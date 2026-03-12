Carole Middleton borrowed Princess Kate’s fedora for the Cheltenham Festival

The Cheltenham Festival has been happening this week. It’s a somewhat fancy horse race, and I believe Zara Tindall has some kind of formal association with the festival. She attends every day. Well, Wednesday was ladies’ day, which meant Princess Anne and Queen Camilla joined Zara and Mike Tindall for a day at the races. In years past, Zara’s cousins Princess Beatrice and Eugenie might have shown up with their husbands too. But not this year. This year, the Yorks are in hiding and/or banned from all public outings. Weirdly, in the Yorks’ absence, bankrupt scammer Carole Middleton mingled in the royal box.

Carole actually got a lot of attention from the British and American media, which I’m sure pissed off Camilla to no end. Camilla even wore a big hat for her big day with the horses, but it was no match for Carole’s fedora, which she borrowed from her daughter, the Princess of Wales. Because Carole and Kate love to borrow each other’s clothes and accessories, which I find tacky at this point. Carole also wanted people to notice her Hermes Birkin bag. Bless her heart.

If Carole’s fashion antics weren’t gauche enough, she actually threw one of her peasant arms around the Princess Royal!! Carole must have been drunk as a skunk to behave like that. Chumming it up in the royal box, guffawing in front of Camilla’s pursed lips and putting her commoner hands on Queen Elizabeth II’s only daughter! THE AUDACITY!

PS… Does Camilla overdraw her lips?

