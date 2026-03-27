Man who left Labrador puppy at the airport in Pittsburgh will face charges



It’s a good time to avoid air travel in the United States right now, if you can. There’s a partial government shutdown caused by a disagreement in funding for the Department of Homeland Security: Democrats want meaningful restrictions put on ICE before sending any funding their way, while Republicans want Daddy Don to love them. So TSA agents are working without pay, or calling out so that they can go work another job that will pay them, which translates into security lines being backed up for hours. But don’t worry, this week Trump started deploying ICE agents to “assist” TSA at certain airports, a move TSA union leaders call a risk to passenger safety. All that to say, if you have to travel, be early and be prepared! And by prepared, I mean everything from having all the appropriate forms of identification you need, bringing snacks to avoid getting hangry, and routinely checking in with all airport/airline/flight updates. And if you’re not flying solo, but instead, say, with a dog, then make sure you have all the proper paperwork filled out! Yup folks, we have another heinous incident of a human abandoning their dog at the airport:

A Texas man is facing animal cruelty charges after police say he abandoned a puppy outside of a Pennsylvania airport. According to a report by local news outlet WDBJ7, the incident unfolded around 5 p.m. on Friday, March 20, at Pittsburgh International Airport, where officers were alerted to a dog running loose near the departures drop-off. With the help of bystanders, officers safely secured the animal, identified as a Labrador retriever puppy. According to a March 20 Facebook post from the Allegheny County Police Department, county police spoke with the dog’s owner, who initially claimed he had seen a rideshare driver abandon the dog. But authorities later determined that the owner left the puppy behind after realizing he could not fly with the animal. The dog’s owner is facing charges for animal cruelty and animal abandonment, according to the police department’s post. PEOPLE reached out to the Allegheny County Police Department for further details and have yet to receive a response. The puppy, meanwhile, is now safe and recovering. According to the police department, the dog has been placed in foster care following the incident and is “doing well.” The case marks another troubling instance of a pet being left behind at the busy airport. In a 2023 incident, as reported by the Associated Press, a traveler abandoned their brown-and-white male French bulldog at Pittsburgh International Airport after being told the dog could not board a flight without proper paperwork proving it was an emotional support dog.

[From People]

2026 is still young and yet this is the second time I’m covering a dog abandoned at the airport story! I’m barking mad!! Remember JetBlue, the Goldendoodle who was left alone at the Las Vegas airport and then rescued by cops, one of whom later adopted the pooch? That was only last month! I’m glad in both cases that the police pressed charges. I just don’t understand A) ever going to the airport casually, without all aspects of your travel confirmed, and B) when that doesn’t work out, choosing to LEAVE YOUR DOG BEHIND. I mean, look at the photo of the sweet Labrador pup with his pleading eyes staring into the cop who saved him — HOW could someone leave that face?? This isn’t like when they won’t let you take your too-large sunscreen bottle so you trash it; dogs are living beings totally dependent on us when we take on the responsibility of being their person. I can’t believe I have to say this again, but if you’re at the airport and find out you can’t fly with your dog, then you’re not catching that flight, period. Also, I know they didn’t release a lot of info, but from the little we got that guy’s story was sus. Trying to pawn off the crime on a driver? Despicable.

The Allegheny County PD has updated us on the little Lab’s progress. He’s been placed in a foster home and is not available for adoption at this time. Their original Facebook post is littered (puppy pun!) with comments from people asking for adoption info. Take courage, young floof, your best days are upon you!