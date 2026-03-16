Charithra Chandran wore an emerald Miss Sohee to the Oscars: stunning?

People asked for some coverage of Charithra Chandran, who will definitely make it onto a lot of Oscar best-dressed lists today. You might know her from Bridgerton or some of her film work. Well, she certainly prettied up the Oscar red carpet. She wore a beautiful emerald green Miss Sohee gown – the color is amazing and so is the fit. I love that she went with a South Korean designer too.
Rachel McAdams didn’t walk the red carpet, but she posed for photos inside the Oscars. She was there for the In Memoriam section, and spoke about the late Diane Keaton. Her dress was Alberta Ferretti and it’s very elegant. The cape was built into the dress.
Heidi Klum wore Chrome Hearts. We’ve seen her in versions of this dress a million times before. I would love to see her change up her styling for the bigger events, especially since she goes to the opening of an envelope.
Gracie Abrams was Paul Mescal’s plus-one. She wore a two-piece Chanel. I really dislike this and I think it looks like something Paris Hilton would have worn to the 2002 VMAs. Why did the Oscars fashion feel so dated? Paul wore Celine (also terrible). I think his hair looks that way because of the Beatles biopics, and he’s got some variation of a Paul McCartney haircut.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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Charithra Chandran arrives on the red carpet of the 98th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.,Image: 1083308204, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: /A.M.P.A.S./Avalon
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Charithra Chandran arrives on the red carpet of the 98th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.,Image: 1083308209, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: /A.M.P.A.S./Avalon
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Charithra Chandran arrives on the red carpet of the 98th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.,Image: 1083308211, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: /A.M.P.A.S./Avalon
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Heidi Klum arrives on the red carpet of the 98th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.,Image: 1083313158, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: /A.M.P.A.S./Avalon
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Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams arrive on the red carpet of the 98th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.,Image: 1083326754, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: LCY/Avalon
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Gracie Abrams arrives on the red carpet of the 98th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.,Image: 1083331895, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Etienne Laurent / The Academy/Avalon
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Rachel McAdams onstage during the 98th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.,Image: 1083406014, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Avalon Licensing Ltd. do not claim any Copyright of the attached image WORLD RIGHTS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
Charithra is currently starring in Netflix’s One Piece season 2, which is completely riotous family fun.
She’s a values-driven actor, standing up for Gaza and representation of actresses of colour. She’s also very smart, she got an offer from Boston consulting group before deciding on acting as a career – not many actors have that on their CV!
The dress looks amazing on her too.
The green dress is stunning, especially in a sea of boring. The fashion was so boring last night.
Agreed, she was a total standout, and looks incredible!
Definitely one of my favorites. As a lover of antique fashion, I just want to say BRING BACK THE BUSTLE! This is how you do it!
I know nothing about Gracie Abrams except that she’s a singing nepo baby dating Paul Mescal, but she bugs me (but that’s probably because I’m jealous that she’s a singing nepo baby dating Paul Mescal).
Charity’s gown is incredible, she’s stunning. I don’t mind Gracie’s outfit initially but on second look I wish the top had something structured to lift her boobs a bit. The side view is very saggy which how can that even happen with such a slim person.
Gorgeous dress on Charithra! I love that green, she looks stunning! 10/10 No notes.
Abraham’s top looks like it starts low, and the proportions are off. I have a long torso too, and this look emphasizes her figure in a not-so-flattering way. She is so cute, she probably needs to lean into what might work for her dressing up, but is too young to fully get it.
She is such a Nepo baby, but I could see that her house was probably one of the major sources of creativity and connections. Also, Paul Mescal was with Phoebe Bridges for a bit, he’s into the emo singers, also probably likes playing in space with someone else young, she is 26, he is 30, and no commitment….. Jessie Buckley did outshine him in Hamnet, but had much more airtime, but damn her emotional abilities…..