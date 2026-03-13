Zendaya, in bridal white, wore her wedding ring at the Essence luncheon

On Thursday, Zendaya attended the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon. It was a major pre-Oscar event, with Oscar nominees like Wunmi Mosaku and Zinzi Coogler (Ryan Coogler’s wife and producing partner) in attendance, as well as superstars past, present and future like Kerry Washington and Chase Infiniti. Obviously, Zendaya got the most attention. Her appearance at the Louis Vuitton show earlier this week was the first time she had been outside in months, or at least that’s what it felt like. And the LV appearance was also the first time she came outside since her stylist Law Roach announced that Z and Tom Holland had already gotten married. Well, at the Essence luncheon, it seems like everyone offered congratulations on the wedding. Not only that, it does seem like Zendaya is wearing her wedding band everywhere now.

Zendaya might have just confirmed her marriage to Tom Holland amid rumors that they tied the knot in private. Zendaya was playfully put on the spot at Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood Awards on Thursday, March 12 by host and Black-ish star Marsai Martin. Martin called out her “cousin” Zendaya, and said Zendaya “doesn’t play about her private life,” while still asking the Euphoria star, 29, to “give me a sign.” A source tells PEOPLE Zendaya was overheard accepting well wishes from fellow attendees at the event. Zendaya bashfully showed off what appeared to be her wedding band to the camera, and was met with applause from the audience. Zendaya attended the Los Angeles event in a white flower-adorned Eugene Alexander minidress that Sarah Jessica Parker famously wore in the 2008 Sex and the City movie. The dress’ history stretches back to a longer version that Whitney Houston wore in the late 1980s, per Vogue. On Tuesday, March 10, Zendaya was seen wearing a thin gold ring on her left hand as she posed for photos at the Louis Vuitton fashion show while clasping her hands in front of her waist and tucking her hair behind her ears. Her engagement ring was notably absent from her left hand, while the rest of her silver rings appeared to match.

[From People]

Yeah, I think it happened. Zendaya doesn’t play about her private life and Tom Holland doesn’t play about Zendaya. Tom was like, no, this needs to happen as soon as possible in any way my lady wants. Now, I know there were pregnancy rumors floating around for a while, but I think Zendaya is eager to let people know that she’s not currently pregnant and she wasn’t away long enough to have a secret baby.

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Embed from Getty Images





