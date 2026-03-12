Prince William & Kate made surprise visits to Borough Market & a brewery

Royal trendspotting: except for their “vacation weeks,” the Prince and Princess of Wales have been consistently working on Thursdays in recent months. Most weeks, the only time we see William or Kate (or both of them together) is on a Thursday. I wonder what’s behind that? Did they sit down with staff and promise to be keen once a week, but only if they got a six-day weekend, Friday through Wednesday?? It’s wild.

Anyway, William and Kate had more Keen Thursday events today. They were in London, visiting Borough Market and “supporting” individual vendors and stalls. They also stopped by a brewery, which seemed like the highlight of the week for these two lushes. These were “surprise” visits in that they were not announced publicly, but rota reporters were obviously invited along, and people in the market seemed to know they were coming too. They do these kinds of “surprise” events constantly these days because they’re terrified of egg-throwers and hecklers. Just last week, William was “heckled” in Cornwall by a man speaking in a completely normal volume, asking William what he knew about Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein. On Monday, William and Kate’s delicate eyes and ears were forced to take in the huge Republic demonstration outside Westminster Abbey too. People were shouting “parasites!” at them. I haven’t seen anything about any “heckling” today, but who knows.

Many skits were performed!!

NEW: The Prince and Princess of Wales made a surprise visit to London's Borough Market today, touring the stalls in the iconic food market. The previously unannounced visit saw the couple spend time at a cheese stall, a coffee shop helping homelessness and a dessert business. pic.twitter.com/1mMLCfkN1E — Emily Ferguson (@emilyinpalace) March 12, 2026