Prince William & Kate ‘transformed royals into touchy-feely family with selfies & hugs’

Towards the end of 2022 and in the first months of 2023, Prince William and Kate were seemingly obsessed with some offhand comments made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In the Harry & Meghan Netflix series, Meghan spoke about the first time William & Kate came over to Nottingham Cottage, and she greeted them with hugs, much to their dismay. According to Prince Harry, writing in Spare, William “recoiled” when Meghan greeted him with warmth instead of rigid protocol in a private setting. Those simple stories reinforced what we’ve always seen from William and Kate – their physical awkwardness and their lack of physical warmth for each other and other people. When Meghan went around hugging people in the UK, they mocked her and abused her and it became yet another reason for Why Meghan Must Be Bullied Out of the Country.

Then in 2022/23, following the hugging revelations, Kate decided to… just go around, hugging everyone and pretending that she wasn’t doing it because she was obsessed with everything about Meghan. “Friends” even claimed that Kate has always been a hugger, long before Meghan, and that the difference between the two women is that Kate only hugs people she likes, which is why she never wanted to hug her sister-in-law!! Waity is never beating those allegations, you know? Well, I bring up this hugging history because the Sun’s royal editor Matt Wilkinson decided to write a column about how William and Kate are god’s gift because they’ve been hugging people and taking selfies with peasants. Even more bizarre, Wilkinson seems to believe this is the first time any royal has ever done anything like this! This is the headline: “William and Kate have transformed royals into touchy-feely family with selfies and hugs – and fans are loving it.”

The smiles were as wide as the River Thames itself when William and Kate took their walkabout roadshow to London. There has not been much for the Royal Family to be happy about in the wake of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest and yet more shameful Epstein revelations. Since that infamous photo of wild-eyed Andy in the back of a car after he was released from police questioning, the former prince has locked himself away in Sandringham exile. But the Prince and Princess of Wales have not been hiding. There were the impromptu walkabouts without any barriers, where they met screaming fans — including one with a tattoo in Kate’s handwriting. As they posed for selfies with shoppers, they have been the epitome of the late Queen’s mantra of needing “to be seen to be believed”. I have witnessed first-hand the “Walesmania” that has greeted the couple since Andrew’s arrest — and it is fast becoming apparent that they are a royal couple for a crisis. Then on Thursday, they came face to face with the public again, this time in central London’s Borough Market. An aide said: “The Prince and Princess of Wales love opportunities to meet members of the public and the team at Kensington Palace always factor in opportunities for that to happen. They are at their best when they are out meeting the public, celebrating the best of Britain, and that’s exactly what people want them to do. They want to be on the front foot and they take their roles really seriously. It’s as important as it was to the late Queen for them ‘to be seen to be believed’. What you’ve seen is a great example of royal with a small ‘r’ — their ability to look comfortable sitting in front of Donald Trump but also walk around Borough Market and engage with people.”

[From The Sun]

“What you’ve seen is a great example of royal with a small ‘r’ — their ability to look comfortable sitting in front of Donald Trump but also walk around Borough Market and engage with people…” In London, they went to an already-crowded open-air market and posed for photos and did their little pretend-work skits (and William refused to drink Kate’s coffee). There were more photographers and reporters circling them than members of the public, but hey, it looked good on camera, I guess. As for their trip to Wales a few weeks ago, I strongly suspect that a large number of the kids were simply supposed to be in local schools and those kids were made to stand out in the rain until William and Kate posed for photos with them. You could see how truly miserable a lot of the small children were to be soaked with rain, all so Kate could get her keen photo-op.

I guess the larger point is that we’re seeing William and Kate’s “Busy Thursdays” rebrand in real time. Is this the work of the crisis manager Liza Ravenscroft? They’re clearly being told to be more visible, to interact with the public, to show some Sussex-like warmth. This, like so much of what’s been happening with the left-behinds, feels like putting a band-aid on a gushing wound.