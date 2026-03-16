Anne Hathaway wore Valentino to the Oscars & Anna Wintour hated it!

Two really funny things happened with the Oscar presenters. One, Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. completely bombed as they tried to revive some interest in their latest Avengers movie. It was a spectacular collective moment of “ugh, not this.” The other moment was when Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour co-presented for Best Costume Design and Best Makeup & Hairstyling. Their bit landed spectacularly, especially Wintour ignoring Anne’s question about her dress, and Wintour calling her “Emily.” Who knew that Anna Wintour has great comedic timing? Anne’s dress here was Valentino and I agree with Anna.

Odds and ends… Odessa A’Zion also wore Valentino. This was a mess, but they said on E! that she styles herself and even does her own hair and makeup. Which is actually sort of cool.

Adrien Brody & Georgina Chapman – Chapman’s dress is so dated, my god. And yet it was on-trend, because so many designers are really trying to bring back this style.

Barbie Ferreira wore Zac Posen for Gap Studio. People were raving about this and while she looks lovely and the color is great, the design is so… meh. We’ve seen this dress a million times in much better versions.