exalted positions, get involved in trafficking girls and women. These are not faceless villains — they may be people you know.
Instead, she chose silence. Shame on her.
Why was she (a direct descendant and current benefactor of the largest slave trade in history) a patron of such an organization in the first place?
Yes all of that is appalling – but so is the fact that their “charity” takes the majority of its money donated for the cause (any cause) and pays themselves first – and probably quite handsomely. Nice gig if you can get it … and stomach it!
That’s the first thing about E that really drew me up short.
Although we don’t know how many people they employ etc.
I will say that I always felt like her advocating and supporting anti trafficking was a huge middle finger to her father and a way for her to make her stance on his actions or his “acquaintances” actions well known.
I hope I’m not giving her too much grace.
Beatrice and Eugenie are complicit. Stop manufacturing empathy for these royals. They have provided cover for their depraved parents and used charity patronages to grift. Look at the times we’re in and stop using “white fragility” arguments to claim their innocence. Look at the times we’re in and the scope of the corruption.
👆This.
My feelings around Eugenia (not so much B) revolves around my own personal life experiences in a toxic family and how I extracted myself from them. The slow understanding of how deep the rot goes, how little they care for you, how little they care for others.
It’s very hard to connect the dots when your whole life you have been told that those dots are lies, or bs by business rivals or you haven’t even had a whiff of them until someone else mentions it and then everyone slams down the cone of silence – and even the people you trusted most in the “family” clam up or start gaslighting.
I think so many people in my generation have dealt with this to some extent – which is why Harry and Meghan’s story was so compelling and so deeply understood. And it’s similar with Eugenia. So many of us were raised by horrific human beings and so many of us were left in the dark – and not just left there, but had darkness specifically created for us around so many things.
But. She hasn’t released a statement.
Many of us go loud and scorched earth when we find out what has been going on behind closed doors. Because after a lifetime of secrets and lies, we just can’t stomach it anymore.
Who knows what pressure the government / palace is exerting on them, or what threats are being levied against them.
But E at the very least should release a statement.
The sisters are now in their mid 30’s. A long time has passed since they met Epstein and could very well have spoken out by now. To remain silent was a choice. A choice I don’t have much sympathy for.
I’m “whatever” on all stories about Fergie, Beatrice and Eugenie now. We/the media are giving more smoke and attention to them than we are to PRINCE Andrew now, which is what Charles and William want.
The way they keep protecting Andrew by throwing women under the bus needs to be studied.