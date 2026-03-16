Kim Kardashian wore Gucci to the VF Oscar party: actually not bad at all?

Here are some photos from the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Kim Kardashian has been attending the VF party for years now, and I actually think this is one of her better looks? She wore a skin-tight Gucci in a sparkly warm beige. She also wore blue contacts for some reason, and they make her look even more dead-eyed than usual. Still, a pretty solid look for Kim. I guess Lewis Hamilton couldn’t come because he was racing this weekend.
Kris Jenner’s party dress is so ‘80s, but I guess that’s the point.
Kendall Jenner wore custom Chanel – this is pretty? Is the dress boring or is it just Kendall?
Hailey Bieber in a custom Armani animal-print. I genuinely love this.
Bella Hadid wore Prada – this seems so simple and even demure for her.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Kim Kardashian at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083448736, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Bella Hadid at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083468587, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Bella Hadid, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Kendall Jenner at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083476204, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Kim Kardashian at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083481752, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Celebrities attend the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Featuring: Hailey Bieber
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 15 Mar 2026
Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/MediaPunch/INSTARimages
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Celebrities attend the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Featuring: Kris Jenner
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 15 Mar 2026
Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/MediaPunch/INSTARimages
I LOVE Hailey’s outfit – one of the best of the whole night.
And Kim – best I’ve seen her in a long time.
I thought the thumbnail was Liz Hurley at first glance. Not sure which if them I should be apologising to there.
I love Hailey’s dress, great way to do a simple silhouette.
Kim does look really good. Different style of makeup and the slightly frizzy hair is a nice change.
I like the dress a lot although watching her hobble and wobble was hilarious. So stupid to literally hobble yourself – takes away the illusion of glamour. I also thought her make-up was heavy and harsh – she looked like that woman bezos married. Not sure why so many people want to look like blow-up dolls. It’s gross, and the VF party was so full of people who don’t look pretty anymore because they are pulled so taut and look so gaunt.
Kim looked a mess. She looked like she rolled out of bed mad those shoes were awful. Kendall is very boring and that gown did not help.
Hailey’s hair looked a bit dull but her Armani Privé was lovely.
Kris looked like she was attending a goth quinceañera.
Stripper heels. Helen Mirren is also a fan of them, but it doesn’t make it right.
Kris wearing a scarlet o’hara-style dress was a choice! Yikes!
What you said. And she has blue contact lenses which is giving…..you know what, I am going to be nice today.
Kris looks ridiculous – she’s obviously going through an aging crisis which is a shame, she used to wear a much more classic style. I liked her short hair much better.
I’m a sucker for anything leopard print especially when used well and the dress is absolutely smashing
I’m sure Kris paid a lot for that face lift but it is truly amazing work
I don’t think it’s just the blue contacts. Kim looks like she got another new face. She is also giving off Megan Fox cosplay vibes.
I love that you grouped all the plastic surgery queens together in one post.
Kim’s dress looks too long on her. Did she join the “new” blue eyes people trend? I hope is only contact.
The rest of the looks are nice but a bit boring.
Chris’ Dress looks almost exactly like my prom dress 1984. Black was unusual then and I loved it!
Hailey looks great. That’s all I’ve got.
Kim makes everything look cheap to me. It doesn’t matter how much it cost, she just cheapens it. Kendall is the only one in that family that makes clothes look good.
None of these are good and IS that Kim Kardashian? If you said that was Lauren Sanchez in a different dress, I would believe you.
Kim looks like she stuck her head out the window on the way to the event. Ridiculous hair. The dress is boring and the color is unflattering. I guess she was trying to look like the Oscar statue?
Oh wow, another new face … a very scary new face …
But look at Bella’s face: it says, “I am the most beautiful woman in the room.” Kim’s dress was good, but her hair and face were too sultry, messy, to suit the occasion, IMO. Her face says, “I’m the woman you want to take home.”
Does anyone outside of the Kardashian family have that narrow of a waist and that wide of hips? Genetics or shared surgeon?
In Victorian times, that was commonly achieved with a corset and butt padding. I would assume that was the case now, but they appear bare midriff often enough to let us know it’s not smoke and mirrors. Thus, surgery it is. For one thing, we have plenty of evidence of what they all looked like pre surgery and also Kris has never had a sex doll figure herself, although always in good shape, so there’s little evidence for genetics.
I REALLY thought Kim was Robin Antin! Since the Pussycat Dolls are coming back. I feel like Robin is much older, so that’s not a compliment.
The dress is pretty – Kendall is boring.
I love Kendall’s dress! It is gorgeous! Hailey, Bella and Kris look pretty. Kim’s proportions look bizarre and she thinks she looks good.