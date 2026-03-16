Ejae and the Golden songwriting team got played off during their acceptance speech



I wanted to devote a post to KPop Demon Hunters, which was a global sensation for Netflix and is of course getting a sequel. It also won all the awards this season, and took home Best Animated Feature and Best Original song last night. Ejae and the songwriting team from Golden were the only people to get played off last night, which seemed like a pointed choice and I’ll leave it at that. There was an earlier acceptance speech that almost got cut short, but when the winners protested they were given more time to speak. What’s more is that two movies won for Best Documentary Short because there was a tie. In the clip that the Oscars put on YouTube, they cut it right after Ejae spoke. In the broadcast, Yu Han Lee was about to read from his speech and he got played off! The top comment reads “You guys had ten minutes for a Bridesmaids bit but couldn’t let this guy speak?”

Ejae said during her acceptance speech, “Growing up people made fun of me liking KPop but now everyone is singing our song in the Korean lyrics. This song is not about success it’s about resilience.” Aw! She was wearing gold Dior on the red carpet and she looked phenomenal.

Audrey Nuna was in a Thom Browne gown with a voluminous tiered skirt and a top with dripping gold sequins. I love how dramatic this was.

Rei Ami wore Rahul Mishra. This looked better on the red carpet than it does in still photos. I love how all the women coordinated in black and gold!

Here’s their performance of Golden! That song is such a banger.



May Hong, Ji-young Yoo and Arden Cho are the speaking voices of HUNTR/X. They coordinated somewhat too and were in black with pops of color. Arden is wearing Miss Sohee and Ji-young Yoo is in Carolina Herrera. Gorgeous!

