Demi Moore wore Balenciaga to the VF Oscar party: Glamour Shot realness?



We’re being a bit ambitious, for us, by covering some of the Vanity Fair Oscar party photos on the morning after the Oscars. We typically cover these on Tuesday to some extent but it wasn’t that exhausting of an Oscars night so we have a few more fashion posts for you. First off is Demi Moore, switching up her feathered Gucci at the ceremony for a black feathered Balenciaga. I don’t like her styling with this and think she chose the better gown and look for the Oscars. This is cool though and looks like an old Hollywood gown. The opera gloves go well with it.

These photos look like Glamour Shots but a lot of that is due to the backdrop. The boa adds to that too.

I really liked Naomi Watts’ celestial-look off the shoulder Balenciaga with a side cutout. She’s posing kind of slouchy though. That makes me think it’s not comfortable and/or that it doesn’t fit right.

Teyana Taylor changed from her formfitting feathered Chanel to a white backless Chanel slip gown. I love how the ropes drape down her back. This is very much an after party gown although I would be worried about spilling stuff on it.

Chase Infiniti wore a black scoop neck spaghetti strap Louis Vuitton with an intricate beaded leaf pattern. She looks so glam!

Jessie Buckley wore a v-neck Chanel that looked comfortable. She’s so cute with her Oscar.

Mia Goth wore a goofy Dior mullet dress featuring a tiered white tulle back. This reminds me of the Schiaparelli gown that Demi Moore wore to the SAG Awards except this is more fug.