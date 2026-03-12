“Donald Trump gifted cheap shoes to his Cabinet as a test of loyalty” links

Donald Trump gifted pairs of his favorite cheap shoes to his cabinet and senior staff, and now, like true cult members, they’re all wearing these ugly shoes. Did I mention that Trump didn’t bother to get anyone’s shoe size? Crazy. [Buzzfeed]
According to media reports, Donald Trump has been buying $145 Florsheim dress shoes for allies in his inner circle, and people are reportedly “afraid not to wear them.”
Marco Rubio was photographed wearing a pair Trump ordered for him by just guessing his size. They looked… pic.twitter.com/V7BKhPbhEb
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 11, 2026
Marco Rubio wearing oversized shoes that Trump ordered for him and the rest of his cabinet. pic.twitter.com/Vv9bzqKtRI
— Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) March 11, 2026
Plenty of extra space to add lifting insoles.
Oh. It’s still alive? Bummer.
LOLLLL
Apparently giving away multiples of *your* favorite things is a familiar dementia behavior. It’s a late-stage indicator / “ending” behavior.
Thanks for this! I didn’t know that.
But it keeps not ending!
May the “ending” be from your lips to God’s ears. :-/
Yep! My Mom has dementia and her thing is giving away underwear is her thing. I mean they’re unused ( underwear hoarder, all shapes, sizes and kinds). While I just take them, it’s weird AF when she tries to give them away to house guests. I always have to stop her. I think Trumplestiltskin and my Mom are in the same place. She’s highly delusional too.
Ah, I had forgotten that particular marker. It’s been several years since my Mom passed, and much of my caretaking times are relegated to a particular void so that a few good memories remain.
The world is so bleak this week that I desperately needed to laugh at lil’ Marco clomping around in those oversized shoes like a preschooler all dressed up to go to work just like Daddy!
And of course Agent Orange doesn’t bother to find out any of their shoe sizes, that would require a degree of empathy he has never displayed.
The question is – if he’s buying (well, probably the taxpayers are buying) shoes for his henchmen, do we think he’s “gifting” cosmetic appointments to his henchwomen? Is that why they all start to look the same?
I read elsewhere that he asks them their shoe shoes in a toddler-like way as he equates everything to sex or body parts and so they of course exaggerate hence …Mario and his gigantic shoes
If you want to look like a total jackass, I guess that’s your prerogative. But the total lack of self respect is pathetic.
I actually read that he guesses their shoe size and if he’s wrong, they’re too scared to tell him so. Little Donny is so proud of his ability to guess the shoe size of each member of his cabinet.
I hope the others got a pair that’s one size too small.
If these guys want to impress him that much, why don’t they reorder a pair in their correct size? He’s not going to notice the size difference. If anything he’ll get an ego boost thinking he was correct.
Re: The Beatles flicks: I just hope that Harris Dickinson doesn’t do the caricature of John Lennon that most actors playing him have done. Yes, John Lennon had a unique speaking voice. No you don’t need to imitate it – it just comes out silly. The only performance of Lennon that I haven’t cringed at was Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Nowhere Boy. He didn’t go there at all and still turned about a moving performance. But now I can’t watch that movie because the director groomed and married him.
I’m also confused about the 4 biopics? Will they all just be in all of them with each one being a focus on just one?
That’s exactly what they are doing. All of them in all four movies. Weird isn’t it? I have no interest in watching four movies where the most interesting parts will be the exact same (from a different camera angle I guess)? And yes they had lives before…but not much! Paul and George were like nine when they met! John and Paul were teenagers. This whole concept just feels pretentious.
I don’t even like a movie that’s too long unless it’s really freaking good so it’ll be a nope for me. But I’m guessing there will be people will be into this. Pretentious and all.
I’m very intrigued about this project. It could be very interesting, to see the different perspectives unfold. We know the broad strokes of the story, and many also know the minutia of that time, so the unfolding of the primary events won’t be a surprise, or likely even the main focus. So there will be other, hopefully interesting, storytelling going on.
After the success of Peter Jackson’s Get Back project they probably figured there’s still an appetite for long form Beatles focused content.
I’ll probably watch all four, though not in one go. I just hope it doesn’t get weird with stans trying to spike review sites for their faves or least fave Beatle’s film, or trying to horserace them based on relative box office of each opening weekend.
(There is a piece of me that worries that this will turn out like Boyhood, a unique and interesting creative process, approach that churns out something that in the end is a real dull slog, but I’m hoping not.)
It’s definitely a creative endeavor. It will be interesting to see out it turns out. Im someone who likes my biopics to be full of the songs bc I like the songs! So if there’s a lot of music in it, I could be hooked. Some biopics aren’t
as much about the music though, which fair enough, bc others are more into the background of the artist part. That’s just a me thing.
Ian Hart – who I think is a Liverpudlian – did an excellent John in the Indy film Backbeat back in the day, and has played him several times since.
Trump’s shoe-giving thing is more than a funny story. It’s a disturbing authoritarian loyalty test, which has been compared by academics to Mao’s followers wearing Mao suits and Saddam Hussein’s followers growing mustaches.
It’s also depressing as hell: These losers are too weak and afraid to even buy the same shoes in the correct sizes, lest Trump find out.
I still can’t believe the bizarre and terrible behaviors that have been normalized over the last decade for this orange freak show.
Isn’t that how the Spaniards got their lisp? There was a king who had a lisp and was thin-skinned, so all the courtiers “developed” lisps so he wouldn’t have a defect? And then it became a trait of the elites, so everyone adopted it. Sycophants always abound.
“Isn’t that how the Spaniards got their lisp?”
Nah, unfortunately, that’s a myth. The historical reasons are pretty complicated, but Spanish speakers from Spain pronounce “c” and “z” like a “th” (what we think of as a lisp) while they pronounce “s” with what we would consider a “clean” s sound. (So, for example, you hear a clear difference between words like “casa” – house, and “caza” – hunt). If they were imitating someone’s speech impediment, those would sound the same.
Very humiliating for Rubio. Hilarious!
Y’all, Cookie Queens has a buyer and will be in theaters this summer?!?
Great news, isn’t it?
I just read it in Variety.
I’m sure we’ll get some more info here tomorrow.
Just put them all in Jack boots and let them play not-see war games in the previously elegant White House, the racist rapist felon buffoon has wrecked the place anyway.
Trump hates dogs. Any animal event at Mar a Lago is complete hypocrisy…he likens all of his vilest insults to dogs…which is despicable and disgusting and should be a capital offense…”died like a dog” “fired like a dog” “dumped like a dog” etc…showing both his lack of IQ as well as his evilness🤮🤮🤮
Nuks, to your comment: God, please make it so (and soon!)
I follow @epistemiccrisis and he’s helped me understand a lot about dementia progression. It’s really interesting.
All the clowns 🤡 wearing clown shoes. What could be more apt?
I wonder if this, like the red hats, will be adopted by people out in the wild as a tribal signal, and a tell to the rest of us about who they are and the ish they value.
Like proud boys showing up in public with stupid clompy black dress shoes. Ugh
We are in both the darkest timeline and the stupidest timeline.
A pack of idiots with no independent thought. All of them terrified of an 80+yr old man with dementia. I can’t stand Donald Trump but it’s kind of cruel and pathetic to let him dodder around being a hot ass mess. Falls asleep in meetings, is DELUSIONAL and has no idea what he’s talking about or doing half the time.
I can never understand why not a single one of these grown men will stand up to this loser. I don’t usually choose violence but if just one person had punched him in the face and told him to stfu 40 years ago we would not be in this position today.
“Gifted?” You know the American taxpayers paid for those damn shoes.
Lil’ Marco. 😂