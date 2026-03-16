Demi Moore wore Balenciaga to the VF Oscar party: Glamour Shot realness?

We’re being a bit ambitious, for us, by covering some of the Vanity Fair Oscar party photos on the morning after the Oscars. We typically cover these on Tuesday to some extent but it wasn’t that exhausting of an Oscars night so we have a few more fashion posts for you. First off is Demi Moore, switching up her feathered Gucci at the ceremony for a black feathered Balenciaga. I don’t like her styling with this and think she chose the better gown and look for the Oscars. This is cool though and looks like an old Hollywood gown. The opera gloves go well with it.
These photos look like Glamour Shots but a lot of that is due to the backdrop. The boa adds to that too.
I really liked Naomi Watts’ celestial-look off the shoulder Balenciaga with a side cutout. She’s posing kind of slouchy though. That makes me think it’s not comfortable and/or that it doesn’t fit right.
Teyana Taylor changed from her formfitting feathered Chanel to a white backless Chanel slip gown. I love how the ropes drape down her back. This is very much an after party gown although I would be worried about spilling stuff on it.
Chase Infiniti wore a black scoop neck spaghetti strap Louis Vuitton with an intricate beaded leaf pattern. She looks so glam!
Jessie Buckley wore a v-neck Chanel that looked comfortable. She’s so cute with her Oscar.
Mia Goth wore a goofy Dior mullet dress featuring a tiered white tulle back. This reminds me of the Schiaparelli gown that Demi Moore wore to the SAG Awards except this is more fug.
photos credit: Avalon.red
I’m very into that sparkly black Balenciaga on Naomi. Wish there was a video of it in motion though. And again Chase looks amazing.
I find Demi Moore painful to look at. She is so skinny and has had so much work done.
Granted, I haven’t seen her in motion recently, but she always poses with that weird head tilt. It makes me think she can’t move her neck properly? It’s her face though – she almost looks creepy to me?
I feel bad for these actresses who feel they need to go under the knife so much because of the impossible beauty standards that are set, and the mysogynistic (sp?) attitude that you need to look young to stay relevent.
I’ve been watching her in Landman, and her face is so painful to look at. She is mostly expressionless. Unfortunately, it undermines her performance. Her words just don’t match the expression on her face.
Same. She looks awful.
Yes, very drawn-looking, like her skin is barely stretched over her bones.
Yeah. I think her work has settled somewhat, but I kept wincing when she was moving.
What is with Demi Moore’s ears? She looks like Mr. Spock in Star Trek.
Her ears are kind of pointy, but I think it looks more exaggerated because the black “tendrils” of the feathers create that illusion….especially her right ear (to our left). The black “spike” shoots upwards and visually elongates her ear.
The head tilt does not help the ear situation.
that background and the lighting is giving Sears family portraits from the early aughts.
Haha totally 💯
It was a really bad background right? It just felt dull and didnt elevate the beautiful clothes at all.
Everyone looks great here. Mia’s dress is perfect for an after-party. Not too serious, a bit whimsical.
Demi has lost weight on an already thin frame. It’s been hard to look at her this award season. I don’t get these women that don’t see how bad the extra weight loss is.
The Oscar red carpet was good because she was covered up. But here on the after-party red carpet, you see how bad she looks. She looks emaciated.
Naomi’s dress is gorgeous — her style has been on point lately. I really love Mia’s dress — it’s super fun for an after-party (tho her earlier gown was lovely also)
Mia’s dress looks like she farted tulle.
Ok good to know I’m not the only one whose mind works this way.
Demi Moore is so, so thin. I think I read is 40 lbs less than when she did GI Jane. 40 lbs!!!!
Seeing how thin so many of the stars are now reminds me of the Ally McBeal years. I thought Hollywood had gotten past that. Guess not.
Teyana Taylor is exquisite, as she always is these days. I got a bit of Audrey Hepburn style from Demi Moore (My Fair Lady?) She is too thin, but I do think she looks glamorous and is bringing it.
Teyana Taylor has such a face card, and an unbelievably beautiful body that I can’t help but stare at any picture she is in. That dress looks amazing on her.
Chase Infiniti looks great and I love her dress.
Naomi Watts’ dress is my favorite of this batch, but her slouch is taking away some of the glam.
Demi Moore needs to gain some weight and leave her face alone, but I’m glad to see her back on the Hollywood scene.
Gods, Naomi Watts looks wonderful
And I disagree, I think this might be quite the comfortable dress
Demi, Naomi, Teyana and Chase all look gorgeous!! I love Teyana’s dress! As everyone has commented –Demi looks like she is on ozempic