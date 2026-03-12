Royal insider: Duchess Meghan’s Australian event means ‘she’s basically Fergie’

The year is 2039. The Daily Mail dutifully reports that “royal insiders” and “palace sources” are incandescent with rage at a new report about Archie Sussex receiving a B on a college paper…

It truly feels like the entire royal establishment has just accepted that they exist to comment on whatever the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are doing, saying and wearing. Instead of talking about whatever pitiful activities the lazy left-behinds are doing, courtiers rush around to brief Rebecca English about Harry and Meghan’s upcoming trip to Australia. You see, Harry and Meghan have never given the British press or the palace this kind of advance knowledge of their travel schedules, so these people are gorging themselves on negativity and pissybaby tantrums. An eexcerpt from Becky English’s big exclusive from “royal insiders” commenting on the Sussexes’ Oz trip:

Little more than five years after announcing mega-bucks deals with Netflix and Spotify in the wake of their acrimonious departure from the Royal Family, it seems the couple are reduced to undertaking paid meet-and-greet photo opportunities. Indeed, a ‘Meet Meghan’ event to be held in Sydney is currently hawking ‘VIP experience’ tickets for £1,705 as part of a weekend of activities which even boasts a ‘group table photo with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’. The price includes twin-bed hotel accommodation for two nights. The revelation led one well-placed royal insider to liken her to the former Duchess of York. ‘She’s basically Fergie,’ they said. Following on from his talk to a group of estate agents in Canada in December, Harry is due to speak at a ‘workplace mental health summit’ in Melbourne. Crisis support service Lifeline Narrm have announced he will be a speaker at their InterEdge Psychosocial Safety Summit, which takes place on April 15 and 16. But all eyes are likely to be on Sydney where Meghan will appear at a Coogee Beach event billed as ‘a girls’ weekend like no other!’ She will be the headline speaker on April 17 at the £1,705 Her Best Life Retreat, marketed as ‘an unforgettable weekend for women ready to reconnect, recharge and have some serious fun’. ‘The highlight will be an in-person conversation with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,’ boasts the literature. The event – branded Meg-stock by some – at the Intercontinental Hotel sees Meghan billed as ‘a mother, wife, entrepreneur and humanitarian. Recognised by TIME and Vogue as one of the world’s most influential women, Meghan remains a dedicated champion of mental health and the rights of women and girls’. VIP ticket holders will get a table in the ‘front two rows’ for the gala dinner, a ‘group table photo’ with Meghan as well as a goodie bag. While the speaking gigs are likely to be relatively well-paid – it has been suggested Harry will pocket £30,000 for his event in Melbourne – sources say it is likely to be a far cry from what he imagined he’d spend the rest of his life doing after quitting royal duties and burning bridges with his family. One remarked: ‘They [the firms concerned] are hardly FTSE100. I’m sure they [Harry and Meghan] didn’t think they’d face diminishing returns so soon.’

[From The Daily Mail]

What strikes me is that these “royal insiders” – who are most likely senior courtiers for Prince William or King Charles – are not simply looking down their nose at Harry and Meghan for earning a living and doing paid appearances. They’re also scoffing at the very idea of the Sussexes visiting Australia in general, and choosing to socialize with and enjoy the company of Australians. I hope Australians watch how THEY are being referenced by snooty palace colonizers as well, because apparently THEY are “diminishing returns” and so terribly downmarket. Imagine mocking the Sussexes because they have made some careful plans for what sounds like a week-long commercial/private visit to Melbourne and Sydney. As for comparing Meghan to Sarah Ferguson… they’ve been trying to make that happen for years and it’s deeply insulting, but par for the course with these a–holes.