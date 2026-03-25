Howard Stern: ‘I knew the real Carolyn Bessette… she was very lovely’

It makes me feel so old that Howard Stern is out here, reminiscing about John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. Stern was six years older than JFK Jr, and they were both living and operating in New York’s media ecosystem in their 1990s heyday. Stern was probably the biggest radio personality in the world, and John was America’s prince. Their paths crossed many times, and Stern apparently knew Carolyn Bessette as well. So, Stern came back from his spring hiatus this week and one of the first things he wanted to talk about on his SiriusXM show was Love Story: JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.
Howard Stern returned from a spring hiatus Monday morning, and revealed to his Sirius/XM audience that he’s one of the millions of Americans watching Ryan Murphy’s new season of Love Story, which chronicles the tragic saga of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. But unlike most viewers, Stern had a relationship with both of them.
“I knew the real Carolyn Bessette,” he said. “I won’t say I knew her well, but we had many, many conversations, more than casual conversations. She was very lovely. She was like a really nice woman … I don’t want to go into how I knew her, but I knew her. I know enough to keep my mouth shut about that. Some stuff you do have to keep private … But she was very nice to me, very open and talkative. She didn’t give me the nose-up-in-the air kind of thing. I don’t have any juicy, gossipy story.”
He also spent time with John F. Kennedy Jr. when he agreed to pose for the April 1996 cover of his magazine George. “He actually showed up to the shoot,” Stern said. “It’s one of the worst covers I ever did, and I did a lot of bad ones. They convinced me to be chopping down a cherry tree with a chainsaw dressed up in colonel garb. I guess I was supposed to be George Washington, but George Washington didn’t wear this sh-t I was wearing. I looked like Paul Revere in drag.”
At the time, Stern was appearing on the cover of very few magazines. “I would do Rolling Stone and that was the only one,” he said. “But when John Kennedy Jr. [asks], who is literally American royalty and the nicest guy in the world … he was a super nice guy. And there was the opportunity that perhaps he’d come on the show.”
Stern’s only opposition to the miniseries is the portrayal of Daryl Hannah. He agreed with her fiery New York Times op-ed [and said]: “I’m on her side,” Stern said during his show. “She’s right. Her complaint is they’re making her look like a douche. From everyone I know who knows Daryl Hannah, they say she’s a great girl … All that aside, my wife and I love the TV show.”
[From Rolling Stone]
I think what Stern said about Carolyn is fine. Welcome, even. It’s another reminder that Love Story is just one dramatization of what these people were actually like. In my opinion, the show went overboard to make Carolyn seem isolated and like she was a prisoner in that Tribeca loft. Carolyn socialized, she went outside, she walked the dog, she had close friends, she knew people like Howard Stern and other media figures in that world. “I know enough to keep my mouth shut about that” – damn straight! Like, I’m sure they partied together back in the day because it was truly a different world and a different New York!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Howard Stern attends the ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 10 pre-show red carpet at Radio City Music Hall on August 11, 2015 in New York City.,Image: 526530665, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Dennis Van Tine / Avalon
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JOHN F KENNEDY JR AND CAROLYN BESSETTE AT THE PREMIERE OF AIR FORCE ONE. WASHINGTON DC. 24 JULY 1997 .PICTURES /,Image: 546302464, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: John Harrington / Avalon
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Howard Stern arrives at the America’s Got Talent, Season 10, live Semi-Finals at Radio City Music Hall in NYC.,Image: 563649643, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Alex Mateo / The Photo Access / Avalon
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New York, NY – 6/03/1998
-PICTURED: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Kennedy
-PHOTO by: STARTRAKSPHOTO.COM
-Kennedy_John_Carolyn_GE515
Featuring: Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, John F. Kennedy Jr
Where: New York , NY , USA
When: 22 Jan 1998
Credit: STARTRAKSPHOTO.COM
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Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr photographed in New York, NY – 6/23/1998.
-PICTURED: Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, John F. Kennedy Jr
-PHOTO by: STARTRAKSPHOTO.COM
-Kennedy_John_Carolyn_GE513
Featuring: Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, John F. Kennedy Jr
Where: New York , NY , USA
When: 22 Jan 1998
Credit: STARTRAKSPHOTO.COM
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JFK JR.
PHOTO: KEN KATZ
koolphoto@yahoo.com
Featuring: John F. Kennedy Jr and Carolyn Bessette
When: 01 Jan 1998
Credit: Ken Katz
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, New York, NY – 10/06/1996- JFK Jr. and new wife Carolyn Bessette Kennedy just back from their honeymoon pose for photographers outside their Tribecca home.
PHOTO by: Ken Katz/startraksphoto.com
-K140002MRMRSJFK96_KK
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Featuring: John F. Kennedy Jr and Carolyn Bessette
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 01 Jan 1998
Credit: Ken Katz/startraksphoto.com
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New York, N.Y. – 6/12/1997- Carolyn Bessette walking JFK Jr.’s dog Friday. Exclusive
-PHOTO by: Ken Katz/startraksphoto.com
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Featuring: Carolyn Bessette
Where: New York, N.Y., United States
When: 01 Jan 1998
Credit: Ken Katz/startraksphoto.com
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New York, N.Y. – 11/17/1998- Carolyn Bessette looking very alone standing on a Tribeca street deep in thought.
Exclusive
-PHOTO by: Ken Katz/startraksphoto.com
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Featuring: Carolyn Bessette
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 01 Jan 1998
Credit: Ken Katz/startraksphoto.com
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-Los Angeles, CA – 20191009 – Howard Stern and his wife, Beth Ostrosky Stern stop by Jimmy Kimmel Live.
-PICTURED: Howard Stern
-PHOTO by: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com
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Featuring: Howard Stern
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 09 Oct 2019
Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com
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Paul Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon as JFK Jr and Carolyn Bessette are seen filming a dramatic argument scene on the ‘American Love Story’ set in Downtown, Manhattan
Featuring: Paul Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon
Where: New York, United States
When: 29 Aug 2025
Credit: Jose Perez/INSTARimages
I’m reading Elizabeth Beller’s biography of Carolyn, and she was actually that isolated after they married. The paparazzi would call her all kinds of names whenever she went out. The one that is missing from the series is how much time she spent supporting Carole Radziwill and her husband, Anthony, when he was going through treatment for cancer. She would travel down to DC to spend time with them when he was in the hospital.
My only thought about that top Carolyn was wearing with all the buttons is that Kate would kill for that top…
I want those jeans
It’s wild having grown up in a conservative family in the 1990s to see Howard Stern, the taboo chock jock, as today’s voice of reason who has nice things to say about the Kennedy’s.
I honestly think it was a bad portrayal and people are right to call out Ryan Murphy.