Carole Middleton borrowed Princess Kate’s fedora for the Cheltenham Festival

The Cheltenham Festival has been happening this week. It’s a somewhat fancy horse race, and I believe Zara Tindall has some kind of formal association with the festival. She attends every day. Well, Wednesday was ladies’ day, which meant Princess Anne and Queen Camilla joined Zara and Mike Tindall for a day at the races. In years past, Zara’s cousins Princess Beatrice and Eugenie might have shown up with their husbands too. But not this year. This year, the Yorks are in hiding and/or banned from all public outings. Weirdly, in the Yorks’ absence, bankrupt scammer Carole Middleton mingled in the royal box.
Carole actually got a lot of attention from the British and American media, which I’m sure pissed off Camilla to no end. Camilla even wore a big hat for her big day with the horses, but it was no match for Carole’s fedora, which she borrowed from her daughter, the Princess of Wales. Because Carole and Kate love to borrow each other’s clothes and accessories, which I find tacky at this point. Carole also wanted people to notice her Hermes Birkin bag. Bless her heart.
If Carole’s fashion antics weren’t gauche enough, she actually threw one of her peasant arms around the Princess Royal!! Carole must have been drunk as a skunk to behave like that. Chumming it up in the royal box, guffawing in front of Camilla’s pursed lips and putting her commoner hands on Queen Elizabeth II’s only daughter! THE AUDACITY!
PS… Does Camilla overdraw her lips?
Cheltenham, UNITED KINGDOM Queen Camilla was spotted arriving for the second day of the Cheltenham Festival 2026 at Cheltenham Racecourse in Gloucestershire, UK.
Cheltenham, UNITED KINGDOM Queen Camilla was spotted arriving for the second day of the Cheltenham Festival 2026 at Cheltenham Racecourse in Gloucestershire, UK.
Cheltenham, UNITED KINGDOM Carole Middleton was spotted on Day 2 of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival, also known as Ladies Day, at Cheltenham Racecourse in Gloucestershire, UK.
Cheltenham, UNITED KINGDOM Carole Middleton was spotted on Day 2 of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival, also known as Ladies Day, at Cheltenham Racecourse in Gloucestershire, UK.
Cheltenham, UNITED KINGDOM Carole Middleton was spotted on Day 2 of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival, also known as Ladies Day, at Cheltenham Racecourse in Gloucestershire, UK.
Racegoers attend day two, Ladies Day, of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival
My mother used to borrow (and never return) items of mine I absolutely hated it and I find it rather disturbing when I see CM doing it also.
It looks like she borrowed her daughter’s booze and pills, too. Yikes at that picture of her hanging off Anne!!
Yeah, she looks high as a kite in some of these pics!
She looks like she’s having her best day ever, day drinking and all. I bet Prince Andrew is her favorite person on the planet, his disgrace has made the royals hork up some Middletons! How pathetic, I would love to be a fly on the wall for these conversations. *massive sigh* “We’ve got to pad our numbers. We might have to activate that wretched Middleton mother.”
Camilla needs to get to work with the media on an expose of Carole. The hat on Carole does not fit right on her
Is Carole wearing Keen’s boots? I think she is.
The coat looks suspiciously Kate-ish too!
@Tessa RIGHT?! Where is Camilla? This behavior cannot go unanswered for. “Threw one of her peasant arms around Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter” is giving me life today after the hellish landscape we wake up to every day.😂😭🤣
In case you needed further proof Birkins are out of style, see Carole.
Yeesh. Did she get more facial work done? Also, that hat irritates me.
But more importantly, the audacity to carry that expensive bag when she left so many local businesses unpaid!
The audacity and shamelessness is all I could think about too. These people faced no consequences for leaving small businesses with unpaid tabs of hundreds of thousands of dollars! It’s infuriating.
She’s had a full blown facelift, IMO.
I also called her shameless. I think she’s been advised that they will get titles for keeping their mouths shut. She looks too pleased with herself. Vile woman. Ugh!
Yes, thank you! I could barely recognize her. Definitely looks like a face lift and not necessarily the Kris Jenner Special. There’s something janky about it, as per the usual with the Middletons.
Carole is one of the most powerful people regarding the RF and she knows it. Carole knows that the RF must be nice to her because she knows all the secrets and holds the key to Kate staying, ‘happily married’ to William. Charles loathes her and by the looks of it so does Camilla and Anne but they have to hold their noses.
Carole definitely doesn’t have this power. They would squash her like a bug and bankrupt her in legal fees.
Y’all that is a Birkin 35 in OSTRICH!!!! Black with gold hardware. That thing is going to cost upwards of $60k!!!!
And to buy such a quota bag you have to pre-spend tens of thousands, develop a relationship with a Sales Associate, get put on a list, and then wait who knows how many years–but keep spending at Hermes! You gotta do that! And she did that AFTER declaring bankruptcy. Wow. Let them eat cake!
Maybe it was an incentive to keep quiet about someone’s violent outbursts….and perhaps one in particular.
Someone should write about this! I would love to read an article like this.
There is no way Hermes offered that bag. Either someone gifted it to her, or she bought it in the resale market at an astronomical price*. That’s why she chose to take a BIRKIN 35 to the races. It looks ridiculous when compared to other women with smaller, and more appropriate, handbags.
*I follow a resale boutique in London that specialises in Hermes and the prices are something else.
Would someone like Kate be offered one without a pre spend?
And those brown boots look tatty and not what you’d wear with an Hermes bag.
My thoughts also,
Mommy Dearest bagged two newspaper front covers will SIL approve?
https://news.sky.com/story/tomorrows-newspaper-front-pages-12427754
She looks very tanned compared to milk white Anne? Could she become daughter’s official plus one as her lady in waiting?
Carole will probably have been on holiday in Mustique, as she usually does every year.
Mommy Dearest … LOLOLOL.
Divorced princesses don’t need ladies in waiting & Carole pays for that coverage bc she’s desperate currently.
You can really tell which papers in the U.K. are rota based on that asinine photo being on the cover! The normal news outlets don’t have Carole grinning maniacally from their front page.
Does Camilla overdraw her lips or are the lines around her mouth from smoking so numerous and so deep that it’s impossible to keep her lipstick from bleeding all over the place?
It’s definitely the latter. Someone needs to introduce her to Urban Decay’s Ozone liner (or similar). Frankly, I think that literally every woman in the BRF (excluding Meghan) would benefit from a 15 minute Sephora consultation.
And a bra fitting!
Carole has the same too big, too fake, open mouthed smile as her daughter.
My thoughts too…fake …fake
If she was going to borrow one of Kate’s hats – that wasn’t the one. It’s a fine line IMO and you would think a repuatable reporter would pursue it – how much do the Middletons accept in freebies because of their association with the royal family, and how often are they use to funnel freebies to Kate. And along those lines – how often is Kate passing things purchased with duchy funds (and presumably included as a “business expense” reducing their tax liability) on to her mother or sister?
(this was from 2020 so it would have been charles’ duchy income.)
I suppose it doesn’t matter. They shouldn’t be deducting any of that stuff for business expenses, but I do get your point. It’s just shameless.
The tax he pays is ‘voluntary’ (and now secret) so I don’t think they need to worry about things like that.
They don’t but you would think someone would. Kate’s clothes for “work” are allowed to be deducted as business expenses so if she’s buying things for work and then gifting them to her mother – I dont know. Its such a small thing but it’s sticking out to me as another way the Wales dont care what the public perception is and are going to do what they want anyway.
(and even “allowed to be deducted” is problematic bc as long as the taxes are secret, no one knows what he’s actually deducting or paying taxes on.)
For me, this just circles back to what we were talking about yesterday, the privileged bubble, lack of consequences, lack of transparency for finances, etc.
No, Becks, I think you’re right, and it’s really not a small thing when you consider Kate might have gifted this Birkin to her mother. We don’t know where Carole got it, but it’s either shamelessly spending her own money while leaving British small businesses in the lurch, or EXTREMELY sketchy behavior on Kate’s part. Either way, it’s not good, and I can’t believe no one is scrutinizing any of this, while they pocket watch every single thing about Meghan.
A real journalist would turn Carole’s habit of wearing stuff purchased by duchy funds in a story about how more transparency is needed for all the royals. We were told when Charles was PoW that Kate’s clothing for events was a tax write off, but of course even there Kate would blur the line by wearing things for non engagement events. But for Carole to wear anything is definitely crossing a line. Kate has no personal money and the Middletons declared bankruptcy.
So where did that 20 k birkin come from?
Why aren’t we asking where Carole pays for her clothes especially when she’s been getting freebies from the family for over a decade.
That Birkin was way more than 20K, it’s ostrich, black, and has gold hardware. Several style outlets online are reporting $67k. And it’s a quota bag, so that’s something you have to be ‘offered’–AFTER you’ve been spending that much or more at Hermes over the years.
OMG.
I mean we dont usually see the actual royals with pieces like that.
Well damn. Look who showed up and showed out. Carole with an E.
Holy hell, BeanieBean! I could clearly never be rich, I had no idea, and I am HORRIFIED that this is what people do to get specific Birkins! Is this normal for luxury brands? You have to spend a f*ckton of money just to get on a list to be able to buy something else that is overpriced?
@Christine: I believe Hermes alone does this quota bag/wishlist/pre-spend system. Quota bags are the Birkins & Kellys exclusively (all sizes, leathers, colors, hardware), but I understand the Constance is pretty hard to get your hands on, too.
Good lord, carole looks to have a new face AND a load of phooshop. They didn’t bother with old cams. Carole really looks like the cat with the cream.
Yorks are OUT and Midds are HERE TO STAY! She got two front page photos laughing like a maniac (Kate really is a chip off the block!)
Yes that is def the message that’s being put out – given that Ma has connections at the Fail this is something that she has pushed esp given that its obvs that she was making an effort to mug for the paps by waving at them.
Ma is making a bid to fill the gap left by the Yorks.
That’s exactly the vibe. Yorks out. Midds in. Although at this point, Carole being tacky all over the place is probably a story they’d rather have splashed out than reminders of Epstein.
In Carole’s dream. The yorks are in hiding but no one would want Carole doing royal work. She paid for media coverage yesterday and was an absolute laughing stock bc of it…not exactly the look the royals need right now. Another parasite criminal who steals money and is awkward and cringe representing them. They already have all that and it isn’t working.
Oh I don’t mean that in terms of royal work but in royal-adjacent events.
I bet Carole has a framed photo of Andrew on her wall, like those idiotic photos of Charles that no one wanted for free. He’s got to be her patron saint at this point.
OMG she looks exactly like her daughter in the picture where she’s mauling Anne. Showing her entire set of teeth and laughing like a lunatic while no one else is showing that level of exuberance and draped all over someone who would rather not be touched by her. Like mother like daughter.
And the fedora doesn’t even fit her head. She looks absurd all around.
P.s. I love the Camzilla pics you chose. She looks condescending as hell. An I’m untouchable vibe.
Carole and keen wear the same type of eye makeup.
Is she a pensioner now or… what?
Yes. She is over 70 already.
Carole hanging off the arm of Brendan Moran, a leading colorectal surgeon based in nearby Basingstoke, Hampshire.
Plenty of clues there if he was C’s guest instead of MM.
Especially if he soon becomes a ‘Sir’.
Is he the man laughing with Carole on front page of the Fail today? Well that is revealing especially if he does get knighted! Good catch!
Carole’s new angle of trying to get a title? Lol.
Colorectal surgeonI? Was he Kate’s surgeon by any chance? What’s the connection? I think the Birken bag may have been a little over-the-top choice? The photo of C, hanging over Anne, and mouth open like her daughter, is very cringe worthy. And Camilla could easily poke out someone’s eye with that feather in her hat. How many pheasants gave up their lives for that?
Midds hat just needs a few huge sharks teeth in the band of the hat to complete her look.
LOL.
Lots of thoughts but mainly Carole is def looking like the cat who got the full fat cream here – wonder how long it will last before she oversteps and pisses Chuck and Cams off enough for them to have the press throw the Mids under the bus, again.
– Where is Mike?
– Who bought her that Hermes bag? Considering the waiting list and the ‘rules’ to get one you can bet your last dollar that she used her ‘royal’ connections to blag one. Am sure the businesses she stiffed would also like to know who paid for it.
– There is a long history of the Middleton women sharing clothes, same goes for Ma and Pips getting freebies from the same designers Catty wears. Remember that pink dress that Carole wore to an event a few years ago – she was papped wearing it a few weeks after Kate wore it to an official event.
The grifting Middletons really do fit in with the grifting Windsors.
If the bag is authentic then it is quite possible she bought it in the resale market, not at Hermes.
Could be, but it could still cost a pretty penny. And that size, in that leather, that color–it could actually cost more than retail. The resale market for Birkens is crazy.
Oh she definitely overpaid for it. I have a small evelyn and I had to purchase it in the resale market because of course Hermes wouldn’t sell to me without a prior “relationship” (I didn’t try purchasing it at Hermes but I think I’m almost correct) and I know I paid almost 600-800 usd over sales price at boutiques (and I was lucky I wanted a model that’s not an actual BIRKIN or KELLY, those overprices are insane)
I commented above that I wondered if it was an incentive “gift” to keep quiet about someone’s violent tendencies, and one incident in particular.
There is not an ounce of shame in that family or their associates. For the Middleton woman to be parading around in public trying to look posh suggests she could care less about the people she swindled out of money and also does not feel she should be held accountable. This is that family’s mode of operation. Everyone is supposed to be held accountable but us. Disgraceful.
100%, posted similar below. She is nauseating.
She is morally bankrupt for sure.
From the council houses to the royal palaces.
I have that same bag. I paid $45 on DHGate to use as part of a costume for my daughter.
Yeah, that doesn’t look genuine to me either.
There is absolutely no way Carole Middleton, the biggest scheming, social climber of a mother, showed up at an event with the king and queen, in the royal box no less, carrying a knock-off bag. None. She’s a generational talent, and inspiration to all of the mothers of her ilk who have kids George’s age!
Look at Carole, trying to cosplay a gently reared English woman, and failing pretty badly. I guess the left behind royals are stuck with the tacky Middletons, while Peg disappears, doing god knows what.
After the way Carole the scammer cheated those people out of their money, she should never show her face in public again. Als flaunting a Hermes which cow some reason on her Looks fake , is like let me borrow the Rota rats words, it’s a slap in the face to all the hard working British people she scammed out of their hard earned money. This woman has absolutely no shame , remorse or a beating heart
It’s always been very clear that Anne doesn’t want to hug or be touched by people. It’s very rude for Carole to be hanging off her and Anne looks uncomfortable by it. Do they even know each other or ever interacted before? Carole is doing way too much and looks tacky.
It’s cringeworthy. I can just imagine Anne’s reaction to that in private. It’s against protocol for a commoner to touch a royal in that manner and Anne is a stickler for protocol, as her mother was.
That kind of protocol is B.S. — the royals aren’t special and don’t deserve special rules. But it’s rude to touch anyone unless you’re close to that person and consent is granted.
@QuiteContrary – The royals really think they are special though. I remember the uproar in the press when Michelle Obama dared to touch QEII. Seeing Carole literally groping Princess Anne is actually quite shocking knowing how Anne is with the peasant class. I can only assume Carole had had too much to drink.
My reaction to that is twofold:
1) while the royals aren’t special, they certainly think they are and Carole certainly thinks they are (can you imagine her reaction if someone dared to touch KATE like that in public?) so its sort of jarring from that perspective. We’ve spent decades hearing you don’t touch a royal without permission or whatever and here’s Carole being ridiculous with anne.
2) even without that, Anne just doesn’t strike me as the touchy-feely type. We’ve never seen her act like this in public with anyone, not her mother, not her daughter no one. And I’m assuming she barely knows Carole. So just for personal boundaries, royal or not, Carole was in the wrong here.
Since when does anyone man-handle a royal in public, especially an outside commoner like Carole? She wouldn’t have dared done it to Camilla, let alone the late QEII.
I can only assume Carole had had too much to drink.
Imagine showing up to a daytime event more sloshed than Camilla! 🙂
Anne would look down her nose at someone like Carole
Carole was guffawing just like Kate does on engagements.
I don’t know if she has a giant face and head, but that hat sure makes it look like it. It’s too small and she looks terrible. The entire outfit is bad and that coat is doing nothing for her, hugging her “mature“ figure. She looks frumpy and maniacal at the same time.
LOL, I think she does have a giant head! Kate has a large head (it’s at least half again as big as Meghan’s, e.g.) and I looked at pictures of Kate and Ma Middleton standing next to each other and Carole’s head is quite a bit wider than Kate’s. The hat just does not fit Carole, and it gives a comic effect.
Something is up with this shameless PR drive. What are the Windsors thinking? Carole is an odious social climber with a checkered past regarding her finances and the sale of PP. She left small suppliers high and dry using a loophole in the UK’s corporations law to permit her to sell a business as a going concern without settling the debts. Not to mention the workers’ payments that were never repaid. She’s flaunting very expensive attire and accessories. I think Zara and Mike are doing this for W.
This woman has got some nerve. No wonder Kate waited and finally got to pin Willy down after a decade – her mother has no shame. But so has the BRF for parading Carole around.
Let’s give Camilla credit – she can see right through Carole and is making it obvious. We now also know the organ where Kate’s illness arose. Why do they call doctors and surgeons, “Mr” in the UK. Bizarre.
@convict Surgeons were barbers many centuries ago, hence Mr. Also, consultants are called Mr. or Ms./Mrs. as well, or Professor, if they are full professors of medicine. It’s a matter of prestige, medicine is still very stratified in England.
Doctors are still called doctors, in Britain but now dentists are claiming the same title, they didn’t use to so it feels odd to me, The dentists here in France, are also called doctors but because it is a different country I find it more acceptable.
These shots show the UK press has the same opinion of bankrupt, Birkin-flaunting, cat-got-the-cream Carole as the public does. Yes, the press chooses which photos to use, but these are doozies.
And Carole’s to blame: she didn’t have to stop on her way in to pose with the doctor; she didn’t have to go around with her mouth hanging open in hilarity while everyone else wears serious expressions; and she certainly didn’t have to grope Anne. Camilla’s expression is priceless.
There has been a spate of articles about how William will give Carole a title (the articles never mention Michael, hmmm) when he’s King and stripping titles from the Sussexes and York sisters. Carole is acting like her next stop is the BP balcony at Trooping. Willy really won’t read the room that badly, will he? Can anyone imagine James Dog Biscuits inheriting that title? Could this just be Carole cluelessly wish-casting? Or was Carole’s rehabilitation part of the 2024 deal?
You raise the right questions. We’ll have to wait and see. Carole looks manic and like she’s taken her hip flask for refreshment again. She’s been around royalty enough already to try to act like she’s sane and sober.
CarolE being allowed to royal adjacent events was obviously part of the 2024 deal, as she began stepping out in public (after quite a hiatus) not long after the bench video. By the looks of CarolE in these pics, it was some deal. She’s comfortable enough to hand onto Anne, and she’s comfortable enough to show up with a new face and expensive bag even though she left loads of unpaid bills in PP’s wake. Tacky, tacky, tacky. And the Windsors are putting up with it.
To me this shows that Carole is certainly holding something explosive over William’s head. I still think that DV was the reason for Kate’s disappearance and this drunken/high appearance is part of the deal made. Could she be more tacky or cringeworthy?
James Dog Biscuits!!! Lord of Marshmallows!
Does Camilla tell her stylist to find her dresses and coats that look like Vanity Fair velour bathrobes?
Camilla reportedly just came back from India with her sister where they went to that ridiculously expensive and exclusive spa.
Hilariously, she’s come out looking worse than she went in. Clearly the turmeric and rosewater infused spackle has stopped working.
Has the old grey mare considered switching to Bondo?
Carole looks completely lost in the sauce. Zara and Anne take horse events seriously – they both competed as Olympians – and Carole takes it as an event to get schnockered.
Anne: I heard he was injured last year, but he’s had time to recover.
Camilla: He’s a slow starter, but he always catches up by the finish line.
Carole: The jockey is wearing such pretty colors!
Anne: Those are called silks. Silks.
LOL!
Camilla’s hat is atrocious. It draws attention to her face which is not a good idea. I think it must be frightening to come face to face with her. It’s not just her age. Many women become more elegant and refined as they age. Camilla is like some creature that crawled out of a swamp. Run for your lives!
No comment on Camilla’s face … but that hat is so bonkers over-the-top, I actually like it!
It’s like a Bartholomew Cubbins hat!
I’d have loved to see Tim Laurence’s face at his beloved wife being clutched by CM for the paps. His family have been so utterly discreet over all these years that I doubt anyone would even recognise them.
Does she dabble in the cheeky powder before such events to give her such front, one wonders.
The hat on its own is a work of art but it emphasizes the hideousness of the face below it. Living in California I see some bad plastic surgery and I think it’s a crapshoot but in Camilla’s case it would probably be worth the risk. She couldn’t really look worse.
Same I’m a fan of Camilla’s hat! But these comments about Carole laying hands on Anne while holding a crazy expensive birkin are frying me. Then add in Camilla’s crazy feather hat. This is comedy. Truly. A British comedy could be made with these pics. Trashy Royals at the Racecourse, a bbc comedy, premieres tonight!
I’m with you, I love the bonkers hats. I still stan Beatrice and Eugenie for their choices at William and Kate’s wedding.
Wait a minute here, Carole, who owes millions in upaid debt, is rocking a $15k Birkin bag and no one is saying anything about that???? I expected That to be the headline, at least here but alas.
Twitter has pointed it out.
Oh, it’s way more than $15k, even second-hand. Double that, then double it again.
Camilla looks a right mess! And what on earth is that hairy thing Carole is wearing around her neck? Looks like one of Kate’s leftover wiglets!
Why is she wearing a coat that doesn’t do up properly at the front.
One of the DM cover photos shows Camilla looking over at Carole, who is sporting the Middleton slack jawed open mouth laugh, and giving an obvious side eye.
While I don’t like Camilla, I don’t blame her for that look because Carole looks pathetic. Girl you are in your 70s and still trying too hard to fit in. Sad.
Carole was acting like a competition winner the whole time. She’s so embarrassing.
The British media have a dozen articles on how “Carol is making it clear she’s part of the royal inner circle”.Allegedly Carol has huge influence over William so I wouldn’t be surprised if he gave her a title when he’s king.Which is why Camilla’s pissed as she’s most likely fighting for her dodgy son Tom Parker Bowles to get a title for years.
I can’t see Carole getting a title, non of of the parents of the married ins have done so yet.
As an American I might get this wrong, but isn’t it Michael Middleton who would be granted a title if one were bestowed on the family of the future Queen? I mean…. Live by the patriarchy, die and suffer by the patriarchy, profit off the patriarchy, …it’s all one big enchilada. And from what I understand, Michael & Carole are amicably separated, which would make the title even more of a brass ring, really.
Yes, traditionally, titles are bestowed on the man. So Carole would be ennobled so long as Michael doesn’t divorce her and marry the French woman he’s rumored to be with. This seems really awkward, though, like it’s just begging the press to put a fine point on the fact that the Middletons are separated and where is Carole living now?
I suppose there are a few different ways they could avoid bestowing a hereditary title on Carole and forcing us to deal in 25 years with Baron/Earl/Viscount/whatever James Middleton of Marshmallows and Dog Biscuits. I’m no expert, but women have been created Life Peeresses on entering Lords, and these titles can’t be passed down to their children. And some inherited titles have been changed (patent laws around the individual titles permitting) to allow female descendants to inherit, which means that Kate as the oldest would inherit and the title would go to Kate’s children who are, after all, royal. Not that we want to give William any ideas–far, far, from it!–but no doubt these options would have already occurred to him if he’s even remotely considering it.
I suspect it is just the press trying to get extra clicks.
Begrudgingly, I’ll give Momager Carole some credit – she knows how to get herself on a front page. Wearing something “borrowed” from Kate gives the rota exactly what they want, so well-played to her.
I would also say that this level of access to Kate’s wardrobe archive indicates is a pretty big tell that Carole is still an outsized presence in her daughter’s life, if not outright living with her and the grandchildren. She didn’t just drop by Forest Lodge or whatever on her way to this event or let herself into Anmer with the key under the mat and grab something random from the mudroom, you know? This (tragic) fedora was planned well in advance!
Kate also knows how to fight for photos – she shows her bare butt at state events, “laughs” with her maw open, like a psycho (exactly like her mother), as if she wanted to swallow everyone, in front of the presidential couple of South Korea, she pulls her coat/dress up to her vagina, she comes in front of the camera even when blocking King Charles, and when the camera is pointed at her children, she quickly bends down and pretends to talk to them.
As for her mother, of course, she lives with her. First, Carole practically moved into the royal estate where Kate lived, barking orders at the servants until people left en masse, and the situation became so tense that Charles intervened, evicted her, and banned her from entering. Then Kate and George moved in with their mother—we know exactly when, because an ambulance was parked outside. William has lived in KP for many years and is constantly traveling. Right after George was born, William went away for a few months for a ski trip and to Jecca. Now he does it even more often, and Kate just sits with her mother, doing what they do best: following and imitating Meghan, and WAITING… Waiting for the crown and Middleton’s invasion of the British royal family, and in the meantime, getting rid of the true aristocracy.
When did Charles have to intervene on behalf of staff with regards to Carole Middleton?
This is like Succession’s episode in which they mock Greg’s date because she wore a huge Burberry bag (to signal she “belongs”) and someone (Tom?) asks what she carries to need a bag that big.
Why would you carry that size Birkin to the races???? Same signaling, same mockery (at least from me!)
Also – Kate’s clothes are bought with public money given her role. Her clothes and accessories should only be worn by her (or her daughter, when and if the time comes)
That coat of Camilla’s makes it look like she’s been autopsied and sewed back up.
I see where Keen gets the rictus grin from.
Carole is giving drunk co-worker at company party who starts acting as if they’re lifelong BFF with the company’s big shots. Everyone is uncomfortable and with second hand embarrassment bc they get handsy and loud.
Carole is shamelessly tacky and has some nerve. Once a grifter …
That’s what’s so repulsive about that idiot William letting such vulgar con artists into the BRF. God, the Middletons are so terrifyingly simpleton and vulgar that it’s hard to look at them without disgust.
I know there are plenty of nasty people at the BRF and they should clean it up, but at least they know how to behave in public, how to hold cutlery, and how to maintain a hierarchy. Carole Middleton is already repulsive in appearance, and then there’s her equally repulsive behavior: fraud, suspicion of profiting from growing and selling “herb,” and the family’s entire life is lived at taxpayers’ expense: vacations, flights, clothes, houses, etc. Kate is the spitting image of her mother.
It’s not even that the Middletons come from lower social classes, from social housing, but their incorrigible vulgarity combined with greed/acquisitiveness. They’re like vermin that crawls and infests the BRF. If William weren’t such an idiot, instead of focusing on his brother, the prince’s titles, he would quickly eliminate Middleton as long as the senior members of the royal family are alive and can support him in this matter
Meghan and Doria are pearls in comparison: beautiful, intelligent, graceful, cultured, and classy.
Black Elderberry, You nailed it hilariously! Thank you.
@Christine, I remember something about that but I’m not sure exactly when. I do remember that not too long after the then Cambridge’s moved into Anmer, that the long time Sandringham staff, a couple (gardener and housekeeper) who had been assigned to Anmer quit, in good part, because of Carole Middleton (ordering them about, if I remember correctly). They also objected to the way the house was to have been run, according to the housekeeper it was “too middle class.” LOL 😂😜
Edit: this comment was meant for @Christine’s response and query to another commenter above.
Thank you! I think I remember something about that during Covid lockdown, now that you mention it.
Interesting that it’s Hermes – they were one of the few elites to refuse Epstein’s invites and return donations he made to their charity. Is she smart enough to be making a statement?