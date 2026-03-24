“Miley Cyrus looked great at the ‘Hannah Montana 20’ event” links

Miley Cyrus at the Hannah Montana 20 event – she brought her fiance and her family. She looks healthy and that blonde hair/wig suits her. [JustJared]
Margot Robbie’s latest Chanel promotion. [LaineyGossip]
ICE agents are making airports even worse. [Jezebel]
A primer on the Lindy West mess. [Pajiba]
Seth MacFarlane & Christopher Knight are not the same person! [Seriously OMG]
America is a hellscape right now. [Buzzfeed]
Sombr shops at the farmer’s market. [Socialite Life]
Where did they film Imperfect Women? [Hollywood Life]
I forgot that Chanel hosted a pre-Oscar dinner. [RCFA]
Meg Stalter did an AD video. [OMG Blog]
Miley looks different. Did she get some of the buccal fat replaced in her face with fillers? Dental work? Idk
Definitely some fillers going on. I also think the makeup is less contoured than usual.
More prominent cheeks, less prominent jawline? Eyes look different too?
The Lindy West saga is BANANAS.
I think Miley did everything possible to recreate the looks of her mother, Trish. I believe that was her goal. And she does look great.
Ohhhh, I see what Miley did there with the blonde wig.
I am watching S2 of The Pitt at the moment
*** Spoiler ***
I was horrified when those 2 ICE Agents bought in an (allegedly) undocumented injured woman. And half the waiting room cleared out. Nursing staff took off and the male nurse was handcuffed and arrested when he tried to help the woman that had been brought in, injured ostensibly by ICE
Fuck ICE! When not even a hospital ER is safe, the world is truly a mess