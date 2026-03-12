“Donald Trump gifted cheap shoes to his Cabinet as a test of loyalty” links

Donald Trump gifted pairs of his favorite cheap shoes to his cabinet and senior staff, and now, like true cult members, they’re all wearing these ugly shoes. Did I mention that Trump didn’t bother to get anyone’s shoe size? Crazy. [Buzzfeed]

Oscars security addresses concerns of a West Coast Iranian drone strike. What a crazy timeline. [JustJared]

I still haven’t devoted any brain space to these separate bio-pics for each one of The Beatles. Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney?? [LaineyGossip]

Chase Infiniti in a peplum’d Caroline Herrera. [RCFA]

The supporting actress race is so exciting! [Jezebel]

Review of Netflix’s Vladimir, starring Rachel Weisz. [Pajiba]

Harry Styles’ outfit here is so cute. [Socialite Life]

What is Ronda Rousey’s net worth? [Hollywood Life]

Conan O’Brien rolled out the Oscar red carpet (literally). [Seriously OMG]

Lindsay Graham gets asked about his sexuality & blackmail. [OMG Blog]

According to media reports, Donald Trump has been buying $145 Florsheim dress shoes for allies in his inner circle, and people are reportedly “afraid not to wear them.” Marco Rubio was photographed wearing a pair Trump ordered for him by just guessing his size. They looked… pic.twitter.com/V7BKhPbhEb — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 11, 2026