Kim Kardashian wore Gucci to the VF Oscar party: actually not bad at all?

Here are some photos from the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Kim Kardashian has been attending the VF party for years now, and I actually think this is one of her better looks? She wore a skin-tight Gucci in a sparkly warm beige. She also wore blue contacts for some reason, and they make her look even more dead-eyed than usual. Still, a pretty solid look for Kim. I guess Lewis Hamilton couldn’t come because he was racing this weekend.

Kris Jenner’s party dress is so ‘80s, but I guess that’s the point.

Kendall Jenner wore custom Chanel – this is pretty? Is the dress boring or is it just Kendall?

Hailey Bieber in a custom Armani animal-print. I genuinely love this.

Bella Hadid wore Prada – this seems so simple and even demure for her.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

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24 Responses to “Kim Kardashian wore Gucci to the VF Oscar party: actually not bad at all?”

  1. Digital Unicorn says:
    March 16, 2026 at 9:19 am

    I LOVE Hailey’s outfit – one of the best of the whole night.

    And Kim – best I’ve seen her in a long time.

    Reply
  2. SarahCS says:
    March 16, 2026 at 9:23 am

    I thought the thumbnail was Liz Hurley at first glance. Not sure which if them I should be apologising to there.

    I love Hailey’s dress, great way to do a simple silhouette.

    Reply
  3. Chaine says:
    March 16, 2026 at 9:23 am

    Kim does look really good. Different style of makeup and the slightly frizzy hair is a nice change.

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      March 16, 2026 at 9:57 am

      I like the dress a lot although watching her hobble and wobble was hilarious. So stupid to literally hobble yourself – takes away the illusion of glamour. I also thought her make-up was heavy and harsh – she looked like that woman bezos married. Not sure why so many people want to look like blow-up dolls. It’s gross, and the VF party was so full of people who don’t look pretty anymore because they are pulled so taut and look so gaunt.

      Reply
  4. ThatGirlThere says:
    March 16, 2026 at 9:26 am

    Kim looked a mess. She looked like she rolled out of bed mad those shoes were awful. Kendall is very boring and that gown did not help.

    Hailey’s hair looked a bit dull but her Armani Privé was lovely.

    Kris looked like she was attending a goth quinceañera.

    Reply
    • Kaaaaz says:
      March 16, 2026 at 9:41 am

      Stripper heels. Helen Mirren is also a fan of them, but it doesn’t make it right.

      Reply
    • Chrissy says:
      March 16, 2026 at 9:52 am

      Kris wearing a scarlet o’hara-style dress was a choice! Yikes!

      Reply
    • ChillinginDC says:
      March 16, 2026 at 10:44 am

      What you said. And she has blue contact lenses which is giving…..you know what, I am going to be nice today.

      Reply
    • Krista says:
      March 16, 2026 at 2:09 pm

      Kris looks ridiculous – she’s obviously going through an aging crisis which is a shame, she used to wear a much more classic style. I liked her short hair much better.

      Reply
  5. Normades says:
    March 16, 2026 at 9:29 am

    I’m a sucker for anything leopard print especially when used well and the dress is absolutely smashing

    I’m sure Kris paid a lot for that face lift but it is truly amazing work

    Reply
  6. Sue says:
    March 16, 2026 at 9:37 am

    I don’t think it’s just the blue contacts. Kim looks like she got another new face. She is also giving off Megan Fox cosplay vibes.

    I love that you grouped all the plastic surgery queens together in one post.

    Reply
  7. tyrant_destroyed says:
    March 16, 2026 at 9:46 am

    Kim’s dress looks too long on her. Did she join the “new” blue eyes people trend? I hope is only contact.
    The rest of the looks are nice but a bit boring.

    Reply
  8. CJW says:
    March 16, 2026 at 9:47 am

    Chris’ Dress looks almost exactly like my prom dress 1984. Black was unusual then and I loved it!

    Reply
  9. Ameerah M says:
    March 16, 2026 at 10:03 am

    Hailey looks great. That’s all I’ve got.

    Reply
  10. Siri says:
    March 16, 2026 at 10:27 am

    Kim makes everything look cheap to me. It doesn’t matter how much it cost, she just cheapens it. Kendall is the only one in that family that makes clothes look good.

    Reply
  11. Kirsten says:
    March 16, 2026 at 10:30 am

    None of these are good and IS that Kim Kardashian? If you said that was Lauren Sanchez in a different dress, I would believe you.

    Reply
  12. M says:
    March 16, 2026 at 10:33 am

    Kim looks like she stuck her head out the window on the way to the event. Ridiculous hair. The dress is boring and the color is unflattering. I guess she was trying to look like the Oscar statue?

    Reply
  13. kelleybelle says:
    March 16, 2026 at 11:41 am

    Oh wow, another new face … a very scary new face …

    Reply
  14. JFerber says:
    March 16, 2026 at 12:51 pm

    But look at Bella’s face: it says, “I am the most beautiful woman in the room.” Kim’s dress was good, but her hair and face were too sultry, messy, to suit the occasion, IMO. Her face says, “I’m the woman you want to take home.”

    Reply
  15. Cosmo says:
    March 16, 2026 at 1:11 pm

    Does anyone outside of the Kardashian family have that narrow of a waist and that wide of hips? Genetics or shared surgeon?

    Reply
    • mightymolly says:
      March 16, 2026 at 2:13 pm

      In Victorian times, that was commonly achieved with a corset and butt padding. I would assume that was the case now, but they appear bare midriff often enough to let us know it’s not smoke and mirrors. Thus, surgery it is. For one thing, we have plenty of evidence of what they all looked like pre surgery and also Kris has never had a sex doll figure herself, although always in good shape, so there’s little evidence for genetics.

      Reply
  16. elyse says:
    March 16, 2026 at 2:57 pm

    I REALLY thought Kim was Robin Antin! Since the Pussycat Dolls are coming back. I feel like Robin is much older, so that’s not a compliment.

    Reply
  17. Elizabeth Phillips says:
    March 16, 2026 at 6:39 pm

    The dress is pretty – Kendall is boring.

    Reply
  18. Bella says:
    March 16, 2026 at 9:34 pm

    I love Kendall’s dress! It is gorgeous! Hailey, Bella and Kris look pretty. Kim’s proportions look bizarre and she thinks she looks good.

    Reply

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