Anne Hathaway wore Valentino to the Oscars & Anna Wintour hated it!

Two really funny things happened with the Oscar presenters. One, Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. completely bombed as they tried to revive some interest in their latest Avengers movie. It was a spectacular collective moment of “ugh, not this.” The other moment was when Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour co-presented for Best Costume Design and Best Makeup & Hairstyling. Their bit landed spectacularly, especially Wintour ignoring Anne’s question about her dress, and Wintour calling her “Emily.” Who knew that Anna Wintour has great comedic timing? Anne’s dress here was Valentino and I agree with Anna.

Odds and ends… Odessa A’Zion also wore Valentino. This was a mess, but they said on E! that she styles herself and even does her own hair and makeup. Which is actually sort of cool.

Adrien Brody & Georgina Chapman – Chapman’s dress is so dated, my god. And yet it was on-trend, because so many designers are really trying to bring back this style.

Barbie Ferreira wore Zac Posen for Gap Studio. People were raving about this and while she looks lovely and the color is great, the design is so… meh. We’ve seen this dress a million times in much better versions.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.

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7 Responses to “Anne Hathaway wore Valentino to the Oscars & Anna Wintour hated it!”

  1. FancyPants says:
    March 16, 2026 at 7:58 am

    Oh, Anne, my forever girl crush, what are you doing to your beautiful face?? So many of the women last night only vaguely resembled themselves- if you told me they all sent body doubles I wouldn’t completely reject that as conspiracy theory.

    Reply
  2. Jezz says:
    March 16, 2026 at 8:02 am

    Anne and Gwenyth both looked like ladies who look like those movies stars.

    Reply
  3. Christine says:
    March 16, 2026 at 8:09 am

    Anne Hathaway is such a good sport.

    Reply
  4. SpankFD says:
    March 16, 2026 at 8:13 am

    AW critiquing others’ style while wearing yet another poorly-executed version of her ‘long-past its due date personal style’ is rich. Even for her.

    Reply
  5. Normades says:
    March 16, 2026 at 9:22 am

    The Devil film was one of the best things to happen to Anna W as Streep made her more competent and sympathetic than the book. But yea the bit was good.

    Reply

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