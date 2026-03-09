Princess Eugenie (finally) stepped down as patron of Anti-Slavery International

Even though Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have never been designated “working royals,” they’ve always had private charitable patronages and they’ve always taken on “royal-style” advocacy work. I say “royal-style” because the Windsors believe that they are the only ones capable of doing any kind of philanthropic work, and whenever a non-working royal does charity work of any kind, the Windsors rage out because that’s their turf, that’s the whole reason why they exist!! But I digress. For seven years, Princess Eugenie has been patron of Anti-Slavery International, a UK charity focused on combating human trafficking. It’s been one of Eugenie’s issues for years, she even attended meetings at the United Nations on behalf of this patronage. Unfortunately, Eugenie’s father is a human-trafficking degenerate who was part of a huge trafficking operation led by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Obviously, Eugenie’s time as patron for this charity has come to a close.

Princess Eugenie has stepped down as patron of the UK charity Anti-Slavery International, the world’s oldest human rights organisation. The decision follows the release of millions of documents and emails relating to Jeffrey Epstein which have disgraced her father and embroiled her family. The younger daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has campaigned for years to highlight the plight of the victims of modern slavery and trafficking, but to date has not commented on either the Epstein files nor the allegations against her father of sexual abuse. Mountbatten-Windsor denies the allegations made against him. The Observer has confirmed that Eugenie’s role at Anti-Slavery International has ended. Her profile has been removed from the charity’s website, which previously hailed her work “across the board with leaders in the fight against modern slavery”. The charity said in a statement: “After seven years, our patronage from HRH Princess Eugenie of York has come to an end. We thank the Princess very much for her support for Anti-Slavery International. We hope that she continues to work to end slavery for good and deliver freedom for everyone.” There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by Eugenie, her sister Princess Beatrice or their mother Sarah Ferguson in connection with Epstein. Eugenie, 35, is co-founder of a separate charity, The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she set up with her friend Julia de Boinville in 2017. In the year ending 5 April 2025, the charity spent more than twice as much on salaries (£191,537) as charitable programmes (£97,206). The Charity Commission has confirmed it is assessing concerns over expenditure to determine if it has a role. The Anti-Slavery Collective raised £1.1m at its inaugural gala at Battersea Arts Centre in London in November 2023. The event was attended by Ferguson and Princess Beatrice, 37, along with a number of celebrities, including the singer Ed Sheeran.

I’m glad that this piece distinguished between the two charities, because this entire time, I thought Eugenie was just doing this one thing. So she’s no longer a patron of Anti-Slavery International, an above-board charity which has been around for many, many years. But she’s still part of the Anti-Slavery Collective, which she cofounded nine years ago, and which seemingly exists to pay generous salaries to her friends. Yikes. I mean, honestly, Eugenie should have backed out of all of this long before now, well before the Epstein Files started coming out. It was always going to be hard to swallow – Prince Andrew’s daughter “working” an issue her father is accused of. You don’t have to assume guilt to acknowledge that your family makes it impossible for people to see you as an honest broker on the issue of human trafficking. Especially when Eugenie has refused to say anything publicly about her father’s crimes.