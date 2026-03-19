Prince William & Kate ‘transformed royals into touchy-feely family with selfies & hugs’

Towards the end of 2022 and in the first months of 2023, Prince William and Kate were seemingly obsessed with some offhand comments made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In the Harry & Meghan Netflix series, Meghan spoke about the first time William & Kate came over to Nottingham Cottage, and she greeted them with hugs, much to their dismay. According to Prince Harry, writing in Spare, William “recoiled” when Meghan greeted him with warmth instead of rigid protocol in a private setting. Those simple stories reinforced what we’ve always seen from William and Kate – their physical awkwardness and their lack of physical warmth for each other and other people. When Meghan went around hugging people in the UK, they mocked her and abused her and it became yet another reason for Why Meghan Must Be Bullied Out of the Country.
Then in 2022/23, following the hugging revelations, Kate decided to… just go around, hugging everyone and pretending that she wasn’t doing it because she was obsessed with everything about Meghan. “Friends” even claimed that Kate has always been a hugger, long before Meghan, and that the difference between the two women is that Kate only hugs people she likes, which is why she never wanted to hug her sister-in-law!! Waity is never beating those allegations, you know? Well, I bring up this hugging history because the Sun’s royal editor Matt Wilkinson decided to write a column about how William and Kate are god’s gift because they’ve been hugging people and taking selfies with peasants. Even more bizarre, Wilkinson seems to believe this is the first time any royal has ever done anything like this! This is the headline: “William and Kate have transformed royals into touchy-feely family with selfies and hugs – and fans are loving it.”
The smiles were as wide as the River Thames itself when William and Kate took their walkabout roadshow to London. There has not been much for the Royal Family to be happy about in the wake of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest and yet more shameful Epstein revelations. Since that infamous photo of wild-eyed Andy in the back of a car after he was released from police questioning, the former prince has locked himself away in Sandringham exile. But the Prince and Princess of Wales have not been hiding.
There were the impromptu walkabouts without any barriers, where they met screaming fans — including one with a tattoo in Kate’s handwriting. As they posed for selfies with shoppers, they have been the epitome of the late Queen’s mantra of needing “to be seen to be believed”.
I have witnessed first-hand the “Walesmania” that has greeted the couple since Andrew’s arrest — and it is fast becoming apparent that they are a royal couple for a crisis. Then on Thursday, they came face to face with the public again, this time in central London’s Borough Market.
An aide said: “The Prince and Princess of Wales love opportunities to meet members of the public and the team at Kensington Palace always factor in opportunities for that to happen. They are at their best when they are out meeting the public, celebrating the best of Britain, and that’s exactly what people want them to do. They want to be on the front foot and they take their roles really seriously. It’s as important as it was to the late Queen for them ‘to be seen to be believed’. What you’ve seen is a great example of royal with a small ‘r’ — their ability to look comfortable sitting in front of Donald Trump but also walk around Borough Market and engage with people.”
[From The Sun]
“What you’ve seen is a great example of royal with a small ‘r’ — their ability to look comfortable sitting in front of Donald Trump but also walk around Borough Market and engage with people…” In London, they went to an already-crowded open-air market and posed for photos and did their little pretend-work skits (and William refused to drink Kate’s coffee). There were more photographers and reporters circling them than members of the public, but hey, it looked good on camera, I guess. As for their trip to Wales a few weeks ago, I strongly suspect that a large number of the kids were simply supposed to be in local schools and those kids were made to stand out in the rain until William and Kate posed for photos with them. You could see how truly miserable a lot of the small children were to be soaked with rain, all so Kate could get her keen photo-op.
I guess the larger point is that we’re seeing William and Kate’s “Busy Thursdays” rebrand in real time. Is this the work of the crisis manager Liza Ravenscroft? They’re clearly being told to be more visible, to interact with the public, to show some Sussex-like warmth. This, like so much of what’s been happening with the left-behinds, feels like putting a band-aid on a gushing wound.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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26/02/2026. Powys, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the Hanging Gardens, a space dedicated to nurturing community resilience and creativity in Llanidloes and its surrounding area. Their Royal Highnesses met with volunteers that keep the centre running and participate in some of their unique workshops and activities, including preparations for St David’s Day.,Image: 1078458802, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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The Princess of Wales shelters from rain under a umbrella whilst meeting members of the public during a visit to the Hanging Gardens, a space dedicated to nurturing community resilience and creativity in Llanidloes, Wales and its surrounding area, ahead of St David’s Day. Picture date: Thursday February 26, 2026.,Image: 1078458803, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ben Birchall/Avalon
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The Princess of Wales shelters from rain under a umbrella whilst meeting members of the public during a visit to the Hanging Gardens, a space dedicated to nurturing community resilience and creativity in Llanidloes, Wales and its surrounding area, ahead of St David’s Day. Picture date: Thursday February 26, 2026.,Image: 1078476405, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ben Birchall/Avalon
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Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, visits Hafan Yr Afon, a hub for culture, community, and heritage in Newtown, Wales, Britain. February 26, 2026.,Image: 1078476730, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Phil Noble/Avalon
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26/02/2026. Powys, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Hafan yr Afon, a hub for culture, community, and heritage located in Newtown, Powys. The Prince and Princess attended a celebration of volunteer groups and community champions in Powys, which was held at Hafan Yr Afon, where they met with a range of volunteers and community groups across the region, including youth, sustainability, arts and wellbeing.,Image: 1078487038, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall while in Cornwall, answers the phone to a customer at the shop during his visit to the Gear Farm Pasty Company, a family-run farm known for producing traditional Cornish pasties in St Martin, Helston, as he visits Cornwall for St Piran’s Day. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2026.,Image: 1080347369, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William visit the Fabal Beerhall at the Bermondsey Beer Mile in London, Thursday, March 12, 2026.,Image: 1082306483, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kin Cheung/Avalon
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Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William draft beer as they visit the Southwark Brewing Company at the Bermondsey Beer Mile in London, Thursday, March 12, 2026.,Image: 1082307518, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kin Cheung/Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 12: Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks with the public during his visit to the RNLI Tower Station on March 12, 2026 in London, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) to hear about their work saving lives on the River Thames, as the charity celebrates 25 years of RNLI Lifeguards.,Image: 1082385809, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 12: Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with the public during her visit to the RNLI Tower Station on March 12, 2026 in London, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) to hear about their work saving lives on the River Thames, as the charity celebrates 25 years of RNLI Lifeguards.,Image: 1082385816, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 12: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their visit to the RNLI Tower Station on March 12, 2026 in London, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) to hear about their work saving lives on the River Thames, as the charity celebrates 25 years of RNLI Lifeguards.,Image: 1082385868, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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12/03/2026. London, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the traders at Borough Market. The Prince and Princess met the Trethowan Brothers, cheesemakers, Change Please, providing barista training to people experiencing homelessness, and Humble Crumble, the London dessert business.,Image: 1082627070, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
So we have two royals pretending to be warm amidst a swamp of scandals and horrors. Two working royals who only work on Thursdays….maybe….who get paid millions of pounds from the tax payer to smile and pretend to be warm….and copy the more genuine couple who were exiled for being genuine.
Sounds legit. lol
These two don’t have an original thought in their heads other than how to hate. This is just what Harry and Meg do and they do it with grace and charisma and not just for PR like the Wails!
WK, two worthless, lazy bastards, not only do NOTHING themselves and have no intention of doing anything, but they also try to make a name for themselves by taking over the work of others and simultaneously imitating the real, long-time organizers. When H&M leaves, WK, both individually and collectively, quickly search for events planned for that day, call to say they’re coming, and then show up with their journalists, photographers, and film crew, denying the organizers the opportunity to participate, placing themselves in the spotlight, suggesting they organized the whole thing themselves.
Then they will appear on the front page of the newspaper painfully retouched photos and several articles about the surprise visit and the color of Kate’s dress.
I think the Wales children should not get involved with people taking selfies with them nor expect gifts from bystanders at church walks.
I find it so offensive that they accept gifts on the Christmas and Easter walks to church, and I really wish they would just say not to bring gifts to outrageously privileged children. It really bothers me to think of the old people who are likely on fixed incomes buying anything that is obviously going to go in the trash. Please tell me there aren’t people out there who believe that William and Kate let their children consume treats from the public at large. It’s probably not even down to William and Kate’s decision, this would be obvious security protocols that would be in place.
/rant
they just write what they wish was true. they want william and kate to be happy and warm so they write in, hoping that is what people see, even if it actually looks like a lie.
they want meghan and harry to be losers so they write that, despite every time they show up anywhere they are well received, keep getting invitations etc.
this part of the press just wants to write their own fiction about the world. all while actual hard work journalists are risking their lives reporting in war zones for almost no pay and many are being targeted and killed.
💯
Well yes. Bc they wish there was such a thing as Walesmania. They hope if they repeat it enough that people will believe it.
Those children are soaked. If I were their parents, I would be furious.
Lol. Ok. Sure. Let’s just pretend that Diana didn’t exist and that Normal Bill and his perpetually uncomfortable ice queen wife exude anything other than aloof coldness.
The trouble with William and Kate is they don’t get better the more you see them. Instead the more you see of them the more you are reminded how dull and uncharismatic they are. No one is really interested in their little stunts and recently these stunts are getting more ridicule than praise on social media…
So performative with the public. Selfies and gurning! Yay! Yet we always see behind the curtain in their interactions with each other.
Not only did the press mock Meghan for hugging people and saying how unroyal and inappropriate it was but she was also told that the Royal family doesn’t do selfies and was told to stop doing it. I clearly recall at least one time while interacting with the public a Royal (Meghan?) said that they weren’t supposed to take selfies with people.
Kate and William only started interacting this way with the public once the Sussexes left. Way to go attempting to rewrite history again, British Press (by way of Liza Ravencroft)!
It’s like someone said “That family is trying to colonize everything Meghan and Harry have done and are doing.”
Well yes. That’s exactly what they’re doing.
Well, the “crowds” at Borough Market don’t count as those crowds didn’t have anything to do with the Wales. The school children were definitely forced to attend, no one else was there in Wales otherwise. I think there were two people before the school kids and their teachers etc came.
And the hugging just feels so forced and performative because they didn’t do this for the first decade or so of their marriage. They really are just looking back at old footage or whatever of H&M and thinking “yes, lets try that, I’ll do exactly this and people will love it.” People love H&M because of their warmth, and that can’t be faked – and its not just a hug.
I’m still unclear why they went to borough market. What was the purpose? It seems like there wasn’t much more to it then hey go out and interact with the masses. As much as William went on about impactful work rather than “ribbon cutting” it seems like they are shifting as they are now trying to be seen to be believed. On Thursdays anyways.
Why does an idiotic puff piece comment require anonymous attribution?
Yet they wrote article after article about Meghan breaking protocol by hugging people and taking selfies with them. Irony thy name is the British Royal Family.
Where’s Buzzfeed when you need it?
The British public is tired of the Windsor royals’ propaganda and pantomimes. There is apathy among the majority of the public. The mood music is indifference, like background music playing in a shopping mall.
Children are ‘forced’ to appear in the rain to greet them but adult British subjects are not voluntarily showing up at their public engagements. Seems William and Kate have now pivoted their target locations to go where the crowds already exist – market places at lunch hour. Some of the background views from those engagements do show that there are not many people gathering to actually meet or talk to them. The close shot images are the propaganda shots for the social media reels. I do wonder how many of the people at the recent walk about at the marketplace were staff and media photographers, and people from the businesses notified in advance about the planned engagement to their business. I’m curious 🤨 to know the comparative difference between number of people (the crowds) at a pre-announced public engagement versus an unannounced ‘surprise’ public engagement.
I still remember people like Emily Andrew saying that Royals weren’t allowed to do selfies. What’s changed?
@Amy Bee
Meghan arrived on the Royal scene and left an indelible mark that they’ve now copied and they’ve rebranded themselves to reflect the zeitgeist that Meghan created. Facts!! The Windsors have now become huggers in public as a result of Meghan’s arrival on the Royal scene.
🤭
Nothing denotes warm and fuzzy more than the picture of children shivering in the rain in front of Kate holding an umbrella over herself. Perhaps asking the children to huddle with her under the umbrella might have been a thought, but that would be thoughtful, and Kate has shown herself to be not thoughtful.
Walesmania?
LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL. *gasps for breath* LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL.
Well, Kate certainly is free with those manic grins of hers. Is that what Walesmania is?
What did the London family know about Andrew? What role did the press and the palace play in this?
Huh. And just yesterday the DM was telling us that it’s not normal for royals to touch each other but when William ever so briefly touched Kate’s back to hustle her into the carriage that showed he really cared! Really! 🤢
I’ll re-write that: Will and Kate are becoming a very low-rent Harry and Meghan for their public appearances. They’re nice! They’re approachable! So Will and Kate copy and erase the Sussexes. Bastards.
I feel like they study the Sussexes, especially Meghan, like they’re some textbook that will unlock their something that will transform their miserable, competitive, insecure and vindictive personalities.