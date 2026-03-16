Kirsten Dunst wore Prada to the 2026 Oscars: one of the worst looks of the night?

One of the funniest moments of E!’s Oscar Red Carpet show was the panel reacting to Kirsten Dunst’s Prada dress. Christian Sirano hated it on sight and he could not lie about it, even with the co-panelists trying to find something positive to say. That’s how I felt about this Prada dress too – like, I cannot think of one positive thing to say. The neckline sucks, the tiers suck, the color is boring, the design overall is unflattering. Blah. The only explanation is that Kirsten is only there as a plus-one to support her husband Jesse Plemons, who probably should have been nominated in Best Actor for Bugonia. Bugonia was nominated for Best Picture, which is why he was there.

Felicity Jones also wore Prada and this was also not a great look, although I have more warmth towards this than Dunst’s gown. At least it’s a nice, fresh color. I’m so tired of Prada’s “signature” darting issues, my god.

Damson Idris also wore Prada and people were clowning on this coat, but it looks nice? It would have looked better as a traditional-length tuxedo jacket though.