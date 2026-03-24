“Miley Cyrus looked great at the ‘Hannah Montana 20’ event” links
  • March 24, 2026

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Miley Cyrus at the Hannah Montana 20 event – she brought her fiance and her family. She looks healthy and that blonde hair/wig suits her. [JustJared]
Margot Robbie’s latest Chanel promotion. [LaineyGossip]
ICE agents are making airports even worse. [Jezebel]
A primer on the Lindy West mess. [Pajiba]
Seth MacFarlane & Christopher Knight are not the same person! [Seriously OMG]
America is a hellscape right now. [Buzzfeed]
Sombr shops at the farmer’s market. [Socialite Life]
Where did they film Imperfect Women? [Hollywood Life]
I forgot that Chanel hosted a pre-Oscar dinner. [RCFA]
Meg Stalter did an AD video. [OMG Blog]

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7 Responses to ““Miley Cyrus looked great at the ‘Hannah Montana 20’ event” links”

  1. Smart&Messy says:
    March 24, 2026 at 1:15 pm

    Miley looks different. Did she get some of the buccal fat replaced in her face with fillers? Dental work? Idk

    Reply
  2. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    March 24, 2026 at 1:31 pm

    More prominent cheeks, less prominent jawline? Eyes look different too?

    Reply
  3. QuiteContrary says:
    March 24, 2026 at 1:51 pm

    The Lindy West saga is BANANAS.

    Reply
  4. jferber says:
    March 24, 2026 at 2:23 pm

    I think Miley did everything possible to recreate the looks of her mother, Trish. I believe that was her goal. And she does look great.

    Reply
  5. Sue says:
    March 24, 2026 at 2:39 pm

    Ohhhh, I see what Miley did there with the blonde wig.

    Reply
  6. Hannah says:
    March 25, 2026 at 3:33 am

    I am watching S2 of The Pitt at the moment

    *** Spoiler ***

    I was horrified when those 2 ICE Agents bought in an (allegedly) undocumented injured woman. And half the waiting room cleared out. Nursing staff took off and the male nurse was handcuffed and arrested when he tried to help the woman that had been brought in, injured ostensibly by ICE

    Fuck ICE! When not even a hospital ER is safe, the world is truly a mess

    Reply

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