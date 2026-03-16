Demi Moore wore a feathered Gucci to the 2026 Oscars: dramatic and pretty?



Demi Moore has been working with stylist Brad Goreski for a long time. He definitely knows how to bring the drama for her, with mixed results. The last we covered her fashion she was in a Schiaparelli at the SAG/Actor Awards with a feathered tail-like back. It wasn’t my favorite. At the Oscars she wore this iridescent green and black feathered Gucci that made her look like an exotic bird. I dig this, it’s distinctive and attention-grabbing. Demi is a comeback story and she’s a Hollywood staple now. She’ll get her Oscar soon enough.



Demi presented the Oscar for Cinematography, which went to Autumn Durald Arkapaw of Sinners. She’s the first woman to win an Oscar for cinematography, as we covered earlier today in our recap post. (I just don’t want you to think I’m glossing over her!)



Zoe Saldana wore a Saint Laurent gown that reminds me so much of some of the lingerie as outerwear we wore in the 90s. This doesn’t seem like an Oscar dress at all. During one of her red carpet interviews Zoe was talking about how she’s taking more naps now and that she loves naps. I’m a fellow daily nap-taker and I cannot say enough good things about them. F-ck Jon Bernthal!



Kristen Wiig was in an Elie Saab gown with a top featuring rows of intricate beads and a full skirt with sheer panels, rope-like fabric and sequins. There are a bunch of unique details in this dress which don’t seem to go together cohesively. She looks bohemian chic though.



Ginnifer Goodwin was in an asymmetric draped one shoulder Monse gown. I don’t think that kewpie doll hair is working for her and I would love to see her with a different style.