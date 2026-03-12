Royal insider: Duchess Meghan’s Australian event means ‘she’s basically Fergie’

The year is 2039. The Daily Mail dutifully reports that “royal insiders” and “palace sources” are incandescent with rage at a new report about Archie Sussex receiving a B on a college paper…
It truly feels like the entire royal establishment has just accepted that they exist to comment on whatever the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are doing, saying and wearing. Instead of talking about whatever pitiful activities the lazy left-behinds are doing, courtiers rush around to brief Rebecca English about Harry and Meghan’s upcoming trip to Australia. You see, Harry and Meghan have never given the British press or the palace this kind of advance knowledge of their travel schedules, so these people are gorging themselves on negativity and pissybaby tantrums. An eexcerpt from Becky English’s big exclusive from “royal insiders” commenting on the Sussexes’ Oz trip:
Little more than five years after announcing mega-bucks deals with Netflix and Spotify in the wake of their acrimonious departure from the Royal Family, it seems the couple are reduced to undertaking paid meet-and-greet photo opportunities.
Indeed, a ‘Meet Meghan’ event to be held in Sydney is currently hawking ‘VIP experience’ tickets for £1,705 as part of a weekend of activities which even boasts a ‘group table photo with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’. The price includes twin-bed hotel accommodation for two nights.
The revelation led one well-placed royal insider to liken her to the former Duchess of York. ‘She’s basically Fergie,’ they said.
Following on from his talk to a group of estate agents in Canada in December, Harry is due to speak at a ‘workplace mental health summit’ in Melbourne. Crisis support service Lifeline Narrm have announced he will be a speaker at their InterEdge Psychosocial Safety Summit, which takes place on April 15 and 16.
But all eyes are likely to be on Sydney where Meghan will appear at a Coogee Beach event billed as ‘a girls’ weekend like no other!’ She will be the headline speaker on April 17 at the £1,705 Her Best Life Retreat, marketed as ‘an unforgettable weekend for women ready to reconnect, recharge and have some serious fun’. ‘The highlight will be an in-person conversation with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,’ boasts the literature.
The event – branded Meg-stock by some – at the Intercontinental Hotel sees Meghan billed as ‘a mother, wife, entrepreneur and humanitarian. Recognised by TIME and Vogue as one of the world’s most influential women, Meghan remains a dedicated champion of mental health and the rights of women and girls’.
VIP ticket holders will get a table in the ‘front two rows’ for the gala dinner, a ‘group table photo’ with Meghan as well as a goodie bag.
While the speaking gigs are likely to be relatively well-paid – it has been suggested Harry will pocket £30,000 for his event in Melbourne – sources say it is likely to be a far cry from what he imagined he’d spend the rest of his life doing after quitting royal duties and burning bridges with his family.
One remarked: ‘They [the firms concerned] are hardly FTSE100. I’m sure they [Harry and Meghan] didn’t think they’d face diminishing returns so soon.’
What strikes me is that these “royal insiders” – who are most likely senior courtiers for Prince William or King Charles – are not simply looking down their nose at Harry and Meghan for earning a living and doing paid appearances. They’re also scoffing at the very idea of the Sussexes visiting Australia in general, and choosing to socialize with and enjoy the company of Australians. I hope Australians watch how THEY are being referenced by snooty palace colonizers as well, because apparently THEY are “diminishing returns” and so terribly downmarket. Imagine mocking the Sussexes because they have made some careful plans for what sounds like a week-long commercial/private visit to Melbourne and Sydney. As for comparing Meghan to Sarah Ferguson… they’ve been trying to make that happen for years and it’s deeply insulting, but par for the course with these a–holes.
Becky English is big mad over the lawsuit and it shows.. not the person to expect an unbiased opinion or even an honest article from. It should be disclosed under her byline that she is involved in a lawsuit with the people she is writing about.
Rebecca English would do better to write about what the royal family knew about Sarah Ferguson and Andrew’s involvement with the convicted paedophile Epstein and why in recent years were the royal family happily bringing Andrew and Sarah back into the fold (hint: they never left), and steadily pushing them at the forefront of public and royal events, despite the allegations against them both, that have been publicly known for years.
What Harry and Meghan do is not “palace insider” business. They need to focus on how palace grounds were used to traffics women and girls. Write about that, Becky with the Bad Takes.
BE and the rest of the rota have known all this time exactly what AMW and the rest of the left overs were covering up when they wrote the articles about the Sussex’s they actively traded stories with the left overs to hide the crimes.
She’s also one that both Harry and Omid skewered in their books. i imagine she has a BIG chip on her shoulder.
ETA – too late to edit – as I’m thinking about it, Harry might have only skewered Rebekkah Brooks. But I thought he had choice words for English as well. could be misremembering. But Omid definitely did.
Becky English hired investigators which is a part of the lawsuit Harry started. He may not have specifically said anything but she’s mad that she had to be a witness at the trial.
What a disgusting article ,
I remember in 2020 when they told us Harry and Meghan would soon be back begging for money. Instead 6 years later they are financially independent millionaires who can afford to travel the world for commercial and philanthropic visits. Not bad for two private citizens!
Now it’s down-market and tacky to speak on the speaker’s circuit. They should probably tell that to every professional that’s ever done a TED talk. They stay insulting entire countries and professionals in a hope to get in a dig at Harry and Meghan.
So I have a legitimate question, how do they expect people who aren’t getting millions from taxpayers to survive? Because even though they referenced the Netflix and Spotify deals, they were pissed when they signed those too.
So they’re not supposed to do television or movies because they don’t have any experience as producers. They shouldn’t do podcasts because who wants to listen to them speak. They shouldn’t write books because they’re going to have to invade others privacy. Meghan shouldn’t have her own business because who should want to spend $10 on jam. Meghan shouldn’t have a TV show because she didn’t go to Le Cordon Bleu to learn how to cook so how is she qualified.
What ” jobs” are appropriate for a military veteran, with decades of philanthropic and ambassadorial experience, and a International relations degree holding former actress, UN speaker and business owner to hold? What’s their ” lane” that isn’t a sad end, that doesn’t involve them being scapegoats and distractions and getting booed by increasingly smaller crowds?
They don’t want Harry and Meghan to survive. They want them financially destitute so that they are forced to come crawling back to their abusers, the royal family, and strike up a deal with the enablers, the British press, to get protection and favourable media coverage in exchange for complete access to them and their children. As long as Harry and Meghan earn their own living and continue to stay at the top of social and pop culture relevance, the British press will continue their hand wringing and try to sabotage anything they do. Physical, mental and financial freedom = independence. A nightmare for the left-behinds and their struggling rota.
Yes, I’m waiting for her to write articles about the Obamas or any of the other celebrities who do paid speaking engagements because they aren’t taxpayer funded living in lavish homes that they don’t pay for. This isn’t the insult she thinks it is. There’s a reason that Harry and Meghan are respected and admired for being true humanitarians while still making an honest living and giving back from their own pockets.
Let me see, what is Boris Johnson doing with his time, these days? He wouldn’t be doing paid speaking engagements up and down the globe, would he?
With his delightful money-grasping wife Carrie wistfully regretting the days she could spend taxpayers money on wallpaper?
But no, Meghan and Harry are the tacky ones!
The ironic thing is that had Diana lived, this is exactly the type of stuff she would be doing, even if she had married Dodi Al Fayed or some other billionaire. She would absolutely be on a speaker circuit and be paid BIG money for it. And the rats would have buried her for it, too.
It certainly is a far cry from the dreary future Harry imagined before he met Meghan.
Recently in the UK courts as it relates to Harry’s suit against the Mail, Rebecca was just made to testify that she paid reporters to get Harry’s flight information and other personal, intimate details about other celebs via hacking. She really has a vendetta against him now whereas she USED to be utterly infatuated with him. Terrible person.
No fury like a woman scorned, eh?
We still have no idea how Fergie (or any of the York’s) make enough money to afford their lifestyles. If only the British media spent a fraction of their time and attention digging into that question, instead of tracking the non-working former royals. But I guess that’s the point of distraction.
To start with she’s not ‘hawking ‘ anything. The event sold out as soon as announced basically. They’ve not allocated tickets but got enough interest to shut it down. I wish I wasn’t on holidays then!
Becky got all willy-nilly’s talking points so she gets paid this week. Im looking forward to karma coming for Becky any time now.
Deflection from Andrew and his ex fergie. Will Andrew be charged with crimes. Ignoring the many protests of royals
What always gets me is that the British media has different rules for Harry and Meghan. A lot of low rank/non-working Royals do paid appearances and/or endorsements. Only Harry and Meghan are attacked for it.
Zara and Mike Tindall spend a month in Australia every year doing paid appearances. He was on ‘I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here.’ I wouldn’t be surprised if he turned up on Big Brother or Strictly Come Dancing one of these days.
So Becky how much and how long did Charles and scooter know about what Andrew was up to. Is scooter keeping money Epstein donated to one of his charities
People want to see them and are willing to pay for that privilege, so of course h&m should be paid accordingly as a result. It’s not like they’re giving free speeches on street corners every weekend.
how is this worse than….i don’t know….Charles accepting bags of cash for the honors system, or other royals attending private events in exchange for donations to their foundations, or Zara et al making paid appearances at horse races, F1 races, etc?
The ticket price for a weekend retreat at a nice hotel is well within what it costs to attend retreats in a variety of professions.
There are other events as well so the way they are acting like Meghan is pocketing the full amount is very sexist. She may or may not be getting a speakers fee. That’s perfectly above board and what others do.
And they are capping the tickets to 300. Plus proceeds going to a charity.
I guess it’s not a trip paid for by taxpayers to kingdoms that provide bags of cash so it’s not ok.
Didn’t William and Kate have a pay-to-meet-and-greet event in the US, awhile back?
Can anyone imagine paying to hear mumbles stumble through one of her, so called speeches? Or Wilbur even though he’s better than Stumbelina, that ain’t saying much!! This UK tax payer certainly feels Heir and wife cost us an absolute fortune and yet can’t even speak fluently in english, let alone in a foreign langauage!!
Harry and Meghan operate with full disclosure. No sneaking into countries, no association with nefarious characters. They walk into the front door with their full chests open for anyone to look at them. This is something those gutter rats are not used to. They are used to cloak and dagger type activities from that family and has accepted that as perfect operating procedure.
Rebecca English herself uses cloak and dagger procedures to extract information from folks about folks she covers which was brought up in recent courtroom documents. No one can accuse the Sussexes of taking bags of money from suspicious characters or association with a known Chinese spy.
The Sussexes look clean, operate cleanly and are championing causes which are important to them and in some cases, being compensated for their efforts. I applaud them.
As the head rat of the Rota rats shouldn’t she have a beater understanding of the left behind royals families whole concept? Is that not what the taxpayer funded left behind royals do when royal women, who just gave birth, are expected to stand outside holding their newborns on hospital stairs? Did they not lose their shit when Meghan and Harry arranged a more appropriate and respectful way of presenting their child to them, like he’s a paid for product? Did they not say something about “we pay” so you must perform for us? Do they not report on the ugly paid for coat dresses of Kate because the royals are taxpayer funded puppets who have no real interest in helping the people who fund them? Don’t the billionaire taxpayer funded royals charge the struggling taxpayers millions of dollars each year so they can go to soccer and tennis games as if it’s actual work that benefits the taxpayers? Don’t they have young children lined up in freezing rain to smile and wave at them for photo ops that don’t benefit the public? As a citizen I would be angry that I’m expected to fund royals who do the bare minimum while living a lavish lifestyle paid by me. At least Harry and Meghan aren’t taxpayer funded and they are doing what decent people do which is make an honest living to provide for their family, while still giving back to others. They aren’t living off the people’s hard earned money and anyone willing to pay to attend these events are doing this willingly and without having to fund the Sussexes entire existence.
Harry and Meghan are making an honest living. They’re not sponging off the State like the left behind royals.
Whatever Becky. This just sounds sour and bitter. Go write about William and Kate while you wait to hear whether you’re found guilty of unlawful journalistic practices.
Twitter is posting old articles from the mail when Kate and William charged for an event in New York and when Charles charged for an event. Not sure if this link will work but Kate and William it was 32K pound for dinner and Charles was 100K
Poor bitter old Beckie… how she wishes someone would pay her $20 for a speech!
Meghan and Harry both work for their own money, they are not doing one event a week if ever and then billing the tax payers millions of pounds a year for it. Perhaps Becky should go worry about her court case and the left behinds
New info: Meghan isn’t getting payed for her speaking appearance at the welness weekend. She’s only doing one in person appearance as a friendly favour. And it’s been suggested that maybe the podcast is already recorded.
Regarding Harry’s speaking gig: I think either b-b-Backie is eagerly making hurtful and humiliating points to get back at Harry (remember, she was just ordered to court the other day to explain why she used illegal info of Harry and Chelsea Davy in her articles), or she conveniently skipped one figure (0) from the free Harry is getting paid – all out of spite to creat this stupid narrative that H is not in demand, and that both H&M “have to lower themselves for a paycheck” , and that they are “struggling to make money”. Lol.
@Advisor2U where is this info about Meghan coming from?
I did read online where one of the hosts said Meghan was doing them a friendly favor. I couldn’t tell though if that means she’s doing it for free or just at a very reasonable rate, as in not what her going rate would be.
@ADE: Hi Becky!
Start with the delusional notion that these tab gossips call themselves “royal” editors and reporter because they write about palace comings and goings. They really think they are on the inside. It’s Stockholm syndrome. They have lost all understanding of how people make a living. Because they spend all of their time covering a bunch of grifters and freeloaders they don’t seem to know that the Obamas, Bushes, Blairs, and most retired heads of state make a big chunk of money on the speaking circuit. It’s the smug condescension that is most annoying when they haven’t got a clue. No wonder H&M have the Brits cut off from all info on matters Sussex.
At least people aren’t forced to hide favorite jewels and/or furniture from greedy RF members who expected hostesses to voluntarily surrender those items when they were admired by the Queen (Mary I think). These RF members would be bold enough to simply pocket the items if they weren’t offered.
Princess Margaret & Princess Michael of Lent were notoriously greedy. Margaret would (allegedly) return gifts, when she knew where they were purchased, and demand COLD HARD CASH for the returned merchandise.
These people are sickening!
Harry and Meghan are free and doing work they love. The left behinds are struggling to prop up the lie that they provide value for money and getting booed every time they step outside. Andrew’s stink is all over them and the Sussexes are completely removed from their crimes, collusions and scandals. While the left behinds dodge protests and questions about what they knew their continued persecution of a couple living in another country just highlights how evil that institution is.
They always seem desperate to compare Meghan to some negative royal figure — now it’s Fergie. Honestly, the comparison that has always made the most sense to me is Letizia of Spain.
Both women come from relatively comfortable middle-class backgrounds and built their own careers before marrying into a royal family. They entered those institutions as independent women, with a professional identity and a strong sense of ethics.
They even share a somewhat similar sense of style: modern, polished, and very professional. And both have had to deal with the misogyny that still exists in aristocratic circles.
The big difference is that Meghan has also had to face xenophobia and racism, which made her experience even more difficult.
If people want a meaningful comparison, it’s not Fergie — it’s Letizia.
If British journalists had any ethics at all, Becky wouldn’t be allowed to write about the Sussexes because she was compelled to testify in court in Harry’s lawsuit. It’s a blatant conflict of interest.
It drives me wild how they operate without any ethics rules at all.
“She’s basically Fergie”?
Nahhhh.
Fergie is the human manifestation of royal grift in its final form. She’s no different than Charles “Middle Eastern Moneybags” Windsor.
Meghan, on the other hand, was a self made millionairess BEFORE she ever set eyes on Harry.
Meghan left the flaking gilded cage behind and went back to WORK. She didn’t couch surf across Dubai, she earns her money honestly, unlike the left behind reprobates on Salt Island.
These are only 2 events mentioned. They’ll do more than that but let the press focus on this women’s retreat. Meghan is going to be attacked every day until they leave Australia. They barely had time to move on from Jordan before sharpening the knives for this upcoming trip. It doesn’t matter what she does, they’ll denigrate it. She’s volunteering her time at this event and donating proceeds to a suicide prevention charity but that’s lost because she makes money, period. As for sneering at Australians, there is a weird bias in the UK press when they write about white “ colonials”. They consider majority white Commonwealth countries as the ones that really matter so they’re very territorial about them. At the same time they’re a bit dismissive of them, especially the Irish, and have stereotypes. I don’t know what they think the Sussexes are going to do that’s such a threat other than be personable, attractive and charismatic. It basically boils down to “ did they mention me( BRF), they better not mention me, how dare they not mention me” and strip their titles.
“ – branded Meg-stock by some –”
This had me stumped for a few seconds before I understood this ancient and not even tangential attempt at controlling ‘humor’…Woodstock. Gee, who could the “some” be I wonder?
Snide and jealously bitchy they write the same story over and over and over.
This is their Hell and I’m thrilled we all have a box seat!
810moma,
Queen Mary (of Teck, consort to George V) was wacky for pottery, Moorcroft specifically (some Moorcroft pieces have paper label stating her royal Warrent).
People who were hosting the Queen in their homes were known to hide pieces thought to appeal to her tastes.
Often she wouldn’t ask. She would just take.
I laughed how Downton Abby handled this history by ascribing the thefts to a lowly maid.
Andrew Lownie has became a dangerous anti-Meghan mouth. He has compared her to Fergie, and bashes Meghan and Harry every time his mug is on television or he is being interviewed. He has morphed into a Sussex basher and people might be inclined to listen him since he has written his book on Andrew and Fergie. He appears to have a particular hatred for Meghan and Harry, and he seems to be running his mouth daily in what is an epic smear campaign. He is pompous and self-righteous beyond belief and seems to have positioned himself as the ultimate moral arbiter.
He does not dare to be positive about Meghan and Harry. The smear campaign has gotten new life since the revelations about Andrew. In every corner of TikTok there are so many new accounts spreading utter nonsense. Comments are removed if they defend Meghan and Harry too vigorously.
Yes, the monarchy is in serious danger. One might say, it is a death’s door.
Let me put it this way: these people write repulsive, disgusting things so that they can earn their dirty money from our outrage at the injustices they commit every day, accompanied by the malicious grins and nods of the royalists, which also brings in money. They abuse everyone emotionally. And no one will ever know their true opinions. Because that’s not what they’re paid for. For me personally, these people are perpetrators.