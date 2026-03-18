Zendaya says her friends got fooled by AI wedding photos of her and Tom Holland



At the Actor Awards earlier this month, Law Roach told the world that the notoriously private Zendaya and Tom Holland had secretly gotten married. Since then, the Internet has been on high alert, looking for pictures and/or clues that would confirm Law’s claims. The closest we’ve gotten was Zendaya’s mom reposting the clip of Roach spilling the beans. Zendaya also was a surprise witness at a Vegas wedding on Saturday at the wedding chapel set up for her film. The bride hinted that Zendaya signed her last name as “Holland” but wouldn’t confirm it, saying “I feel like we all now — me, [Groom] Kadeem, Zendaya, and Tom Holland — are in on a little secret.” Over the last few weeks, wedding pictures of Tom and Zendaya have circulated online. Zendaya has also been spotted wearing a thin gold band on her left ring finger.

Zendaya is currently doing press for her upcoming film, The Drama, which also happens to center around a wedding. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she didn’t confirm whether or not she’d gotten married. She wore rings on that finger on Kimmel. She said some of the pictures that have circulated online are fake and were generated by AI. The pictures are so realistic that according to Zendaya, even some of her own friends were fooled by them.

Don’t feel bad if you fell for Zendaya and Tom Holland’s AI wedding photos. The 29-year-old The Drama star admitted that “many” of her loved ones also thought the images that circulated online were the real deal. “Many people have been fooled by them,” Zendaya shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, March 16. “I was just out and about in real life and people were like, ‘Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous.’ And I’m like, ‘Babe, they’re AI. They’re not real.’ ” “Was anyone in your life fooled by them? And mad that they weren’t invited?” Kimmel, 58, asked. “Yes, many people,” Zendaya replied. Zendaya has yet to officially confirm whether she and her longtime love, Holland, have tied the knot. The rumors started when the actress’ longtime stylist Law Roach claimed the couple were already married during an appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards on March 1. Since that time, Zendaya has been spotted sporting a gold band on her wedding finger alongside her engagement ring from Holland, 29. Zendaya was wearing the band during her appearance on Kimmel. During her time on the late night show, Zendaya also had some fun with the wedding rumors, sharing a video to “clear the confusion” from her wedding-related film, The Drama, and superimposing Holland’s head over that of her costar, Robert Pattinson.

[From People]

I saw some of the pictures that were circulating and was skeptical about their authenticity. Logically, it didn’t make sense to me that Tom and Zendaya would have a top secret wedding but then allow some random online account to leak photos. To be fair, they really looked real, though, and I could see how someone could mistake them as authentic. I wondered if they could have been AI generated using images from The Drama. I know Zendaya likes her privacy, but I’m glad she set the record straight and hope that at some point, she or Tom share real pictures from their big day. And yes, I 100% believe that they’re married.

The same thing happened with Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant last year. Some of their friends also thought AI-generated pictures of their wedding were real, and they had to put out a statement to clear the air. I said it earlier this week when we talked about Zach Braff having to deny that he was dating an AI chatbot, but we really are in a new era of gossip. Back in my day, it was Bump Watch and the accusation that some pictures were enhanced to make someone look pregnant. Nowadays, it’s full-on AI generated wedding photos. Who knows what else will be next?

Here’s Zendaya’s interview. The wedding talk starts around minute 5.



Photo note by CB: Zendaya is shown outside Jimmy Kimmel Live on 3-16-26. Her flowy floral dress is McQueen Fall/Winter 2026 and her menswear separates are Moschino Fall 2026. With the dress she is wearing Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps, which I cannot find in that beautiful blue color. With the separates she is wearing the Christian Louboutin Miss Z pumps.