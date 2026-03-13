Princess Kate made a cappuccino for William but he declined it & told her to sell it

Here are more photos of the Prince and Princess of Wales out in London on Thursday. They’re truly doing something new this year: Busy Thursdays! They schedule two or three “events” every Thursday and that’s usually the only time they do anything all week. They have no concept of Busy Work Weeks or Busy Mondays Through Fridays.

Well, on March 12, they visited the Borough Market, then they stopped by the Fabal Beerhall where William “taste-tested” different kinds of local brews and they both pulled pints. After all of the boozing, they obviously went on a boat. They visited the RNLI Tower Station and tried to look happy and playful (it did not work out). Incidentally, for the boat ride and third event, Kate pulled her hair back into a ponytail and she wore a baseball cap. Here’s the thing – I’ve always said that Kate can pull off different kinds of hats and fascinators. She has a face for hats. But seeing her in that baseball cap… yeah, maybe only certain kinds of hats.

William and Kate made headlines for two different reasons. The first story involved William being publicly rude to his wife yet again. At Borough Market, they stopped by a coffee stand and Kate learned how to make a cappuccino, which she then offered to her husband, saying: “I’ve made a coffee for you, William.” He responded by asking “is it decaf?” She said no, and he told her to sell it instead. Ouch. He wouldn’t even take a sip of the cappuccino to be polite??

The second story was Kate talking about her reduced alcohol consumption. At the brewery, she avoided taste-testing and left it all up to William. She said, “Since my diagnosis I haven’t had much alcohol. It’s something I have to be a lot more conscious of now.” Right after she said that, she turned to William, patted his knee and said “But you like your cider, don’t you?” Sounds like William didn’t cut back his alcohol consumption during Kate’s health problems. I also wonder if Kate stopped drinking because of that still-mysterious abdominal issue which started the whole ordeal in early 2024.

Last thing – at the Borough Market, several people just flatly ignored William and Kate and continued eating their lunches or snacks. There’s a ginger queen who blanked them completely while they posed for photos.

Prince and Princess of Wales visited Borough Market this morning.

Among the cheese stall and @ChangePlease coffee stand, was a visit to @humblecrumble 😋

Everyone else had their camera phones out… apart from this customer who clearly loved her crumble much more than Wills and… pic.twitter.com/nQMTt8NANZ — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 12, 2026