Howard Stern: ‘I knew the real Carolyn Bessette… she was very lovely’

It makes me feel so old that Howard Stern is out here, reminiscing about John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. Stern was six years older than JFK Jr, and they were both living and operating in New York’s media ecosystem in their 1990s heyday. Stern was probably the biggest radio personality in the world, and John was America’s prince. Their paths crossed many times, and Stern apparently knew Carolyn Bessette as well. So, Stern came back from his spring hiatus this week and one of the first things he wanted to talk about on his SiriusXM show was Love Story: JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.

Howard Stern returned from a spring hiatus Monday morning, and revealed to his Sirius/XM audience that he’s one of the millions of Americans watching Ryan Murphy’s new season of Love Story, which chronicles the tragic saga of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. But unlike most viewers, Stern had a relationship with both of them.

“I knew the real Carolyn Bessette,” he said. “I won’t say I knew her well, but we had many, many conversations, more than casual conversations. She was very lovely. She was like a really nice woman … I don’t want to go into how I knew her, but I knew her. I know enough to keep my mouth shut about that. Some stuff you do have to keep private … But she was very nice to me, very open and talkative. She didn’t give me the nose-up-in-the air kind of thing. I don’t have any juicy, gossipy story.”

He also spent time with John F. Kennedy Jr. when he agreed to pose for the April 1996 cover of his magazine George. “He actually showed up to the shoot,” Stern said. “It’s one of the worst covers I ever did, and I did a lot of bad ones. They convinced me to be chopping down a cherry tree with a chainsaw dressed up in colonel garb. I guess I was supposed to be George Washington, but George Washington didn’t wear this sh-t I was wearing. I looked like Paul Revere in drag.”

At the time, Stern was appearing on the cover of very few magazines. “I would do Rolling Stone and that was the only one,” he said. “But when John Kennedy Jr. [asks], who is literally American royalty and the nicest guy in the world … he was a super nice guy. And there was the opportunity that perhaps he’d come on the show.”

Stern’s only opposition to the miniseries is the portrayal of Daryl Hannah. He agreed with her fiery New York Times op-ed [and said]: “I’m on her side,” Stern said during his show. “She’s right. Her complaint is they’re making her look like a douche. From everyone I know who knows Daryl Hannah, they say she’s a great girl … All that aside, my wife and I love the TV show.”

[From Rolling Stone]

I think what Stern said about Carolyn is fine. Welcome, even. It’s another reminder that Love Story is just one dramatization of what these people were actually like. In my opinion, the show went overboard to make Carolyn seem isolated and like she was a prisoner in that Tribeca loft. Carolyn socialized, she went outside, she walked the dog, she had close friends, she knew people like Howard Stern and other media figures in that world. “I know enough to keep my mouth shut about that” – damn straight! Like, I’m sure they partied together back in the day because it was truly a different world and a different New York!

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to “Howard Stern: ‘I knew the real Carolyn Bessette… she was very lovely’”

  1. Elizabeth says:
    March 25, 2026 at 11:17 am

    I’m reading Elizabeth Beller’s biography of Carolyn, and she was actually that isolated after they married. The paparazzi would call her all kinds of names whenever she went out. The one that is missing from the series is how much time she spent supporting Carole Radziwill and her husband, Anthony, when he was going through treatment for cancer. She would travel down to DC to spend time with them when he was in the hospital.

    Reply
  2. Indica says:
    March 25, 2026 at 11:19 am

    My only thought about that top Carolyn was wearing with all the buttons is that Kate would kill for that top…

    Reply
  3. Sue says:
    March 25, 2026 at 1:39 pm

    It’s wild having grown up in a conservative family in the 1990s to see Howard Stern, the taboo chock jock, as today’s voice of reason who has nice things to say about the Kennedy’s.

    Reply
  4. ChillinginDC says:
    March 25, 2026 at 2:43 pm

    I honestly think it was a bad portrayal and people are right to call out Ryan Murphy.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment