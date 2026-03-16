Charithra Chandran wore an emerald Miss Sohee to the Oscars: stunning?

People asked for some coverage of Charithra Chandran, who will definitely make it onto a lot of Oscar best-dressed lists today. You might know her from Bridgerton or some of her film work. Well, she certainly prettied up the Oscar red carpet. She wore a beautiful emerald green Miss Sohee gown – the color is amazing and so is the fit. I love that she went with a South Korean designer too.

Rachel McAdams didn’t walk the red carpet, but she posed for photos inside the Oscars. She was there for the In Memoriam section, and spoke about the late Diane Keaton. Her dress was Alberta Ferretti and it’s very elegant. The cape was built into the dress.

Heidi Klum wore Chrome Hearts. We’ve seen her in versions of this dress a million times before. I would love to see her change up her styling for the bigger events, especially since she goes to the opening of an envelope.

Gracie Abrams was Paul Mescal’s plus-one. She wore a two-piece Chanel. I really dislike this and I think it looks like something Paris Hilton would have worn to the 2002 VMAs. Why did the Oscars fashion feel so dated? Paul wore Celine (also terrible). I think his hair looks that way because of the Beatles biopics, and he’s got some variation of a Paul McCartney haircut.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

8 Responses to “Charithra Chandran wore an emerald Miss Sohee to the Oscars: stunning?”

  1. NoBS Please says:
    March 16, 2026 at 8:29 am

    Charithra is currently starring in Netflix’s One Piece season 2, which is completely riotous family fun.

    She’s a values-driven actor, standing up for Gaza and representation of actresses of colour. She’s also very smart, she got an offer from Boston consulting group before deciding on acting as a career – not many actors have that on their CV!

    The dress looks amazing on her too.

    Reply
  2. Mel says:
    March 16, 2026 at 8:40 am

    The green dress is stunning, especially in a sea of boring. The fashion was so boring last night.

    Reply
  3. Normades says:
    March 16, 2026 at 9:15 am

    I know nothing about Gracie Abrams except that she’s a singing nepo baby dating Paul Mescal, but she bugs me (but that’s probably because I’m jealous that she’s a singing nepo baby dating Paul Mescal).

    Reply
  4. Chaine says:
    March 16, 2026 at 9:29 am

    Charity’s gown is incredible, she’s stunning. I don’t mind Gracie’s outfit initially but on second look I wish the top had something structured to lift her boobs a bit. The side view is very saggy which how can that even happen with such a slim person.

    Reply
  5. Ladiabla says:
    March 16, 2026 at 9:39 am

    Gorgeous dress on Charithra! I love that green, she looks stunning! 10/10 No notes.

    Reply
  6. Barrett says:
    March 16, 2026 at 9:48 am

    Abraham’s top looks like it starts low, and the proportions are off. I have a long torso too, and this look emphasizes her figure in a not-so-flattering way. She is so cute, she probably needs to lean into what might work for her dressing up, but is too young to fully get it.

    She is such a Nepo baby, but I could see that her house was probably one of the major sources of creativity and connections. Also, Paul Mescal was with Phoebe Bridges for a bit, he’s into the emo singers, also probably likes playing in space with someone else young, she is 26, he is 30, and no commitment….. Jessie Buckley did outshine him in Hamnet, but had much more airtime, but damn her emotional abilities…..

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment