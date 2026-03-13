“The latest teaser trailer for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ is out” links
  • March 13, 2026

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The latest teaser trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2. I’m glad they’re not sticking with the “Miranda can’t remember anyone” thing. [Hollywood Life]
Jessie Buckley is not the Oscar season villain? Tell that to the cats! [Pajiba]
Zoe Kravitz wore a great trench coat. [LaineyGossip]
Donald Trump admires the way Barack Obama navigated steps. [Just Jared]
This is a delightful goth-adjacent look from Rebecca Ferguson. [RCFA]
Lola Young talks about her comeback. [Socialite Life]
Meg Stalter: Our president should be arrested. [OMG Blog]
NBC quiet-canceled Yes, Chef. [Seriously OMG]
A 16 and Pregnant star got arrested. [Starcasm]
Louis Vuitton better not put this sh-t on their brand ambassadors. [Go Fug Yourself]
Idiocracy might go down as the most cursed & prescient film of all time. [Buzzfeed]

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3 Responses to ““The latest teaser trailer for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ is out” links”

  1. QuiteContrary says:
    March 13, 2026 at 1:31 pm

    I’m so excited for this movie.

    Reply

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