Prince William ‘recoiled’ when Meghan Markle hugged him when they first met

Remember in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan series, one of the big stories was Meghan talking about when she first met Prince William and Kate? Apparently, the first meeting happened in Nottingham Cottage, when Meghan was barefoot and cooking dinner. Meghan didn’t curtsy to Will and Kate, and instead she hugged them, which apparently caused Kate to have some kind of meltdown. This moment was discussed and dissected by Prince Harry in his memoir too, and according to Harry, William was upset about the hug as well. William and Kate really expected Meghan to follow curtsy protocol when this American woman was standing in her boyfriend’s cottage?
Another surprising revelation. Prince Harry claimed Prince William was “freaked” out to meet Meghan Markle for the first time — in part because he was a big fan of Suits.
The Duke of Sussex, 38, recalled his brother, 40, and Princess Kate‘s initial introduction to the former actress, 41, who hugged William upon meeting him. “[It] completely freaked him out,” Harry wrote in an excerpt from Spare exclusively obtained by Us Weekly. “He recoiled. Willy didn’t hug many strangers. Whereas Meg hugged most strangers.”
The BetterUp CIO explained that a curtsy would have been “protocol” for meeting a member of the royal family for the first time, but he didn’t think such formality was necessary for a casual audience with the Duke of Cambridge.
“When meeting my grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II], I’d made it clear — this is the queen,” Harry continued. “But when meeting my brother, it was just Willy, who loved Suits.”
The Invictus Games founder revealed that when he first told William and Kate, 40, about his romance with Meghan, the Cambridges were shocked to find out that he was dating an actress on one of their favorite shows. William, he claimed, told him it was “impossible” he could be in a relationship with the California native.
“I was baffled, until Willy and Kate explained that they were regular — nay, religious — viewers of Suits,” Harry recalled. “Great, I thought, laughing. I’ve been worrying about the wrong thing. All this time I’d thought Willy and Kate might not welcome Meg into the family, but now I had to worry about them hounding her for an autograph.”
The former military pilot told his sibling that he hoped he and Meghan could “become a foursome” and start spending more time together. “I’d said this to Willy so many times, and he’d always replied: ‘It might not happen, Harold! And you’ve got to be OK with that,’” Harry claimed. “Well, now I felt that it was going to happen and I told him so — but he still said to slow down. ‘She’s an American actress after all, Harold. Anything might happen.’”
Yeah – we already dissected this in the story from the Netflix series. I don’t think it’s a particularly American trait to be a hugger, but I do think it’s particularly American to not give a f–k about protocols and deference, especially in private situations. Harry didn’t tell Meghan to be deferential towards Will and Kate because he believed – as did Meghan – that it would be a warm, gracious, family introduction. Also: this really does tell you that Meghan did zero research on William and Kate beforehand, because anyone could have told her that they’re two frigid, icy stiffs who don’t want to be hugged by commoners.
The stuff about William and Kate being Suits fans is interesting though. They seem like big TV-watchers. I guess they have to fill their time with something (other than work).
I don’t even know where to start with this.
William & Kate just VISCERALLY hate black people and you cannot convince me otherwise.
I think W&K believe they are above everyone due to their status. Will, born into it and Kate married into it and by association being wife to the next king believes she is above everyone. AND I also believe they believe people of color – whether black, brown or olive – are on the lower end of the totem pole – WAYYYYYYYYY down. Like a caste system. And that people of color were put on earth to serve them. I don’t think they VISERALLY hate an entire population but they do think they are beneath them. And hate requires emotion which these two would not show to people of color – disdain yes but not hate.
@Seraphina – I disagree. I used the word viscerally here bc they have both been seen to recoil from black people repeatedly, whilst allowing white people to touch, hug and even kiss them.
The body always keeps score as psychs would say and that is what their body language says.
@Flower, I certainly agree with you (I too have seen the recoil) and am by no means a fan of this dysfunctional duo. I just really don’t think they HATE black people. My reasoning is because I believe they feel POCs are beneath them – that is why they recoil. BUT the belief that POCs are beneath them is certainly stemmed in racism.
Ooooh but they wanna be normal, right? Like everyone else, just normal people…. who others curtsy to. Pffffft
Every factual piece of evidence invalidates your rationale, which only applies to the older generations of the white establishment. These two pricks are pre-millenials, they belong to the 21st century, are acquainted with the philosophical notion of racial equality and with the daily reality of racial diversity.
Therefore, the antequated creed in a caste system where human disparities are by nature determined by one’s social status and skin color, perfectly applies to the mind frame of people as old as Susan Hussey, Charles and Camilla. That’s why I fail to envision how the Wails fuckers, both born in the 1980s, could have been remotely indoctrinated into believing into color hierarchy is a defensible standpoint.
Fury and Jealousy chose to embrace, celebrate and publicize their elders’ racist and classist views out of their own volition, because the ideological stance upholds their self-serving ambitions, caste supremacy being the cornerstone of any monarchy. They’re not victims but willing participants.
My above comment is for @Seraphina
Can we please end the semantics and gaslighting when it comes to obvious issues of racism and racial hatred? It’s obvious W+K hate black ppl.
I have the same feeling. I have always felt that their reactions to Meghan are largely driven by their racism. The lipgloss story just further cements that for me.
Totally agree. Hindsight being 2020, she should have kicked him in the junk.
I believe Kate and William unconsciously telegraph a dislike for black people but did they actually know Meghan was biracial when they met her? I know they were super Suits fans (still throws me for a loop lol) and I know Meghan’s character had a black father on the show but maybe they were too stupid to realize she was biracial in real life? I wonder about this now! Because had you not told me they were not Suits fans, I doubt they would have known.
Would meeting her in person not be sufficient for identifying her as biracial? But still I suspect they had full intel on her before they met her.
@Sugarhere I get your point, but recall that these people have lived in an isolated bubble within an isolated socioeconomic class for essentially all of their lives. To say they’re insular is an understatement. I suspect they have zero real-life experience with people who don’t look/sound exactly like they do on a peer-to-peer basis. I suspect they’ve fully lost touch with any sense of how they come across. Exhibit A: Look how this family has handled Harry and Megan. Not exactly deft or self-aware, are they?
I think they’re just your casual bigots in a casually bigoted culture within a society with an extensively racist past. Just your everyday upper class white person — bigoted/racist and clueless. Ho hum, it’s Tuesday.
I cannot take reading some of this because it really angers me that humans, one born into a line of “royal” and the other married into it, think they are above others due to circumstance.
But … but… protocol for Americans demands we not bow or curtsey, amirite.
I think, rather, being American means having the right of independence and agency to choose!
I agree with @Carrot and I find it demeaning to have to bow to Wills or Kate. Having to bow to senior royals (by the lower royals) is just a way to remind everyone of the pecking order and to “know their place”. I for one, don’t think Wills is above me due to him being born to Charles and Diana and also having the luck of the draw being first born.
Are we really not going to address the “baby brain” thing!??? All the other news sites are running this story and I couldn’t wait to read about it here.
This! We fought a whole fucking ass Revolution over this.
Old enough to remember that there was a whole scandal when Nancy Reagan’s protocol chief curtsied to one of the British royals. There was a great op-ed at the time about how American soldiers had shed their sacred blood again and again so that no American woman would have to face the shame of the curtsy. Yeah, over the top, but Nancy Reagan herself didn’t curtsy when she went to Charles and Diana’s wedding.
Disney Princess movies have a lot to answer for. And The Lion King. Having kid’s innate specialness be revealed as royal blood as lazy ass shorty telling and has warped children’s minds.
So much this.
As an American, I really can’t imagine having to curtsy to someone else just because of their birth status or whom they married.
Respect is earned, not conveyed upon birth or marriage.
And learning the ins-and-outs of who curtsies to whom, and under what circumstances (eg Kate to Camilla if Charles is present; Camilla to Kate if Charles is not but William is, etc.) honestly, it all sounds absurd and made-up anyway.
Our greeting sign-of-respect is a handshake, and sure, some jerks can try to make it into a powerplay, but that’s silly and unofficial: it is at its heart a sign of equality, as both people enter into the same action, regardless of status.
And as diplomats, shouldn’t W&K have tried to welcome a foreigner by learning *her* social customs, just as much as they expect her to learn theirs? If they didn’t want hugs, the appropriate culturally sensitive and welcoming gesture would have been to stick out their hand for a handshake, preventing her from coming in for a hug.
Awkward when someone is already on the move to hug, but we’ve all been there when there’s that moment of hug-or-handshake confusion.
And way better than recoiling from the touch of a black woman.
@DK, I think you made a great point. A Handshake put everyone on even ground and yet people try to make a power play through it with how they shake the hand. Thus, we have the bow, nod and curtsy to allow people to show who is who in the pecking order.
As a child I curtsied and people curtsied to me. It wasn’t a big deal from my POV and I guess it wasn’t a big deal for anyone else since no one made it one. And I would’ve heard about it! I don’t do it now though I do bow. I bow all the time to people, it’s just a habit
That W recoiled is about him as a person first, then him as a prince. He wasn’t a decent person. It wasn’t IN HIM to be a decent person. Curtsies or hugs, Brit thing American thing, there’s really no difference. We show love or we don’t. W could only manage to recoil because that’s who he is
@Carrot – I’m fascinated. In what context have you been bowing and curtseying to people? If you just said bow, I would have thought perhaps you’re in Japan, where that’s the normal greeting (and IMO far more sanitary than shaking hands), but curtseying? Is that just something you did for fun as a child or are you somewhere it’s the cultural norm? I personally wish we did a lot less touching in the U.S. I felt that way pre-pandemic and I’m firm about it now.
@zazzoo, Cultural norms. My families, grandparents, parents, etc led public lives. As a child, for me anyway, it meant loads of really tiring, sometimes frightening, VIP stuff. So, yeah, it wasn’t for fun! But I learned royal and diplomatic protocols from toddler on up. Much of what people think is protocol, isn’t
I bet W wears dental splint at night given how much he must grind his teeth – that cover photo looks like all his jaw muscles are about to burst.
His teeth will be nubs at this point, down to the gums, given everything that’s been leaking from this book. And Kate and William DO hate Black people. They shake their hands behind fences, ride in chariots carried by “Negroes.” And won’t hug their soon-to-be sister-in-law.
I’m convinced W&K set this up from the start , after all Meghan is not the first girlfriend Harry has had and if they didn’t have to curtesy why would he expect Meghan to. They knew this was serious so we’re obnoxious from the get go
This. Plus the “impossible” comment was more likely because the show made a point of her having a black father.
Yes! I wondered what impossible referred to but I think you’re right
William telling Harry ‘it might not happen’ and he needs to be OK with that. Is that refering to a serious relationship with Meg or them being the Fab Four?
Who is will to say it might not happen. He was allowed by father and grandmother to get above himself.
I took that as William might try to get the Queen to not approve the marriage.
My guess is that there were already things going on behind the scenes to try to break the relationship up…..
Could it be that William got approval from Charles to try to break it up
And if that’s the case, which it probably was, mad props to the Queen for ignoring the BS and granting Harry permission. For once she put his happiness above The Crown.
Someday, I would love to get the full story of how the white Markles were deployed for this purpose, and by whom. Like most of you here, I have my suspicions (cough…. Knauf…. cough), but it would be interesting to hear about the whole campaign. Horrible abusive people…. for the millionth time, so glad Harry and Meghan were able to escape. They are both remarkable survivors.
Harry was going to marry Meghan with or without the queen’s approval and they all knew it.
@Mobimom crazy how they gave TM a huge platform to tear down his own daughter then once he went on TV spouting off about Jason Knauf conspiring with him to ruin the wedding …. now he’s silent. Or silenced?
I took it to mean that Harry would have to be okay with the notion that there wouldn’t be a Fab Four. And honestly I agree (just not the way W implied). Will probably didn’t want to share the spotlight. We know H and M are the true stars.
My take is he was trying to tamp down Harry’s confidence about his prospects with Meghan Markle, as in a serious relationship taking hold and a future marriage happening. Nominally because she was an actress (“helpful” Willy, right? just looking out for Harold) but one wonders if this is his default position to anything that strengthens Harry – “it might not happen”. Pretending to be helpful while discouraging and oppressing him. The spare is there for Will to use and abuse, his little pet and his little scapegoat. Harry had better not achieve anything that draws attention away from the heir, not even a good and interesting marriage. UGH.
I think both. I recall people saying William was concerned that Harry would just get hurt initially since none of his other relationships ever worked out.
I read this as: “Harry, don’t get your hopes that Kate and I will be BFFs with your new GF and we’ll all hang out together.”
I have a theory here: I think William knew Kate hates other women and would never get along with Harry’s wife/GF because she’d see the other woman as competition.
@MF – that crossed my mind too….
The irony here is that Kate was born a commoner and had been called a social climber in the press. And Meghan actually had a career and was a successful actress. William is ridiculous putting down someone who actually had a career while his own wife did not support herself and waited for the ring.
I don’t think have a career is considered a point of prestige among aristos, though. It’s like “American actress” is somehow lower than commoner because she not only works but has committed this sin of transcending social class on her own merits.
Yet again, the most horrifying part is the way Will speaks to Harry. ‘It might not happen, Harold! And you’ve got to be OK with that,’
What on earth? With siblings like that, who needs enemies? Why wouldn’t a military vet, cute, charming, cheeky, intelligent, fun guy in his early thirties find someone? Like, ffs. WHY would you tell someone that?! I would NEVER tell someone I cared about that they may not find a partner in life. That is only hurtful, plus, none of us are psychic. We never know what the future holds. Even if he had these thoughts, he should never share them. Also yet again, Harry affectionately calls him Willy, and Will refers to him as Harold.
Also this hug thing… I know there are both sides to it and they’re both valid in their own way. But as a north American who has been introduced to a few 0caucasian English partner’s families, I always hugged them when I first met them, because I was never told differently. A stranger, or distant relative, no, but immediate family, yes. I’m a hugger, and I’m not from here, and I wouldn’t expect immediate family not to reciprocate unless I was strictly told otherwise, or I knew it wasn’t culturally/religiously acceptable.
And by that time she already friends with the York girls and their Mama who are all right with the hugging
I think what William was really saying is ‘I hope it never happens and you remain a perpetual singleton so that your attention is always firmly fixed on serving me and my needs’.
I also think there may be an element of William already seeing that Harry was smitten with Meghan which again goes back to how that would impact how much attention Harry could give him.
This always goes back to the codependency that existed between these two. Their relationship only worked when Harry was willing to sacrifice everything incl his own happiness for his brother. This also seems to be the expectation of Royalists i.e. that Harry’s true Royal is to serve his brother and therefore should not have any agency or happiness and so on that basis should have married someone who could tolerate William & Kates abuse and briefing. I even same people calling Meghan a Narc because she interfered with this dynamic between William & Harry.
The hugging/not hugging doesn’t bother me as much as falling back on “protocol” to keep a distance. I’m not a hugger until I’ve known someone for a long time.
Ok, in defense of the non-huggers out there, one can offer a warm welcome without needing to hug a stranger. It doesn’t make us all cold fish.
Well, there’s also a big difference between not wanting a hug and thinking someone should curtsy to you, LOL.
Ain’t that the truth! W&K wanted curtseys, dammit! They will not be denied!
100% agree. Just to be clear, I’m not defending these two … just giving a shout out to us “personal space” types who can also be kind and welcoming in other ways.
Not a hugger here – for me, hugging anyone the first time I met them would be awkward.
Awkward? Yes, I’m the same way. But with someone who is obviously special to my loved one….I would power through it and try to be gracious about it.
I’m only a hugger to people I’m comfy with, but when my future MIL hugged me the first time she met me, I went all in because my future husband was important to me…
Back to this again? Why would it be strange for Meghan to hug them if Harry hugged them at greeting, in Harry/Meghan’s home? And why would the Midds immediately send out Uncle Hookers and Blow to scream about how Kate is a HUGE hugger? No, W&K had a problem being hugged by Harry’s *biracial* girlfriend.
Yeah, absolutely. Which makes it so much worse that W&K recoiled when Meghan hugged. It’s clear that they weren’t interested in welcoming her to the family–quite the opposite.
No shade to non-huggers at all, and I affirm what you say about warm greetings in other ways. But I disagree with the article above: hugging is pretty damn American. Ever been in a very international crowd? The French single kiss. The Spanish/Latin Americans double kiss (or vice versa, I forget). The East Asians do not touch. I don’t know what the Indians and Russians do. But Americans? Americans hug. Sure, some shake hands. But they’re pretty much the only ones who hug, in my experience.
Is anyone concerned with the coverage and kinda the memoir itself? There are some articles about Harry talking about how he lost his virginity. I don’t know if it is mistranslation/lack of context. I’m sorry but some of it is kinda too much.
I am reserving judgement as some of these excerpts are based on a Spanish translation.
This losing virginity story is very strange. His admission about lives lost in Afghanistan. His drug use. His comments about Will’s hair loss. It’s OTT. But it paints the picture of a young man struggling with with grief, identity as Spare, searching for love and acceptance.
I’ve read Obama’s autobiography- about his youth and visiting Kenya and it has the same tone/themes. (Granted H’s book isn’t out yet)
I’d reserve judgment as well. These so-called quotations seem to be rather poorly constructed sentences, and I know the ghost-writer is a much better writer than that.
I noticed the cringe writing too and hope it’s a product of the quotes coming from the Spanish translation.
All these translated details from a Spanish copy should be taken with a grain of salt. Who knows how it actually sounds or fits into the book. But I think, nope, not too much. The papers have written so much crap about Harry and he is putting it all out there. If it makes people uncomfortable like it’s going too far, I’d hope they have that equal sentiment and energy for the daily tabloids. For all those not feeling the “unsavory” details, my answer is the daily mail, the sun, the mirror etc. are far worse and based on leaks and lies. This is Harry’s book and I’m not sure it’s supposed to be a comfortable read.
These excerpts are from the British press pulling out the most sensational paragraphs out of a 400+ page book. Notice there are no articles on heartwarming moments, his grief, the birth of Archie or Lili? Just the tidbits that are shallow and entertaining.
It’s interesting to me that the UK press are very deliberately picking out the parts that make the Keens and Cams look bad. Those 3 have been very much protected and the UK press are desperate to write the truth, esp about the Keens.
The fact that this stuff is in Harry’s book means they are not tied to the super injunction Peggy has out against the UK press.
I wonder once the book is out and they’ve reported on it if they will drop some of their own stories that Harry didn’t include. The WILL have more dirt on twit and twat.
@DU ooh good point. They’re not really touching Charles here. It’s all about W&K and Camilla being awful people.
My guess is that the press is THRILLED Harry is “going there” – this is something we’ve speculated on for a while now – that they really want Harry to say everything they already know so they can talk about it.
I suspect he’s going for a warts and all approach even if it makes look bad because he’d rather tell the story himself – the press or palace probably have at least an inkling of what happened. He’s making sure they’ve nothing left to hold over him.
Y’all it’s a memoir. Have people read memoirs? He’s gonna tell everything and Harry has always been very honest and transparent.
These headlines are not sanctioned they are tabloids doing what tabloids do. They would have done it after the book was officially out so I’m glad they are getting it out of their system. Next week we’ll really get the themes of this book.
If you google Harry most of the main stories in the big publications at least in the US are talking about the fight with William, Suits and the clips from official channels.
But again it’s a memoir and Harry has always been honest.
Whether it’s one of Harry’s intentions – and I think it could be one of the reasons he decided to do a memoir now – I think he’s hoping this barrage of material will deflect from the continued media scrutiny on Meghan. He’s certainly giving them a lot to work with, not just with revelations about his own personal life, but also about other family members. And, he’s giving the press a hook to start releasing what they already know about Will, etc. Yes, it’s also likely a step on Harry’s own journey of healing and moving on, but I suspect there’s more intention behind it than just that alone.
This is a memoir. So intimate details of the life one has led. I’ve been wondering why all the pearl clutching about losing virginity and the rest of it all
It’s just because it is Prince Harry and he comes from an establishment that has set itself up as prim and proper. All the things that he is revealing touch back on the family and that is why there is a huge level of discomfort, shock and surprise. Drugs, sex and all the other stuff, one need not think too hard to understand that Willy and the friend circle behaved the same.
There are people out there who truly think that Willy, Kate etc are perfect. This wil make them very uncomfortable.
Prince Harry is saying it and it cannot be denied. This time it comes from him, not some random faceless palace source/made up story.
I am also surprised by how much he has revealed but only because he was previously so careful about not saying too much about his family. I thought he was being protective but now realize that he was saving it all for the book. LOL.
From a “normal” person, I agree, it would probably be too much.
But Harry has had his entire life – even the most minute, seemingly irrelevant details of it – torn apart by the tabloid press.
If he seems to be over sharing, I think that’s why. He wants to get it all out there. Warts and all. By doing that, I think he’s trying to disarm the tabloids. He’s showing them that he won’t be bullied into silence like his father and brother by the threat that they’ll air his dirty secrets or embarrassing stories. He’s choosing to be brutally honest, instead.
Um, Wiliam and Kate thought that Meghan should curtsy to them when she meets them at her boyfriend’s house while cooking dinner for them?? Tell me this family sucks without telling me this family sucks.
Also, the line about “harold” needing to be okay if it didn’t happen – was that about them being a foursome, or about Harry being with Meghan??
Hilarious though that W&K loved Suits. Was it Camilla T or Katie Nicholl who insisted that Harry loved Suits before meeting Meghan? Seems like they mixed up their brothers.
The detail that William and Kate religiously watched Suits is delicious. Originally, I though the needing to be okay w that line was about them being a foursome but now I’m not sure.
Interesting…. if William actually did watch suits and possibly fanaticized about Meghan, then I can imagine his discomfort at meeting her and possibly Kates if she knew….
The Cambridges being Suits fans is HILARIOUS considering the BP has tried to sell Meghan for years as a C-List actress no one had ever heard of before dating Harry.
“Suits” fans who instead of being thrilled to meet one of its stars were hyperjudgmental and expected her to curtsy. I’m trying to wrap my mind around all this. Who has such a negative reaction to meeting the star of their favorite TV show? Apparently, W&K. That’s who!
All I get from this is that Will was insanely jealous from the jump. He couldn’t believe that Harry got to date someone from his fave show, and then told himself it probably wouldn’t work out anyways.
And then she was friendly and relaxed and not deferential.
Will’s whole life is being jealous when Harry gets something he doesn’t. Meghan is no exception here.
Came here to say that W & K being “Suits” fans was THE biggest surprise for me, not only because it’s a small show that I wouldn’t have thought made it across the pond, but more importantly, that they spend enough time together to watch entire series.
I’m willing to be wrong and I see that many of us were. At that point in time, the relationship between the Cambridges did not seem so strained and it does sound like they were actively living and spending time together, like a real couple or at the very least, close friends. You wouldn’t watch something religiously with someone you abhorred. My husband and I have a great relationship and we have trouble sticking to the same show and committing to it. Again, I’m just very surprised by that because when they revealed they were GOT fans, we were all collectively like, “as if they spend enough time to watch shows together” and here is Harry telling us they do!
Suits was syndicated internationally in at least 100 countries and was shown exclusively on Dave network, and later Netflix in the UK. The show was extremely popular when it first aired, placing second after Game of Thrones.
The show has a huge international following.
I’m from Argentina and watched it religiously too. Suits made it everywhere, KP included.
I’m now more more convinced that William will always be jealous if what Harry has and William desires. He doesn’t tolerate his brother married a cast member of his favourite show.
I am British. Watched Suits from the beginning. Thought Meghan was beautiful.
Came here to say (first-time commenter) – same! Surprised to know that Pegs & Jegs were fans. Does that help explain the incel-like energy he in particular directs towards Meghan? You can’t have her and that triggers your basest, most toxic impulses that you release via your proxies – deranged J Clarkson and P Morgan?
What surprises me about the “curtseying” nonsense is that William I can remember reading years ago (way before Meghan was on the scene) that he and Kate didn’t agree with it and when he’s king he would put an end to it. I think the article was all about how he would “modernise” the monarchy. In fact straight after the “disastour” he was saying to “modernise” the monarchy he wanted them to be addressed as “Will and Kate” and people weren’t to curtsey/bow. So, it would seem bowing and scraping came back once Meghan was on the scene and disappeared when Meghan was hounded out of the country!
Americans do not have to curtsey to British royalty because they are not America’s head of state. Period. If Egg and Stick don’t know that, maybe they should go back and re-read the rules of protocol. All this proves is that they both have an inherent dislike/disdain of PoC and their reactions show it again and again.
Hugging/not hugging aside — I get that some people don’t enjoy hugging — but a curtsey? Why would an American citizen curtsey to them? I’m not up on my royal “protocol,” but I would assume the bowing/scraping nonsense applies to royalty and their subjects/citizens. She’s not British or a British citizen, so why would she do that?
I maintain some of Harry’s naïveté was related to past interactions with his brother/Kate and his former girlfriends. There is NO WAY W/K demanded curtsy protocol from former girlfriends and Harry just assumed this time would be different and didn’t warn Meghan. None. He was used to a casual relationship with those two in private and it extended to his girlfriends. Whatever all the reasons were for the cold, formal reaction, a piece of it is definitely their racism.
I think you’re right. Do we think Cressida Bonas was curtsying to Kate? Or that William would have expected her to? No.
Everyone always says “How did Harry not know how this was going to go” and I think his naivete as you say here was because he was basing his expectations on what happened with past girlfriends.
Maybe part of the reason for the coldness was bc everyone know from the get-go that this was serious, and W&K were threatened by that for some reason, but obviously a large part of the reason for it was because she was Black and American.
People who are unsure about themselves often times turn to power and status. So, Kate and William were Suits Fans. That might have led them to feel their weakness / actual insecurities. Because they were about to meet with someone – in total privacy – who they adored. And also, this private meeting was not scheduled due to their status, as they were used to. Now, what to do? When you are all the sudden expected to show up without your status? As a private person, feeling all blank? Well then, I think, one would demand that ones status is acknowledged.
Also, I recall that Charles wasnt aware that Meghan is mixed race in the beginning. And William and Kate might have been surprised to learn about that, too. And might it be that they felt ashamed, when it turned out they admired somebody who they wouldn’t have respected if they knew about her race in advance? And wouldn’t that be heartbreaking to learn about your own brother.
And last but not least, it sounds as if Harry at that state of the story was nothing but full of love and admiration and innocent hope towards his relationship with his brother.
If they were Suits fans, they likely knew she was biracial – it was a plot point on the show! I first saw it with my parents, who were fans, and that was one of the things my dad told me as part of his explainer on her character. “She black and white but people don’t know because her dad is a famous judge and she doesn’t tell people because she can’t pass the bar exam.”
@Tara, I agree, generally; expecting the formality and acknowledgement of their status would be a fallback position to cover for a multitude of uncomfortable emotions, not just insecurity, though likely that was part of it. Can you imagine if Will secretly harbored a fantasy of being Harvey, and Kate, Meghan (she did have a great wardrobe on the show)? So many potential layers, in addition to Meghan’s own biracial background – and who knows what they might have said between themselves about that part of her Rachel character’s family. Will and Kate are not two people who seem to spend any time evaluating their own complicated emotions. So much easier, and reassuring, to avoid that by insisting on protcol, thus confirming their superiority when faced with an unpleasant situation.
Oops! Of course I meant Meghan’s character Rachel. So confusing that’s actually her name…
@Sara – I was a great Suits fan too. I also was not aware that Meghan is mix-raced, even though I knew her character on Suits was. I never really thought about it. But was surprised when I learned about it.
Absolutely 100% agree. Them being Suits fans changes the whole dynamic of their first meeting. Will didn’t GAF about Harry’s other girlfriends curtsying to him because they were such non-factors to him, but this was Meghan from Suits! He wanted to be the super important Heir to impress her. Harry not making her curtsy and her hugging him as if he was a fan on set emasculated him (because he’s an idiot) and his attraction and excitement immediately turned to insecurity, defensiveness and then rage. On Kate’s part, here’s this absolute smokeshow that you know your husband has made you binge watch just so he can ogle her – someone as jealous as Kate, of course she’s going to play the only card she has and pull rank.
Yes, they’re both racist (Kate more explicitly so IMO), and that absolutely exacerbated their abusive treatment of Meghan, but I think what started the descent into rage was Will being incandescently jealous of his dumb younger brother’s smoking hot, successful girlfriend and then having his one move undermined and being treated like a normal person (a fan, even!) and not The Heir.
God, all these stories are so WEIRD on top of being awful. I cannot understand how Harry turned out this “normal” in that family. I know people like to credit Diana and the Spencer genes but … that’s a bold assumption because that family doesn’t seem super well-adjusted either. It must really be partly his time in the military and partly the fact that he was in such bad shape mentally that he decided on therapy. Good for him. This seems like an environment only a professional can unpack.
I guess we’ll find out next Tuesday! First and foremost though, I think he was motivated to find a purpose for himself. For whatever reason, possibly the impact of Diana’s death, being a stereotypical aristocratic wastrel wasn’t the way he wanted to go. I believe both Diana’s, and Charles’ work, were inspirations for him, and he was fortunate, along the way, to meet people who helped him grow and develop, starting, it appears from the documentary, with Prince Seeiso. But – he was also willing from the outset to listen and learn, as Prince Seeiso made clear, which made all the difference. So, a big question is, growing up in the environment he did, why was he able to be so open to new impressions and new information? We’ll see…
The part about Will and Kate being fans of Suits…how much you wanna bet Harry and Meghan were forbidden from bringing that up in the engagement interview. Lol
It would have been such a freaking easy and cute PR move to (publicly) reveal they were Suits fans when welcoming her to the family. The fact they purposely avoided anything to indicate any commonality with Meghan was 100% rooted in racism.
Stepping right back from all of this and whether specific individual like to hug, my main take away is that W&K 100% expected formal ‘protocol’ to be followed when they were in Harry’s home and his girlfriend was cooking dinner. That’s who they are, status first, humanity second (or in reality somewhere further down the list lets be honest).
Here’s the thing, there must have been precedent for Harry to assume that protocol wasn’t necessary when introducing Meghan to Will and Kate. Did they have a protocol stick up their asses when Harry introduced them to past girlfriends like Chelsy and Cressida? Or was that only reserved for the black American?
It’s the same thing with the RRs going on endlessly about made up protocol. They were just playing power tripping games with her from the get go.
Ha! So Willy irrational hate is because he wanted her for himself? Already had a thing for Meghan? Who wouldn’t?
Bet Waity Katie was just envious from the get go because she had seen how beautiful Meghan was from the show and then seeing her there in her brother in law cottage with no shoes, cooking and looking more gorgeous enraged her.
Those two suck and had it for her from day 1
yeah no.. i dont think Will is capable of having the hots for a WOC, the recoiled from her hug is proof enough
I took the comment of “anything can happen” because William thought a biracial American actress was jumpoff/sidechick material, not suitable for marriage. It probably surprised everyone the Queen gave consent to the marriage (as required by law). Kate was probably salty because Meghan got the PERSONALLY designed by Harry engagement ring in under two years while it took Kate ten years to get Big Blue.
exactly! @aquarius64.anything can happen. Trust me he will not be the first white guy who doesn’t want to marry a WOC but wants her. So yes, Meg in his eye is not good enough to be a wife because of her blackness but good enough for other things.
I have white men before saying how their mothers will not accept me ( I am biracial too) but they keep blowing up my phone, begging and crying to me ( no joke) to take them back, give them a chance, sleep with them etc. So yeah, I am not good enough to take to mama but ok for them to get on their knees and beg me privately.
What’s obvious for me reading this is that William probably had a crush on Meghan from watching Suits. And when Harry got into relationship with Meghan, William was jealous since he is stuck with Kate. The ‘hero’ has been upstaged by his sidekick so the ‘hero’ feels this keenly. And all the hate is also probably projection of how he feels towards Meghan. Kinda like home a closeted gay person spews out the most toxic homophobic stuff. And Kate definitely knows this. Hence the frosty treatment towards Meghan.
Cresta, I agree! I always wondered about a crush and this excerpt confirms my suspicion.
Just like Piers and probably Jeremy Clarkson, Willy had a crush on her. They’re all racists and find her gorgeous; this confuses and therefore angers them, especially as she would never return their feelings.
Interesting theory. William had a big crush on Rachel Zane, Harry starts dating his crush, Kate is jealous from the start bc she knows William loves Rachel Zane.
I don’t have a sister anymore but I’d probably be really jealous if my BFF started dating West Wing-era Bradley Whitford, lol.
Oh wow. Yes! She was this unreachable TV crush from across the ocean, but somehow his brother snagged her. And they had off-the-charts chemistry, too? The Cambridges must have been livid.
Agreed – also we have to bear in mind the competition between these two, which Harry himself admits to.
I am going to guess that Harry was very happy to introduce Meghan to William knowing full well he had ‘pulled the fit bird’.
That must have taken the wind out of Williams sails.
Yep. Hearing that these two assholes were big fans of Suits (and therefore knew exactly who Meghan was) explains A LOT imo.
Please, let’s not go down the William had a crush on Meghan rabbit hole. William is a racist, he did not have a crush on Meghan. He tried to destroy Meghan, he send attack dogs when she was pregnant and suicidal. We as women need to stop the narrative that if a boy picks on you it must be love. No, if he does mean things it’s because he’s a miserable human being and the girl needs to not give him the time of day. If your daughter came home and told you some little boy punched her in the playground, is your response to her going to be, oh he must have a crush on you. No, in 2022 we know that’s not the right answer, we know better.
Picking on someone he has a crush is a way that misogynistic and prejudiced men act. The woman they want dont return their feelings or dont submit to their desires, so they turn to humilliate her and destroy the man she loves. A story old than tale, Very common is soap operas today also lol
I’m not sure If William had a crush, I can totally see he thinking that poc women are below him, though unfortunatetly many racists can be attracted to the race they consider inferior. He also more likely thinks Kate is below him and should be grateful, because she is a commoner.
@Athena – Men wanting to destroy women who they deem as ‘abrasive, rude etc’ is nothing new.
Williams intense reaction to Meghan is not normal, people are only this triggered when they have an underlying issue and it’s usually due to control or from a place of self contempt i.e. finding a woman attractive and knowing that woman doesn’t even about your stupid rules and how to placate you.
Uh no, it’s actually extremely common for racist men to still covet and be attracted to WOC. And this type of attraction usually manifests itself in toxic ways, as the racist battles with having these feelings towards someone that they would otherwise consider fundamentally inferior to them in every way. It’s not uncommon at all for these types of men to react with anger and blame the WOC for manifesting these feelings, hence the Jezebel stereotype. And if the woman in turn doesn’t reciprocate these feelings, in his eyes she is essentially conveying that she is “too good” for him, despite his perceived racial superiority over her. For men of this ilk, that “affront” is unforgivable.
@Athena — in William’s totally messed up brain, he could very well be sexually attracted to her while, at the same time, jealous as hell of Harry at finding such an amazing woman. In his eyes, it’s OK to lust after a woman like Meghan — pretty, smart, compassionate, congenial, but she’s the woman you have an affair with then toss aside. The fact that she didn’t curtsey triggered his OTT arrogance and then came an attempted hug. His first thought was “how common, how American” but behind all of his animosity is that Meghan is biracial and should bow and scrape to him.
Deeply racist men are still attracted to WOC and HATE THEMSELVES for it. Willy is definitely hot for Meghan and hates her and himself for it. This situation is as old as the human race.
The thought of W having a crush on M makes my skin crawl but him (&kate) being suits fans makes this plausible and makes everything he’s done even more disgusting in hindsight.
Why Harry is called Harold? His formal name is not Henry?!!?
It seems like a long-standing family nickname (surely to be explained in n the book). The fact that anti Meghan derangers use it to mock Harry shows a direct line between the family and the troll campaigns.
So that’s why Meghan calls him “H”! His given name is Henry, he goes by Harry and his brother calls him Harold. I was finding the “H” moniker strange, but now it makes sense.
Now it seems very endearing as well, he is beyond single name fame, like Cher, he is in single letter fame, H
The snobbery and classist attitudes of the the RF and their ‘circle’ is on show here.
I am beginning to think Willy had a ‘thing’ for his new SIL which in part drove his behaviour toward her – which made kHate even more jealous. Also I don’t think Willy could handle Harry landing a woman like Meghan – his little brain could not compute.
We know why Peggy couldn’t land a women like Meghan – heck even the aristo’s gave him wide berth. No one but the Middletons were willing to offer up their daughter to a violent bully.
Totally agree. And the fact that Meghan stood up to him and told him to get his finger out of her face must have nearly caused him to stroke out. I do think he might have made a suggestive comment or done something overly forward to her at some point and she shut that shiz down immediately. At that point he turned both bores on her and Kate’s jealousy skyrocketed.
Jeez, does William ALWAYS call Harry “Harold?”
It might be some kind of inside joke. It seems to me that male friends and brothers often have nicknames for each other, at least in my generation which is basically Gen X. In my husband’s law school friend group, all of the guys went by slightly derogatory nicknames. But that was OK because it was mutual. Here we have Harry calling William a common nickname and William calling Harry a more formal name that isn’t even his real one.
He’s such a condescending prick.
The funny thing about them watching Suits is that Wendell Pierce plays Meghan’s father on the show and so her character is explicitly biracial. They already associated Meghan with being half black before they ever met her. Not something that matters normally, but would definitely skew your interactions if you’re say, viciously racist.
And it completely contradicts Chuckles briefings that he did not know she was biracial.
Bill would defo had discussed his concerns.
There’s no use in KP trying to deny this, we all saw Kate actively recoil from black people on the Colonial Caribbean disaster tour. This is their nature, it’s who they are and who they have always been. Burn it all down.
To be fair, she did not recoil from the ones that were behind the chain link fence.
Willy and Katy are racists. That’s why they recoiled when Meghan hugged them and when other black people touch them. They’re also snobs who believe in hierarchy and don’t think they should be touched by anyone out of their rank.
I’ll add this. He may have been trying to hid his “excitement” from meeting the baddie from one of his favorite T.V. shows. We know that his trousers are not selected well.
What gets me about the hugging incident (and to a lesser extent the lip gloss) is this: OK, not everybody is a hugger or inclined to be all buddy-buddy right away, but when you’re a member of the royal family, simply being gracious, even when the situation is a bit awkward or someone neglects/is ignorant of protocol, is basically part of the job! QEII actually set a good example for this on a few occasions, like when Michelle Obama put an arm around her, or when Trump walked in front of her, or Biden kept his sunglasses on. The courtiers may have acted all scandalized, but the Queen didn’t seem to give it a second thought.
My take on this is that William and Kate understood that Harry was very serious about Meghan and instead of being happy for him, instead felt threatened. Harry was their third wheel, their property, and this gorgeous American was going to take him away. So they decided to put her in her place on first meeting and every day after that. Such small people.
^^ This 100%
Harry was akin to their emotional support animal and his individual joy and happiness meant nothing to them.
I know I’ve mentioned co-dependency before, but I really feel that William needed Harry around to make the dynamic of his marriage work. We’ve seen that William is not very attentive and someone like Harry is adept at making people feel good, so he may have swooped in to fill those gaps.
Cue him falling in love and the cracks start to appear and Kate’s insecurities about Wills indiscretions heightened especially as she was pregnant towards the tail end of the marriage date.
To me this all started because of race. Not because she was American, or an actress, or employed, or confident, or accomplished. Because she was a black woman. My take on this is that William and Kate were laughing at the fact that Harry had hooked up with a biracial woman and assumed it was a brief fling. They personally were in disbelief that Harry could take such a relationship seriously. Wasn’t it Jobson who claimed it would not last. Unbeknownst to Harry, the wheels were already in motion for operation ‘break-up-the-duo’,
It’s obvious Katie Nicholl’s story about Harry being a suits fan and having a crush on Meghan is actually about Will. As someone else said in the post about Will’s violence, he is in love with Meghan and obsessed with her. Her being half black doesn’t matter (see: slave owners and other colonial rulers and there native hostages). He was stunned that Harry could pull her. Knowing he wouldn’t be able to do so and she was unimpressed when meeting him instead of showing difference like he had hoped she would do.
Not only that but she wasn’t afraid to put him in his place and check him which no one else in that family dared to do besides his mother. Which in a strange way seems alluring and appealing to him. Hence his “don’t tell Meg” comment. Very strange man but at the same time all too common.
@zebz, Is there a “like” button on this site? Lol! Or better yet, a “yup, yup, true dat!” button? Thank you, for saving me the effort of writing the EXACT same thing. I would only add one thing to this : his involuntary sexual attraction to someone he deems inferior and whom he ultimately despised for a host of irrational and dysfunctional reasons, makes him hate himself and especially her all the more.
He hates this sexual attraction because it means someone he hates has a powerful hold over him. This is very common among white men regardless of where they are on the racist/white supremacist spectrum.
Remember Katie Nicholls’ bold faced lie on camera that Harry was a fan of Suits before meeting Meghan? Looks like that was yet another case of projection from KP. They seem to have a tendency to push out stories about what William and Kate have done or feel but instead change it to be about Harry and Meghan. It’s weird and as an American observer it also feels very Trumpian.
The Brits who know Meghan would probably hate to admit this, but they loved Suits. Before Harry even dated Meghan I knew a lot who watched Suits religiously. I loved the show and had no strong opinions on anything (but the fashion which was enviable), but I’m not surprised W&K were fans.
It’s crazy that they would be so cold to someone on a TV show they enjoyed! Like…deranged behavior.
Piers Morgan also used to be obsessed with the show, go figure…
It seems to me that Harry really wanted W&K to act as well, William and Kate. Informal behind closed doors especially towards a girlfriend who Harry is quite serious about. But instead he and Meghan continuously got TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge 24/7.
This might just be a case of culture class. Truly. I went to Spain to visit my best friend and upon meeting me for the first time, her boyfriend hugged and kissed me. It SHOCKED me, and I probably recoiled due to the discomfort I felt. It was very familiar for a first meeting, but that’s just what Spanish people do. Will and Kate seem like the coldest people ever, so a warm American greeting someone with a hug must have been a shock.
Will constantly calling Harry by the wrong name creeps me TF out, but this revelation that he was a huge Suits fan is fascinating. I definitely think that Will has covetous feelings towards Meghan, which he overcompensates for with his obsessive hatred. He reminds me of the evil priest from The Hunchback of Notre Dame simultaneously lusting for and obsessed with destroying Esmeralda. Same boat as Piers Morgan, who also happened to be a huge Suits fan and was publicly slobbering all over Meghan’s SM trying to get her attention even before Harry came into the picture.
Yep. There are a lot of Frollos in the world. (And I’m really glad the one who got obsessed with me wasn’t powerful.)
I wonder if they expected Chelsea Davy to curtsey for them.
Part of me is annoyed that Harry did not see his own sibling clearly at all- that he kind of threw Megan to the wolves on this one- he assumed they would be okay with the casualness- and they very much weren’t.
There very much seems to be a disconnect.
Either Will didn’t used to be that way, or Harry was just painfully ignorant of his brother’s crappy personality.
This tells me that this wasn’t normal behavior from William towards Harry’s girlfriends. I’m sure Harry was as shocked as anyone about how the Lamebridges acted, especially given the reign of terror they unleashed on Meghan. The book may elaborate more on this.
I said it before, and I will say it again, when it comes to willy, it’s a thin line between love and hate. Watch his blushing during the wedding ceremony when harry complimented meghan. What was that?.
The lack of grace William and Kate show to people who are not like them is the most disturbing given their roles in the royal family. More proof that they are unfit for the job. They are cold, snobbish, classist, and very much racist people.
Has anyone else picked up on the fact that Harry refers to William as “Willy” in conversations but when he recalls William speaking to him, it’s always “Harold”?
What I’m getting so far is that Meghan is a person whose only flaw is naively assuming personal familiarity and intimacy with people (which is why she’s so good at her public job) and that William and Kate have huge sticks up their asses and hated her before they even met her. Too huggy? Asking to borrow a dab of lip gloss? Total nothing burger.
Phrased differently: If W &K were anywhere near decent people, the hugging & lip gloss would have been like, moderately uncomfortable moments, but they’d get over it and move on with it, and not hold it against Meghan as a huge breach of protocol/sign of rudeness, because IT IS PLAIN AS DAY that even if M didn’t recognize other people’s personal boundaries, she meant well and did not come from a bad or mean-spirited place AT ALL.
Everyone calls W & K lazy but actually they are VERY busy making mountains out of mole hills. That takes work!!
This is what so many people are not getting. They want to excuses the Wails’ for not being as comfortable as Meghan because in their own lives, they may not be comfortable in those interactions.
But no one cares about these one-off interactions. No one would think about them if their behavior had ever changed from icy to warm throughout the YEARS. Instead, W&K dug into this ugly behavior as many times as they could while the other party seems to have shown nothing but warmth until she was threatened. The individuals who defend W&K during hug- and lip gloss-gate, do you defend that? Would you act the same way?
Honestly I find it bizarre if William expected a foreigner too curtsy to him in his brother’s tiny kitchen. Is he serious? His brother’s girlfriend. Also, about the hugging, she probably hugged them because they’re Harry’s relatives. It wasn’t a conference or walk about and it’s not like she’s hugging random strangers. Why would she Google Will and Kate? The only thing out there about them were press blurbs and tabloid stories, not any insight into their personalities. Before Harry’s wedding, had zero interest in these people. If William wanted a curtsy, he should have arranged a formal meeting. This was purely a way of him pulling rank and thinking he really is nothing more than his title. It’s just bizarre.
IKR? In the public arena, only folks from Commonwealth countries are required to curtsey. Non-Commonwealth members merely bow, but that’s only to the reigning monarchs. Meghan was under no obligation to curtsey to the Wails so the hubris of those two idiots thinking she had to curtsey to them is beyond ridiculous.
Seriously! Did they expect the mayor of Boston or Caroline Kennedy, Biden or John Kerry to curtsey and bow to them on that ridiculous trip they made? They really seem to hold Harry in low regard and never considered him an equal.
To further show how phony these people are, currently we have the Failses rushing to hug as many strangers as they can for optics. Meanwhile this clown freaked out at his baby brother’s girlfriend coming in for a hug.
Can you tell how disgusted I am by Mr. and Mrs. Fails?
sid, the brf’s PR is really, really bad. I have no idea where they get all of these people, but they have no idea what they’re doing.
How much more will be released before the book is actually for purchase?
Every couple of hours DM has 4-6 new stories from the book.
I bet the Publishers are furious.
Do we think their will be Harry Potter type lines at physical bookstores?
Or, more likely the pre-order sales on Amazon are growing?
Plus, Sundays 60 minute interview with A Cooper.
I don’t know if I will watch or not.
It’s number one on Amazon up from 5 two days ago
Didn’t Charles have an affair with Shiella Ferguson singer with the Three Degrees and she said it couldn’t have worked and hasn’t really spoken about it? Obviously ok for a fling but not marriage. Now the British army are disowning Harry on the bbc. It’s got to the point I don’t watch the bbc or any other tv channel or radio that are negative about H&M over just learned it’s better to not listen to them. Won’t allow any papers that are against H&M into the home. I’m done helping any charities that they are patrons of. They have to learn when we don’t watch the channels or buy the newspapers they might behave, but I doubt it. William CAUSES mental health problems. Creep.
I’ve got to be honest. I’m not a hugger and I would have tensed up. In this instance I don’t think Will is wrong. I go for handshakes not just because I don’t like hugs but so that I can respect other people’s personal space.
This “Harold” mess from William gets more and more creepy. 🤮🤮🤮