Kim Kardashian wore Gucci to the VF Oscar party: actually not bad at all?

Here are some photos from the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Kim Kardashian has been attending the VF party for years now, and I actually think this is one of her better looks? She wore a skin-tight Gucci in a sparkly warm beige. She also wore blue contacts for some reason, and they make her look even more dead-eyed than usual. Still, a pretty solid look for Kim. I guess Lewis Hamilton couldn’t come because he was racing this weekend.

Kris Jenner’s party dress is so ‘80s, but I guess that’s the point.

Kendall Jenner wore custom Chanel – this is pretty? Is the dress boring or is it just Kendall?

Hailey Bieber in a custom Armani animal-print. I genuinely love this.

Bella Hadid wore Prada – this seems so simple and even demure for her.