Alessandra Ambrosio’s pink sweatpants at the airport and more fashion



While an airport is the last place most of us want to be lately, I’ve seen some cute casual style on celebrities at the airport and wanted to break down what they’re wearing. First off Alessandra Ambrosio was looking super cute at São Paulo airport in Brazil in a comfy casual pink tank and sweatpants paired with a versatile jean jacket. I love a good jean jacket for Spring and have about three – a cropped light wash jacket for wearing with dresses, an oversize dark wash jacket and a standard medium wash jacket. Jean jackets are classic staples and go with so many outfits. (Those are not my exact jackets, I collected them over the years.)



Alessandra is wearing a pink Alo Yoga set. She’s in their straight leg sweatpant in candy pink. I can’t find her exact top but their seamless ribbed favorite bra tank is somewhat close. Their cropped accolade crewneck is also very cute.







Alo Yoga is a little pricey for me. You can get a similar look from Garage Clothing for about 40% cheaper. Their ultrafleece boyfriend sweatpants in pop it pink are cute! They have the sleek scoop cami top and ribbed scoop cami tops in matching colors. I also really like their ultrafleece hoodie. If you’re looking for the ultimate in affordability, here are two options. (While we no longer feature Amazon posts, we may occasionally share Amazon links as affordable alternatives.) Also I believe her tote bag is Saint Laurent. Gap has a striped tote bag that’s also nice.

Alessandra is said to be wearing the Alo recovery mode sneaker but those look a little different to the ones on their website. As an alternative I like these Reebok women’s club C double revenge sneakers.



Hailey Bieber looked effortlessly chic at the airport in Sydney in this incredible cropped puffy trench by Magda Butrym. This coat is $3,000 and she likely had it sent to her. Luckily Asos has a similar mid length trench for $119. Joe’s Jean’s Liz cropped trench retails for around $350 and Quince has a more traditional looking short trench for $90.





I don’t have an ID on Hailey’s pants but Spanx’s easy flare pants look close. White House Black Market has sharp-looking white stretch pants and Lucky Brand’s mid rise sweet flares are on sale for $29.99 in limited sizes.





Hailey’s bag is Chanel. Tory Burch has a drawstring tote that’s not quite the same but still gorgeous. Here’s an affordable black tote.

