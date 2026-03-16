Kirsten Dunst wore Prada to the 2026 Oscars: one of the worst looks of the night?

One of the funniest moments of E!’s Oscar Red Carpet show was the panel reacting to Kirsten Dunst’s Prada dress. Christian Sirano hated it on sight and he could not lie about it, even with the co-panelists trying to find something positive to say. That’s how I felt about this Prada dress too – like, I cannot think of one positive thing to say. The neckline sucks, the tiers suck, the color is boring, the design overall is unflattering. Blah. The only explanation is that Kirsten is only there as a plus-one to support her husband Jesse Plemons, who probably should have been nominated in Best Actor for Bugonia. Bugonia was nominated for Best Picture, which is why he was there.

Felicity Jones also wore Prada and this was also not a great look, although I have more warmth towards this than Dunst’s gown. At least it’s a nice, fresh color. I’m so tired of Prada’s “signature” darting issues, my god.

Damson Idris also wore Prada and people were clowning on this coat, but it looks nice? It would have looked better as a traditional-length tuxedo jacket though.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.

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13 Responses to “Kirsten Dunst wore Prada to the 2026 Oscars: one of the worst looks of the night?”

  1. Bros says:
    March 16, 2026 at 7:18 am

    Idris’s lapel is persian lamb- it’s gorgeous. People can’t understand things that aren’t simple.

    Reply
  2. ThatGirlThere says:
    March 16, 2026 at 7:27 am

    Damson is so handsome and look great in this almost Prada.

    Kirsten is probably still annoyed/upset that Jesse was not nominated and she’d be right to be — so she thought f that, I’m going for comfort. That may be why she chose this unfortunate gown. Her hair make up are nice though.

    Reply
  3. Tuesday says:
    March 16, 2026 at 7:27 am

    It’s not exciting, but Kirsten is far from badly dressed. 🤔

    Reply
    • FancyPants says:
      March 16, 2026 at 7:52 am

      I agree, especially after flipping through the rest of these fashion posts. It’s kinda plain, but she wasn’t trying to make waves last night.

      Reply
    • Christine says:
      March 16, 2026 at 8:13 am

      I’m with you. She wasn’t going for best dressed, she was there to support Jesse, and this dress is fine for that purpose.

      Damson Idris looks so good!

      Reply
    • Sue says:
      March 16, 2026 at 8:50 am

      I agree. I read the headline and then saw the dress and thought, what’s so hideous about it? It just seemed like she was trying to blend in rather than stand out.

      Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      March 16, 2026 at 9:26 am

      Yes to all of the above and presumably not having to drink only water for three days to get into something super form-fitting.

      Do I like it? No. Is it the worst I’ve seen for a while? Also no!

      (Of the ones I’ve looked at so far) I personally dislike Kendall Jenner’s more.

      Reply
  4. Jay says:
    March 16, 2026 at 7:56 am

    I quite like the tiers on Kirsten’s dress – it’s simple, yes, but she wasn’t attending as a nominee. The thing I don’t love is the black, it’s just too heavy on her. Imagine the same dress in like, a Robin’s eggs blue or minty green?

    Reply
    • Christine says:
      March 16, 2026 at 8:15 am

      Wait, is it not navy? Is this another one of those dresses that looks like it’s a different color to different people?

      Reply
    • HandforthParish says:
      March 16, 2026 at 8:22 am

      I agree, I think the structure of the dress is quite cool.

      She needed stronger makeup with it- a red lip, some touch of colour with jewellery maybe?
      As it is she looks washed out- she looks like she just put the dress on and had to run out before she had time to get her make-up done.

      Reply
  5. Lightpurple says:
    March 16, 2026 at 7:58 am

    Felicity’s dress is very “1970s mother of the bride”. It’s pretty but needed a bit of updating and could have fit better.

    Reply
  6. Normades says:
    March 16, 2026 at 9:34 am

    Kristen’s dress isn’t great but it’s not offensive either. Hardly on the worst dressed list. I think since Jesse wasn’t nominated she’s just phoning it in.

    Reply
  7. Chaine says:
    March 16, 2026 at 9:35 am

    Damson looks great, but also oddly like he just stepped off the set from guest starring on Bridgerton

    Reply

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