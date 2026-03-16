Demi Moore wore a feathered Gucci to the 2026 Oscars: dramatic and pretty?

Demi Moore has been working with stylist Brad Goreski for a long time. He definitely knows how to bring the drama for her, with mixed results. The last we covered her fashion she was in a Schiaparelli at the SAG/Actor Awards with a feathered tail-like back. It wasn’t my favorite. At the Oscars she wore this iridescent green and black feathered Gucci that made her look like an exotic bird. I dig this, it’s distinctive and attention-grabbing. Demi is a comeback story and she’s a Hollywood staple now. She’ll get her Oscar soon enough.
Demi presented the Oscar for Cinematography, which went to Autumn Durald Arkapaw of Sinners. She’s the first woman to win an Oscar for cinematography, as we covered earlier today in our recap post. (I just don’t want you to think I’m glossing over her!)
Zoe Saldana wore a Saint Laurent gown that reminds me so much of some of the lingerie as outerwear we wore in the 90s. This doesn’t seem like an Oscar dress at all. During one of her red carpet interviews Zoe was talking about how she’s taking more naps now and that she loves naps. I’m a fellow daily nap-taker and I cannot say enough good things about them. F-ck Jon Bernthal!
Kristen Wiig was in an Elie Saab gown with a top featuring rows of intricate beads and a full skirt with sheer panels, rope-like fabric and sequins. There are a bunch of unique details in this dress which don’t seem to go together cohesively. She looks bohemian chic though.
Ginnifer Goodwin was in an asymmetric draped one shoulder Monse gown. I don’t think that kewpie doll hair is working for her and I would love to see her with a different style.
Photos credit: SI/Avalon
Zoe’s Cartier necklace was amazing and they didn’t want her dress to distract from the necklace.
I agree, and I loved the simplicity of the dress. (Apparently lace is making a comeback this spring / summer.) Sometimes less is more, and IMHO her look is a perfect example.
I don’t get demi love. She didn’t have a decent career,she chose motherhood which was fantastic. She married a successful man. She’s not successful but here she is
I’m not really fan but to say she didn’t have a decent career is false. She was once the highest paid actress in Hollywood, with big roles in big films. Have you not heard of Ghost? She took a break to spend time with her family but she’s never not been A list, for decades.
What are you even talking about?
St. Elmo’s Fire and ghost aren’t exactly unheard of movies.
Those of us Gen Xers will have to politely disagree with you Spart. Plus, she was bad a$$ in Charlies Angles. That was where I went googly eyed for her.
LOL – I’m sorry WHAT?! She was one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood and was responsible for multiple iconic moments on screen and off.
I have thought GG’s hair was too severe for years. It’s even more so now, I agree she needs to change it up. Clearly it’s her comfort zone, though,
Moore’s dress was the first pic I saw last night and I am OBSESSED. I loved it.
2nd to the comment about seeing Demi’s dress first and being obsessed. When I saw her, I exclaimed “SEXY PEACOCK” which is a compliment in my book!
Also I like Kristen Wiig’s outfit in theory, flowy silhouette combined with the ultra-labor of fastening sequins to the fabric length, but there’s something haphazard about it, too. But she looks comfy and I bet that skirt had pockets!
I’ve always hated Jennifer Goodwin’s hair. It was barely becoming when she was younger. It’s tragic now.