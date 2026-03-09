‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #191: the little treat economy



Introduction: Minutes 0 to 6:15

I’ve been watching The Pitt and Paradise. I also really like Best Medicine on Fox. Chandra loves Josh Charles and knows him from Sports Night and The Good Wife. Chandra follows tennis, and lot of tennis stars were stuck in Dubai after playing in the Indian Wells tournament and have had to go to extreme measures to get back to their home countries. You can listen below and on YouTube:

Actor Awards: Minutes 6:15 to 12:45

On Sunday we had the Actor Awards, which is the new name for the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards. At the SAGs Sinners took home Best Ensemble, which brings them a little closer to the Best Picture Oscar. This was also Ryan Coogler’s second win in that category at the SAGs, he previously won for Black Panther, and he’s the first director to win twice. We’re so happy Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor. Chandra is so relieved that Timothee Chalamet didn’t win. It was great to see the excitement for Michael B. Jordan. We hope this means his chances are better at the Oscars. Oscar voters are voting later as they’re actually watching the movies. I play a clip of Amy Madigan responding to Michael B. Jordan’s win. I think Sinners is a more memorable film than One Battle After Another. Chandra thinks they’re both memorable and mentions that they’re both being memed a lot too.

Royals: Minutes 12:45 to 21:00

Last week we talked about Harry and Meghan’s trip to Jordan through the World Health Organization. This week we got some predictable raging about that, with sources claiming that they need their titles removed and that they can’t do humanitarian work because William forbids it! Whenever the Sussexes go anywhere, they get briefed against by the other royals. This time it was mostly William complaining though. Charles seems to be briefing against Harry less.

There’s a new book out by The Daily Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers called William and Catherine: The Monarchy’s New Era. It’s very much propaganda from the Waleses. It was released last month in the UK and is coming out in the US on March 10. Stories that have come out of the book include the claim that William never assaulted Harry and that William and Kate disliked Meghan from the start and thought she “had an agenda.” William was gatekeeping Harry’s charity work and didn’t want him working on military issues, as Harry wrote about in Spare. William and Charles were also said to be furious when Harry issued a statement defending then-girlfriend Meghan Markle from the negative press about her.

Comments of the Week: Minutes 21:00 to end

My COTW is from Amy Bee on the post about Robert Kennedy Jr. coming for Dunkin and Starbucks.

Kaiser’s COTW is from L4Frimaire on the post about King Charles’ alleged plans to abdicate.

Thanks for listening bitches!