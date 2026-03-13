Princess Kate made a cappuccino for William but he declined it & told her to sell it

Here are more photos of the Prince and Princess of Wales out in London on Thursday. They’re truly doing something new this year: Busy Thursdays! They schedule two or three “events” every Thursday and that’s usually the only time they do anything all week. They have no concept of Busy Work Weeks or Busy Mondays Through Fridays.
Well, on March 12, they visited the Borough Market, then they stopped by the Fabal Beerhall where William “taste-tested” different kinds of local brews and they both pulled pints. After all of the boozing, they obviously went on a boat. They visited the RNLI Tower Station and tried to look happy and playful (it did not work out). Incidentally, for the boat ride and third event, Kate pulled her hair back into a ponytail and she wore a baseball cap. Here’s the thing – I’ve always said that Kate can pull off different kinds of hats and fascinators. She has a face for hats. But seeing her in that baseball cap… yeah, maybe only certain kinds of hats.
William and Kate made headlines for two different reasons. The first story involved William being publicly rude to his wife yet again. At Borough Market, they stopped by a coffee stand and Kate learned how to make a cappuccino, which she then offered to her husband, saying: “I’ve made a coffee for you, William.” He responded by asking “is it decaf?” She said no, and he told her to sell it instead. Ouch. He wouldn’t even take a sip of the cappuccino to be polite??
The second story was Kate talking about her reduced alcohol consumption. At the brewery, she avoided taste-testing and left it all up to William. She said, “Since my diagnosis I haven’t had much alcohol. It’s something I have to be a lot more conscious of now.” Right after she said that, she turned to William, patted his knee and said “But you like your cider, don’t you?” Sounds like William didn’t cut back his alcohol consumption during Kate’s health problems. I also wonder if Kate stopped drinking because of that still-mysterious abdominal issue which started the whole ordeal in early 2024.
Last thing – at the Borough Market, several people just flatly ignored William and Kate and continued eating their lunches or snacks. There’s a ginger queen who blanked them completely while they posed for photos.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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.The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Borough Market .They visited a coffee shall. Kate made a Cappuccino for William.,Image: 1082292082, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Arthur Edwards/Avalon
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.The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Borough Market .They visited a coffee shall. Kate made a Cappuccino for William.,Image: 1082292115, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Arthur Edwards/Avalon
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Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William visit the Fabal Beerhall at the Bermondsey Beer Mile in London, Thursday, March 12, 2026.,Image: 1082306483, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kin Cheung/Avalon
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Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William draft beer as they visit the Southwark Brewing Company at the Bermondsey Beer Mile in London, Thursday, March 12, 2026.,Image: 1082307518, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kin Cheung/Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 12: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales speak with crew members during their visit to the RNLI Tower Station on March 12, 2026 in London, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) to hear about their work saving lives on the River Thames, as the charity celebrates 25 years of RNLI Lifeguards.,Image: 1082384920, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 12: Catherine, Princess of Wales has a cup of tea with crew members during her visit to the RNLI Tower Station on March 12, 2026 in London, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) to hear about their work saving lives on the River Thames, as the charity celebrates 25 years of RNLI Lifeguards.,Image: 1082385268, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 12: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales speak with crew members during their visit to the RNLI Tower Station on March 12, 2026 in London, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) to hear about their work saving lives on the River Thames, as the charity celebrates 25 years of RNLI Lifeguards.,Image: 1082385452, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 12: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales onboard an E class inshore lifeboat during their visit to the RNLI Tower Station on March 12, 2026 in London, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) to hear about their work saving lives on the River Thames, as the charity celebrates 25 years of RNLI Lifeguards.,Image: 1082385499, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 12: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their visit to the RNLI Tower Station on March 12, 2026 in London, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) to hear about their work saving lives on the River Thames, as the charity celebrates 25 years of RNLI Lifeguards.,Image: 1082385868, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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The Prince and Princess of Wales draw beers during a visit to the Southwark Brewing Company at the Bermondsey Beer Mile in London
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 12 Mar 2026
Credit: Kin Cheung/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales taste honey as they visit the Bermondsey Beer Mile in London
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 12 Mar 2026
Credit: Kin Cheung/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the Southwark Brewing Company at the Bermondsey Beer Mile in London
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 12 Mar 2026
Credit: Kin Cheung/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Is that a,maga like cap. Keen should know better than try photo ops of catering to scooter.
I read somewhere the lifeguards actually help save immigrants who arrive by boat. I’m not British so I don’t know if that’s true, but I wouldn’t write the cap off immediately. (Her admiring expression during the Trump dinner is another matter, of course.)
Yes she reads Maga with a cap. Kristie Noem like. Did they buy anything?????
It’s the RNLI, Royal National Lifeboat Association. It’s a charity over 200 years old. They aim to help save everyone who gets into trouble at sea including refugees. So kind of the opposite of MAGA. As someone who lives by the sea its one of the charities I support.
We support the Royal National Lifeboat Association all the way from Canada because our great grandad was member and went out on many efforts. So at Christmas and for birthdays, instead of the British family sending out Christmas/birthday presents to Canada, we have them make a donation to the RNLA. It honours our family’s stories.
Gail, I love this idea. Thank you for sharing about your family’s tradition, I hadn’t heard about this organization before!
The Guardian noted that Charles (based on mid-evil laws) charges the charity 1500 pounds a year to cross the sand to get to the water. The King owns the land, but charging a fee to cross it is a choice.
I worked on a cross channel ferry, every tip from a passenger went to the RNLI, Nobody complained about it.
“Since my diagnosis I haven’t had much alcohol. It’s something I have to be a lot more conscious of now.” Right after she said that, she turned to William, patted his knee and said “But you like your cider, don’t you?” Sounds like William didn’t cut back his alcohol consumption during Kate’s health problems.
Kate is reminding everyone that she is delicate and careful about her health. But the pass agg comment and patronising pat on his knee underlining that she wants us to know that she’s married to a heavy drinker! Knowing all the time he hates to be touched by her in public.
She’s mindful about her alcohol consumption after her diagnosis but seemingly not so concerned about her exposure to the sun? Interesting….
Is it true? I mean, are former cancer patients advised to avoid alcohol? Even almost a year +after being on remission?
Former cancer patient and no I was only not allowed alcohol during my chemo treatments. After those were finished there was no ban on alcohol. I don’t know what she really had for her to be careful of alcohol now.
I have been in remission from AML since I got a bone marrow transplant in June 2025, and my oncologist has never told me to avoid anything; unless it’s contraindicated for one of my medications. Grapefruit and the sun are the only specific times it’s come up.
Just googled and certain digestive system issues, like Crohn’, do discourage alcohol consumption. For certain medications you aren’t supposed to consume any alcohol because it interferes
Alcohol is absolutely a carcinogen. It is one of the few contributors to breast cancer that we can control. I wish I had known this in my 20s instead of pickling my liver for a decade. Since understanding the carcinogenic effects, my role is few and far between. Kate is being smart here.
Diagnosis of what??? Will this woman never give over with this sh**.
Who knows what medication she is taking. Many meds interact negatively with alcohol.
Does anyone know whether she drank wine or champagne during any of the recent state visits?
I do know someone who doesn’t drink alcohol after a cancer diagnosis. Alcohol has been linked to cancer. But one sip of beer is not going to cause cancer any more than one sip of coffee would keep William up all night, no way.
I did wonder if she said this the day after Carole showed up at the races looking sloshed. Or maybe as a passive-aggressive way to get back at William for the coffee debacle.
She had pre-cancerious cells. These are cells that ‘COULD’ become canerious. Thstvwhy her sister said Kate was not sick in the traditional way, hence Pippa enjoyed her vacation as usual.
The UK media have done a fantastic job of giving kate a full blown cancer diagnosis and how brave of her to survive it.
Even here we write as though Kate was quarter to dying cos ofn the big C.
If she said it to get back at William after the coffee and all his drinking then good for her. He deserves it.
Becks confirmed she took a sip of Guinness last year. And there was alcohol at the state dinners and she was holding the glasses.
Yes alcohol is a carcinogen and too much of it is not good, but kate said this and used the word diagnosis because she knew it would be reported. It’s tiresome she’s still playing games with words and so she continues to feed the questions around the whole fiasco of 2024.
Wouldn’t they know ahead of time that they were visiting a coffee stand. And wouldn’t there be discussions around who was going to participate in what activity. They went into this day knowing they might need to sip/taste items at these places. It is part of the job. I feel like he threw her under the bus in the moment with his refusal. No way was that part of the plan.
Exactly. Who plans these visits, to a coffee shop where Willy won’t drink the coffee, and a brewery where Kate won’t drink the beer? Why did they even agree to any of this?
It really seems like it’s all about the cosplay–for the photo ops, obviously. Whether they’re doing something they even care about is completely irrelevant.
Don’t believe anything she says.
Perhaps she was diagnosed before her surgery with a GI issue, Crohn’s perhaps, which necessitated the surgery and the pre-cancerous cells were found after surgery?
i think this is the most likely scenario. That mysterious abdominal surgery is the key to what has happened since.
Oh man, for some reason she reminds me of Trump in that hat. She should have just worn it on the boat and then taken it off. At the same time though, I see why she’s reluctant to wear ponytails. Pulling her hair back like that emphasizes her gauntness.
For things like the coffee- when I try to decide if its rude or not, I think of how Charles would handle it if Camilla offered him a coffee she had made. he would have taken a sip, praised her, said they needed a cappuccino machine at highgrove, and then if he didnt like it would have been discreetly taken away by staff.
But for William, nope, And I get it – I can’t drink caffeine pretty much after my morning tea- but come on buddy. Play for the cameras. A tiny sip isnt going to keep you at night.
The alcohol comment from Kate was interesting, since by all accounts she was hitting the bottle pretty frequently before. I wonder if SHE was the one who went to rehab after all?
Nah. There are no excuses for Pegs behavior other than he’s an a**. He could easily have said “thank you!” while putting the chip to his lips without even taking a sip. He’s just one of those low self esteem having ppl who will tease/ mock you mercilessly and then call you sensitive if you get upset.
Right, exactly what I said. He should have played for the cameras even if he didn’t want it.
The contempt he displays towards her is brutal. He makes these nasty side-swipe glances at her when she speaks like he can’t stand her. When they walk next to each other he doesn’t look at her or acknowledge her.
What’s worse is that she is literally starving herself right in front of him. To me, in that hat she’s not giving Magat vibes, she’s giving stalk-sized next and bony face. Doesn’t he care?
If he is this rude and dismissive of her in public, imagine what he’s like behind closed doors?
As my mother would say, “ drink it even if it kills you.”
Shouldn’t K know that W prefers decaf? She could have easily said that W prefers decaf (she knows her husband’s preferences) and given the coffee to a member of the ROTA for their opinion.
She made it! So she could have made it decaf I guess, or said something at the time.
It’s such a little interaction but to me says so much about their relationship and how William must be as a person generally.
Moreover, their further interaction about alcohol seemed to me as a passive aggressive comment from Kate..did she challenge him? And why use the word diagnosis? Those 2 can’t fake it even if their lives depend on it!
I’ve always thought that every day he reminds her that everything she has is because of him marrying her. Recall, when they had the big split in 2007, he apparently screamed at her, “don’t you know who you’re talking to”!
He’s emotionally unavailable to her. That is really toxic to one’s mental health.
This is the weirdest part of this, I know my friends’ coffee preferences, and I don’t “live” with any of them. Who are they fooling with this garbage?
Was Kate’s comment about alcohol after he was rude about the coffee? It feels like she’s finally snapping back rather than trying to fake her way through.
This little interaction reveals a lot on both sides. First Kate doesn’t know how her husband takes his coffee despite supposedly living together with him for almost 15 years as a married couple and several years prior to that. If he switched over to taking decaf, she’s not around him enough to know this.
Second, William can’t be bothered to treat her with polite respect because he could have taken a sip of the coffee to complete the scene but instead tells her to sell it.
I have still seen some derangers try and pretend this was a cute interaction, but those people must live in abusive relationships to find this passive aggressive stuff from William cute. And he’s done this consistently for years.
Kate’s comment about controlling her alcohol intake since the diagnosis is Kate reminding everyone of the mess of 2024. She too could have taken a sip of it since they took the time to pull pints fro the brewery.
And I checked, she sipped Guinness last year at St. Patricks Day. So while I’m not saying she needed to down a whole pint in thirty seconds, she definitely could have taken a sip of something. her comments here were very pointed.
Hmmmm … good pick up. Maybe they had a huge fight whilst both intoxicated?
It is so exceedingly rude, and it’s not like the coffee shop can actually charge for a coffee made by Kate Middleton.
After 27 years of marriage, Mr. Harla would offer me a caffeinated coffee regardless of the fact that I don’t even drink coffee. While he is a patient, supportive husband remembering my food preferences isn’t his strongest quality. All that being said, if he offered me a coffee that he personally made I’d certainly take a sip or two, praise him for it and put it down. It’s really not that difficult to be nice.
Especially in front of people.
“It’s really not that difficult to be nice.”
This is why William just baffles me. He doesn’t have to fawn all over her, he doesn’t have to fake being in love with her. Just be nice to her. be civil. and honestly I’m not sure how much of this is Kate specific because I could see him being just as rude to an employee there who offered him a drink.
It isn’t, but I think William likes to flex not being nice. Plus, I’m sure he resents being told to stay in the marriage. The rudeness is his lifelong conditioning and a jab at Kate.
The Windsors are famously rude. Politeness is a social skill that rests on learning how to accommodate other people. However, the royals are in a position that they never have to accommodate anyone and everyone accommodates them, especially the heirs. I think that they simply do not learn this essential social skill because they haven’t had to due to the extreme deference built into the very foundation of the insitution of the monarchy.
I thought she looked like she was auditioning for a NCIS role in that hat.. 🧢 made me laugh.
She couldn’t take the cap off afterwards, because there was no-one around to discreetly help her to readjust the extensions.
I think you are quite right about the way Charles would have handled the cappuccino situation. And aristos are supposed to be pros at such basic displays of politeness – the royals more so, or so we have always been told.
And yes, Kate did have a reputation for being a heavy drinker, it even made it into a cartoon in one of the papers at one point. But so does William. It is possible that SHE was the one who went to rehab, and that the scar everyone keeps pointing to was from a drunken fall than anything else. But there is clearly something going on with William as well, and his need to always have a booze run during his so-called official working activities.
I recall that in the second half of 2023 when there were stories about Kate, there would be comments posted making references to Kate being hungover or drinking a lot. I wasn’t sure where it was coming from, but this was also when her extensions or wig were getting obviously more janky.
William gets called the drinker but Kate was definitely a heavy drinker during the bar hopping years and since she has no body fat, it would affect her even more now.
Why did Kate not know that he only takes decaf, after 20 years of supposedly being together? She could have asked for the decaf beans. And if they’re tea drinkers, why didn’t she just make him tea?
Anyway, William is soooo bad at his job. Just pick up the coffee she made you and take a tiny sip, a sip of the milk froth won’t keep you up all night. Or pretend to take a sip. Or just hold the cup. Has he zero experience with getting handed things he doesn’t want, or does he just not care about humiliating the coffee shop owners and his wife?
I’m thinking that he doesn’t actually have a preference for decaf at all, and he just wanted to be a rude, inconsiderate dick to his wife as always.
This was my thought as well. He has always been this way. A total prat – see his past joint interviews with Harry, where he was always making snide remarks, outright lying and attempting to undermine his younger brother, especially if the interviewer mentioned something that Harry was good at or had received praise for.
I can respect that @Miranda.
No one deserves a rude and inconsiderate dick of a husband more than Kate.
@miranda, @gabby
Remember, we have no idea how vicious Kate and Carole can be. William is a simpleton and an aggressive psychopath, but I have a feeling Kate and her mother are no better.
Both women desperately desire crowns, palaces, and jewels and are willing to go to any lengths to achieve them, and William is trapped in this trap because of his own actions. He’s clearly being blackmailed by the events of December. If we knew the methods these two women use to blackmail him, it would be easier to understand his behavior towards them.
They deserve each other.
The brothers clearly chose their wives in their own image 😄
Thank you! That was my first thought, too. These two certainly do not have breakfast together. You know if your partner likes decaf or not!
And don’t get me started on how bad he is at his job – the man can’t just say “thank you, that looks nice?” He is supposedly a hands-on father of three children, he can’t take a little or fake sip and fake an “Mmmmm” face? And WTF how was she supposed to “sell” this cappuccino that she, an untrained and likely uncertified food handler, had just made?
Why are they still so bad at this?
That was hilarious – who would buy it? It was probably not up to any standard.
Actually I thought William was a tea drinker anyway.
Yes to all your points. My standard coffee shop drink is a decaf-nonfat latte, or the ‘why bother?’ as some baristas call it. I do this for my heart because caffeine affects my blood pressure. But every now & again some coffee shops run out of the decaf or they only have whole milk or whatever. I say that’s fine. And it is. One doesn’t kill me nor would it have killed William. That guy is an absolute pill.
IThey have cooks and chefs waiting on them. Keen acting like she prepares the meals and beverages. I doubt they spend much time under the same roof. Scooter knows to not go along with her photo o. P plans.
Oh, that’s right – best post! They have staff to get their coffee/tea, so she wouldn’t know. He’s still rude, though.
“I’ve made a coffee for you, William.” He responded by asking “is it decaf?” She said no, and he told her to sell it instead.”
Whew. He hates her.
She seems to be trying passive aggression with him again getting tactile and making those comments. He rebuffs her.
God, he hates her, doesn’t he?
“But you like your cider, don’t you?” is absolutely Kate publicly calling him a drunk as revenge for not tasting her cappuccino, and honestly? It’s pretty damn funny.
Wouldn’t surprise me to find out that William was nasty, at least she sticks up for herself.
Little things like this is what makes me realize that everything isn’t all right in their marriage, not the pseudoscience body language stuff. An aligned couple would realize especially given their public facing roles, when to just go along.
He could have just taken the coffee taken a small sip, and then a minute later put it down and said I can’t have my hands full for whatever reason, but that was great thanks Kate ( Catherine). But they aren’t aligned, and clearly don’t interact with each other one on one often outside of these sort of situations. So they don’t actually know each other’s wants and needs and they don’t know how to play off of each other. And it feels like her I don’t drink, but you like your cider with her passive aggressively getting back at him for that.
That lady eating her food I think it’s probably a more accurate representation of the general public feeling, then any of the polls, or clearly stage plants that are staff, security, and the few randoms who would do that for literally any celebrity.
I think it’s not just that they don’t know each other, it’s that they can’t stand each other and are at the point where they don’t care whether it shows or not – they must have had an argument prior to arriving for it to be this bad. Yikes. Or do they think that ordinary people cannot pick up on the passive-aggressiveness in the exchanges between them?
I thought it was really rude of the media to film this lady who was eating like that, and then to publicise it? Didn’t think this was allowed?
They are honestly worse in their behaviour in public than Charles and Diana before their separation – and it is wild that the press is completely silent about this, especially considering how the visual estrangement between Charles and Diana was covered in the press, both in print and on talkshows.
Speaking of abdominal issues in early 2024, did the Kingston man have any connections? What might he have seen? Or who was he involved with, the prince of the princess?
Kate has been too miserable to have anyone on the side. We have seen how she lights up when she was flirting with that sailing guy Ben Ainslie and she hasn’t looked like that for years.
Well, we know her mom didn’t cut back on alcohol either after seeing her at the races.
The way some royal reporters are trying to pretend the crowds are there for Will and Kate. Anyone who has been to Borough market at lunchtime knows it’s packed. Of course people will take their cameras out if they see celebrities or royals. But in London there will always be plenty of people who don’t care. It’s actually pretty common to see celebrities in London, it will mostly be tourists who are impressed.
A lot of people in my family have had bariatric surgery for weight loss. None of them can tolerate beer. That theory that it may be related to the surgery instead of cancer makes sense to me. I also wouldn’t be surprised if that also plays into her own weight loss. I’m not saying she got weight loss surgery but she could have had a procedure that caused it anyway.
I have always suspected she had the Whipple procedure due to some sort of pancreatic issue. I would bet alcohol isn’t advised after that.
the red-headed woman eating her food has queen energy. I love it.
Plus I love her bag!
Man alive they really can’t stand each other, they can’t even pretend. And they are just astonishingly, shockingly bad at events despite decades of practice. I really and truly believe we’re witnessing the beginning of the end of the monarchy in real time.
That supremely unbothered lady is great 😂 I miss Borough Market, SO many great stalls there
If she’d said yes its decaf, he would would still have given the same answer. Bottomline, his first instinct where she concerned is to reject her………….in public or in private. For a man who has been used to getting what he wants when he wants it, to be stuck in a situation and with a woman for whom he clearly has contempt, there is no doubt in my mind that he never misses an opp to be at least passive-aggressive in his interactions with her.
It sure explains why they don’t do longer engagements or multi day tours together anymore.
I wish she would have just said yep—it’s decaf!
That would have been hilarious!
He would’ve said “I only like caffeinated. Sell it.” No matter what she said, he wouldn’t have wanted it (from her).
I wonder how long the “togetherness” appearances will go on. Scooter clearly can’t stand her being with him on these tours
Wha was the purpose of the visit? Raising the profile of an already extremely popular with both residents and tourists alike location? Nothing more than photo ops of Kate pulling pints (and refusing to drink them) and making coffee (and William refusing to drink it). Just like regular people!
This is what I was wondering. Why visit an apparently highly successful market with lots of busy small businesses? The Lifeboat association visit makes sense but pulling pints and making cappuccinos for the peasants is just a photo op as you said. Yet this sort of thing passes for work in royal la la land.
Exactly, it’s like going to Harrods and pretending you are giving British business a boost when it’s always jam packed with shoppers.
Okay, that is a good question. Is the market struggling? Does it need their support? Or did they just want to go somewhere with a built-in crowd?
Borough Market is a tourist trap. People flock from all over the world to come to it. The stalls are fantastic on there, if not a bit pricey. W&K visiting was nothing but a vanity project. This narrative that they’re trying to boost struggling businesses is such nonsense.
The only struggling business they are trying to boost is their own brand. Hence trying for relatability by doing “peasant” things.
This is hilarious because the RNLI are one of the charities who pay rent to the duchies for land they “own” (in order to launch their lifeboats from said land)
That was my first thought too
Then make yer own damn coffee.
I’m convinced that if she had made him a decaf, he would have rejected it and said something like “is it dark roast?”. The point was to humiliate her. No matter what she made for him, he would have rejected it. He knows all she can do is laugh it off as a big joke, he knows he can get away with this because the press will say it was “playful banter” or some other nonsense.
People posted Harry eager to try his wife’s gumbo on twitter. I was also remembered Harry&Meghan sharing food whilst in Morocco. Thats love.
William is just so utterly rude. Remember when that woman baked cupcakes for him and he told her son & his classmates how awful they were?
This is his wife. A simple thank you would suffice.
Btw no word/pics of the mumbles apron?
Meghan is often sighted in a baseball cap and looks fabulous. Therefore Kate thinks she’ll look fabulous as well. And like everything else, fails miserably.
I do wonder if this is some sort of code they might have between themselves to avoid consuming anything that could have been ‘contaminated’ by a rogue prole?
After all, feelings are running high about the monarchy right now, and they well know it.
I think that is unlikely. Royals, apart from Kate, do taste things on duty. If they didn’t, questions would be asked.
I mean alcohol is a known carcinogen and the third leading cause of cancer after smoking and obesity. So I can see wanting to avoid it. But it’s telling that William clearly was still drinking and still drinks. Also the cappuccino thing is just so cringe. He keeps being rude to her in public and she keeps trying to pretend their are happy.
Contrast Harry joking that he prefers Meghan’s mom’s gumbo to William’s grumpy refusal to drink the coffee Kate made him … sheesh … It’s clear that Meghan and Harry adore each other and William can’t stand Kate.
His hostility is only going to get worse with the years. Hope the crown is worth it to Kate. I am guessing that William is a mean drunk.
Kate looks incredibly frail in the photos of this event.
Agreed @Chaine and it is sad to see that her husband behaves so charmlessly around her. He hasn’t made any effort since her return to public life to behave in a supportive way. He leaves her lagging behind and doesn’t include her in conversations and on this trip didn’t even do her the courtesy of drinking the coffee she’d made for him?
They had those fake Shampoo Commercials, where they had the “love scene” in front of the kids with her being very tactile and he looked like he was gritting his teeth. These films did not “work” but maybe for their fans who think they are the romance of the century. And all the “so in love” spin is going on now. I think Keen is passive aggressive now and her “efforts” to make him coffee and being tactile are met with his coldness. I doubt he will ever be supportive of her, and her life depends on his behavior and his becoming “King.” and her being “Queen.”She treated Meghan horribly, even taking threatening steps towards her. Mrs. Middleton seems to be happy what with hugging Anne, and grinning for cameras and being with Royals, and hints at her getting a title. . If Scoot wants to marry someone else he will and move on.
Carol is deranged. If my daughter was this clearly abused and unhappy in a marriage, I would walk her out the door myself. There is ZERO excuse for pushing your own child to be in an abusive relationship.
So I dont know how much of this from the movie is based on truth, but Carole reminds me of Tina Turner’s mom in Whats Love Got to Do With It. One time, Tina got away and went to her mother, who immediately called Ike and told him. I remember saying to someone at the time – my mom or a mom of a friend – why would a mother do that and she was like, well he was her gravy train, he was supporting her, so she chose him over her daughter.
Again that could be completely fictionalized but it always sticks in my head with carole and kate. Carole is going to choose William over Kate because that’s her gravy train.
The weird thing is that neither she nor Kate seem to realize that they could gain a lot in a divorce, especially if it was publicly amicable (good seats at William’s coronation for Carole and even more so for Kate, annual funding, permanent housing, etc.)
@becks1 – your comparison is SPOT ON! Carole took one look at the perks of her daughter being queen and will not let go. Whether daughter is happy or not – Carole has her Birkin and invite to Ascot and that is all that matters.
William couldn’t even pretend to like the coffee Kate made. That’s kind of sad.
Keen should not even try. Let him make his own coffee. She knows what he’s like.
Peg had to stick it to his father that he was the better husband, son, father, and heir. The happily married regular guy who does the school run. And now that he hates his wife, he can’t do a thing about it, for fear of being compared to Chuck. Talk about cutting your nose off to spite your face. I love this for him.
I can’t but feel sorry for their children.
This is Diana and Charles all over again. “I mean, what is love anyway…??” 🤷♂️ Can’t stand her, won’t hide it, and will take any opportunity to show this contempt. So then she gets back at him passive aggressively by pointing out his alcoholism.
I think her look here is nice. The outfit suits her and the makeup is natural—overall Meghanesque. The hat is fine and is for a good cause. The length on the jacket is nice for her physique. I think she looks best in sporty upper middle class looks like this. It’s more effortless than usual but not sloppy. And not super boring. Appropriate for the occasion. I usually do not like her fashion choices, but this is a good one for her.
Boy, it’s really obvious when she leaves the wiglet at home.
I thought it was bad enough for the duchies to charge the NHS and prisons, but charging a charity-OMG! Did someone mention that the Waleses visited at lunchtime? If so, that would be really inconsiderate as it would really interfere with trade. If I remember correctly, Harry once visited the market. Was there some catastrophic event that had occurred prior to his visit? I think there was a specific reason though, not just a photo-op. Regarding William being rude about being offered food or drink- There was an incident during their Canadian visit when they were offered fresh oysters- Kate seemed to enjoy them, but William flatly refused. Kate was heard asking, “not even for me”and William vigorously said “no” to her. Seems like William doesn’t do anything for anybody. He is already famous for leaving Kate in the rain.
I’ve just seen another video of this visit where they talk about honey and bees and William continued the snide remarks by saying to Kate: ” “Be careful what you say, you might be corrected”.. what was this ? Did he said it to “protect ” her from saying something wrong about bee keeping (because, come on, we know she doesn’t really care for them) or he was his usual passive aggressive himself where he pointed out her lies ? There was definitely tension between them yesterday. I’m waiting a round of articles or an appearance with the children to stop any rumours.
Being an ass is just this guy’s default setting, but I think they’re likely is some tension between them right now. They were just booed LOUDLY at one of the rare events that they will pre-announce nowadays. Williams prize has direct links to Epstein that they are ducking and hoping no one continues to point out. And we’re not even through the first quarter of the year and Harry and Meghan have already done one international trip, and have another one in the works in a few weeks.
All the sycophancy in the world doesn’t hide the reality from them. They are very unpopular even in their home country, people aren’t going to be fooled by, Look squirrel!! , this time around with their shady dealings, and more people are being less apathetic and more angry about all of the benefits that they get for doing absolutely nothing most of the time.
Oh really? Thats crazy actually. “You might be corrected”. Seems super passive aggresive for “dont get caught in more BS”. Or “you dont know what you are talking about”.
I cant imagine living with such a joyless ahole. We all know she chased him but still. How can someone so pampered be so miserable!
It has something to do with bees. But he was still being snappy and talking over the person explaining something.