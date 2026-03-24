“Miley Cyrus looked great at the ‘Hannah Montana 20’ event” links

Miley Cyrus at the Hannah Montana 20 event – she brought her fiance and her family. She looks healthy and that blonde hair/wig suits her. [JustJared]

Margot Robbie’s latest Chanel promotion. [LaineyGossip]

ICE agents are making airports even worse. [Jezebel]

A primer on the Lindy West mess. [Pajiba]

Seth MacFarlane & Christopher Knight are not the same person! [Seriously OMG]

America is a hellscape right now. [Buzzfeed]

Sombr shops at the farmer’s market. [Socialite Life]

Where did they film Imperfect Women? [Hollywood Life]

I forgot that Chanel hosted a pre-Oscar dinner. [RCFA]

Meg Stalter did an AD video. [OMG Blog]