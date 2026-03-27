NewsNation: Prince Harry & Meghan’s Netflix polo drama is bad news, we swear!!

There are few things in this world more delicate than a hater’s deflated ego. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s haters really thought they had successfully created an alternate reality (yet again) where Harry and Meghan were going broke and shunned by Hollywood. When reality slapped them in their hateful faces, they immediately switched goalposts. What do you mean, Harry and Meghan will executive-produce a scripted polo drama for Netflix? What do you mean, Harry and Meghan have multiple projects in the pipeline for Netflix and other streamers and studios? What do you mean that people still want to collaborate with them professionally? Well… well… well…Harry & Meghan are being forced to collaborate with other producers, because Netflix doesn’t trust them to produce projects solo! Take that!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were ecstatic to prove the “haters” at Variety (and everywhere else) wrong this week when Netflix announced the duo was executive producing a scripted polo drama at Netflix through Archewell Productions.
The strategic announcement came after a brutal week in which industry Variety claimed the streamer was “done” with the couple (a claim I wrote about a year ago) and would be quietly sunsetting their “first look” deal. However, the news isn’t as great as it sounds.
Executive producers are not hands-on — and I’m told Netflix won’t allow the couple to work on a project solo anymore after the debacle of the low-rated Archewell shows, which included the docuseries “Polo” and Meghan’s’ “With Love, Meghan.”
And so, to ensure success, the streamer has parked the couple — who won the rights to the show — with Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire. Francisca X. Hu (Peacock’s “Teacup,” CW’s “Dynasty”) is writing it.
“Netflix realize the ‘upstairs-downstairs’ look at the incredibly rich and entitled world of polo is a good idea — it’s like a modern ‘Gilded Age’ or ‘The Crown’ — but they also know Meghan and Harry could not execute alone,” a source told me. “So, they’re basically buying the name from the couple and allowing them to be attached to the project.”
The original polo docuseries earned just 1.1 million views and 4.5 million hours viewed — not exactly a ratings juggernaut.
[From NewsNation]
Last week, the argument was that Netflix hates the Sussexes and won’t work with them on anything, and Harry and Meghan are personas non grata throughout Hollywood. Now the argument is… well ACTUALLY Harry and Meghan executive-producing a show for Netflix is a bad thing because it shows that Netflix doesn’t trust them, and here are all of the people lining up to work with the Sussexes!! They’re trying so hard to make a sow’s ear out of a silk purse, furiously screaming “no, no, NO, here’s why it’s bad news, I SWEAR!” My god, can the haters just take the L and walk away with what’s left of their dignity?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Santa Barbara, CA – Meghan Markle consoles Prince Harry by putting her hand on his knee after his Los Padres polo team lost a semi-final game against Folded Hills at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on Friday (June 17). Meghan also hugged Harry’s teammate and pal, Nacho Figueras. The prince was also hugged by Nacho’s wife, Delfina Blaquier. Harry’s side was vying for a place in Sunday’s Chaval Athletics USPA IntraCircuit Final.
Pictured: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
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Aspen, CO Prince Harry loses the Polo finals championship against his best friend, Nacho Figueras
Pictured: Prince Harry, Nacho Figueras
BACKGRID USA 18 DECEMBER 2025
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Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at the USPA National Polo Center.
Featuring: Nacho Figueras, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at the USPA National Polo Center.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex during the awards ceremony after he played in a polo match during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at The USPA National Polo Center
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duchess of Sussex after the Duke of Sussex played in a polo match during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at The USPA National Polo Center
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duchess of Sussex presents the trophy to her husband, the Duke of Sussex after his team the Royal Salute Sentebale Team defeated the Grand Champions Team, in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at The USPA National Polo Center
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duchess of Sussex presents the trophy to her husband, the Duke of Sussex after his team the Royal Salute Sentebale Team defeated the Grand Champions Team, in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at The USPA National Polo Center
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex after his team the Royal Salute Sentebale Team defeated the Grand Champions Team, in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at The USPA National Polo Center
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duchess of Sussex presents the trophy to her husband, the Duke of Sussex after his team the Royal Salute Sentebale Team defeated the Grand Champions Team, in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at The USPA National Polo Center
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex after his team the Royal Salute Sentebale Team defeated the Grand Champions Team, in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at The USPA National Polo Center
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex plays in a polo match during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at The USPA National Polo Center
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Fake News Nation knows nothing.
This shows a fundamental misunderstanding of how Hollywood works, but it’s never stopped them before…
This is embarrassing. These people don’t know anything about Harry and Meghan are grasping at straws.
They just have to make normal business stuff somehow negative when it comes to Harry and Meghan because they won’t do the decent thing and just fail. Why would it be a bad thing for Harry and Meghan to work with more experienced producers? Especially when one of the main criticisms that they had when they signed the Netflix deal, was that they had no experience doing this so why would Netflix have given them so much money in 2020?
Now it’s bad that they work with experienced producers, who can help them and guide them to produce a successful show? Isn’t the other criticism that they have to produce good things or Netflix won’t want to continue the first look deal with them? So Harry and Meghan are bad because they won’t listen to advice and also bad because they will listen to advice. Doesn’t matter how we end the sentence as long as it starts the same way.
They’ll never take the L, because it doesn’t matter what Harry and Meghan do they’ll either pretend that it didn’t happen or that it somehow doesn’t count. And in the alternate reality that they have created in their media ecosphere, 2 + 2 = 4 and 2 + 2 = 5.
It actually makes sense for Harry and Meghan, who have limited experience of producing, to team up with more experienced professionals. Lots of celebrities with production companies do this. It’s sensible and is not a sign of failure but of common sense. If senior Netflix executives hated them they would stop working with them completely. Instead the Sussexes have had a partnership with Netflix since 2020.
Weren’t they always going to be EP’s on any show they produced? This makes it seem like H and M wanted to write a script and direct the show personally!