Christina Applegate, then 17, dumped Brad Pitt during the 1989 MTV VMAs

Christina Applegate is 54 years old and she’s been working steadily since she was a teenager. Work has slowed down since she developed multiple sclerosis, which is why she’s written a memoir called You with the Sad Eyes. Christina actually got super-famous because of Married… with Children when she was just a kid (she was 15/16 when the show began). By the time she was 17 years old, she was dating 26-year-old Brad Pitt before he was really a thing (this was before Thelma & Louise). Well, apparently, Christina dumped Brad very suddenly one night when she decided to run off with Sebastian Bach, the iconic rock star and frontman for Skid Row.

Christina Applegate reveals how she dumped Brad Pitt — for Skid Row rocker Sebastian Bach — at the height of her “Married … With Children” fame, as she details the dark truths behind her sunny Hollywood persona. The beloved star, now 54, admits in her new memoir, “You with the Sad Eyes,” that she very nearly didn’t take the sitcom role that made her a star, because “I hated Kelly Bundy.”

After the show became a hit, she was asked to be a presenter at the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards and invited Pitt, then 26 and part of her LA posse — which also included Johnny Depp, whom Applegate admits she was “in love with for years.”

But that night, she only had eyes for Sebastian Bach.

“I had spent all night staring at Bach, who was then a long-haired hunk fronting the band Skid Row,” Applegate, who was 17 at the time, writes. “I hate to put it like this, but Brad back then was still making his way as an actor, and he wasn’t yet THE Brad Pitt, the man of so many people’s dreams.”

The actress adds: “And it gets worse: Brad was left to sullenly drive my mom … home. Apparently, at a gas station on the way, Brad almost got into a fight with a bunch of gang members, and, not surprisingly, was subsequently very mad at me.”

She regretted the decision as soon as she found out that Bach already had a long-term partner and a 1-year-old child.

Pitt, meanwhile, “didn’t talk” to her “for many years.” Applegate recalls that “much later … two of [Pitt’s] movie star girlfriends asked me if it was true that I was the girl who left Brad behind at the MTV Video Music Awards. Brad had apparently told both of them separately that he was still mad at me. Eventually, we agreed that I’d been a kid, and though he deserved much better, it was time to forgive the child who dumped him for the lead singer of Skid Row.”

She jokes, “Of course, Brad is now THE Brad Pitt, and Sebastian Bach … well, he still has long hair, I guess.”

Applegate, who started acting at age 5 to help pay the bills, is open about body-image issues that started when she was super young. She writes how her mom, Nancy Priddy, even suggested liposuction on her thighs when she was still a teen.