Zendaya, in bridal white, wore her wedding ring at the Essence luncheon

On Thursday, Zendaya attended the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon. It was a major pre-Oscar event, with Oscar nominees like Wunmi Mosaku and Zinzi Coogler (Ryan Coogler’s wife and producing partner) in attendance, as well as superstars past, present and future like Kerry Washington and Chase Infiniti. Obviously, Zendaya got the most attention. Her appearance at the Louis Vuitton show earlier this week was the first time she had been outside in months, or at least that’s what it felt like. And the LV appearance was also the first time she came outside since her stylist Law Roach announced that Z and Tom Holland had already gotten married. Well, at the Essence luncheon, it seems like everyone offered congratulations on the wedding. Not only that, it does seem like Zendaya is wearing her wedding band everywhere now.
Zendaya might have just confirmed her marriage to Tom Holland amid rumors that they tied the knot in private. Zendaya was playfully put on the spot at Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood Awards on Thursday, March 12 by host and Black-ish star Marsai Martin. Martin called out her “cousin” Zendaya, and said Zendaya “doesn’t play about her private life,” while still asking the Euphoria star, 29, to “give me a sign.”
A source tells PEOPLE Zendaya was overheard accepting well wishes from fellow attendees at the event.
Zendaya bashfully showed off what appeared to be her wedding band to the camera, and was met with applause from the audience. Zendaya attended the Los Angeles event in a white flower-adorned Eugene Alexander minidress that Sarah Jessica Parker famously wore in the 2008 Sex and the City movie. The dress’ history stretches back to a longer version that Whitney Houston wore in the late 1980s, per Vogue.
On Tuesday, March 10, Zendaya was seen wearing a thin gold ring on her left hand as she posed for photos at the Louis Vuitton fashion show while clasping her hands in front of her waist and tucking her hair behind her ears. Her engagement ring was notably absent from her left hand, while the rest of her silver rings appeared to match.
Yeah, I think it happened. Zendaya doesn’t play about her private life and Tom Holland doesn’t play about Zendaya. Tom was like, no, this needs to happen as soon as possible in any way my lady wants. Now, I know there were pregnancy rumors floating around for a while, but I think Zendaya is eager to let people know that she’s not currently pregnant and she wasn’t away long enough to have a secret baby.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid.
I love this for them. Mazel tov for the new marriage!
I am nearly giddy that it looks like they actually pulled off a secret wedding!
She looks great as always but this dress was originally designed for Whitney Houston and if you’ve ever seen her wearing it, you’d know why. She was absolutely GLOWING: https://pagesix.com/2026/03/12/style/zendaya-wows-in-whitney-houstons-dress-at-essence-black-women-in-hollywood-awards/
I feel like people often forget how ridiculously, stunningly beautiful Whitney was. Like, “no, you need to be locked away because you’re making the rest of us look like hags” beautiful.
Absolutely beyond stunning. She was radiant and then that VOICE. She was truly one-of-a-kind.
Agree, Miranda. Thanks for the link, Kitten. That pic made me cry.
I think they all look great in the (somewhat mid) dress. It wears well.
That makes way more sense to me that it was Whitney Houston’s dress. I swear I was thinking I’d seen it on SJP on SATC back in the day. In any case, it’s a beautiful dress.
You did. She wore it to an event of some sort.
SJP also wore it in SATC II movie.
When was the last time we saw Zendaya before the LV show the other day? Cause I feel like she WAS away long enough to have a secret baby and her face shape has changed somewhat. Unless it’s happy weight. Either way, we won’t know for sure until the kid graduates high school. LOL
She definitely was away long enough to have a baby — both Euphoria and Dune wrapped filming early fall.
If her kid enrolls at her alma mater Oakland School of the Arts we’ll hear in about 12 years. Truthfully though I don’t like baby speculation and kinda hope they were just on an extended honeymoon. They’re so young and have plenty of time for kids.
She def. was away long enough and that dress is ruched on the sides which helps hide bumps post baby…I wore them all the time. I am obviously just speculating but I would be surprised if they didn’t have a baby in February and she is maybe a month postpartum.
Congratulations to them❤️
She is stunning.
This news made me happy. Congrats to the happy couple. And she looks beautiful and glowing.
I am truly happy for them. Do I think there is a baby right now…no. Let them do things on their own time it will happen when they want it to
I just adore them both and we will never see photos LOL. They really are about keeping things private which is why when celebs stuff somehow leaks I am like sure okay.
My husband thinks Tom Holland is the luckiest guy on earth. Obviously my husband is the luckiest guy on earth for landing me, but his take on Tom Holland (who he is a huge fan of) is that this short, average guy somehow stumbled into the Spidermanverse and then life just aligned perfectly for him. I think Tom is adorable and honestly he blew me away in The Crowded Room, but the fact that Zendaya saw something really special in him tells me a lot. I don’t think she’s the kinda girl who settles. But congratulations to both of them for finding their true partner, and I wish them a lifetime of bliss.
Good for her! I think wearing the ring is a smarter move than trying to keep it secret indefinitely. Now the paparazzi know they got married and they know they missed the wedding so maybe that takes some stress off of Zendaya and Tom.