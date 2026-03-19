King Charles’s state visit to the US next month is still happening, despite everything

Here are some photos of King Charles on Wednesday, during the Nigerian president’s state visit to the UK. I have to admit, my first thought was that Charles doesn’t look too spry. He looked very old and tired. Maybe he’s simply under the weather this week. That’s the thing about Charles – we know he’s still being treated for cancer, and any time he looks particularly grey/tired, people immediately go “oh, he’s not long for this world.” I think it’s more than possible that his treatments are keeping him stable and he just has bad weeks. Tom Sykes noted something about Charles’s sickly pallor on his Royalist Substack too – Sykes said Charles’s appearance was “worrying” and that the British media is loath to say out loud that Charles “looked weak, tired, and exhausted with even more than usually swollen hands.”
Sykes noted something else, about the still-planned trip to the US. Charles and Camilla are supposed to travel to Washington next month, about a week and a half after Easter. For months, there’s been back-and-forth between Downing Street and Washington about whether to go ahead with the state visit and whether Donald Trump should be “rewarded” with the visit given Trump’s lunatic behavior in general, and specifically towards the UK and Keir Starmer. Anyway, Sykes said “any delay in formally announcing the trip has much more to do with Charles’ health and whether he is truly capable of undertaking it.” Well, I’m not sure about that. I think the delay in confirming the state visit is more about Trump’s behavior. In any case, the palace is definitely briefing that they plan on moving forward with the visit:
The King will be met with a show of American military might when he arrives for a three-day visit to the US with the special relationship at a low ebb. The trip, which has been six months in the planning and has involved a “recce” to the US by a team of Charles’ closest aides and other officials, will go ahead next month despite tensions between the president and prime minister over the war in Iran.
The King will spend just a day in Washington DC, The Times can reveal, where he will pack in engagements such as an address to Congress and an evening banquet.
He will spend another day in New York and make a third stop at a rural location which is yet to be confirmed. The monarch is expected to make a fourth stop at a country with ties to Britain, possibly Bermuda.
President Trump’s team is understood to have concluded that they cannot match British pomp and ceremony but will instead seek to impress the King and Queen with a display of US military might when they arrive in DC.
After an escalating war of words with the president over Iran, Sir Keir Starmer will not be present. Instead the royals will be accompanied by Yvette Cooper, the foreign secretary, who will represent the government, although insiders said this was down to convention rather than a response to recent criticism from the US president.
Trump has repeatedly described Starmer as “no Winston Churchill” in recent weeks. He has been angered by Starmer’s refusal to allow the US to use UK bases for its initial offensive strikes against Iran and has also attacked the Chagos deal. It is understood that the King’s visit is apolitical and there is little expectation of big policy announcements to accompany the trip.
Yeah, if Starmer wanted to cancel the king’s trip, he would do so and with good reason. Starmer and his people probably think this will either help the US-UK relationship or it will be a net neutral. For Charles, it’s just flummery and BS – the fact that he’ll probably only spend a day and a half in Washington is indicative of how unserious this is, as is the fact that he’s tacking on a stop by some random Commonwealth country.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Charles and camilla may also be booed about andrew. They got booed in the uk.
If Trump isn’t getting booed everywhere about Epstein, I doubt Charles and Camilla would be booed about Andrew (over here in the US).
The UK arrested Andrew.
Chuck does look like he’s struggling, I’m sure that is a combination of his treatments, the stress of having the BRF secrets making headlines and his brother being under arrest for selling state secrets.. he has reason to look rough but besides the cancer treatments he brought all the other issues on himself. He never should have sacrificed his son/sons family to protect his brother.
He’s definitely leaning left these days; physically, I mean. Back problem? Hip problem? Mild stroke that they failed to mention?
I noticed the two men held onto each other as they left the dais, was that more for Charles or Tinubu? And what do these people have against mobility assistance? They couldn’t put a portable handrail up the middle of the stairs?
Notable brother of close Epstein associate to meet with another close Epstein associate. Great look, everybody
This.
Exactly Jillian. What a terrible look given both their connections (Charles’ connection being through his brother, therefore more remote) to Epstein.
I don’t understand why world leaders continue to meet with Trump to try to placate him. It doesn’t work. Trump does whatever he wants and never consults allies. In fact, he threatens to annex some of his (former) allies. Just stop talking to Trump stop giving him photo ops. All of this is normalizing an administration that is not normal. It’s signaling to the world that it’s under control when it’s the furthest thing from being under control. In continuing to meet for these unhinged press events, other world leaders are inadvertently legitimizing this regime. They should have all stopped meeting with Trump after President Zelensky was treated in such a horrible manner by Trump and Vance. It’s obvious the US has been taken over by foreign governments so why even go there.
I also don’t understand why reporters continue to show up to these lunacy and dementia flavored word salads topped with fart flavored croutons. I wish they would all boycott it. He doesn’t answer questions anyway. and just insults the reporters. What does it accomplish?
1000%
Did you see what that orange 💩 said IN FRONT of the PM of Japan?!?
He will never change and cannot be trusted.
https://www.reddit.com/r/Fauxmoi/comments/1ry5qgr/trump_responding_to_reporter_asking_why_the_us/
@Laura: saw that. I am…dumbfounded. Gobsmacked. Embarrassed beyond belief. 🤦♀️
This state visit in the middle of “everything” is so bonkers. Of course, it’s all being done to placate and soothe the tiny toddler who is our president. He wants to show off all the big toys he has at his command—our mighty military and the “suckers and losers” who keep it going.
“President Trump’s team is understood to have concluded that they cannot match British pomp and ceremony but will instead seek to impress the King and Queen with a display of US military might when they arrive in DC.”
This is my favorite part of this absurd article. Ummm, Trump’s team has never, ever in the entire history of the world, EVER admitted they cannot match anything. But sure, let’s all pretend that both countries are presenting themselves honorably here. Just another day in “best foot forward”!
I gotta say that the optics on this are terrible! Put two very old, white world leaders together. One who is embroiled in Epstein drama and struggling with cancer. The other who is deflecting from Epstein drama by being a senile lunatic. They better hope it’s a net neutral, that’s the best possible PR result.
A display of military might is inappropriate due to Trump’s illegal war. I do hope that the King doesn’t go
Trump only loves the military when he is in charge of it and can order it around. Otherwise, he has nothing but disdain for it and the people who serve. It’s totally on brand that he will turn a state visit into a military show. Remember last year’s birthday parade?
Wonder if they have someone carry a small drone, and a squeaky tank, as in the Felon’s birthday parade? This was too funny, Charles will need something to giggle about spending a day with the Donald.
Side note: In the first photo Charles looks exactly like Dracula. Is there a little blood on his mouth?
What’s the reason for going to NY? Is he going to visit the UN? I just think going to the US at this point makes no sense. The UK are still not going to get the trade deals that they want.
Charles has been waiting years to be king & he wants these big trips with big moments like his mother had and a big media presence like a US visit would certainly have, for legacy of his reign. Which has been dominated by family rift, illness & allegations of criminal behaviour by Andrew so far.
The royal family like to play both sides politically so after visiting with MAGA warlord & Epstein pal Trump, Charles will want to act like that doesn’t represent his views so will go to liberal spaces in New York etc to promote his causes like climate change. He will probably want a photo op with a popular left politician like NY mayor Mandami & I’m guessing he will do a Kings Trust event to promote his work with young people. Camilla will probably do something around her literacy and female violence work too. They will probably visit the 9/11 memorial & I wouldn’t be surprised to hear more off record briefings of Charles pushing back on trumps claim about lack of support from NATO allies. He will use his congress address to probably subtly address that and the special relationship stuff too.
Also Diana had very successful New York trips and Richard Kay claimed it was seen as her city which Charles & Camilla were reluctant to visit. They probably feel empowered against that Diana narrative now they are visiting as king & queen.
Explain to me why a king from another country when we don’t do royalty is going to speak in our congress?
Yes, he looks particularly unwell in the photos and videos from this visit (I wonder how embarrassed and despondent he and Camilla were at the glaringly empty streets along the procession to Windsor Castle 😬). For a man so very ill, a short trip so far away – even in the lap of luxury – isn’t conducive for the health of an individual living with cancer but everything with the monarchy is smoke and mirrors so he has to go through with it.
Charles, please don’t come here and legitimize this administration and the monster at the head of it. People will compare you to your great-uncle Edward who loved Nazis!
Donald Trump’s first state visit was to the United Kingdom was in June 3, 2019. During this visit, he met with several family members.
Epstein was arrested July 6, 2019.
Epstein died on August 10, 2019.
Coincidence?
Second state visit was last year. Again, Charles and the rest needed Trump to keep Andrew from ever facing an American court. They know Trump was close to Epstein and has pictures with both Andrew and Epstein (and Melania),
This state visit is to keep Andrew protected. When was the last time Liz came to the U.S.?
The optics are pretty bad and Charles insists in coming. But I think I know why.
Does Charles have cash sitting in Bermuda banks that needs to be transported in shopping bags to the UK on his aircraft? 🤭 Why tack on a visit to Bermuda? 🤔
NY stop is also interesting. I wonder if he’s planning a fundraiser in NY. 🤔
Beaches. Sunshine. Rum drinks. 🍹
Are Charles and the Nigerian president sticking their tongues out in the first photo for some reason? And what is with bonkers as editing they clearly did to those pictures? I’m not knowledgeable enough to say what specifically, but the contrast/sharpness and/or color grading seems off.
Charles looks like he’s been drinking the blood of his enemies. Not good at all.
‘…a display of US military might.’ Are we rolling out the squeaky tanks again? 🙄🤦♀️
They need to stop putting makeup on him. It looks terrible. He may look better without any cover-up.