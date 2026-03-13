“The latest teaser trailer for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ is out” links

The latest teaser trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2. I’m glad they’re not sticking with the “Miranda can’t remember anyone” thing. [Hollywood Life]
Jessie Buckley is not the Oscar season villain? Tell that to the cats! [Pajiba]
Zoe Kravitz wore a great trench coat. [LaineyGossip]
Donald Trump admires the way Barack Obama navigated steps. [Just Jared]
This is a delightful goth-adjacent look from Rebecca Ferguson. [RCFA]
Lola Young talks about her comeback. [Socialite Life]
Meg Stalter: Our president should be arrested. [OMG Blog]
NBC quiet-canceled Yes, Chef. [Seriously OMG]
A 16 and Pregnant star got arrested. [Starcasm]
Louis Vuitton better not put this sh-t on their brand ambassadors. [Go Fug Yourself]
Idiocracy might go down as the most cursed & prescient film of all time. [Buzzfeed]
I’m so excited for this movie.
i am too! Come on May 1- we all need this in our lives right now.
We need some smart and funny escapist content right now and this looks perfect!