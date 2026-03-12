Prince William & Kate will have a ‘big job’ for the next state visit: chauffeurs

King Charles hosted several state visits last year and he pretty much did the same thing for every visit. Because of the renovation work at Buckingham Palace, Charles has been hosting state visits at Windsor Castle, which actually works out well. There’s much more space for those weird-ass carriage processions and for the state dinners. Hosting visits in Windsor also makes it easy for the Windsor-based Prince and Princess of Wales to take on some added responsibility. The bar is set in hell for Prince William and Kate, so “added responsibilities” for this pair of lazy 40-somethings is pretty minimal. Basically, Charles orders William and Kate to act as chauffeurs and airport greeters. It’s hilarious. Not only that, but Charles consistently refuses to allow William and Kate to stand on the dais alongside the heads of state. Anyway, Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his wife will make a state visit to the UK next week. Guess who got the “major role” of chauffeur??
Prince William and Catherine, The Princess of Wales will undertake major roles next week, as Buckingham Palace has confirmed the President and First Lady of Nigeria will visit the UK on a State Visit. The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, will travel to the UK as the guests of King Charles and Queen Camilla from Wednesday, March 18 to Thursday, March 19, 2026.
After arriving on Tuesday 17, the President and First Lady will be greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales the following morning at the Fairmont Hotel Windsor. The group of four will then travel to Datchet Road, Windsor, where Mr and Mrs Tinubu will receive a Ceremonial Welcome.
The King and Queen will formally welcome the Nigerian President and First Lady at the Royal Dais, on Datchet Road, as a Royal Salute is fired in the Home Park in Windsor, and at the Tower of London. Mr and Mrs Tinubu will then join Charles, Camilla, William and Catherine in a carriage procession to Windsor Castle.
In the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle, the carriage procession will be met by a Guard of Honour formed by the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards with the Royal Standard of the Regiment, with the Corps of Drums of the Battalion and the Band of the Regiment, mounted in the Quadrangle. The Guard of Honour will give a Royal Salute, and the Band will play the Nigerian and British National Anthems.
The Nigerian President, accompanied by the King, will inspect the Guard of Honour before rejoining the Queen and the First Lady on the dais. Together with the Prince and Princess of Wales, they will view the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery March Past, the Sovereign’s Escort Rank Past and the Guard of Honour March Past.
In the afternoon, Charles and Camilla will invite Mr and Mrs Tinubu to view a special exhibition of items relating to Nigeria from the Royal Collection, in the Green Drawing Room.
In the evening, Charles, Camilla and other members of the Royal Family will host a State Banquet at Windsor Castle, where the King and the President will both deliver speeches.
The change-up this time is that William and Kate aren’t even capable of being airport greeters for the Nigerians. Or hey, maybe they flatly refused to do an airport greeting this time! No, it’s far more likely that the Nigerian delegation simply wants to rest overnight after a long flight, and then the state visit officially starts the next morning. Still, it’s completely crazy how people are supposed to ooh and aah over the 43 year old heir to the throne and his 44 year old wife going to a hotel to pick up the king’s guests. Such big jobs! So important! Such a future king and queen!
I crack up every time I see those photos of the dais staging. Charles and Camilla are petty as hell.
Yeah, Charles sure isn’t happy and willing to help push William’s “global statesman Willy” image-boosting campaign, lol.
We all remember how not to long ago the Windsor’s and company were raging about the Sussexes visiting dangerous Nigeria. Now Nigeria is awarded a State visit. The jokes write themselves.
I love the part about the President and his wife being treated to an exhibition of objects relating to Nigeria… Are these items that should by rights actually belong to the Nigerian people but were ‘collected’ by the British?
“Look, here’s what we stole from you!”
I’m surprised they’re rolling out the red carpet for Nigerians at all. My guess it’s because Harry and Meghan were invited there and had a wonderful trip. But I could be wrong.
Probably. I just hope that the President or First Lady brings up the subject of Princess Meghan!
Well if they are going to be chauffeuring the dignitaries then they should have to wear the livery too lol!!! Such a big job for the big boy bald demon and his mean girl wife!!
wonder if the president and FL of Nigeria have good poker faces or if we’ll get some good side-eyes for memes, lol. I can’t imagine they don’t know what the british press and palace “insiders” were saying about Nigeria just two years ago.
I figure there has to be some awkwardness when hosting an African country like this, right? theyre going to “view objects related to Nigeria in the royal collection” – are those objects that the UK stole in some form or another?
Anyway, notice there are no private events planned for the Wales and the President and FL. Just pick them up and deliver them to Charles and Camilla. No private outing the day after, nothing. It’s getting weird and obvious at this point – but whose choice is it – are the Wales refusing or are they not being asked?
That was my first thought. Several museums have repatriated Benin bronzes that were looted from Nigeria by the UK in the late 1890’s.
As for W&K, that’s what you get with a slimmed down monarchy – without lesser royals, you end up with the PoW as your Uber driver. Although, I wonder what happened to the indispensable Sophie and Oh Btw Edward.
I dont know for next week, but I think this week they’re in Italy for the Paralympic games.
Maybe they’ll take a field trip to the British museum lol.
Erik Killmonger would like a word….
Oh Btw Edward hahahaha I love it.
Yeah I thought the same about them viewing Nigerian items in the Royal collection. Also, I quite uncharitably thought oh Nigeria is too dangerous for people to go to, but they can come to you. Cool, cool.
As for William and Kate’s duties during these events, I just wonder what it’s going to look like in 10 years. Are they still going to just be doing the airport greetings, and asking Anne, Edward, and Sophie to do what Charles and Camilla are doing now? Because the general agreed upon consensus seems to be that they are lightweights. That’s not going to change with them relegated to being Uber XXXL drivers. I don’t see how they’ll ever be ready for the ” job”.
The routine ‘look at what we stole from you’ part of State Visits is truly astounding. Right up there with the customary exchange of presents–here’s some diamonds for you, British Royals, and uh, thanks for the framed paparazzi photo of you, I guess. 🙄
“… to view a special exhibition of items relating to Nigeria from the Royal Collection”
Ha – look here! Look at the things we plundered from right under your nose. Finders Keepers!
The Benin Bronze plaques take up antire wall in the British Museum and also the two ivory and ebony leopards, all labeled as from the Queen’s collection. What a joke.
This right here. I read that and immediately thought, “gross.” But colonizer leftovers gonna act like colonizer leftovers.
Who will do the airport greetings when William is the king bc you know he won’t do it. Edward and Sophie?
Meh state dinners seem like a lot of work. Who says he’ll even host them??
Ha! I also thought that too. I cannot imagine William doing all that on the regular. Maybe it’ll be a once or at best twice a year thing.
Well, not sure the near future, but in about 15 years they’ll be sending Louis Wales as he’ll be the spare spare!
What’s hilarious is that the tent is plenty big to fit William and Kate — but they still have to stand outside LOL!
Right??? They could fit is what makes it so hilariously petty. These people are vicious.
Also … the potted plants are prioritized over W&K, who also could be compared to potted plants, for all the good they do.
Potted Plants omg!
Like toddlers in time-out…
Nope! That’s what the potted plants are for–can’t crowd the monarch & his special guests! Please stand outside, thankyouverymuch.
The tiara picture is killing me. She looks like a drunk toddler dressed her.
Lordy. It’s like the adult version of Toddlers&Tiaras. I’m still convinced that Camilla gave her access to that tiara at the last minute. Bc if not, and they had plenty of time to plan it and it still turned out like that then….whew.
Based on their track record and the ‘competence’ of their staff my money is on the latter.
I believe Charles, as Prince of Wales, always met visiting heads of state and arrived with them to greet the Queen. However, did his mother have a dais like Charles has now and left Charles and Camilla out in the cold?
Most of the queen’s state visits that I can remember, this part (where they’re on the dais) was in London so the layout was a little bit different. I honestly don’t know if Charles stood next to her (or next to the visiting head of state which would make more sense, like QEII, head of state, Charles).
what makes me laugh here though is that William and Kate could absolutely fit in that tent and arranged in such a way to still provide clear shots of Charles Camilla and the visiting head of state. or they could build a bigger tent. It just looks so petty lol.
I think Charles did more of the greeting and the dais or equivalent once Philip retired. Also I don’t think the Queen was meeting them outside for the last few years. Definitely not post pandemic.
But Charles always seemed more involved in the last decade if not longer.
I guess the Nigerian president doesn’t get to stay overnight at Windsor Castle like the American, French and German presidents. 🤔 I wonder why? I have thoughts 💭 but maybe the reason is more complicated than what my discernment may deem is obvious. 😏
oh lordy you’re right. Maybe they’ll stay there the night of the banquet?? Maybe they declined? What a bad look though…..and I would not put it past these people to just refuse to invite them.
I’m curious: what are the “items relating to Nigeria from the Royal Collection” and how were they obtained?
King Charles just met with the Olu of Warri, one of the Kings that visited with Meghan in Nigeria, last week. It looks like he’s gearing up for this visit.
Is he going to try to press them into anointing Kate “princess of Nigeria” as well? 😀
Ha! I never really noticed before, but they’ve got big ol’ planters at either end of the dais inside the tent. I think that’s deliberate! So sorry, Billy & Katie, but there’s no room, you see! You’ll have to stand outside, thank you so much!
They prefer potted plants to Bill & Cathy Wales!!! 🤣🤣