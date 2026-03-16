Charithra Chandran wore an emerald Miss Sohee to the Oscars: stunning?

People asked for some coverage of Charithra Chandran, who will definitely make it onto a lot of Oscar best-dressed lists today. You might know her from Bridgerton or some of her film work. Well, she certainly prettied up the Oscar red carpet. She wore a beautiful emerald green Miss Sohee gown – the color is amazing and so is the fit. I love that she went with a South Korean designer too.

Rachel McAdams didn’t walk the red carpet, but she posed for photos inside the Oscars. She was there for the In Memoriam section, and spoke about the late Diane Keaton. Her dress was Alberta Ferretti and it’s very elegant. The cape was built into the dress.

Heidi Klum wore Chrome Hearts. We’ve seen her in versions of this dress a million times before. I would love to see her change up her styling for the bigger events, especially since she goes to the opening of an envelope.

Gracie Abrams was Paul Mescal’s plus-one. She wore a two-piece Chanel. I really dislike this and I think it looks like something Paris Hilton would have worn to the 2002 VMAs. Why did the Oscars fashion feel so dated? Paul wore Celine (also terrible). I think his hair looks that way because of the Beatles biopics, and he’s got some variation of a Paul McCartney haircut.