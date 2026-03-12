Prince William & Kate made surprise visits to Borough Market & a brewery

Royal trendspotting: except for their “vacation weeks,” the Prince and Princess of Wales have been consistently working on Thursdays in recent months. Most weeks, the only time we see William or Kate (or both of them together) is on a Thursday. I wonder what’s behind that? Did they sit down with staff and promise to be keen once a week, but only if they got a six-day weekend, Friday through Wednesday?? It’s wild.
Anyway, William and Kate had more Keen Thursday events today. They were in London, visiting Borough Market and “supporting” individual vendors and stalls. They also stopped by a brewery, which seemed like the highlight of the week for these two lushes. These were “surprise” visits in that they were not announced publicly, but rota reporters were obviously invited along, and people in the market seemed to know they were coming too. They do these kinds of “surprise” events constantly these days because they’re terrified of egg-throwers and hecklers. Just last week, William was “heckled” in Cornwall by a man speaking in a completely normal volume, asking William what he knew about Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein. On Monday, William and Kate’s delicate eyes and ears were forced to take in the huge Republic demonstration outside Westminster Abbey too. People were shouting “parasites!” at them. I haven’t seen anything about any “heckling” today, but who knows.
Many skits were performed!!
NEW: The Prince and Princess of Wales made a surprise visit to London's Borough Market today, touring the stalls in the iconic food market.
The previously unannounced visit saw the couple spend time at a cheese stall, a coffee shop helping homelessness and a dessert business. pic.twitter.com/1mMLCfkN1E
Point absolutely taken about the Wails not announcing their events because they don’t want to be heckled. Cowards–Charles handles it.
But could they also be keeping a lid on their appearances because the press would start staking out their movements and it could become obvous they’re coming from different places and meeting up somewhere beforehand?
It’s Borough Market it’s constantly packed with tourists and locals. If the crowds at the market see cameras and security they will go to look at what is going on. I don’t think the tourists knew they were coming they just saw the cameras and went to see what was going on.
And they went during lunchtime, right? Always a good time for crowds.
I see it’s now time for the insane rotation of the button up shirts (I don’t know if that shirt is the WNU which she seems to have decided is the next pick off the M moodboard)
What do we speculate will be next guys?
I Quite like the grey outfit but not with the blue shirt, the colour is too cold.
Maybe they do Thursday events so that they can be written about on Thursday and Friday making it seem like they are doing more work than they are?
I also noticed they release their ” videos” earlier in the week often. So I think they release videos on Monday or Tuesday, and then do a live appearance on Thursday or Friday to make it seem like they are active all week long. They can do the just the facts reporting on the day of the appearance, then the fluffier opinion pieces the day after. It’s a smart hustle to make it possible to write about them often.
I have to ask though, what’s the point of these visits? It’s not to bring awareness to a brewery because seriously, come on. And it’s been well documented that their appearances don’t bring in a spike in business. And this doesn’t match with their insistence that they are doing less events, because the events they do will have a larger scale impact, so what’s the point? It’s not worth millions of pounds. This type of appearance is barely worth 1,000 pounds.
Good points on the scheduling. And you’re right about the purpose of this visit. What was the point of it? Maybe their message is “We know you’re all struggling right now so go get drunk. It’s how we survive our marriage!”
I don’t see the point of doing a visit with out announcing it publicly first. It doesn’t encourage the crowds, I wonder if they don’t announce it because they know that people won’t bother.
Gotta say, when I saw her climbing that ladder up to the brewery vat I had several Midsomer Murders episodes running through my head. And maybe a few Father Brown mysteries as well. Stay away from the open vats!
I can only surmise that they, and their super-duper new hire Bulletproof Sunshine, think the £23m a year couple visiting such a place makes them more relatable?
Such hard work, sampling food and drink.
Agree!!! When will they attend something more substantial, (like Duchess Sofia) where they go or have fun, or will they just attend adorned like peacocks? That’s how the royal family became, it’s better to abolish the monarchy.
Oh, they put them behind the counter at a few places, allowing them to pretend work, see what it’s like for the working stiffs, etc. 🙄
Gasp. Another surprise visit! You don’t say.
Wow!! A market and a brewery!! Jackpot!! Taste some food drink some beer!! Day drinking in disguise!!
It’s the only time they actually have a sparkle in their eyes seems to be when they are drinking.. other than that it’s like they are dead inside, so strange.
Those two slackers need to answer questions about what they knew regarding pedo Andy.
William and Kate are not responsible for Andrew. His mother, brother, ex-wife, and security team were fully aware of his behavior and did nothing until he was publicly accused. And then they did the least they possibly could.
William has been receiving the same red boxes with security and proprietary information for like a decade. He absolutely should still be asked and probably also knows what his father and grandmother knew and when.
@Blujfly William has never received a red box. Those are reserved for the sovereign exclusively. Given that William was a child when Andrew started hanging out with Epstein and other shady people, he is not responsible for what his grandmother and father knew for decades.
William is a grown man in his 40s and the 2nd in line for the throne and his father has been very ill for most of his reign. William might not be getting those red boxes, but he’s known about the Andrew situation for a long, long time, and it is a fair question to ask a 40-something year old man, who is supposedly going to become the King of England, when and what he knew. Those seem like entirely reasonable questions to me, and it’s odd that someone wouldn’t want to know those answers. Do you think William isn’t emotionally strong enough to answer honestly when and what he knew about his uncle Andy?
@Mac, whether true or not, royal reporters reported that William had begun to receive red boxes several years ago.
And yes, they are reserved for the sovereign, but this does not mean that various private secretaries and principal private secretaries never got a look-in. This is how the Queen’s staff – never the queen herself (ha!) – were able to lobby the government on her behalf about fixing certain things to benefit her, before the public even knew what was in the pipeline.
I dont know how I feel about her outfit – it seems fine but the proportions look off, but standing on a ladder might give that impression – but for the love of pete kate wear your hair back when doing anything related to food!! A simple low pony would have been so much better than whatever mess that is.
The thursday thing is weird. I wonder if the kids have something at school that day that takes up more of the day, or if they trade off custody wednesday nights so doing something on thursday makes sense.
Was wondering the same thing. One of the kids has routine sporting matches on Thursday afternoons, so the Wails have to put in a joint appearance later at school anyway. Or a custody thing, you could be right.
It remains a peeve of mine that she does these food specific events with her very long hair loose like that. And what the photos don’t show is that she plays with her hair many times before and after touching food. It is probably a nervous tic but still gross.
Maybe the extensions don’t she but it would still be much better in a ponytail.
Well obviously they have to combat the Meghan and Harry’s couple outings. It’s not Jordan on a humanitarian trip but food a brewery sampling is the same right?
Begging her pull her hair in a ponytail and not just have a bunch of loose hair floating around when she’s visiting a brewery
She was cutting a block of cheese with loose hair all over too.
Like the food has to be junked after she’s been around it because UK health regulations don’t permit food prep with hair looking like that.
I actually like Kate’s jacket but her wig is a mess.
And William never looks as happy as when he’s around beer. He’s the Brett Kavanaugh of the royal family ( “I like beer!”).
i really think they have to plan his events to involve alcohol to get him to go. There are way too many where he’s at a pub or a brewery or something.
I don’t disagree but this also means that his disappearance in early 2024 was not him going to rehab.
@Nic919 just because he went to rehab, doesn’t mean it took or that he even took it seriously
JFC get her off that ladder. My God these two. They still have the ability to shock me with this nonsense
In some of these pics with w&k, khate seem to be calling out for help! Like a kidnapped victim out in public using their facial expression as a way to signal h-e-l-p.
KP and the press pretending that William and Kate just dropped in to visit the market.
They’re going to food places and alcohol joints. That’s good for William, but Kate doesn’t eat. These must be fun for William because in addition to planning punishments for Harry, alcohol seems to be his second hobby (but a far second because the first is primary–eating him alive).
Haha my thoughts exactly. Surprised she’d agree to attending events where there would be an expectation of food being offered. Go figure.
Meghan is often seen carrying her phone. Now Kate is too!!
I just watched a video where Kate made a coffee for Normal Bill at the cafe and he wouldn’t drink it because it wasn’t decaf. It was so awkward. He could’ve just taken a sip and/or held it for a little while, but he left the cup on the counter.
Which leads me to this question: How is it she doesn’t know how he takes his coffee? Hmmm. Guess that’s another sign they don’t live together.
Oh, gad! Both your points! He has zero people skills–even with his own wife!–and she doesn’t know how he takes his coffee? 🤦♀️
That is like the most basic of basic things to know about one’s spouse.
I mean, I know how all my co workers take their coffee. If you actually spend time around people you tend to pick up things like that. Just another example of whatever arrangement they’ve got going it doesn’t include actual time spent together
@DEE
The fact that they don’t live together, and haven’t for many years, is obvious and proven. The ambulance is constantly outside Karola’s house, William is taken to KP by helicopter every day, as neighbors have reported, children with backpacks shuttled between their mother and father, Charlotte cries when she sees her father with a beard (she didn’t see it grow because she wasn’t with him), W&K arrives separately at many events and pretends they arrived together, etc., etc.
As for coffee, Kate can’t even hold a pan, let alone boil water, let alone make coffee. 🤣 That’s what the servants do, and Kate’s mother does 🙂 They’re so alien to each other that even if they lived together, they’d live separately, but they don’t, so how is she supposed to know 🙂
except for their “vacation weeks,” the Prince and Princess of Wales have been consistently working on Thursdays in recent months.
Excuse me, cough, cough. This fun and games visit hardly constitutes working. I would extend that to any of their public duties as they are largely what most of us tax paying folks would consider recreational activities. GMAFB