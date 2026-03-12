Charlotte Griffiths: Prince William revealed Kate’s first pregnancy & I didn’t report it

The major trial against the Mail/ANL is on-going. As always, I distrust the British reporting around the trial because British outlets work as a cartel, covering up each other’s crimes and lies. In recent days, the Mail’s society/gossip reporter Charlotte Griffiths has testified about how she got certain information about Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Griffiths claimed that she got all of her information organically, through the royals themselves or their friends, because she ran in the same circles. She told a wild story about how Prince William went solo to a house party in 2012 and announced that Kate was pregnant and was suffering from morning sickness. Griffiths claims that she didn’t report any of that even though she would have had the exclusive.

The Prince of Wales told a dinner party that his wife was pregnant days before it was announced, the High Court heard. Charlotte Griffiths, 40, a Mail on Sunday journalist, claimed she was present when Prince William explained to a group of mutual friends that his wife had morning sickness. The journalist, who said she had been a guests on the country weekend in 2012, said she opted not to inform her editor and to “miss the scoop” to maintain her friendships. She told the court: “I knew where the line was and had decided not to cross it”. It was claimed she had “invented” the story to enhance her royal connections.

Ms Griffiths was giving evidence in defence against a privacy claim brought by the Duke of Sussex, Sir Elton John and five other high-profile figures against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday.

Now the Mail on Sunday’s editor at large, she said her stories and contacts largely concerned “British aristocracy and high society” because she had moved in those circles since her schooldays. Ms Griffiths said that Prince Harry had “friended” her on Facebook in 2011 and sent her his mobile number before they exchanged messages online. They both attended an all-night party the following June and texted each other the next morning.

She said in her witness statement that she had been invited to a weekend away with friends at the end of November 2012, at which Prince William and his wife were expected. “William arrived solo on the Friday and explained that Kate was suffering with morning sickness,” she said. “The fact that she was pregnant with their first child would have been big news and St James’s Palace only confirmed it the following Monday because she had to be admitted to hospital. I decided to keep it to myself… It was information I had learned at a private event and that I was attending in a personal capacity, so I treated it as such.”

Ms Griffiths added there were “many similar examples” she could cite to prove that she “always maintained” the principle of keeping professional and personal lives separate.

Ms Griffiths told the court that in June 2012, she and Prince Harry had both attended the house party of Arthur Landan, a mutual friend. She said she remembered because they found it “quite funny” that the Duke stayed up all night before having to attend a Trooping the Colour event the next morning. Call data is said to show a call between the two at 2:50am and three text messages exchanged between them the following morning.

Ms Griffiths said she had probably called the Duke so he could let her into the house party as she had arrived before Mr Landan. She suggested she had texted him the next morning, either to see if he made it to his engagement or to tell him they would not be joining him “as we had only got to bed in the early hours of the morning”. When the Duke gave evidence last month, he admitted meeting Ms Griffiths at the party but said that when he found out who she was, he “cut off contact”. He denied communicating with Ms Griffiths on Facebook using the pseudonym Mr Mischief. The journalist said she had never suggested this.