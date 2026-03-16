Anne Hathaway wore Valentino to the Oscars & Anna Wintour hated it!

Two really funny things happened with the Oscar presenters. One, Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. completely bombed as they tried to revive some interest in their latest Avengers movie. It was a spectacular collective moment of “ugh, not this.” The other moment was when Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour co-presented for Best Costume Design and Best Makeup & Hairstyling. Their bit landed spectacularly, especially Wintour ignoring Anne’s question about her dress, and Wintour calling her “Emily.” Who knew that Anna Wintour has great comedic timing? Anne’s dress here was Valentino and I agree with Anna.
Odds and ends… Odessa A’Zion also wore Valentino. This was a mess, but they said on E! that she styles herself and even does her own hair and makeup. Which is actually sort of cool.
Adrien Brody & Georgina Chapman – Chapman’s dress is so dated, my god. And yet it was on-trend, because so many designers are really trying to bring back this style.
Barbie Ferreira wore Zac Posen for Gap Studio. People were raving about this and while she looks lovely and the color is great, the design is so… meh. We’ve seen this dress a million times in much better versions.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
Barbie Ferreira arrives on the red carpet of the 98th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.,Image: 1083312956, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: /A.M.P.A.S./Avalon
Odessa A’zion arrives on the red carpet of the 98th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.,Image: 1083318316, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Etienne Laurent / The Academy/Avalon
Anne Hathaway arrives on the red carpet of the 98th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.,Image: 1083332906, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Etienne Laurent / The Academy/Avalon
Anne Hathaway arrives on the red carpet of the 98th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.,Image: 1083332981, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Etienne Laurent / The Academy/Avalon
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman arrive on the red carpet of the 98th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.,Image: 1083337009, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Phil McCarten / The Academy/Avalon
Dame Anna Wintour and Anne Hathaway present the Oscar for Costume Design during the 98th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.,Image: 1083369426, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Trae Patton / The Academy/Avalon
Dame Anna Wintour and Anne Hathaway present the Oscar for Costume Design during the 98th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.,Image: 1083372235, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: SI/Avalon
Oh, Anne, my forever girl crush, what are you doing to your beautiful face?? So many of the women last night only vaguely resembled themselves- if you told me they all sent body doubles I wouldn’t completely reject that as conspiracy theory.
She looked exactly like herself, just a little older, but beautiful. No huge cheek filler.
Anne and Gwenyth both looked like ladies who look like those movies stars.
Anne Hathaway is such a good sport.
AW critiquing others’ style while wearing yet another poorly-executed version of her ‘long-past its due date personal style’ is rich. Even for her.
The Devil film was one of the best things to happen to Anna W as Streep made her more competent and sympathetic than the book. But yea the bit was good.
Agreed and props to her for agreeing to do it.